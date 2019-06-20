Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Williamson's ton guides NZ to 4-wicket win

Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 01:11 IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match Ended

New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets

South Africa
241/6 OV : (49.0) RR.(4.92)
New Zealand
245/6 OV : (48.3) RR.(5.07)
Match Ended:

New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets

Man Of the Match:

This over 48.3

  • 1
  • 6
  • 4

batsman

Kane Williamson (C)

  • 106 (138)
  • 4s X 9
  • 6s X 1

Mitchell Santner

  • 2 (3)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Kagiso Rabada

  • 42 (10)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1

Lungi Ngidi

  • 47 (10)
  • M X 1
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

17 ( 1.2 ) R/R: 12.75

Mitchell Santner 2(3)

Kane Williamson 15(5)

228/6 (47.1 over)

Colin de Grandhomme 60 (47) SR: S.R (127.66)

c Faf du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 25 Match Result New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets

Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Williamson's ton guides NZ to 4-wicket win

Highlights

00:45 (IST)

Faf had a smile on his face at the presentation ceremony. Tough to say how he managed that. South Africa continue their bad run in the tournament. They are yet not out from the tournament. But the journey has become more complex. 

Kiwis collect two more points. Jump to the top of the table. Top knock from Kane Williamson. A knock to remember for a long time. 

Tomorrow we meet again. Australia take on Bangladesh. This may turn out to be another close contest. It starts at 3 pm IST. See you again. For now, good bye and good night. 

Full Scorecard
00:45 (IST)

Kane Williamson's last five ODI innings in successful chases:

106*, 79*, 40, DNB, 65*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:45 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:43 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: I though the wicket was soft and bowling first on it was what both teams wanted to do. The bowlers hit the hard lengths. The guys bowled beautifully, nice and short and we were able to build the pressure. Colin de Grandhomme is our x-factor player. He came in and hit the ball beautifully. He played a brilliant knock.

Full Scorecard
00:39 (IST)

Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We were aiming 260. That was par score here. 270 would have been great. I felt we were 20 short. Good bowling but we fell short. Kane showed how to bat. He waited for one guy to attack. One guy getting a 100 makes it easier for other batters. We had stop-starts quite often. I thought we fought hard and tried. Great work from bowlers. Energy was unbelievable. Kane was too good for us today. I was standing at long-on and could not hear the nick off Kane's bat(in Tahir's last over). Performances has not been there. Would like to see individuals step up and take responsibility. 

Full Scorecard
00:29 (IST)

Take a bow, Kane Williamson. Captains are supposed to lead, but only the special ones can lead like that. New Zealand prove they can beat bigger sides as well as the small fry. South Africa have retained a thread of hope that they can progress to the semis. But it really is only a thread. And it could easily snap against Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday. 

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Birmingham
00:29 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:29 (IST)

Kane Williamson, Man of the Match for unbeaten 106 made off 138 balls:

Kane: Nice to be there in end. It was a tough surface to bat on. It was holding up a bit. Very good effort from us with bowling. We needed partnerships but lost a few wickets in the middle. Colin de Grandhomme stood out for me today. Trying to get through the tough hours. Was trying to get the game deep. 

Full Scorecard
00:29 (IST)

Captain Kane, take a bow! 

Full Scorecard
00:28 (IST)

Terrific stuff! 

Full Scorecard
00:28 (IST)

Just like Dhoni! 

Full Scorecard
00:27 (IST)

This is New Zealand's 10th consecutive win while chasing in ICC ODI World Cups.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:27 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:26 (IST)

Kane Williamson is the first NZ batsman to score three tons in ODIs in England.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:26 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:26 (IST)

New Zealand captains with a ton in ICC ODI WC:

Glenn Turner v East Africa, Birmingham, 1975

Glenn Turner v India, Manchester, 1975

Martin Crowe v Australia, Auckland, 1992

Stephen Fleming v SA, Johannesburg, 2003

Stephen Fleming v Bangladesh, North Sound, 2007

Kane Williamson v SA, Birmingham, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:26 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:22 (IST)

NZ win by 4 wickets.

Third ball of the over, guided to wide third man for just one. One is what Kiwis needed and a calm head of Williamson has guided the Black Caps to victory. New Zealand, the better team, clearly deserved to win. 

Full Scorecard
00:21 (IST)

Last over. Phehlukwayo bowls. 

Second ball, 49th over: Phehlukwayo bowls slower and in Williamson's arc, he smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a six. New Zealand need 1 run in 4 balls

HUNDRED for Williamson. 

Full Scorecard
00:20 (IST)

Last over. Phehlukwayo bowls. 

First ball, 49th over: Phehlukwayo bowls short and Santner heaves it to mid-wicket for one. New Zealand need 7 runs in 5 balls

Full Scorecard
00:17 (IST)

Game of the tournament! 

Full Scorecard
00:16 (IST)

After 48 overs,New Zealand 234/6 ( Kane Williamson (C) 96 , Mitchell Santner 1)

We are inches away from the end of the match and the distance keeps getting wider with every ball. Wicket off the first ball, a caught and ball chance on the second. Kane takes a single off the third ball. Santner, the news man, fails to read the slower off Ngidi. Smash back at the bowler next delivery, Ngidi stretched with his left leg, ball hits the stumps and goes to mid-on. They take a single. Last ball goes for four. New Zealand need 8 runs in 6 balls. 

Ball-by-ball commentary for last over. 

Full Scorecard
00:15 (IST)

FOUR! Calm Kane, watches the ball and guides it to four to third man. Distance has lessened with that boundary. 

Full Scorecard
00:13 (IST)

New Zealand No.7 batsmen to score 50-plus runs in an ODI WC match:

Brendon McCullum v Canada, Gros Islet, 2007

Colin de Grandhomme v SA, Birmingham, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:13 (IST)
Full Scorecard
00:09 (IST)

OUT! Here comes the wicket but has it come too late. Slower from Ngidi, CDG tries to clear long-off, miscues it, Faf takes a diving catch over there. New Zealand need 14 runs in 11 balls. de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)

Full Scorecard
00:08 (IST)

After 47 overs,New Zealand 228/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 91 , Colin de Grandhomme 60)

Rabada comes back on and bowls a good over. Just 3 off the over. New Zealand need 14 runs in 12 balls. If this goes to last over, we might see a last-ball finish. Don't go anywhere.

Full Scorecard
00:04 (IST)

Proteas have been disappointing.

Full Scorecard
00:03 (IST)

After 46 overs,New Zealand 225/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 90 , Colin de Grandhomme 58)

A tough chance in the deep. Two players emerging to take the catch, one tried and failed, other dived hesitantly to see the ball go to four. Bizarre stuff, South Africa. Absolutely bizarre. New Zealand need 17 runs in 18 balls.

Full Scorecard
00:01 (IST)

FOUR! CDG heaves again, slower in pace and smashed this but could not connect. Miller ran to the mid-wicket boundary and dived to catch it, missed it by long distance, fielder running in from square leg failed to stop the ball from running away for four. 

Full Scorecard
23:58 (IST)

After 45 overs,New Zealand 216/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 88 , Colin de Grandhomme 52)

CDG reaches fifty and good work my Morris ruined by that last-ball boundary. The match is done and dusted to be honest. Will take a special effort from Kiwis to lose this one because Proteas really does not want to win it. New Zealand need 24 runs in 24 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:57 (IST)

FOUR! FIFTY for CDG!

And that has been hoicked away for four to cow corner region by CDG. He brings up his fifty. What a knock. 

Full Scorecard
23:55 (IST)

Not sure what's worse for South Africans — that Phehlukwayo should bowl a waist high no-ball to Williamson at this stage of the struggle, or that Ngidi should drop what wouldn't have been a catch. There's calm at the crease for New Zealand now, and a look South Africa have worn in World Cups past. The end is near.

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Birmingham
23:55 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:52 (IST)

After 44 overs,New Zealand 211/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 87 , Colin de Grandhomme 48)

200 up for Kiwis. Phehlukwayo bowled a short to a well-settled Williamson at slower pace and got hit for four. Next ball, he bowled a waist-height no-ball, and Williamson pulled it to backward square leg where Ngidi dropped the catch. It would not have been a dismissal but it shows you that Proteas are just not mentally strong enough to pull off the win. New Zealand need 31 runs in 30 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:48 (IST)

FOUR! Luck is favouring CDG, edge again and it races away for four through slips to third man. 

Full Scorecard
23:46 (IST)

After 43 overs,New Zealand 199/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 82 , Colin de Grandhomme 42)

An ad at Edgbaston reads 'Visit Birmingham'. South Africa would not mind visiting the place again if they end up on winning side. If they don't, chances are less, they would come back to this haunting venue really. Morris comes back on. One off the first ball and then two dots, the one again. Two off the last two balls. New Zealand need 43 runs in 36 balls. Kiwis inch closer.

Full Scorecard
23:42 (IST)

After 42 overs,New Zealand 196/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Colin de Grandhomme 41)

If you are a South African fan, you may believe that it is Don Bradman batting and not CDG. He is middling everything. He is 41 off 30 balls, playing at strike rate of 137.93. NZ's lower order has showed the strength. Williamson has dug in for long and all the hard work is turning out to be fruitful now. New Zealand need 47 runs in 43 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:37 (IST)

After 41 overs,New Zealand 190/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 77 , Colin de Grandhomme 38)

It's all happening here. Williamson misses the pull, CDG starts off from the other end. Williamson gathers himself and hesitantly starts running to the other end as well. Rabada goes to collect the ball and had good time to aim and hit. He aimed but missed to hit the stumps. This is getting closer. New Zealand need 52 runs in 48 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:36 (IST)

FOUR! Edge off CDG's bat and goes for four through the vacant second slip region for a boundary. Fiffty partnership up between CDG and Williamson. 

Full Scorecard
23:32 (IST)

After 40 overs,New Zealand 184/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 77 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)

Superb stuff from Ngidi. 23 runs came off the last 3 overs. Just 1 off this over. Williamson is in no real hurry but also keeps Proteas in hunt. New Zealand need 58 runs in 54 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

New Zealand batsmen with 1000-plus ODI runs in two countries:

Martin Crowe (Australia, New Zealand)

John Wright (Australia, New Zealand)

Kane Williamson (England, New Zealand)*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:31 (IST)

Is that small spike on the snicko the story of this match? Tahir's last ball of the game, and the gizmo suggests Williamson edged it. De Kock, who took what should have been a catch, doesn't appeal. Tahir finishes wicketless. The moment is gone. Stand back — we don't know how big it will be by the time this El Classico is over. 

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Birmingham
23:31 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:27 (IST)

After 39 overs,New Zealand 183/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)

Well, well, well, replays show that Williamson had actually edged the ball off Tahir's last delivery. South Africa had one DRS left but they did not take it. QDK was right behind the stumps and yet could not hear the faint edge. Williamson is still there. CDG is hitting sixes. Nothing going Proteas way. 10 runs off the over. New Zealand need 59 runs in 60 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:26 (IST)

SIX! Another short ball to CDG and he rocks back and powers it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for six. That went 20 rows back in the stands.

Full Scorecard
23:24 (IST)

After 38 overs,New Zealand 173/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Colin de Grandhomme 23)

CATCHHHHHHH! Screamed QDK and Tahir as Miller dived almost from short mid-wicket towards the pitch to take an impossible catch. Miller has been quite busy now, fielding at that position. Another tough chance came his way, he reached it but failed to collect it cleanly. Tahir bowled a superb last over. Almost made Williamson edge the last delivery. Exciting over came to an end. The match has begun to slip away from Proteas. New Zealand need 69 runs in 66 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:23 (IST)

DROPPED! Has South Africa dropped the match, Miller has definitely dropped the catch. CDG hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder and Miller launched himself, reached the ball but could not hold on to it. 

Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)

Least innings to 1000 ODI runs in England:

17 - KANE WILLIAMSON*
18 - Rohit Sharma
19 - Shikhar Dhawan
21 - Viv Richards
22 - Rahul Dravid/Marcus Trescothick

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:20 (IST)

After 37 overs,New Zealand 169/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 74 , Colin de Grandhomme 21)

CDG is doing it for Kiwis. He has made things easy for his captain. Phehlukwayo has not done any good to his skipper. The only effective deliveries he has bowled are the slower ones, beating the batsmen on some occasions. Nine off the over. New Zealand need 73 runs in 73 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

SIX! THAT ALMOST WENT OUT OF THE PARK! Short in length, no pace on the ball, de Grandhomme rocks back and swivels it for a six over backward square leg region. 

Full Scorecard
23:15 (IST)

After 36 overs,New Zealand 160/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 72 , Colin de Grandhomme 14)

Tahir completes his ninth. Meanwhile Kane Williamson has surpassed 1000 ODI runs in England. A run-out chance on the last ball and de Grandhomme started off slowly from the bowling end but a wayward throw means he reached in time. New Zealand need 82 runs in 78 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:12 (IST)

After 35 overs,New Zealand 154/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Colin de Grandhomme 10)

De Grandhomme is batting on a different surface al together. He is hitting everything off the middle of the willow. Morris bangs a cross-seamed delivery to Williamson, it comes slow off the pitch and hits Williamson on the right arm. He failed to judge the pace of the ball. Two balls later, same ball and this time the NZ captain was ready for it. He stood back and swivelled it to four. New Zealand need 88 runs in 84 balls. 

Full Scorecard
23:11 (IST)

FOUR! That was spotted well by Williamson, short and slow, Williamson swivels it to four to deep mid-wicket boundary

Full Scorecard
23:07 (IST)

After 34 overs,New Zealand 148/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 65 , Colin de Grandhomme 9)

Alright, Tahir back on after the fall of wicket and a good move by Faf. He had to come back on irrespective of whether Neesham got out or not. One more wicket here and Proteas will open the gates. Just 3 off the over. Top stuff from the leggie.New Zealand need 94 runs in 90 balls.

Full Scorecard
23:05 (IST)

Christopher Henry Morris! You could see the angry disappointment in Neesham's reaction after he edged that screamer. Easy, son — that ball would have got a lot of people out. Mayhem from Morris, wisdom from Williamson. It's a grand old battle indeed. 

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Birmingham
23:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
23:04 (IST)

After 33 overs,New Zealand 145/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 63 , Colin de Grandhomme 8)

Well, another soft dismissal for New Zealand. Width given and Neesham hits is straight to the wide slip. Morris has a wicket but they cannot just get complacent from here. Colind de Grandhomme has come in and started off in a blistering way. New Zealand need 97 runs.

Full Scorecard
23:03 (IST)

FOUR! De Grandhomme comes in and starts off immediately, Morris bowls in his leg and he flicks it off them for four to mid-wicket

Full Scorecard
Load More

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: NZ win by 4 wickets. Third ball of the over, guided to wide third man for just one. One is what Kiwis needed and a calm head of Williamson has guided the Black Caps to victory. New Zealand, the better team, clearly deserved to win.

South pacer Lungi Ngidi has confirmed he is "100 percent fit" to take the field in their World Cup match against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

South Africa's start to their World Cup campaign has been far from ideal, having lost three opening games and a wash-out tie, with a slew of injuries hampering their progress.

Ngidi played just the two opening games before sustaining a left hamstring injury in a match against Bangladesh.

"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi was quoted as saying by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

"It's just been frustrating not being able to play.

"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," the young fast bowler added.

South Africa had been forced to field a depleted pace attack with legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of the entire tournament, while Ngidi sat out of three matches.

The 23-year-old pacer's return is expected to bolster South Africa, who have only an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals after three losses from five games.

In their last match, South Africa finally managed to get a win under their belt after beating Afghanistan and now they would need to win the rest of the league stage matches in order to make the last four, and Ngidi feels New Zealand do have some weaknesses that could be exploited.

New Zealand vs South Africa  Full Squads:

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup 2019 #Eoin Morgan #Hotstar #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Kane Williamson #Live Tv #Live Updates #New Zealand vs South Africa #New Zealand vs South Africa match timings #NZvSA #When And Where To Watch #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See