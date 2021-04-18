Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 11: Pant, Rahul's captaincy in focus as teams aim to regain winning momentum

18:41 (IST)

Here's what KL Rahul said defeat against Chennai Super Kings

"It's good learning for us. We have pace in our attack, we want to use that. The first game didn't go too well for those two (Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith), it was their first game and I am sure they were a bit nervous. It can be tough and cruel. Their plans were clear, they did execute it pretty well. It was good to see that they came back stronger this game. We would like to review ourselves."

18:30 (IST)

LIVE: Chahal sees off Dinesh Karthik to leave Kolkata four down

Virat Kohli's RCB have put out a big total on board and in the chase, KKR have already lost four wickets. Captain Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan are fighting to keep their team in the game. 

Check out the updates from our LIVE blog here

18:18 (IST)

Head-to-head record 

Punjab Kings enjoy better record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. So far, both teams have faced each other 26 times and Punjab won 15 of them while Delhi clinched victory in 11 games. 

18:10 (IST)

Preview: Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings with Anrich Nortje likely to replace Tom Curran

Both teams are top-heavy in batting with DC dependant on Shaw, Dhawan and Pant for doing the bulk of scoring while the same job profile is held by KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda in the Punjab line-up.

Click here to read the full article

18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2021 Match 11 between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

KL Rahul's Punjab will aim to bounce back after a terrible defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Delhi also suffered defeat in the previous match against Rajasthan. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be hopeful of a better performance and a positive factor going into this match is the availability of pacer Anrich Nortje. 

Nortje is fit to play after clearing COVID-19 tests. 

We'll bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned. 

Highlights

title-img

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered defeats in their previous matches so they will aim to regain the winning momentum when they meet on Sunday for the Match 11 of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Preview: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi lost against Rajasthan Royals while Chennai Super Kings comfortably defeated Punjab Kings.

For both the teams, batting is the strong point, especially the top-order but so far in the tournament, Wankhede track showed that there will be help for the bowlers.

Punjab failed miserably in their match against CSK so they will be under pressure to bounce back. The team could only make 106 in their 20 overs, which Chennai chased down in 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, it looked like Delhi will overcome the challenge against Rajasthan but David Miller and Chris Morris turned it around in the chase for their team.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje is now fit to play after clearing COVID-19 tests so he could feature in the playing XI of Delhi Capitals instead of Tom Curran.

"It's nice to be out of the room and see everyone at breakfast. Excited to get to training today," Nortje said in a video posted by the franchise.

"It will be nice to go back to the stadium and it's nice that the IPL is happening in India. It's exciting to get back on the field."

Squad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Updated Date: April 18, 2021 18:02:18 IST

