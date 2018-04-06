The countdown for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has begun, with the opening match between two heavyweights, defending champions Mumbai Indians, and two-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, less than 24 hours away.

The past ten years of IPL saw upheavals of gargantuan proportions transforming the sport forever. In just a decade’s time, IPL’s ripple effect has caused franchise-based T20 leagues world that caters to mass audiences.

Since its inception, the league has produced some memorable moments that have been of note, at the same time it has had its share of controversy that has only added to the spectacle. Some surreal records were created and broken in the process and few other trivial stats also fell by the wayside in the ten seasons as we look back some of the trivia from the previous editions that would be a perfect way to warm up for the much anticipated 2018 edition.

So, if you think you know the number of dot balls Chris Gayle's unflagging innings of 175* or which former Indian legend said, “It's really unusual to come to Bombay, hit a four and see nobody clapping for you,” then hop on and try our set of trivia and find out how much do you remember from the previous ten years.