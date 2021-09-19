Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Full Cricket Score: Chennai win by 20 runs to go top of table

That's all from us. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. We'll see you again tomorrow for the KKR vs RCB game. Have a good one!
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
|Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai Indians
|156/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.8
|136/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.8
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Saurabh Tiwary
|not out
|50
|40
|5
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Deepak Chahar
|4
|0
|19
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 135/8 (19.4)
|
1 (1) R/R: 3
Saurabh Tiwary 0(0)
Jasprit Bumrah 1(2)
|
Rahul Chahar 0(1) S.R (0)
c Suresh Raina b Dwayne Bravo
That's all from us. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. We'll see you again tomorrow for the KKR vs RCB game. Have a good one!
Ruturaj Gaikwad, PoM: "One of my top innings until now, given the pressure we were under. I had to grind it out, bat 10-12 overs, give myself time and then slowly 140-150 was possible. Mahi bhai, and everyone in the CSK management, once they back you, they don't make you think anything but positive things. The Sri Lanka tour and preparation coming here helped a lot."
CSK captain MS Dhoni:
"At 30/4, you want to put up something respectable on the board and Ruturaj and Bravo got us more than what we expected. To end up with close to 160, it was a tremendous effort. The wicket was two-paced, slightly slow to start off. Also it's difficult if you're batting lower down, if you don't get a chance to see what is happening, you want to go hard. Rayudu got injured, so it was tough to come back from there but we batted sensibly and finished superbly. It was sensible for one batter to bat right through to the end."
Ruturaj Gaikwad is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 88.
Dwayne Bravo: "To start our campaign with a win is a very good feeling. Batting is very important, now I bat lower down the order with a batting line-up like CSK, but it's about trying to win key moments, capitalise on the 12 balls I get. Or if there's 11 overs left, adjust and adapt. It's about keeping my shape, adjusting. Ruturaj batted really well, he's a quality player."
MI captain Kieron Pollard:
"Ruturaj batted really well. We didn't finish off well with the ball. Losing by 20 runs you know those were the extra runs we conceded. Surface was good, new ball had movement, our seamers got early wickets. But we wanted to continue that momentum all the way. Even though they got 150-plus, as a batting team we could've gotten that. Losing three wickets was a cardinal sin for us."
That's it!
CSK win the match by 20 runs. Three singles and two wickets in the final over for Bravo. CSK got off to a bad start with the bat but then Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blinder to give his team a chance. Chasing 157, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time and fell short at the end. A typical CSK bowling performance led superbly by their talisman MS Dhoni.
Another wicket for Bravo in the final over.
Rahul Chahar hits this one straight to Raina at mid-wicket. Rahul Chahar c Raina b Dwayne Bravo 0(1)
Milne goes for the big shot against Bravo. Gets the connection but it is straight to the fielder at deep midwicket. Milne c (sub)Gowtham b Dwayne Bravo 15(15)
Run-out!
Another one bites the dust. Krunal Pandya wanted a quick single but Saurabh sends him back. He's well short as Bravo and Dhoni combine complete the dismissal. Krunal Pandya run out (Dwayne Bravo/Dhoni)
What a ball!
Hazlewood traps Pollard in front of the wickets and this looks very close. Umpire says yes and CSK celebrate a big, big wicket. Pollard takes the review but it's futile. There's no doubt about this one. It's plumb. Pollard lbw b Hazlewood 15(14)
Bravo strikes!
Full and wide, Ishan hits it straight to the fielder at cover. Poor shot and no wonder he's disappointed. Ishan Kishan c Raina b Dwayne Bravo 11(10)
Shardul Thakur removes Suryakumar Yadav!
The batsman tries to go over the covers, the ball hits the toe end of the bat and rises up. Faf completes a good catch. Anmolpreet Singh b Chahar 16(14)
Chahar strikes again!
Knuckle ball, Anmolpreet tries a slog but misses. The stumps are disturbed. Anmolpreet Singh b Chahar 16(14)
Deepak Chahar gets the breakthrough!
The ball is on the pads as De Kock misses his flick. Huge appeal but the umpire says no. MSD takes the review and it's the right call by CSK. All three reds in hawkeye! de Kock lbw b Chahar 17(12)
OUT! Dwayne Bravo c Krunal Pandya b Bumrah 23(8)
Bravo is out but he has given CSK the required push towards the end of innings. He was trying for another inside-out lofty drive over covers but there was extra bounce and he got caught at cover region.
First wicket for Bumrah! Jadeja c Pollard b Bumrah 26(33)
Jadeja wanted to smash it towards midwicket but the delivery stopped on him a little as the slice was taken at longoff.
Excellent shot! Gaikwad gets to the milestone with a cracking pull shot. The timing on the shot was awesome. Excellent innings this.
CSK LOSE DHONI!
Dhoni c Boult b Milne 3(5)
This is too easy for MI. Milne pitched it in short. There was a fielder in the dee and still, Dhoni went for a slap shot that went straight into the hands of deep square leg fielder. MI on top here.
OUT! What is happening!
Raina c Rahul Chahar b Boult 4(6)
Bad looking dismissal. Full and swinging away ball. Raina backed away for a swing over the covers but ended up slicing it to point. Also, some wood came off the bat after the connect.
Another wicket! Moeen Ali c Saurabh Tiwary b Milne 0(3)
Such a soft dismissal. Short, wide ball and this has been hit straight to Tiwary at cover. The fielder dives forward and takes the catch. CSK in trouble already.
OUT! Faf falls in first over.
du Plessis c Milne b Boult 0(3)
Gone! Boult strikes in first over. This is expected from this pacer. Short ball ouside off, Faf throws his bat and ends up edging it to the gully. What a start for MI!
"We will bat first."
TOSS NEWS: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK will be batting first in Dubai against Mumbai.
CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: CSK win the match by 20 runs. Three singles and two wickets in the final over for Bravo. CSK got off to a bad start with the bat but then Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blinder to give his team a chance. Chasing 157, Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals of time and fell short at the end. A typical CSK bowling performance led superbly by their talisman MS Dhoni.
Preview: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back after a brief hiatus, and begins its second leg in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a bang as powerhouses Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns on Sunday.
The showdown between CSK and MI, who share eight IPL titles between them, will mark the beginning of a packed second half of the tournament that had to be suspended in May earlier this year after the bio-secure bubble in India was breached during the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country.
Both CSK and MI find themselves in contention for the playoffs, which begin on 10 October with the final taking place five days later at the Dubai International Stadium. Chennai find themselves second on the points table, bouncing back with a strong display after finishing second from bottom last season, while Mumbai have recovered from a slow start to sit fourth on the table with eight points.
The tournament will also serve as a platform for players to prepare themselves for the ICC T20 World Cup that is hosted by the UAE and Oman right after the conclusion of IPL 2021. Like the IPL, the World Cup too had to be shifted out of India due to fears of a possible third COVID-19 wave in the country in the months of October and November.
Ahead of the 30th match of the ongoing season, here's everything you need to know as far as tuning into the live coverage — both on television and online — is concerned:
When will the 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI take place?
The 30th match of the IPL between CSK and MI will take place on 19 September, 2021.
What is the venue for the match?
The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.
What time will the match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
