New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match at Lord's, LIVE Updates: England finally break their World Cup hoodoo 44 years since the Cricket World Cup was first played, but they were made to fight it out till the very last second by a spirited New Zealand side. New Zealand were ahead after Neesham smashed a six off the second delivery, and followed it up with back-to-back doubles. Archer though kept his calm, giving away just a single off the fifth ball. An under-pressure Guptill, who had a disappointing World Cup so far, can guide a full delivery towards deep midwicket. Guptill tries coming back for a second, but fails to make it back to the striker's end. The two team are tied in the Super Over as well, but England win it as a consequence of collecting more boundaries throughout the game, resulting in the English players breaking into delirious celebrations! Guptill's distraught at the end of the game, the polar opposite of the English players. Oh what a World Cup final we witnessed!

Preview: Come 14 July, there will be a new champion in the ICC Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

While England were touted as favourites even before the tournament got underway, the Kiwis had to wait till the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.

And eventually, thanks to some fine batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, and an economical spell from Matt Henry where he took three wickets, the Kiwis were able to demolish the Indian batting line-up and win by 18 runs with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s England looked comfortable in their eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Edgbaston.

Although Australia recovered to 223 all out, it never looked like being enough, especially when England opener Jason Roy was blazing his way to 85 as the holders were denied an early wicket.

Morgan finished on 49 not out and hit the winning runs as England won with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.

But he was in no doubt an attack led by paceman Woakes, well supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer and with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking three wickets, had laid the foundation for victory.

Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992, when they finished runners up after losing to Pakistan, whereas Kane Williamson and Co will be making their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.

The Kiwis were completely outplayed by the Aussies in the final of the 2015 edition, having lost by seven wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Full team squads:

New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here