DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 11: Pant, Rahul's captaincy in focus as teams aim to regain winning momentum

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered defeats in their previous matches so they will aim to regain the winning momentum when they meet on Sunday for the Match 11 of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Preview: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi lost against Rajasthan Royals while Chennai Super Kings comfortably defeated Punjab Kings.

For both the teams, batting is the strong point, especially the top-order but so far in the tournament, Wankhede track showed that there will be help for the bowlers.

Punjab failed miserably in their match against CSK so they will be under pressure to bounce back. The team could only make 106 in their 20 overs, which Chennai chased down in 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, it looked like Delhi will overcome the challenge against Rajasthan but David Miller and Chris Morris turned it around in the chase for their team.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje is now fit to play after clearing COVID-19 tests so he could feature in the playing XI of Delhi Capitals instead of Tom Curran.

"It's nice to be out of the room and see everyone at breakfast. Excited to get to training today," Nortje said in a video posted by the franchise.

"It will be nice to go back to the stadium and it's nice that the IPL is happening in India. It's exciting to get back on the field."

Squad

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.