Highlights, New Zealand vs England, ICC World Cup 2019 Final, Full Cricket Score: England win maiden Men's ODI World Cup
Date: Monday, 15 July, 2019 14:56 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Match Ended
New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match Result New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)
Highlights
-
00:29 (IST)
Kane Williamson is the Player of the Tournament!
Kane Williamson: (On small margins) It certainly wasn't one extra run. There were so many small parts of the match that could've gone either way. But congratulations to England! It's been challenging. The pitches have been a little bit different. There were talks out 300+plus scores, but we hardly saw that. Congratulations to all the New Zealand players for fighting hard all the way to the final. Pretty tough to swallow at this stage, but fantastic effort all around.
(On toss) We were obviously weighing on the overheads, and not just the pitch. As it proved, it proved challenging. In a World Cup final, perhaps 250 proves enough. It was a fantastic game of cricket. Both sides showed a lot of heart and fight. Once again credit to England. Lot of positives throughout the campaign. (On the Stokes bat deflection) That sort of thing happens from time to time, but hope it doesn't happen again. (Guptill and Neesham for Super Over) Both guys hit the ball really hard, but it was the left and right combination. It is tough to perhaps review the match with such small margins.
-
00:01 (IST)
Ball 6: OUT! England win! Guptill guides the ball towards deep midwicket, but fails to get back to the striker's end on time while collecting a second run as Buttler whips the bails off! The scores are level here as well, but England win the title on the basis of collecting more boundaries throughout the game! NZ 15/1
-
23:58 (IST)
Ball 5: One! Neesham gets only a single while attempting a pull! Guptill's on strike now! NZ 14/0, need 2 off 1
-
23:57 (IST)
Ball 4: Two! Another double to Neesham, who guides it to deep midwicket and comes back for a second. Excellent running by Guptill as well! NZ 13/0, need 3 off 2
-
23:56 (IST)
Ball 3: Two! Neesham guides the ball towards deep midwicket, and a misfield by Roy in the deep allows Neesham to come back for a second! NZ 11/0, need 5 off 3
-
23:55 (IST)
Ball 2: SIX! Smashed into the stands beyond deep midwicket! What a shot from Neesham! NZ 9/0, need 7 off 4
-
23:54 (IST)
Ball 1: Two! Neesham drills the ball down the ground and comes back for a second! NZ 3/0, need 13 off 5
-
23:54 (IST)
Ball 1: WIDE! Archer bowls it just outside the tramline, with Neesham letting the ball go! NZ 1/0, need 15 off 6
-
23:45 (IST)
Ball 6: FOUR!! Low full toss from Boult, and Buttler flicks this towards deep midwicket to finish England's over with a boundary! ENG 15/0
-
23:44 (IST)
Ball 5: Two! Yorker from Boult. Buttler squeezes it towards the extra cover region for a brace! ENG 11/0
-
23:43 (IST)
Ball 4: One! Stokes guides the ball towards the off side, for only a single. ENG 9/0
-
23:43 (IST)
Ball 3: Four! Stokes is down on his hunches and guides the ball towards the midwicket fence, where the ball beats the fielder coming in from cow corner ENG 8/0
-
23:42 (IST)
Ball 2: One! Buttler muscles the ball towards deep midwicket for just a single; ENG 4/0
-
23:41 (IST)
Ball 1: Three! Stokes gets a thick top edge that sends the ball towards third man; ENG 3/0
-
23:31 (IST)
Ball 6: OUT! Mark Wood is run out at the non-striker's end while responding to Ben Stokes' call for a second run, we have a Super Over in the World Cup final! Oh what a game we are having! ENG 241
-
23:29 (IST)
Ball 5: OUT!! Stokes drives the ball down the ground towards long off and forces Rashid to come back for a second, the latter getting run out! Thankfully for England, Stokes is on strike for the final delivery!. ENG 240/9; need 2 to win off 1
-
23:25 (IST)
Ball 3: SIX! Stokes gets down on one knee and smashes the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket!. ENG 233/8; need 9 to win off 3
-
23:24 (IST)
Ball 2: Dot! Back-to-back dots to Boult off the first two balls of the final over! Pressure on Stokes now! ENG 227/8; need 15 to win off 4
-
23:24 (IST)
Ball 1: Dot! Stokes hits the ball towards mid off, but denies a single. ENG 227/8; need 15 to win off 5
-
23:22 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Archer misses a slower ball from Neesham and gets his stumps rattled as a result! Neesham signs off with figures of 3/43! ENG 227/8
Archer b Neesham 0(1)
-
23:18 (IST)
OUT! Plunkett's on his way now, as England lose their seventh wicket! Plunkett got no timing on the lofted shot down the ground, and ended up offering Boult a simple catch at long off. ENG 220/7
Plunkett c Boult b Neesham 10(10)
-
23:05 (IST)
OUT! Woakes gone, as Ferguson collects his third wicket! Woakes tried to smash this out of the park, but only got a thick top edge to send the ball high in the air over the keeper, who collected the ball safely between his gloves in the end. ENG 203/6
Woakes c Latham b Ferguson 2(4)
-
22:58 (IST)
OUT! The partnership has been broken, and New Zealand are back in the game! Buttler throws the kitchen sink at a slower ball from Ferguson, and sliced it towards deep cover, where the substitute fielder Southee ended up grabbing the ball with both hands. ENG 196/5
Buttler c sub (Southee) b Ferguson 59(60)
-
22:52 (IST)
Ben Stokes brings up his half-century as well, in the very same over as Buttler! His 20th ODI half-century, one that's met with muted celebrations from the New Zealand-born batsman. Takes a single in the 44th over to get there. ENG 189/4
-
22:50 (IST)
FOUR! What a way for Jos Buttler to bring up his half-century — his second of the World Cup alongside the century against Pakistan and his 20th in ODIs. Loft-drives the ball over extra cover to bring up the milestone. Also brings up the century stand for the current partnership! ENG 187/4
-
22:04 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between Stokes and Buttler for the fifth wicket, the former collecting three consecutive doubles followed by a single to bring up the milestone. Big cheer around at Lord's after that single by Stokes off the fourth delivery of the 34th over. ENG 136/4
-
21:22 (IST)
OUT! Ferguson collects a blinder and on-air commentator Ian Smith screams "THAT'S OUT!" in his distinct voice! Morgan didn't quite time his lofted shot towards sweeper point, but didn't quite time his shot. Ferguson had to cover a bit of distance running to his right, eventually diving forward and pulling off a low screamer. ENG 86/4
Morgan c Ferguson b Neesham 9(22)
-
21:03 (IST)
OUT! Jonny Bairstow's gone, getting an inside edge that clips the top of the stumps! Big blow for the hosts, losing a set batsman who could've single-handedly turned the tide for his team. ENG 71/3
Bairstow b Ferguson 36(55)
-
20:49 (IST)
OUT! De Grandhomme finally strikes after the dropped chance in his first over. Nets the big fish in Joe Root, who was starting to get a tad impatient, and ended up nicking an outswinger off the third delivery to the keeper to depart for 7. Drinks taken after the dismissal. ENG 59/2
Root c Latham b de Grandhomme 7(30)
-
20:07 (IST)
OUT! Henry strikes, getting rid of the dangerous, in-form opener Jason Roy, getting him caught-behind before he could cause any further damage! ENG 28/1
Roy c Latham b Henry 17(20)
-
19:12 (IST)
OUT! Archer finally has a wicket in the World Cup final, taking his tournament tally level with Mustafizur Rahman to 20 wickets. He bowls a full toss that Matt Henry wanted to hoick it across, he misses it and the ball thuds right into the top of off stump.
Matt Henry b Jofra Archer 4(2)
-
19:06 (IST)
OUT! Slower full-toss outside off from Woakes and all Latham can do is tamely chip it in the air for mid off to claim it. You could almost sense the temptation of not catching it. Another scrappy innings comes to an end as Woakes claims his third wicket.
Latham c (sub)James Vince b Woakes 47(56)
-
18:55 (IST)
OUT! Finally! What Wood and Archer couldn't do it, Woakes has. He finally removes De Grandhomme out of his misery. A slower off-cutter from Woakes that CdG was hoping to work it square on the leg side, ends up closing the face of the bat early and the leading edge carrying to mid off.
de Grandhomme c (sub)James Vince b Woakes 16(28)
-
18:20 (IST)
OUT! And gone! Against the run of play Plunkett has struck again. How often does he manage to do that. How good has Plunkett been today. Another one of his cross seamers that produces an error from the batsman. Length on middle stump and Neesham was aiming to go downtown, the ball must have stopped a touch and bounced slightly higher for Neesham to not catch it from the sweet spot. Lofting it to Joe Root at mid on, who completes a simplest of catches.
Neesham c Root b Plunkett 19(25)
-
17:51 (IST)
OUT! Mark Wood comes back into the attack and has struck first ball. The ball seams in after pitching on off stump and Ross Taylor fails to even get the bat close to the ball, he is hit over the knee roll and after taking a good hard look, umpire Erasmus has raised his finger. Taylor keeps heading towards the dressing room with no reviews left for the Kiwis. Will have to wait for the replays to confirm if the decision was correct or not. Yeah, looked a little dodgy and turns out that the ball was going over the stumps, ball tracking reveals.
Ross Taylor lbw b Mark Wood 15(31)
-
17:20 (IST)
BOWLED'EM! Plunkett with a second strike. He gets rid of the other set batsman now. Nicholls departs and England are now right on top. Length ball on off stump that does nip back a touch, and Nicholls gets an inside edge to drag it onto his stumps.
Henry Nicholls b Plunkett 55(77)
-
17:15 (IST)
FIFTY! Henry Nicholls bunts it down to long on to bring up his half-century. Lot of grind, but a solid knock nevertheless.
-
17:02 (IST)
OUT! England review for caught behind against Williamson!
The English looked pretty confident with the review, umpire Dharmasena nods his head, not with the same amount of confidence. There is a spike as the ball passes KW's bat and that is substantial evident for the TV umpire to turn the decision over. What a massive breakthrough from England's point of view. Morgan's bowling change brings result almost straightaway. Cross seamer from Plunkett, just outside off and a touch back of a length, Williamson ahs a feel for it and edges it to Jos Buttler. Huge blow for New Zealand. Williamson's super show with the bat at 2019 World Cup comes to a premature end.
Williamson c Buttler b Plunkett 30(53)
-
15:47 (IST)
OUT! With all those outswingers, Woakes was simply setting up the batsman for the delivery that slants into him. He has landed it with precision, just around the off stump, on length and Guptill looks to go down the ground, doesn't account for the movement, misses and is struck in front. He does challenge umpire's call but to no avail. The ball was hitting the middle of middle stump, bringing an end to Guptill's abysmal tournament with the bat. New Zealand won't have the DRS facility for the rest of their innings.
Guptill lbw b Woakes 19(18)
-
14:57 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
-
14:57 (IST)
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
-
14:46 (IST)
Toss: New Zealand win toss and Kane Williamson has elected to bat at Lord's
And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, and boy what a finale we've been treated to! In a thrilling encounter that went down to the very last delivery of the first ever 50-over World Cup Super Over, both England and New Zealand were tied on scores, with the Englishmen emerging victors for the first time in the history of the tournament by virtue of having scored more boundaries. Eoin Morgan and Co's journey since the disaster of 2015 ends with the team lifting the most coveted trophy in cricket. Ben Stokes emerges the hero in the big final along with Jos Buttler against the team representing the country he was born in. Cannot get any more poetic than that.
You could read the full report here
As our journey over the course of 46 days comes to an end, we hope you enjoyed our coverage of the World Cup! We move on to the bilateral engagements now, with the world champions now hoping to regain the Ashes urn from Australia and the Indian team travelling to West Indies.
For now, it's time for us to catch our breath and take a break. On that note, we bid you all goodnight!
Sport: Beautiful one minute. Cruel the next.
Cruel!— Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) July 14, 2019
Eoin Morgan: I'd like to commiserate Kane and his team. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. On a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year- journey– and we find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Plunkett, which isn't a good sign. Some of the support staff - not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the superover, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the changeroom today, Willey, Billings, whoever missed out on the squad – I'd like to mention them too.
Man of the Match in World Cup finals:
1975 - Clive Lloyd
1979 - Viv Richards
1983 - Mohinder Amarnath
1987 - David Boon
1992 - Wasim Akram
1996 - Arvinda de Silva
1999 - Shane Warne
2003 - Ricky Ponting
2007 - Adam Gilchrist
2011 - MS Dhoni
2015 - James Faulkner
2019 - Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is the Player of the Match: Pretty good to be honest. Lot of hard work has gone into thes last four years. Thanks to everybody who turned out today. We were just talking about controlling the scoreboard. Yeah, there was no chance I wasn't gonna be there. Lads, my family the support has been incredible.
This will be up for debate for long now
The DL system is actually based on runs and wickets lost... yet the Final result is only based on Boundaries hit? Not fair in my opinion. Must have been great to watch!— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) July 14, 2019
Only if there was such a provision...
The World Cup title should have been shared. Fairest result, in my opinion— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 14, 2019
Ben Stokes: All the hard work over four years, to be champions of the world is a different feeling. I think playing against New Zealand is always a great event to be part of. Seriously great team. Apologised after that incident.
Jofra Archer: Pretty sure I was going to bowl, but I just had to double check. Still heart's racing. Probably the biggest thing I ever won. Great bunch of fellas. Been a really good family to me.
It probably sounds like sour grapes to say it now, but that's a terrible way to decide a tournament.
Not how many runs, but how they were scored.
That shouldn't be how sports works.
Congratulations to England. They have probably been the best side in the world over the past 4 years. And they are deserving World Cup winners.
But that is a horrible way to decide it.
Joe Root: Wow. It is hard to explain. Everyone has contributed. Tough time in group stage. Everyone held it together.
Plunkett: I'll take that. What a day. Great game of cricket. Swing the willow connect a few.
Bairstow: Elated I think. Massive commiserations to the New Zealand team. The way the guys came out in the Super Over was huge. We bowled pretty well, and they put us under a heck of a lot of pressure. Spectacle it happens to be. To win the World Cup final at Lord's is a completely different thing.
Buttler: Unbelievable isn't it. I thought I've seen everything in cricket. Unbelievable day. We wanted to take it deep. We didn't feel like run rate would be an issue. Couple of big partnerships would chase this down. Don't know what happened in the end. It was unbelievable.
England finally break their World Cup hoodoo 44 years since the Cricket World Cup was first played, but they were made to fight it out till the very last second by a spirited New Zealand side. New Zealand were ahead after Neesham smashed a six off the second delivery, and followed it up with back-to-back doubles. Archer though kept his calm, giving away just a single off the fifth ball. An under-pressure Guptill, who had a disappointing World Cup so far, can guide a full delivery towards deep midwicket. Guptill tries coming back for a second, but fails to make it back to the striker's end. The two team are tied in the Super Over as well, but England win it as a consequence of collecting more boundaries throughout the game, resulting in the English players breaking into delirious celebrations! Guptill's distraught at the end of the game, the polar opposite of the English players. Oh what a World Cup final we witnessed!
Brothers and sisters, we’ve seen everything now. England are world champions, and man are they happy about that. The yawping and capering about the grandest outfield in all the game began long before Guptill’s runout was confirmed. Spare a thought for the New Zealanders, who are on their knees in despair for the second time in four years. I need a drink. Don’t we all.
Right then, Jofra Archer will be bowling the over that will DECIDE the winner of the 2019 ICC World Cup! New Zealand need 16 off 6 (Jofradamus Archer predicted this one too). Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are walking through the Long Room now before stepping out to the ground. Guppy's had a poor run in the World Cup so far. Can he seal a famous win with support from Neesham and whoever walks out next?
This is ragging!!
16 from 6— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 13, 2013
Stokes and Buttler walk out to bat in the Super Over, with Boult bowling it out. Stokes collects three off the first ball, and follows it up with a boundary two balls later. Buttler too collects a four, as Boult ends up conceding 15 off it. Jofra Archer was seen warming up and practising his deliveries, and he will likely be bowling when it's New Zealand's turn to bat.
Boult bowls to Stokes, who walks out with Jos Buttler. Time for the first ever Super Over in World Cup history
Right then. The team batting second will be batting first in the Super Over. Three batsmen and one bowler per team. Two wickets and the innings comes to an end. In case the teams are tied on score, the one with more boundaries across the match as well as in the over will win.
Geez!
England's cricketers have found a way to have a penalty shoot out— Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) July 14, 2019
After 50 overs,England 241/10 ( Ben Stokes 84 , )
Boult bowls out what could very well go down as one of the greatest overs in World Cup history. Starts off with consecutive dots before Stokes smacks the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket. Stokes then comes back for a second run and collects four extra runs after the ball deflects off his bat towards the boundary. Stokes then tries collecting a double off each of the last two deliveries, getting Rashid and Wood run out on both occasions as England are bowled out with the scores tied! What a game we have witnessed, and it's not even over yet!
New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match at Lord's, LIVE Updates: England finally break their World Cup hoodoo 44 years since the Cricket World Cup was first played, but they were made to fight it out till the very last second by a spirited New Zealand side. New Zealand were ahead after Neesham smashed a six off the second delivery, and followed it up with back-to-back doubles. Archer though kept his calm, giving away just a single off the fifth ball. An under-pressure Guptill, who had a disappointing World Cup so far, can guide a full delivery towards deep midwicket. Guptill tries coming back for a second, but fails to make it back to the striker's end. The two team are tied in the Super Over as well, but England win it as a consequence of collecting more boundaries throughout the game, resulting in the English players breaking into delirious celebrations! Guptill's distraught at the end of the game, the polar opposite of the English players. Oh what a World Cup final we witnessed!
Preview: Come 14 July, there will be a new champion in the ICC Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
While England were touted as favourites even before the tournament got underway, the Kiwis had to wait till the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.
And eventually, thanks to some fine batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, and an economical spell from Matt Henry where he took three wickets, the Kiwis were able to demolish the Indian batting line-up and win by 18 runs with three balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s England looked comfortable in their eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Edgbaston.
Although Australia recovered to 223 all out, it never looked like being enough, especially when England opener Jason Roy was blazing his way to 85 as the holders were denied an early wicket.
Morgan finished on 49 not out and hit the winning runs as England won with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.
But he was in no doubt an attack led by paceman Woakes, well supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer and with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking three wickets, had laid the foundation for victory.
Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992, when they finished runners up after losing to Pakistan, whereas Kane Williamson and Co will be making their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.
The Kiwis were completely outplayed by the Aussies in the final of the 2015 edition, having lost by seven wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Full team squads:
New Zealand Team Players: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi.
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
