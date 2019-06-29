What a brilliant game of cricket that was. Whilst off the pitch there were some ugly incidents, on the field the action was incredible.



Who says low-scoring matches are dull and boring and the best matches are high-scoring encounters.



Afghanistan will point to some umpiring decisions that didn't go their way, but their lack of experience told in the end. When it really mattered they fluffed



Pakistan will breathe a huge sigh of relief after that result. They looked down and out but an unlikely hero emerged with the bat, Imad Wasim.



Ugly scenes at the end of the match as fans of both teams ran onto the field. Spoiling what was a great game of cricket.