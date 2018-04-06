First Cricket
ENGW in IND | 1st ODI Apr 06, 2018
INDW Vs ENGW
India Women beat England Women by 1 wicket
T20IW’s Tri-Series | Final Mar 31, 2018
ENGW Vs AUSW
Australia Women beat England Women by 57 runs
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KXIP vs DD
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 08, 2018
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2018: From dots in Chris Gayle's 175* to most stumpings, here's a quiz on tournament

Hop on and try our set of 15 trivia-based questions from the previous ten editions of IPL

FirstCricket Staff, April 06, 2018

The countdown for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has begun, with the opening match between two heavyweights, defending champions Mumbai Indians, and two-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, less than 24 hours away.

The past ten years of IPL saw upheavals of gargantuan proportions transforming the sport forever. In just a decade’s time, IPL’s ripple effect has caused franchise-based T20 leagues world that caters to mass audiences.

Since its inception, the league has produced some memorable moments that have been of note, at the same time it has had its share of controversy that has only added to the spectacle. Some surreal records were created and broken in the process and few other trivial stats also fell by the wayside in the ten seasons as we look back some of the trivia from the previous editions that would be a perfect way to warm up for the much anticipated 2018 edition.

So, if you think you know the number of dot balls Chris Gayle's unflagging innings of 175* or which former Indian legend said, “It's really unusual to come to Bombay, hit a four and see nobody clapping for you,” then hop on and try our set of trivia and find out how much do you remember from the previous ten years.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 07, 2018

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

