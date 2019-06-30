Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain:

It was a really challenging surface, and if you’re able to hit the wicket hard, then you’d like to think you’d get a reward. It was a position of strength after the first half. A lot of credit to the way they rebuilt their innings though and got the win.

I guess we could have brought Trent Boult on earlier, and I think I bowled a lot more overs than I thought I would. We weren’t able to break a key partnership, and Carey played a wonderful innings.

It was a tough old surface, and I think Australia adapted much better than we did. They have come big lads who hit that wicket hard and got a lot out of it. We needed to soak up some pressure and get the momentum going, but it wasn’t to be today. We need to get over this quickly and move on.

We need to take a look at the surface against England, and we need to come up with a plan. There’s no lack of effort from the lads, so it’s good that we have an extra day off to recover.