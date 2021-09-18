IPL 2021 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table

The second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition returns on 19 September. The cash-rich league was suspended after 29 matches in early May due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

The second phase of the IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE while the first phase was held in India. The matches will be hosted at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and the second phase begins with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals currently lead the table with 12 points as they won six out of eight matches in the first phase. They are followed by CSK who are second with 10 points. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 10 points and sit third while MI with eight points occupy the last playoff spot.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are fifth and sixth respectively with six points each. The first half of IPL 2021 wasn't kind on Kolkata Knight RIders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR only won two out of seven matches while SRH managed just one victory in seven games.

The final of IPL 2021 will take place on 15 October in Dubai.

Here's the updated IPL 2021 points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 DC 8 6 2 0 +0.547 12 2 CSK 7 5 2 0 +1.263 10 3 RCB 7 5 2 0 -0.171 10 4 MI 7 4 3 0 +0.062 8 5 RR 7 3 4 0 -0.190 6 6 PBKS 8 3 5 0 -0.368 6 7 KKR 7 2 5 0 -0.494 4 8 SRH 7 1 6 0 -0.623 2

Orange Cap holder: DC's Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs)

Purple Cap holder: RCB's Harshal Patel (17 wickets)

