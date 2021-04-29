Highlights, MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 24, Full Cricket Score: De Kock fifty leads Mumbai to comfortable win

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals): This looks nigh impossible for RR to win at the moment. 9 runs needed in 12 balls. The first ball is hit for a boundary by Quinton de Kock, he's been outstanding tonight! It's lofted over extra cover. A single rotates strike, before Kieron Pollard seals the match with a boundary! Mumbai Indians have beaten the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, this has been a really convincing performance from the reigning champions, especially on the back of two defeats in their last two matches.

Preview: Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2020 in Delhi.

Having lost their previous two matches, against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma's MI side will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, will be trying to maintain their winning form after having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture.

Despite having suffered back-to-back defeats in recent outings, the Mumbai Indians aren't too far down in the table, and are currently occupying the fourth and final play-off spot, thanks to a net run rate that's just a shade on the wrong side of zero. Rajasthan Royals are a further three places down in seventh place, but Sanju Samson won't be worrying too much about it just yet, seeing as they're tied on four points with this afternoon's opponents.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh