Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

171/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 24
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

172/3 (18.3 ov)

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Live Blog
Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians
171/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55 172/3 (18.3 ov) - R/R 9.3

Match Ended

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets

Kieron Pollard - 16

Quinton de Kock (W) - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Quinton de Kock (W) not out 70 50 6 2
Kieron Pollard not out 16 8 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Mustafizur Rahman 3.3 0 37 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 146/3 (16.4)

26 (26) R/R: 14.18

Krunal Pandya 39(26) S.R (150)

b Mustafizur Rahman
Highlights, MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 24, Full Cricket Score: De Kock fifty leads Mumbai to comfortable win

Highlights, MI vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 24, Full Cricket Score: De Kock fifty leads Mumbai to comfortable win

19:11 (IST)

That's it for this contest folks!

That was a heck of a performance from Mumbai Indians, who have given themselves a bit of breathing room in the fourth and final playoff spot. Luckily for us though, that's not the end of the action tonight, as we now move on to Delhi Capital's match against Kolkata Knight Riders! You can catch all the latest updates from that contest by clicking here, so do make sure to check it out!

Full Scorecard
19:11 (IST)

Champion side!

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

Brilliant chase, no doubt!

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)

Mumbai Indians win by seven wickets!

This looks nigh impossible for RR to win at the moment. 9 runs needed in 12 balls. The first ball is hit for a boundary by Quinton de Kock, he's been outstanding tonight! It's lofted over extra cover. A single rotates strike, before Kieron Pollard seals the match with a boundary! Mumbai Indians have beaten the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, this has been a really convincing performance from the reigning champions, especially on the back of two defeats in their last two matches.

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
four

4! Kieron Pollard flicks to fine leg! MI 172/3

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)

4! Mustafizur Rahman is hit for a boundary by Quinton de Kock! MI 167/3

Full Scorecard
19:02 (IST)

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 163/3 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 65 , Kieron Pollard 12)

Chris Morris to bowl to Kieron Pollard. Mumbai Indians need 25 runs in 18 balls. Make that 19 runs in 17 balls, Pollard's hit a six! Oh wait, he's not messing around at all, he's just hit another four. Guess Pollard's ready to wrap this up. Morris then tries to test Pollard with a bouncer, but even that doesn't work, as it ricochets off the helmet and rolls past short fine leg to the boundary rope for four leg byes. The concussion protocol means we'll need a quick break, but Pollard looks fine, he was urging the ball towards the boundary line with gusto. A dot and a single, De Kock is on strike for the final delivery. Does he try to keep strike in the next over or let Pollard finish it off? He takes a single to keep strike.

Full Scorecard
18:59 (IST)
four

4! Deep square tries to chase it down, but fails, there's a lot of power on it. MI 157/1

Full Scorecard
18:58 (IST)
six

6! Big six from Kieron Pollard, hit over extra cover with aplomb! MI 153/3

Full Scorecard
18:56 (IST)

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 147/3 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 64 , Kieron Pollard 1)

Mumbai Indians need 32 runs in 24 balls. Krunal doesn't look like he's in any particular mood to use all those remaining overs though. He whacks a six on the first ball of Mustafizur's over, it's hit high into the night sky and it just about makes it over deep midwicket and falls a metre or two behind the boundary rope. A couple of dot balls, and then Mustafizur Rahman strikes! It's an inside edge, and it finds the middle stump, Pandya's sent packing. The celebrations are a bit muted though, it looks like Rajasthan are well aware of the fact that they are not out of troubled waters by a long shot. Kieron Pollard's on, and after facing a dot, he gets off the mark with a single. What can the Trinidadian come up with in the few balls that he has left to face?

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
19:11 (IST)

That's it for this contest folks!

That was a heck of a performance from Mumbai Indians, who have given themselves a bit of breathing room in the fourth and final playoff spot. Luckily for us though, that's not the end of the action tonight, as we now move on to Delhi Capital's match against Kolkata Knight Riders! You can catch all the latest updates from that contest by clicking here, so do make sure to check it out!

19:07 (IST)

Mumbai Indians win by seven wickets!

This looks nigh impossible for RR to win at the moment. 9 runs needed in 12 balls. The first ball is hit for a boundary by Quinton de Kock, he's been outstanding tonight! It's lofted over extra cover. A single rotates strike, before Kieron Pollard seals the match with a boundary! Mumbai Indians have beaten the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, this has been a really convincing performance from the reigning champions, especially on the back of two defeats in their last two matches.
18:26 (IST)

FIFTY! Half century up for Quinton de Kock, he's really earned this one! 
18:20 (IST)

OUT! Morris strikes! Suryakumar Yadav's outta here! Suryakumar Yadav c Buttler b Morris 16 (10)
17:58 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket! Rohit holes out to Sakariya at mid-off! Rohit c Chetan Sakariya b Chris Morris 14(17) 
17:02 (IST)

OUT! Shivam Dube c and b Bumrah 35(31)

Dube was looking to pull it through the line but failed and leading edge was taken by the bowler. 
16:56 (IST)

BOWLED! 

Samson b Boult 42(27) 

A batsman getting bowled by a yorker. One of the best sights in cricket. There was not much shape on the dleivery but was dead on spot. Samson was beaten on the flick. 
16:16 (IST)

OUT! Jaiswal c and b Rahul Chahar 32(20)

Soft dismissal. Jaiswal was looking for a single. Went for a flick but it was a googly and the leading edge went back to the bowler. 
16:06 (IST)

Buttler, out!

Buttler st de Kock b Rahul Chahar 41(32)

Excellent leg-spinner by Chahar. Buttler came down the track but failed to get to the pitch of the ball. Chahar pitched it up and got the ball to move away from Buttler as Quinton de Kock whipped the bails off.
15:01 (IST)

Toss: Rohit Sharma wins toss and Mumbai Indians have decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
14:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to Firstpost.com's coverage of the Indian Premier League!

Well, there's one action-packed day of cricket in store for us folks! We begin with a thrilling encounter, as reigning champs Mumbai Indians take on the Rajasthan Royals for a shot to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in that fourth and final playoff spot. Later on in the evening, we'll see the Delhi Capitals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score.

IPL 2021, LIVE Cricket Score, MI vs RR (Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals): This looks nigh impossible for RR to win at the moment. 9 runs needed in 12 balls. The first ball is hit for a boundary by Quinton de Kock, he's been outstanding tonight! It's lofted over extra cover. A single rotates strike, before Kieron Pollard seals the match with a boundary! Mumbai Indians have beaten the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets, this has been a really convincing performance from the reigning champions, especially on the back of two defeats in their last two matches.

Preview: Reigning IPL champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 24 of IPL 2020 in Delhi.

Having lost their previous two matches, against the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma's MI side will be looking to get back to winning ways. The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, will be trying to maintain their winning form after having beaten the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous fixture.

File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. SportzPics

File image of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. SportzPics

Despite having suffered back-to-back defeats in recent outings, the Mumbai Indians aren't too far down in the table, and are currently occupying the fourth and final play-off spot, thanks to a net run rate that's just a shade on the wrong side of zero. Rajasthan Royals are a further three places down in seventh place, but Sanju Samson won't be worrying too much about it just yet, seeing as they're tied on four points with this afternoon's opponents.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

 

Updated Date: April 29, 2021 19:13:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore
First Cricket News

Highlights, CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 19, Live Cricket Score: Jadeja's all-round heroics help Chennai thrash Bangalore

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
First Cricket News

PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Live Streaming of PBKS vs MI, IPL 2021: Here's everything you need to know about the television and online coverage of the 17th match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan
First Cricket News

Highlights, RCB vs RR, IPL 2021, Match 16, Full Cricket Score: Padikkal, Kohli pyrotechnics help Bangalore humble Rajasthan

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR): Follow live score and over-by-over commentary