Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the glitzy event taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Here we are into the new decade of the Indian Premier League! Ten years of pure entertainment that changed the sport perhaps forever! Almost all major cricket playing nation has a franchise based T20 league, but this is the real deal, the mother of all leagues – IPL! Defending champions Mumbai Indian's home Wankhede gets the honours of hosting the curtain-raiser of the 11th edition but before we get to the action, the stadium is currently being prepared for the opening ceremony for the new season.

Today marks the beginning of non-stop cricket that will culminate on 27 May. In season 11, that will last for 51 days, the teams play a total of 60 matches across nine venues in IPL 2018.

We are just over an hour away from the start of the opening ceremony. Top movie stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Hrithik Roshan will perform at the Wankhede stadium ahead of the IPL 11 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

Over the last week, other cinema stars like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra withdrew from performing at the IPL Opening ceremony. While Ranveer cited rest to avoid aggravating a shoulder injury, Parineeti felt she was not fully prepared to perform at the glitzy event

We have some time before the start of the alluring night that awaits us at the Wankhede, in the meantime try out this challenging quiz consisting of 15 questions that are based on the previous editions! Give it go and share it among your friends!

And we are off!! The much awaited opening ceremony has started with drummers beating out as Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is first performer of the evening.

The carnival has started As expected the entire Wankhede is draped in colourful glitz with the Mumbai crowds reveling in the celebrations. Prabhu Deva, affectionately called India's Michael Jackson shakes a leg!

Captain's take the pledge for spirit of cricket Visuals of all captain's taking the pledge to uphold the spirit of the game, which has been part of much cricket-discussions in the past few days!

Jacqueline Fernandez dances to popular numbers at Wankhede ​ Good to see young viewers getting involved and enjoying pre-match celebrations. For cricket fans we are little over 30 minutes away from the toss.

Main act of the night – Hrithik Roshan – is in the house Mumbai crowds join in and try to mimic Roshan's moves in the stands, reminds late Tony Greig's 'dancing in the aisles' lines while commentating on Sachin Tendulkar's desert storm in Sharjah 20 years!

All stars gather on the main stage as singer Mika Singh sings IPL's title track Less than 30 minutes for the toss. A galaxy of stars entertained the audiences in not only Wankhede but across numerous houses across the globe. That brings an end to the pre-game celebrations...as we await for the real fireworks from the cricketers. Head over to our MI v CSK match blog .

That's all from the opening ceremony. Now let's gear up for some cricketing action. See you and good day!

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on the weekend, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off in the opening game of the tournament at the former's backyard.

Among the traits that define the league are glamour, and the opening ceremony that takes place before the first game of the tournament is usually one that highlights that particular trait. An event in which some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry, aka Bollywood, dazzle in front of all the participating teams as well as a packed house, and this time it won't be any different, with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannah Bhatia set to perform at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening.

While Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in this year's edition, having pipped the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling finale last year, CSK return to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Rajasthan Royals. Chennai have enjoyed a very loyal fan following over the years, and the return of old stalwarts MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo in the yellow jersey will be a reason for celebrations for cricket fans in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The opening ceremony is set to start at 6.15 pm local time at the Wankhede Stadium, with the Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings game set to begin at 8 pm.