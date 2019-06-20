-
Live Updates
Highlights, New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Williamson's ton guides NZ to 4-wicket win
Date: Thursday, 20 June, 2019 01:11 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match Ended
New Zealand beat South Africa by 4 wickets
Highlights
-
00:22 (IST)
NZ win by 4 wickets.
Third ball of the over, guided to wide third man for just one. One is what Kiwis needed and a calm head of Williamson has guided the Black Caps to victory. New Zealand, the better team, clearly deserved to win.
-
00:20 (IST)
Last over. Phehlukwayo bowls.
First ball, 49th over: Phehlukwayo bowls short and Santner heaves it to mid-wicket for one. New Zealand need 7 runs in 5 balls
-
00:09 (IST)
OUT! Here comes the wicket but has it come too late. Slower from Ngidi, CDG tries to clear long-off, miscues it, Faf takes a diving catch over there. New Zealand need 14 runs in 11 balls. de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)
-
23:57 (IST)
FOUR! FIFTY for CDG!
And that has been hoicked away for four to cow corner region by CDG. He brings up his fifty. What a knock.
-
23:52 (IST)
After 44 overs,New Zealand 211/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 87 , Colin de Grandhomme 48)
200 up for Kiwis. Phehlukwayo bowled a short to a well-settled Williamson at slower pace and got hit for four. Next ball, he bowled a waist-height no-ball, and Williamson pulled it to backward square leg where Ngidi dropped the catch. It would not have been a dismissal but it shows you that Proteas are just not mentally strong enough to pull off the win. New Zealand need 31 runs in 30 balls.
-
23:23 (IST)
DROPPED! Has South Africa dropped the match, Miller has definitely dropped the catch. CDG hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder and Miller launched himself, reached the ball but could not hold on to it.
-
22:59 (IST)
OUT! Morris back on and he delivers. Width given and Neesham cuts, he did not see the wide slip in place, or maybe he knew and thought he could beat Amla standing there, turns out he ended up giving a straight catch to him. Neesham is gone. NZ lose fifth. Neesham c Amla b Chris Morris 23(34)
-
22:37 (IST)
FIFTY! Another fifty for Captain Kane. It has come off 72 balls. Slow in pace but he needs to stick to the crease and the approach is important at the moment
-
22:18 (IST)
After 23 overs,New Zealand 102/4 ( Kane Williamson (C) 44 , Jimmy Neesham 10)
100 up for Kiwis in the 23rd over, confirming it that this is not the wicket that was going to give us 600 runs today. Ngidi was back in the over and gave away 5 singles. Proteas have 140 more runs to defend and six more wickets to take to win the contest.
-
21:58 (IST)
OUT! PROTEAS ARE BACK, lovely delivery from Morris, angling across left-handed Latham, produced faintest of edge off his bat and QDK collected one more and started celebrating it. Latham c de Kock b Chris Morris 1(4)
-
21:50 (IST)
OUT! The game has changed, bowled down the leg stump line, Taylor wanted to glance it to fine leg, ended up edging it to the keeper QDK, who took the catch and started celebrating straightaway. Big, big wicket for Proteas. They are right back in the game. Morris gets his first wicket. Ross Taylor c de Kock b Chris Morris 1(2)
-
21:42 (IST)
OUT! This is school boy cricket from Guptill, was well set, looking to play his strokes, and the he played a pull, swiveled in the process and in the motion hit the stumps and the bails came off. He is gone, just like that. Guptill hit wkt b Phehlukwayo 35(59)
-
20:44 (IST)
OUT! Rabada comes round the wicket to Munro and tucks him up, ball angled in to Munro and he evaded it by playing on the leg side, the ball hit the top of the bat and flew in air, Rabada took a good catch in his follow through. Proteas are up and running. Munro c and b Rabada 9(5)
-
19:51 (IST)
OUT! Phehlukwayo c Williamson b Ferguson 0(5)
Ferguson was a bit embarrassed after picking up the wicket and that's because it was a fortunate one after he bowled a rank full-toss. But Phehlukwayo was struggling for timing and his innings came to an end with a catch to midoff.
-
19:39 (IST)
OUT! Miller c Boult b Ferguson 36(37)
Short ball gets Ferguson another wicket. This one was banged in short and wide as Miller went for an upper-cut but failed to find the distance as Boult took the catch at third man.
-
18:44 (IST)
OUT! Markram c Munro b de Grandhomme 38(55)
Markram fails to capitalise on the dropped catch. Another set batsman gets out for Proteas. Markram came down for a drive over midoff but the ball moves away enough to take the outside part of the bat to sweeper cover.
-
18:20 (IST)
BOWLED! Amla b Santner 55(83)
A left-arm spinner's dream. The flighted ball pitched on middle with the drift as Amla went forward for a defensive shot but the ball moved away enough to beat the outside edge and clip the off stump.
-
18:10 (IST)
FIFTY! Amla gets to the mark with a four. A whip through wide of midon which could have been taken by Henry but went just wide of him to the fence
-
17:29 (IST)
WICKET! du Plessis b Ferguson 23(35)
A pacer's delight for Ferguson — yorker crashing into bottom of the stumps. Ferguson set this up with a short ball and then produced a 148 kph yorker to beat Faf's outside edge and hit the stumps.
-
16:36 (IST)
WICKET! de Kock b Boult 5(8)
Boult strikes in his first over. A bit of careless batting from QDK results into his downfall. The full delivery nipped back in a bit to escape the bat to crash into the timber. QDK was looking to play a drive but forgot to move his feet.
-
16:07 (IST)
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
-
16:06 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
-
16:03 (IST)
TOSS: Kane Williamson makes the right call and New Zealand opt to field first against South Africa
-
15:37 (IST)
Good news! Toss will take place at 4 PM India time. Players from both sides are on the field, warming-up for the upcoming tie.
-
15:03 (IST)
Umpire Ian Gould says outfield conditions have improved at Edgbaston, however, still not ideal for the game to start. Next inspection to take place at 3.30 PM IST.
-
14:36 (IST)
Umpires will do the pitch inspection at Edgbaston at 2.45 PM IST
-
14:27 (IST)
Toss for New Zealand vs South Africa match has been delayed at Edgbaston in Birmingham due to wet outfield.
Faf had a smile on his face at the presentation ceremony. Tough to say how he managed that. South Africa continue their bad run in the tournament. They are yet not out from the tournament. But the journey has become more complex.
Kiwis collect two more points. Jump to the top of the table. Top knock from Kane Williamson. A knock to remember for a long time.
Tomorrow we meet again. Australia take on Bangladesh. This may turn out to be another close contest. It starts at 3 pm IST. See you again. For now, good bye and good night.
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: I though the wicket was soft and bowling first on it was what both teams wanted to do. The bowlers hit the hard lengths. The guys bowled beautifully, nice and short and we were able to build the pressure. Colin de Grandhomme is our x-factor player. He came in and hit the ball beautifully. He played a brilliant knock.
Faf du Plessis, SA captain: We were aiming 260. That was par score here. 270 would have been great. I felt we were 20 short. Good bowling but we fell short. Kane showed how to bat. He waited for one guy to attack. One guy getting a 100 makes it easier for other batters. We had stop-starts quite often. I thought we fought hard and tried. Great work from bowlers. Energy was unbelievable. Kane was too good for us today. I was standing at long-on and could not hear the nick off Kane's bat(in Tahir's last over). Performances has not been there. Would like to see individuals step up and take responsibility.
Take a bow, Kane Williamson. Captains are supposed to lead, but only the special ones can lead like that. New Zealand prove they can beat bigger sides as well as the small fry. South Africa have retained a thread of hope that they can progress to the semis. But it really is only a thread. And it could easily snap against Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.
Kane Williamson, Man of the Match for unbeaten 106 made off 138 balls:
Kane: Nice to be there in end. It was a tough surface to bat on. It was holding up a bit. Very good effort from us with bowling. We needed partnerships but lost a few wickets in the middle. Colin de Grandhomme stood out for me today. Trying to get through the tough hours. Was trying to get the game deep.
Captain Kane, take a bow!
Well played NZ!— Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 19, 2019
Kane Williamson take a bow!#cwc19
Terrific stuff!
What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/ZxFgagPZl4— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2019
Just like Dhoni!
Kane Williamson absolutely Dhoni-ed that innings— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 19, 2019
New Zealand captains with a ton in ICC ODI WC:
Glenn Turner v East Africa, Birmingham, 1975
Glenn Turner v India, Manchester, 1975
Martin Crowe v Australia, Auckland, 1992
Stephen Fleming v SA, Johannesburg, 2003
Stephen Fleming v Bangladesh, North Sound, 2007
Kane Williamson v SA, Birmingham, 2019*
NZ win by 4 wickets.
Third ball of the over, guided to wide third man for just one. One is what Kiwis needed and a calm head of Williamson has guided the Black Caps to victory. New Zealand, the better team, clearly deserved to win.
Last over. Phehlukwayo bowls.
Second ball, 49th over: Phehlukwayo bowls slower and in Williamson's arc, he smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a six. New Zealand need 1 run in 4 balls
HUNDRED for Williamson.
Last over. Phehlukwayo bowls.
First ball, 49th over: Phehlukwayo bowls short and Santner heaves it to mid-wicket for one. New Zealand need 7 runs in 5 balls
Game of the tournament!
Game of the tournament. Game that will be remembered beyond the tournament. #NZvSA #CWC19— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019
After 48 overs,New Zealand 234/6 ( Kane Williamson (C) 96 , Mitchell Santner 1)
We are inches away from the end of the match and the distance keeps getting wider with every ball. Wicket off the first ball, a caught and ball chance on the second. Kane takes a single off the third ball. Santner, the news man, fails to read the slower off Ngidi. Smash back at the bowler next delivery, Ngidi stretched with his left leg, ball hits the stumps and goes to mid-on. They take a single. Last ball goes for four. New Zealand need 8 runs in 6 balls.
Ball-by-ball commentary for last over.
FOUR! Calm Kane, watches the ball and guides it to four to third man. Distance has lessened with that boundary.
OUT! Here comes the wicket but has it come too late. Slower from Ngidi, CDG tries to clear long-off, miscues it, Faf takes a diving catch over there. New Zealand need 14 runs in 11 balls. de Grandhomme c du Plessis b Lungi Ngidi 60(47)
After 47 overs,New Zealand 228/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 91 , Colin de Grandhomme 60)
Rabada comes back on and bowls a good over. Just 3 off the over. New Zealand need 14 runs in 12 balls. If this goes to last over, we might see a last-ball finish. Don't go anywhere.
Proteas have been disappointing.
You thought South Africa couldn't be more shambolic on the field than they were against New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup semi, right? Wrong.— Nitin Sundar (@knittins) June 19, 2019
After 46 overs,New Zealand 225/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 90 , Colin de Grandhomme 58)
A tough chance in the deep. Two players emerging to take the catch, one tried and failed, other dived hesitantly to see the ball go to four. Bizarre stuff, South Africa. Absolutely bizarre. New Zealand need 17 runs in 18 balls.
FOUR! CDG heaves again, slower in pace and smashed this but could not connect. Miller ran to the mid-wicket boundary and dived to catch it, missed it by long distance, fielder running in from square leg failed to stop the ball from running away for four.
After 45 overs,New Zealand 216/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 88 , Colin de Grandhomme 52)
CDG reaches fifty and good work my Morris ruined by that last-ball boundary. The match is done and dusted to be honest. Will take a special effort from Kiwis to lose this one because Proteas really does not want to win it. New Zealand need 24 runs in 24 balls.
FOUR! FIFTY for CDG!
And that has been hoicked away for four to cow corner region by CDG. He brings up his fifty. What a knock.
Not sure what's worse for South Africans — that Phehlukwayo should bowl a waist high no-ball to Williamson at this stage of the struggle, or that Ngidi should drop what wouldn't have been a catch. There's calm at the crease for New Zealand now, and a look South Africa have worn in World Cups past. The end is near.
After 44 overs,New Zealand 211/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 87 , Colin de Grandhomme 48)
200 up for Kiwis. Phehlukwayo bowled a short to a well-settled Williamson at slower pace and got hit for four. Next ball, he bowled a waist-height no-ball, and Williamson pulled it to backward square leg where Ngidi dropped the catch. It would not have been a dismissal but it shows you that Proteas are just not mentally strong enough to pull off the win. New Zealand need 31 runs in 30 balls.
FOUR! Luck is favouring CDG, edge again and it races away for four through slips to third man.
After 43 overs,New Zealand 199/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 82 , Colin de Grandhomme 42)
An ad at Edgbaston reads 'Visit Birmingham'. South Africa would not mind visiting the place again if they end up on winning side. If they don't, chances are less, they would come back to this haunting venue really. Morris comes back on. One off the first ball and then two dots, the one again. Two off the last two balls. New Zealand need 43 runs in 36 balls. Kiwis inch closer.
After 42 overs,New Zealand 196/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 80 , Colin de Grandhomme 41)
If you are a South African fan, you may believe that it is Don Bradman batting and not CDG. He is middling everything. He is 41 off 30 balls, playing at strike rate of 137.93. NZ's lower order has showed the strength. Williamson has dug in for long and all the hard work is turning out to be fruitful now. New Zealand need 47 runs in 43 balls.
After 41 overs,New Zealand 190/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 77 , Colin de Grandhomme 38)
It's all happening here. Williamson misses the pull, CDG starts off from the other end. Williamson gathers himself and hesitantly starts running to the other end as well. Rabada goes to collect the ball and had good time to aim and hit. He aimed but missed to hit the stumps. This is getting closer. New Zealand need 52 runs in 48 balls.
FOUR! Edge off CDG's bat and goes for four through the vacant second slip region for a boundary. Fiffty partnership up between CDG and Williamson.
After 40 overs,New Zealand 184/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 77 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)
Superb stuff from Ngidi. 23 runs came off the last 3 overs. Just 1 off this over. Williamson is in no real hurry but also keeps Proteas in hunt. New Zealand need 58 runs in 54 balls.
Is that small spike on the snicko the story of this match? Tahir's last ball of the game, and the gizmo suggests Williamson edged it. De Kock, who took what should have been a catch, doesn't appeal. Tahir finishes wicketless. The moment is gone. Stand back — we don't know how big it will be by the time this El Classico is over.
After 39 overs,New Zealand 183/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Colin de Grandhomme 33)
Well, well, well, replays show that Williamson had actually edged the ball off Tahir's last delivery. South Africa had one DRS left but they did not take it. QDK was right behind the stumps and yet could not hear the faint edge. Williamson is still there. CDG is hitting sixes. Nothing going Proteas way. 10 runs off the over. New Zealand need 59 runs in 60 balls.
SIX! Another short ball to CDG and he rocks back and powers it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for six. That went 20 rows back in the stands.
After 38 overs,New Zealand 173/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Colin de Grandhomme 23)
CATCHHHHHHH! Screamed QDK and Tahir as Miller dived almost from short mid-wicket towards the pitch to take an impossible catch. Miller has been quite busy now, fielding at that position. Another tough chance came his way, he reached it but failed to collect it cleanly. Tahir bowled a superb last over. Almost made Williamson edge the last delivery. Exciting over came to an end. The match has begun to slip away from Proteas. New Zealand need 69 runs in 66 balls.
DROPPED! Has South Africa dropped the match, Miller has definitely dropped the catch. CDG hit it over the deep mid-wicket fielder and Miller launched himself, reached the ball but could not hold on to it.
After 37 overs,New Zealand 169/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 74 , Colin de Grandhomme 21)
CDG is doing it for Kiwis. He has made things easy for his captain. Phehlukwayo has not done any good to his skipper. The only effective deliveries he has bowled are the slower ones, beating the batsmen on some occasions. Nine off the over. New Zealand need 73 runs in 73 balls.
SIX! THAT ALMOST WENT OUT OF THE PARK! Short in length, no pace on the ball, de Grandhomme rocks back and swivels it for a six over backward square leg region.
After 36 overs,New Zealand 160/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 72 , Colin de Grandhomme 14)
Tahir completes his ninth. Meanwhile Kane Williamson has surpassed 1000 ODI runs in England. A run-out chance on the last ball and de Grandhomme started off slowly from the bowling end but a wayward throw means he reached in time. New Zealand need 82 runs in 78 balls.
After 35 overs,New Zealand 154/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 70 , Colin de Grandhomme 10)
De Grandhomme is batting on a different surface al together. He is hitting everything off the middle of the willow. Morris bangs a cross-seamed delivery to Williamson, it comes slow off the pitch and hits Williamson on the right arm. He failed to judge the pace of the ball. Two balls later, same ball and this time the NZ captain was ready for it. He stood back and swivelled it to four. New Zealand need 88 runs in 84 balls.
FOUR! That was spotted well by Williamson, short and slow, Williamson swivels it to four to deep mid-wicket boundary
After 34 overs,New Zealand 148/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 65 , Colin de Grandhomme 9)
Alright, Tahir back on after the fall of wicket and a good move by Faf. He had to come back on irrespective of whether Neesham got out or not. One more wicket here and Proteas will open the gates. Just 3 off the over. Top stuff from the leggie.New Zealand need 94 runs in 90 balls.
Christopher Henry Morris! You could see the angry disappointment in Neesham's reaction after he edged that screamer. Easy, son — that ball would have got a lot of people out. Mayhem from Morris, wisdom from Williamson. It's a grand old battle indeed.
After 33 overs,New Zealand 145/5 ( Kane Williamson (C) 63 , Colin de Grandhomme 8)
Well, another soft dismissal for New Zealand. Width given and Neesham hits is straight to the wide slip. Morris has a wicket but they cannot just get complacent from here. Colind de Grandhomme has come in and started off in a blistering way. New Zealand need 97 runs.
South pacer Lungi Ngidi has confirmed he is "100 percent fit" to take the field in their World Cup match against New Zealand here on Wednesday.
South Africa's start to their World Cup campaign has been far from ideal, having lost three opening games and a wash-out tie, with a slew of injuries hampering their progress.
Ngidi played just the two opening games before sustaining a left hamstring injury in a match against Bangladesh.
"It's been tough. Injuries are never nice, but with the support staff that I've had around me it's been pretty good and I've been alright," Ngidi was quoted as saying by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.
"It's just been frustrating not being able to play.
"I've just finished a fitness test today and passed that, so I'm match-fit ready. It's 100 percent. That's how the fitness test goes and if you're not bowling at 100 percent then you're not ready to play," the young fast bowler added.
South Africa had been forced to field a depleted pace attack with legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn ruled out of the entire tournament, while Ngidi sat out of three matches.
The 23-year-old pacer's return is expected to bolster South Africa, who have only an outside chance to make it to the semi-finals after three losses from five games.
In their last match, South Africa finally managed to get a win under their belt after beating Afghanistan and now they would need to win the rest of the league stage matches in order to make the last four, and Ngidi feels New Zealand do have some weaknesses that could be exploited.
New Zealand vs South Africa Full Squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
