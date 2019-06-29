Back to Firstpost
New Zealand vs Australia, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Kiwis look to book semi-final spot

Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2019 16:24 IST

Venue:

Yet to Start

Highlights

16:24 (IST)

Warner is ready for the big contest today

16:14 (IST)

Full Team Squads

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. 

16:07 (IST)

Peaking at the right time, Australia will resume their Trans-Tasman rivalry at the World Cup stage when they take on a New Zealand side low on confidence after its first defeat of the tournament on Saturday. Read the full preview here.

16:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to coverage of Match between Australia and New Zealand. Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to bounce back from recent defeat against Pakistan with victory over Aaron Finch's Australia. 

Preview: Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to bounce back from recent defeat against Pakistan with victory over Aaron Finch's Australian side when they meet at Lord's on Saturday.

In their previous match, New Zealand, who were unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, lost four early wickets before Jimmy Neesham’s 97 not out lifted them to a respectable total of 237 for six at Edgbaston.

Babar Azam scored 101 not out and Haris Sohail collected 68 runs to guide Pakistan to their target with five balls to spare.

The Kiwis are currently at third position on the points table with five wins and 11 points to their name. Kane Williamson and side are just one win away from making it to the semis, and he will hope his team will come good against Australia.

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after defeating England. While they achieved the first target, Finch will hope that his team doesn't drop points against New Zealand and keep the winning momentum going.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Australia #Cricket #David Warner #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live streamming #Lord's Stadium #New Zealand #schedule #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 Australia #World Cup 2019 New Zealand

