Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 18 April, 2021

18 April, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
204/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 10
166/8 (20.0 ov)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs

Live Blog
204/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.2 166/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.3

Match Ended

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs

Harbhajan Singh - 2

Varun Chakaravarthy - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harbhajan Singh not out 2 2 0 0
Varun Chakaravarthy not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Siraj 3 0 17 0
Harshal Patel 4 0 17 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 162/8 (19.1)

4 (4) R/R: 4.8

Andre Russell 31(20) S.R (155)

b Harshal Patel
Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10, Full Cricket Score: Maxwell, de Villiers star as dominant Bangalore clinch third straight win

Highlights, IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Match 10, Full Cricket Score: Maxwell, de Villiers star as dominant Bangalore clinch third straight win

19:25 (IST)

A highly satisfying day for Virat Kohli and Co. Maybe it's a bit too early for RCB fans to dream but the team is showing they are good enough to compete with anyone. Today's pitch at the Chepauk seemed a better batting surface than the previous ones but still, a target of 205 is going to be mission impossible more often than not. And that's how it proved to be for KKR.

Glenn Maxwell has strengthened RCB's middle order and AB de Villiers is a genius and today's knock of 76 off 34 was another exhibition of his supernatural abilities. KKR made a strong start but kept losing wicket regularly while Eoin Morgan and Shakib al Hasan failed to up the ante in the middle. They now need to work on both batting and bowling with matches coming thick and fast in IPL 2021. 

That's it from our side for tonight. Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings is about to start. Follow the match live here. Goodbye. 

19:25 (IST)

This is the first time that RCB have won first three matches in an IPL season. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:25 (IST)
19:13 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 166/8 ( Harbhajan Singh 2 , Varun Chakaravarthy 2)

RCB WIN BY 38 RUNS! 

For the first time, RCB have won the first three matches in an IPL. A commanding performance in Chennai today. A dispiriting defeat for KKR. Their bowlers were smacked all around the park and their batting failed to give a fight. With six points from three matches, RCB now handsomely sit at the top of IPL 2021 table. 

19:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Russell b Harshal Patel 31(20)

Harshal castles Russell. It never looked like it was going to be Russell's night even though he scored 31 of 20. Russell cleared his front leg for a heave across the line but ended up inside edging the delivery onto his own stumps.

19:08 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 162/7 ( Andre Russell 31 , Harbhajan Singh 0)

Terrific over from Siraj. Just one from it. Of course, Russell refused a few singles but the execution from Siraj was so good that he never gave the West Indian any chance to score a boundary. 43 needed from last over. 

19:06 (IST)

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 161/7 ( Andre Russell 30 , )

15 from the over but two wickets for Jamieson as RCB inch closer to the win. 44 needed from the last two deliveries. Russell smacked one over cow corner for a six, took a single, and got Shakib on strike. The Bangladesh veteran got out, bowled, moving across for a flick shot. His replacement Cummins began with a six over the long on and then nicked the next delivery to the keeper. 

19:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Jamieson strikes again. 

Cummins c de Villiers b Jamieson 6(2)

19:02 (IST)
six

SIX! Short delivery and Cummins plays a beautiful looking uppish drive, dragging it from offside to over long on. 

Full Scorecard
wkt

OUT! Jamieson cleans up Shakib.

Shakib b Jamieson 26(25) 

Shakib has been struggling out there. He decided to improvise. Moved across to play a flick but missed the shot as the fuller delivery crashed into the leg stump. 

18:57 (IST)
six

SIX! Slower delivery but in the slot and Russell powers it over the midwicket for a maximum. 

Highlights

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): RCB WIN BY 38 RUNS! 

For the first time, RCB have won the first three matches in an IPL. A commanding performance in Chennai today. A dispiriting defeat for KKR. Their bowlers were smacked all around the park and their batting failed to give a fight. With six points from three matches, RCB now handsomely sit at the top of IPL 2021 table.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match of the Sunday doubleheader, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB are the only unbeaten side remaining in the IPL this season having won both of their encounters so far. RCB defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets on the opening night of the 2021 edition and then blanked Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the second match.

Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image: Sportzpics for BCCI

RCB, despite always boasting some of the biggest T20 names, have regularly failed to live up to the expectations but the story so far has been quite different. Though only two matches old, the current RCB side appears more balanced and less reliant on superstars.

Indian uncapped players like Harshal Patel and Shahbaz Ahmed have already played match-winning roles with AB de Villers and Glenn Maxwell coming good with the bat. Despite Virat Kohli having ordinary nights, the team has not missed him a lot.

One area of concern is their batting. While they managed to chase down the total in the first game and posted a match-winning total in the second, the team would want the top and middle order to fire in unison to reach its potential.

On the other hand, KKR have won one out of their two matches so far. They made a winning start by beating SRH by 10 runs before losing to MI in the second match by 10 runs. While their bowling department has been impressive in both the matches, the team's middle and lower order batting has failed to fire.

Opener Nitish Rana has scored two fifties so far and the team has been overly reliant on the top order to get the runs. The failure of the middle and top order costed them dearly against MI where they failed to chase a target of 153. Against a team boasting of talents like Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell, KKR cannot afford another batting collapse.

Overall, KKR have a 15-12 head-to-head advantage over RCB and despite the current form favouring Kohli's side, Morgan and Co will not be willing to give even an inch to their opposition.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

