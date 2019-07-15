Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
Live Updates

Highlights, New Zealand vs England, ICC World Cup 2019 Final, Full Cricket Score: England win maiden Men's ODI World Cup

Date: Monday, 15 July, 2019 14:56 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Match Ended

New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)

New Zealand
241/8 OV : (50.0) RR.(4.82)
England
241/10 OV : (50.0) RR.(4.82)
Match Ended:

New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)

Man Of the Match:

This over 50.0

  • 0
  • 0
  • 6
  • 6
  • 1(W)
  • 1(W)

batsman

Ben Stokes

  • 84 (98)
  • 4s X 5
  • 6s X 2

bowler

Trent Boult

  • 67 (10)
  • M X 0
  • W X 0

Matt Henry

  • 40 (10)
  • M X 2
  • W X 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket

1 ( 0.1 ) R/R: 6

Mark Wood 0(0)

Ben Stokes 1(1)

241/10 (50 over)

Mark Wood 0 (0) SR: S.R (0.00)

run out (Jimmy Neesham)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match Result New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by boundaries)

Highlights, New Zealand vs England, ICC World Cup 2019 Final, Full Cricket Score: England win maiden Men's ODI World Cup

Highlights

00:49 (IST)

And that brings us to the end of our coverage of the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup, and boy what a finale we've been treated to! In a thrilling encounter that went down to the very last delivery of the first ever 50-over World Cup Super Over, both England and New Zealand were tied on scores, with the Englishmen emerging victors for the first time in the history of the tournament by virtue of having scored more boundaries. Eoin Morgan and Co's journey since the disaster of 2015 ends with the team lifting the most coveted trophy in cricket. Ben Stokes emerges the hero in the big final along with Jos Buttler against the team representing the country he was born in. Cannot get any more poetic than that. 

You could read the full report here

As our journey over the course of 46 days comes to an end, we hope you enjoyed our coverage of the World Cup! We move on to the bilateral engagements now, with the world champions now hoping to regain the Ashes urn from Australia and the Indian team travelling to West Indies. 

For now, it's time for us to catch our breath and take a break. On that note, we bid you all goodnight! 

00:45 (IST)

Sport: Beautiful one minute. Cruel the next.

00:37 (IST)

Eoin Morgan: I'd like to commiserate Kane and his team. The example that they lead is hugely commendable to him and his team. On a tough wicket where everyone found it tough to score. Buttler and Stokes put together a partnership, and I thought that would take us deep, and it did. This has been a four-year- journey– and we find it hard to play on wickets like that. To get over the line today means the world to us. I was being cooled down by Plunkett, which isn't a good sign. Some of the support staff - not only the best in our team, but in the world, they really helped. Full credit to the two boys who went out for the superover, given that they were there most recently. Archer just improves every time he goes out there. Really incredible - everyone in the changeroom today, Willey, Billings, whoever missed out on the squad – I'd like to mention them too.

00:30 (IST)

Man of the tournament in ODI World Cups:

1992 - Martin Crowe
1996 - Sanath Jayasuriya
1999 - Lance Klusener
2003 - Sachin Tendulker
2007 - Glenn McGrath
2011 - Yuvraj Singh
2015 - Mitchell Starc
2019 - Kane Williamson

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:30 (IST)
00:30 (IST)

Man of the Match in World Cup finals:

1975 - Clive Lloyd
1979 - Viv Richards
1983 - Mohinder Amarnath
1987 - David Boon
1992 - Wasim Akram
1996 - Arvinda de Silva
1999 - Shane Warne
2003 - Ricky Ponting
2007 - Adam Gilchrist
2011 - MS Dhoni
2015 - James Faulkner
2019 - Ben Stokes

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:30 (IST)
00:29 (IST)

Kane Williamson is the Player of the Tournament! 

Kane Williamson: (On small margins) It certainly wasn't one extra run. There were so many small parts of the match that could've gone either way. But congratulations to England! It's been challenging. The pitches have been a little bit different. There were talks out 300+plus scores, but we hardly saw that. Congratulations to all the New Zealand players for fighting hard all the way to the final. Pretty tough to swallow at this stage, but fantastic effort all around. 

(On toss) We were obviously weighing on the overheads, and not just the pitch. As it proved, it proved challenging. In a World Cup final, perhaps 250 proves enough. It was a fantastic game of cricket. Both sides showed a lot of heart and fight. Once again credit to England. Lot of positives throughout the campaign. (On the Stokes bat deflection) That sort of thing happens from time to time, but hope it doesn't happen again. (Guptill and Neesham for Super Over) Both guys hit the ball really hard, but it was the left and right combination. It is tough to perhaps review the match with such small margins.  

00:27 (IST)

Ben Stokes is the Player of the Match: Pretty good to be honest. Lot of hard work has gone into thes last four years. Thanks to everybody who turned out today. We were just talking about controlling the scoreboard. Yeah, there was no chance I wasn't gonna be there. Lads, my family the support has been incredible.

00:26 (IST)

Ben Stokes is the Player of the Match

00:20 (IST)

This will be up for debate for long now

00:18 (IST)

Teams losing consecutive World Cup finals:

England - 1987, 1992
Sri Lanka - 2007, 2011
New Zealand - 2015, 2019

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:18 (IST)
00:17 (IST)

Only if there was such a provision...

00:16 (IST)

Last three ODI WCs have been won by home teams:

2011 - India
2015 - Australia
2019 - England

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:16 (IST)
00:16 (IST)

Ben Stokes: All the hard work over four years, to be champions of the world is a different feeling. I think playing against New Zealand is always a great event to be part of. Seriously great team. Apologised after that incident. 

Jofra Archer: Pretty sure I was going to bowl, but I just had to double check. Still heart's racing. Probably the biggest thing I ever won. Great bunch of fellas. Been a really good family to me. 

00:16 (IST)

Winning the ODI World Cup for the first time:

West Indies - 1975
India - 1983
Australia - 1987
Pakistan - 1992
Sri Lanka - 1996
England - 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:16 (IST)
00:15 (IST)

It probably sounds like sour grapes to say it now, but that's a terrible way to decide a tournament. 

Not how many runs, but how they were scored. 

That shouldn't be how sports works. 

Congratulations to England. They have probably been the best side in the world over the past 4 years. And they are deserving World Cup winners. 

But that is a horrible way to decide it. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
00:15 (IST)
00:15 (IST)

World Cup winners:

1975 - West Indies
1979 - West Indies
1983 - India
1987 - Australia
1992 - Pakistan
1996 - Sri Lanka
1999 - Australia
2003 - Australia
2007 - Australia
2011 - India
2015 - Australia
2019 - England*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
00:15 (IST)
00:14 (IST)

Joe Root: Wow. It is hard to explain. Everyone has contributed. Tough time in group stage. Everyone held it together. 


Plunkett: I'll take that. What a day. Great game of cricket. Swing the willow connect a few. 

00:14 (IST)

Next up, Doull speaks to Joe Root and Liam Plunkett. 

00:13 (IST)

Bairstow: Elated I think. Massive commiserations to the New Zealand team. The way the guys came out in the Super Over was huge. We bowled pretty well, and they put us under a heck of a lot of pressure. Spectacle it happens to be. To win the World Cup final at Lord's is a completely different thing. 

Buttler: Unbelievable isn't it. I thought I've seen everything in cricket. Unbelievable day. We wanted to take it deep. We didn't feel like run rate would be an issue. Couple of big partnerships would chase this down. Don't know what happened in the end. It was unbelievable. 

00:13 (IST)

Simon Doull interviews Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler

00:05 (IST)

England finally break their World Cup hoodoo 44 years since the Cricket World Cup was first played, but they were made to fight it out till the very last second by a spirited New Zealand side. New Zealand were ahead after Neesham smashed a six off the second delivery, and followed it up with back-to-back doubles. Archer though kept his calm, giving away just a single off the fifth ball. An under-pressure Guptill, who had a disappointing World Cup so far, can guide a full delivery towards deep midwicket. Guptill tries coming back for a second, but fails to make it back to the striker's end. The two team are tied in the Super Over as well, but England win it as a consequence of collecting more boundaries throughout the game, resulting in the English players breaking into delirious celebrations! Guptill's distraught at the end of the game, the polar opposite of the English players. Oh what a World Cup final we witnessed! 

00:04 (IST)

Brothers and sisters, we’ve seen everything now. England are world champions, and man are they happy about that. The yawping and capering about the grandest outfield in all the game began long before Guptill’s runout was confirmed. Spare a thought for the New Zealanders, who are on their knees in despair for the second time in four years. I need a drink. Don’t we all.

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Lords
00:04 (IST)
00:01 (IST)

Ball 6: OUT! England win! Guptill guides the ball towards deep midwicket, but fails to get back to the striker's end on time while collecting a second run as Buttler whips the bails off!  The scores are level here as well, but England win the title on the basis of collecting more boundaries throughout the game! NZ 15/1

23:58 (IST)

Ball 5: One! Neesham gets only a single while attempting a pull! Guptill's on strike now! NZ 14/0, need 2 off 1

23:58 (IST)

What a tremendous piece of skill from Neesham. Going deep in his crease to turn a yorker into a half-volley, then to hit it for 6.

Outstanding. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
23:58 (IST)
23:57 (IST)

Ball 4: Two! Another double to Neesham, who guides it to deep midwicket and comes back for a second. Excellent running by Guptill as well! NZ 13/0, need 3 off 2

23:56 (IST)

Ball 3: Two! Neesham guides the ball towards deep midwicket, and a misfield by Roy in the deep allows Neesham to come back for a second! NZ 11/0, need 5 off 3

23:55 (IST)

Ball 2: SIX! Smashed into the stands beyond deep midwicket! What a shot from Neesham! NZ 9/0, need 7 off 4

23:54 (IST)

Ball 1: Two! Neesham drills the ball down the ground and comes back for a second! NZ 3/0, need 13 off 5

23:54 (IST)

What a horrible match for Trent Boult. No luck at all with the ball, missed the catch that would have won the match, then got taken the distance in his super over. 

Now he needs to hope that his team mates step up ton save his blushes. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
23:54 (IST)
23:54 (IST)

Ball 1: WIDE! Archer bowls it just outside the tramline, with Neesham letting the ball go! NZ 1/0, need 15 off 6

23:52 (IST)

Right then, Jofra Archer will be bowling the over that will DECIDE the winner of the 2019 ICC World Cup! New Zealand need 16 off 6 (Jofradamus Archer predicted this one too). Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham are walking through the Long Room now before stepping out to the ground. Guppy's had a poor run in the World Cup so far. Can he seal a famous win with support from Neesham and whoever walks out next? 

23:49 (IST)

This is ragging!!

23:47 (IST)

Did you Know?

New Zealand scored exactly 15 runs in the first ever Super Over in T20Is. (v WI at Auckland in 2008). They need 16 runs today to become the champions.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:47 (IST)
23:46 (IST)

Stokes and Buttler walk out to bat in the Super Over, with Boult bowling it out. Stokes collects three off the first ball, and follows it up with a boundary two balls later. Buttler too collects a four, as Boult ends up conceding 15 off it. Jofra Archer was seen warming up and practising his deliveries, and he will likely be bowling when it's New Zealand's turn to bat. 

23:45 (IST)

Ball 6: FOUR!! Low full toss from Boult, and Buttler flicks this towards deep midwicket to finish England's over with a boundary! ENG 15/0

23:44 (IST)

Ball 5: Two! Yorker from Boult. Buttler squeezes it towards the extra cover region for a brace! ENG 11/0

23:43 (IST)

Ball 4: One! Stokes guides the ball towards the off side, for only a single. ENG 9/0

23:43 (IST)

Ball 3: Four! Stokes is down on his hunches and guides the ball towards the midwicket fence, where the ball beats the fielder coming in from cow corner ENG 8/0

23:42 (IST)

Ball 2: One! Buttler muscles the ball towards deep midwicket for just a single; ENG 4/0

23:41 (IST)

Ball 1: Three! Stokes gets a thick top edge that sends the ball towards third man; ENG 3/0

23:40 (IST)

Boult bowls to Stokes, who walks out with Jos Buttler. Time for the first ever Super Over in World Cup history

23:40 (IST)

Right then. The team batting second will be batting first in the Super Over. Three batsmen and one bowler per team. Two wickets and the innings comes to an end. In case the teams are tied on score, the one with more boundaries across the match as well as in the over will win. 

23:39 (IST)

Geez!

23:39 (IST)

I spent a while before the match thinking of every possibility. 

4 overthrows from a deflection from the bat was certainly not one of them. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
23:39 (IST)
23:38 (IST)

Tied match in ODI WCs:

Australia v South Africa, Birmingham, 1999
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Durban, 2003
Ireland v Zimbabwe, Kingston, 2007
India v England, Bangalore, 2011
New Zealand v England, Lord's, 2019*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
23:38 (IST)
23:38 (IST)


Tied. What a day to be alive. And to be here. Or wherever you are — if you’re a cricket person of any description, you are indeed privileged to be, in some way, part of this moment. Cherish it. 

Telford Vice, Freelance Cricket Writer at Lords
23:38 (IST)
23:35 (IST)

Super over!

After 24051 balls, we need another 12 to find the winner. 

Michael Wagener, Freelance Cricket Writer
23:35 (IST)
23:34 (IST)

After 50 overs,England 241/10 ( Ben Stokes 84 , )

Boult bowls out what could very well go down as one of the greatest overs in World Cup history. Starts off with consecutive dots before Stokes smacks the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket. Stokes then comes back for a second run and collects four extra runs after the ball deflects off his bat towards the boundary. Stokes then tries collecting a double off each of the last two deliveries, getting Rashid and Wood run out on both occasions as England are bowled out with the scores tied! What a game we have witnessed, and it's not even over yet! 

23:31 (IST)

Ball 6: OUT! Mark Wood is run out at the non-striker's end while responding to Ben Stokes' call for a second run, we have a Super Over in the World Cup final! Oh what a game we are having! ENG 241

Full Scorecard
New Zealand vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final Match at Lord's, LIVE Updates: England finally break their World Cup hoodoo 44 years since the Cricket World Cup was first played, but they were made to fight it out till the very last second by a spirited New Zealand side. New Zealand were ahead after Neesham smashed a six off the second delivery, and followed it up with back-to-back doubles. Archer though kept his calm, giving away just a single off the fifth ball. An under-pressure Guptill, who had a disappointing World Cup so far, can guide a full delivery towards deep midwicket. Guptill tries coming back for a second, but fails to make it back to the striker's end. The two team are tied in the Super Over as well, but England win it as a consequence of collecting more boundaries throughout the game, resulting in the English players breaking into delirious celebrations! Guptill's distraught at the end of the game, the polar opposite of the English players. Oh what a World Cup final we witnessed!

Preview: Come 14 July, there will be a new champion in the ICC Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

While England were touted as favourites even before the tournament got underway, the Kiwis had to wait till the Pakistan-Bangladesh match to all but confirm their place in the semi-finals.

And eventually, thanks to some fine batting from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, and an economical spell from Matt Henry where he took three wickets, the Kiwis were able to demolish the Indian batting line-up and win by 18 runs with three balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s England looked comfortable in their eight-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Edgbaston.

Although Australia recovered to 223 all out, it never looked like being enough, especially when England opener Jason Roy was blazing his way to 85 as the holders were denied an early wicket.

Morgan finished on 49 not out and hit the winning runs as England won with a mammoth 107 balls to spare.

But he was in no doubt an attack led by paceman Woakes, well supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer and with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking three wickets, had laid the foundation for victory.

Sunday will be England’s first appearance in the 50-over World Cup final since 1992, when they finished runners up after losing to Pakistan, whereas Kane Williamson and Co will be making their second consecutive appearance in the summit clash.

The Kiwis were completely outplayed by the Aussies in the final of the 2015 edition, having lost by seven wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Full team squads:

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019

