Live Updates

Highlights, New Zealand vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Starc's five-for guides Aussies to 86-run win

Date: Sunday, 30 June, 2019 01:43 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Match Ended

Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs

Australia
243/9 OV : (50.0) RR.(4.86)
New Zealand
157/10 OV : (43.4) RR.(3.62)
Match Ended:

Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs

Man Of the Match:

This over 43.4

  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0(W)

batsman

Trent Boult

  • 2 (7)
  • 4s X 0
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Jason Behrendorff

  • 31 (9)
  • M X 0
  • W X 2

Mitchell Starc

  • 26 (9.4)
  • M X 1
  • W X 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket

13 ( 2.3 ) R/R: 5.2

Trent Boult 2(7)

Mitchell Santner 7(8)

157/10 (43.4 over)

Mitchell Santner 12 (29) SR: S.R (41.38)

c Jason Behrendorff b Mitchell Starc

Highlights

01:43 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It ended up being a bit of a walk in the park for Australia, who did really well to break down New Zealand's batting. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc's performances were top-notch, and will provide Australia a real boost heading into the semi-finals. New Zealand, on the other hand, will have to wait a bit longer to know if they've made it into the knockouts. Join us tomorrow as high-flying India take on hosts England in a cracking encounter! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

01:38 (IST)

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: Very happy. From 5/92, great partnership between Carey and Khawaja to get us to a competitive total. Knew the wicket would get slow and turn. I think it was important that we get some time in the middle, but not the way we did. (On Carey) We've seen him in two games, not many blokes middle it with such consistency. (Bowling plans) Lot of wicket-taking options. In the past we might have been too defensive. (Bringing Smith into attack?) There was a bit of discussion, JL (Langer), Punter (Ponting) and myself. There were a lot of ideas. Brad Haddin as well. 

01:37 (IST)

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain:

It was a really challenging surface, and if you’re able to hit the wicket hard, then you’d like to think you’d get a reward. It was a position of strength after the first half. A lot of credit to the way they rebuilt their innings though and got the win.

I guess we could have brought Trent Boult on earlier, and I think I bowled a lot more overs than I thought I would. We weren’t able to break a key partnership, and Carey played a wonderful innings.

It was a tough old surface, and I think Australia adapted much better than we did. They have come big lads who hit that wicket hard and got a lot out of it. We needed to soak up some pressure and get the momentum going, but it wasn’t to be today. We need to get over this quickly and move on.

We need to take a look at the surface against England, and we need to come up with a plan. There’s no lack of effort from the lads, so it’s good that we have an extra day off to recover. 

01:30 (IST)

Alex Carey: Not the start we wanted. For me to come out there, just assess the conditions, no rush and just go as deep as possible. It did play a little bit on the slower side, and a bit of spin. For me it was just about keeping it simple and stick to my strengths. Credit to Usman Khawaja as well, as well as to Mitchell Starc who closed it out with the ball. I'm enjoying my batting at the moment. It was nice to take one (opportunity) today. (On Taylor's dismissal) It was the highest ball I've seen and the blue skies don't help. We move up to Manchester now. Another crucial game. Little areas we can get better at. Now at Manchester, we've got to work on that. 

01:29 (IST)

Alex Carey is the Man of the Match for his game-changing knock of 71 off 72 balls! 

01:27 (IST)

After 43.4 overs, New Zealand 157/10 (Trent Boult 2*)

And it's all over at Lord's. New Zealand did well to limit Australia to 243, but crumbled in their chase of the target, with a string of wickets falling cheaply. Mitchell Starc was the star of the show, getting five wickets and conceding just 26 runs in 9.4 overs. Starc also gets the last wicket of the match, with Mitchell Santner being caught by Jason Behrendorff. 

01:23 (IST)

OUT!!

Mitchell Starc gets that wicket he wanted so desperately to round out a five-wicket haul! It's Mitchell Santner who takes the bait, flicking a tantalising delivery to Jason Behrendorff at fine leg. Santner departs for 12.

01:21 (IST)

After 43 overs, New Zealand 157/9 ( Mitchell Santner 12 , Trent Boult 2)

That's a bit of an expensive over from Nathan Lyon as Mitchell Santner tries to put up a fight, but god knows Australia can afford to give away a run or two. Santner whacks a stray ball over square leg for a six, and his maximum is followed up by four leg byes. A single and a double take up the tally of the over to 13 runs.

01:18 (IST)

SIX!

Mitchell Santner gets a maximum! Santner looks intent on going down in a blaze of glory, and he hammers a delivery over backward square leg! 

01:17 (IST)

After 42 overs, New Zealand 144/9 ( Mitchell Santner 5 , Trent Boult 0)

Mitchell Starc gets himself on a hat-trick by dismissing Lockie Ferguson for a duck in the very first ball of the over! An absolutely rapid delivery from the Australian pacer knocks off the bails and Ferguson finds himself walking back to the pavilion. He's replaced by Trent Boult, who denies Starc a chance to replicate his own hat-trick. Boult survives for the rest of the over but is unable to score any runs and it ends as a maiden. 

01:13 (IST)

OUT!

Mitchell Starc gets a wicket on the very first delivery of his over! Lockie Ferguson departs on a duck, and Starc is now on a hat-trick. As fate would have it, it's Trent Boult who faces the hat-trick ball! 

01:10 (IST)

After 41 overs, New Zealand 144/8 ( Mitchell Santner 5 , Lockie Ferguson 0)

Nathan Lyon bowls a clean over, conceding just 3 runs. It doesn't seem like anything is working for the Kiwis, and it might all be done and dusted in a couple of overs.

01:08 (IST)

After 40 overs, New Zealand 141/8 ( Mitchell Santner 4 , Lockie Ferguson 0)

Mitchell Starc gets another wicket as he dismisses Ish Sodhi! The Australian’s last delivery of the over swings into the Kiwi, and catches him on the pad. Sodhi is given out, but he decides to review the decision. It’s adjudged to be a fair delivery and there’s no bat on it, so the original decision is maintained and he’s sent back to the pavilion. The final delivery was preceded by a couple of wides, one of which raced away for two, and two singles, to make it 5 runs from the over. 

01:04 (IST)

OUT!

Ish Sodhi is given LBW on 5 runs! The tail-ender is caught plumb by a beautiful Mitchell Starc delivery that swerves into him and whacks him on the pads. He's given out, but decides to review, and the decision is maintained!

01:01 (IST)

After 39 overs, New Zealand 136/7 ( Mitchell Santner 3 , Ish Sodhi 4)

Nathan Lyon gets his first wicket of the day as James Neesham is caught and bowled after he completely skies an attempted shot. It was a desperate swing from Neesham, who departs on 9. Lyon concedes a single from his fourth delivery, and is then smartly hit for four by Sodhi at fine leg, to round off the over. 5 runs and 1 wicket from the over.

01:00 (IST)

FOUR!

New arrival Ish Sodhi gives New Zealand fans something to cheer for as he deftly lobs a Nathan Lyon ball to the boundary at fine leg. 

00:55 (IST)

OUT!

James Neesham is caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon on 9! The Kiwi hits a ball straight into the air, and Lyon follows its arc, holding on to it when it finally drops down from its sojourn in the sky. 

00:52 (IST)

After 38 overs, New Zealand 131/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 9 , Mitchell Santner 2)

Mitchell Santner and James Neesham have a huge task ahead of them, and Mitchell Starc is not making it any easier for the two with his incredible bowling. Just one run off the over. 

00:49 (IST)

Can Jimmy Neesham help the Black Caps avoid a big loss, if not guide them home?

00:48 (IST)

After 37 overs, New Zealand 130/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 8 , Mitchell Santner 2)

Nathan Lyon continues to starve New Zealand of runs, bowling yet another tidy over. Australia concede just four runs, a far cry away from the 8.5 or so that the Kiwis need to be scoring if they have any chance of winning this match and sealing semi-final qualification today.

00:45 (IST)

After 36 overs, New Zealand 126/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 5 , Mitchell Santner 1)

Mitchell Starc gets another wicket, and this one is all due to the athleticism of Steve Smith, who makes up for dropping Kane Williamson earlier on with a ridiculous one-handed catch to send Tom Latham back to the pavilion. Latham is replaced by Mitchell Santner, who takes a single off the last ball of the over to get off the mark. Two runs and a wicket in the over, as Starc continues to be devastatingly efficient.

00:44 (IST)

Worth the wait! 

00:41 (IST)

OUT!

What a catch from Steve Smith! The Australian takes a one-handed blinder off a Mitchell Starc delivery that spells the end of Tom Latham's short-lived innings, with the Kiwi departing on 14. 

00:40 (IST)

After 35 overs, New Zealand 124/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 14 , Jimmy Neesham 4)

Glenn Maxwell concedes three runs from his fourth over, and New Zealand now need 120 runs from 15 overs.

00:37 (IST)

After 34 overs, New Zealand 121/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 13 , Jimmy Neesham 2)

Nathan Lyon has bowled extremely well today, and he contributes with a very tidy over. Just the one run comes off it, with James Neesham getting a single in the last ball to keep the strike. It’s going from bad to worse for the Kiwis, as the required run rate keeps increasing steadily.

00:34 (IST)

After 33 overs, New Zealand 120/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 13 , Jimmy Neesham 1)

Steve Smith gets the wicket of Colin De Grandhomme, and even he looked like he didn’t see that one coming! It’s a very rash decision from CDG, who could have and probably should have learned from Ross Taylor’s wicket in the previous over. He tries to go for glory in the very first ball he faces, and is caught out by Usman Khawaja at long-off. He is replaced by James Neesham, who gets off the mark with one of two singles in the over.

00:31 (IST)

GOLDEN DUCK!

Colin de Grandhomme is outta here! Steve Smith gets him out on the very first ball of the over, as CDG lofts the ball straight to Usman Khawaja at long-off. 

00:29 (IST)

After 32 overs, New Zealand 118/4 (Tom Latham (W) 11, Colin de Grandhomme​ 0)

That last over was all Ross Taylor, as he got to 1000 runs against Australia with an exquisitely placed boundary, but undid his good work within the span of minutes by taking a wild swipe at a ball and getting caught by Alex Carey. He’s replaced by Colin De Grandhomme. 6 runs conceded in the over by Pat Cummins.

00:24 (IST)

OUT!

Ross Taylor is gone on 30! The New Zealand batsman gets a heavy top edge and the ball is sent straight up into the air. Alex Carey tracks it all the way, and makes no mistake in collecting the catch. 

00:22 (IST)

FOUR!

Ross Taylor scores an excellent boundary after finding a gap at fine leg to bring up 1000 ODI runs against Australia!

00:21 (IST)

After 31 overs, New Zealand 112/3 ( Ross Taylor 25 , Tom Latham (W) 11)

There’s some intelligent bowling from Glenn Maxwell in this over, as he bowls around the wicket to further disrupt the rhythm of the batsmen. Four single conceded off the over, and 132 runs are required from 19 overs.

00:18 (IST)

After 30 overs, New Zealand 108/3 ( Ross Taylor 23 , Tom Latham (W) 9)

Pat Cummins marks his return to the bowling with a very tidy over in which he concedes a single run. There’s just no respite for New Zealand at the moment, and they need to make a move soon, or this might be out of their reach.  

00:14 (IST)

After 29 overs, New Zealand 107/3 ( Ross Taylor 23 , Tom Latham (W) 8)

Close call for Tom Latham on a single there, as he has to scramble to make it back in time after some excellent fielding from Glenn Maxwell, who picks up a stray ball and hits the wicket with his throw. The third umpire is consulted, but Latham’s dive keeps him safe. Just the three runs from the over, all singles. 

00:10 (IST)

After 28 overs, New Zealand 104/3 ( Ross Taylor 22 , Tom Latham (W) 6)

Mitchell Starc is really flexing his muscles at the moment, as he continues to bowl some unplayable deliveries to the two batsmen. Just one run comes off the over. 

00:07 (IST)

After 27 overs, New Zealand 103/3 ( Ross Taylor 22 , Tom Latham (W) 5)

Nathan Lyon chips in with a fairly economical over, as Tom Latham tries to quickly acclimatise to the intensity of the match. A couple of singles in the first two balls is followed by a double, and a Latham single makes it five runs to round out the over.

00:04 (IST)

After 26 overs, New Zealand 98/3 ( Ross Taylor 21 , Tom Latham (W) 1)

Aaron Finch's decision to bring Mitchell Starc back into the attack pays dividends, as he gets Kane Williamson caught-behind. The over starts with some wonderful running from the two Kiwi batsmen, who score a single, followed by two doubles. The fourth delivery is the one that could take the wind out of New Zealand’s sails though, as it sees the ball clip Williamson’s bat and sail into the keeper’s gloves. Williamson is replaced by Latham, who takes a single off the last ball.

23:59 (IST)

CAUGHT-BEHIND!

Mitchell Starc gets the big fish as Kane Williamson departs on 40! It's an error in judgement from the Kiwi skipper, as he attempts to stick his bat out at a ripping delivery and sees the ball glance off his bat and carry to Alex Carey. 

23:56 (IST)

After 25 overs, New Zealand 92/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 36 , Ross Taylor 20)

Glenn Maxwell concedes seven off an over, as Kane Williamson continues to slowly and steadily ratchet up the intensity of the match. Three singles come off the first three balls, the second of which brings up 6000 ODI runs for Williamson. He celebrates by hammering Maxwell’s fifth delivery over mid-off and to the boundary. 

23:54 (IST)

FOUR!

Kane Williamson adds to New Zealand's boundary count with yet another four, which is lofted over mid-off!

23:53 (IST)

After 24 overs, New Zealand 85/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 31 , Ross Taylor 18)

Marcus Stoinis concedes the first six of the match as Kane Williamson relieves some of the pressure on him and Taylor by scoring eight runs off the over. The six comes thanks to a very friendly ball from Stoinis, which is flicked deep into the crowd sitting behind midwicket. 

23:50 (IST)

SIX!

That one came out of absolutely nowhere! Kane Williamson gets the first six of the match as he launches an indifferent Marcus Stoinis delivery over midwicket!

23:48 (IST)

After 23 overs, New Zealand 77/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 23 , Ross Taylor 18)

Is everyone going to get a turn to bowl? Glenn Maxwell gets his first over, and the Australian does very well to concede just the four runs off it, with a couple of singles and a double in the last three deliveries. It’s a slightly strange decision though, because Nathan Lyon was doing quite well before Aaron Finch’s shuffling act. Maybe he's trying to disturb the rhythm and keep the Kiwis on their toes.

23:45 (IST)

After 22 overs, New Zealand 73/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 22 , Ross Taylor 15)

Marcus Stoinis comes into the attack, and concedes five runs in his first over. He starts off with a leg bye, which is followed up by a swiftly run double facilitated by a misfield at midwicket. Two more singles round out the over.

23:43 (IST)

After 21 overs, New Zealand 68/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 19 , Ross Taylor 14)

And now it’s Aaron Finch’s turn to bowl. The Aussie skipper starts out quite well, but a slightly misplaced delivery on his fourth ball sees Kane Williamson score a splendid four at fine leg. He concedes seven runs from the over, with three singles adding to the boundary.

23:40 (IST)

Four!

That will do New Zealand a world of good as they get their first boundary since the twelfth over! Kane Williamson sweeps it to fine leg and makes it look like the easiest thing in the world. 

23:38 (IST)

After 20 overs, New Zealand 61/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 18 , Ross Taylor 8)

It’s an uncharacteristically sloppy start to the over from Jason Behrendorff, who bowls a couple of wides on either side of a single. There is a call for LBW off the fourth delivery as a slower ball hits Taylor on his pads. The umpire looks uninterested though, and Australia don’t review. Four runs come off the over as Taylor keeps strike with a single.

23:34 (IST)

After 19 overs, New Zealand 58/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 17 , Ross Taylor 7)

It’s Steve Smith’s turn to get some time with the ball, and he approaches the pitch to some raucous boos from the crowd at Lord’s. His over has a series of full tosses in it, which are hit around the park by Williamson and Taylor to little avail, as Aaron Finch’s field holds up. Four runs come from the over, all thanks to singles.

23:30 (IST)

After 18 overs, New Zealand 53/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 15 , Ross Taylor 5)

New Zealand gets a bit of a reprieve with a narrow escape for Williamson in the over, as a ball clips his bat but then arcs agonisingly wide of the outstretched Alex Carey’s glove. Otherwise, it’s a predictably tidy over, with only four runs coming off it.

23:25 (IST)

After 17 overs, New Zealand 49/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 12 , Ross Taylor 4)

Nathan Lyon resumes Australia’s chokehold on the New Zealand batting attack after the drinks break. Both Williamson and Taylor have been penned back and starved of any chance to get runs on the board. Just two runs come off the over in the shape of a couple of singles. 

23:20 (IST)

After 16 overs, New Zealand 47/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 11 , Ross Taylor 3)

Another excellent over from Jason Behrendorff! Both batsmen look really wary of the pacer, and with good cause, choosing to defend rather than take any unnecessary chances. Just the one run comes off the over, with Taylor getting a single in the last ball. We take a break for drinks.

Preview: Kane Williamson's New Zealand will look to bounce back from recent defeat against Pakistan with victory over Aaron Finch's Australian side when they meet at Lord's on Saturday.

In their previous match, New Zealand, who were unbeaten in their first six games of the tournament, lost four early wickets before Jimmy Neesham’s 97 not out lifted them to a respectable total of 237 for six at Edgbaston.

Babar Azam scored 101 not out and Haris Sohail collected 68 runs to guide Pakistan to their target with five balls to spare.

The Kiwis are currently at third position on the points table with five wins and 11 points to their name. Kane Williamson and side are just one win away from making it to the semis, and he will hope his team will come good against Australia.

Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-final after defeating England. While they achieved the first target, Finch will hope that his team doesn't drop points against New Zealand and keep the winning momentum going.

Full Team Squads

New Zealand Team Players: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019

Tags : #Aaron Finch #Australia #Cricket #David Warner #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live streamming #Lord's Stadium #New Zealand #schedule #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 Australia #World Cup 2019 New Zealand

