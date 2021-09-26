Highlights, IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Full Cricket Score: CSK win by two wickets in thriller

First game of Super Sunday lived up to its billing. The second game between RCB and MI is already on. You can follow it here. That's all from our side bye.
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai Super Kings
|171/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.55
|172/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.6
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shardul Thakur
|not out
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Deepak Chahar
|not out
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|0
|41
|1
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|41
|3
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 171/8 (19.5)
|
1 (1) R/R: 6
Shardul Thakur 0(0)
Deepak Chahar 1(1)
|
Ravindra Jadeja 22(8) S.R (275)
lbw b Sunil Narine
CSK go to the top of points table!
It was a terrific nail-biter at Abu Dhabi. CSK needed just four from the last over but lost two wickets and could only manage three from the first five balls. Narine bowled superbly to take the game to the last ball but Deepak Chahar kept his cool to get the winning run on the last ball. KKR's winning streak comes to an end. CSK have won all three matches of the second leg so far. They are on top of the table with 16 points.
CSK win by two wickets!
Deepak Chahar sweeps the last ball to midwicket and CSK take the all-important single to clinch a thriller at Abu Dhabi.
After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 172/8 ( Shardul Thakur 3 , Deepak Chahar 1)
REVIEW AND OUT!
Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Narine 22 (8)
Jadeja gets struck on the pads trying to sweep the length ball from Narine. He takes a review but it's three reds and Jadeja has to walk back. CSK still need one to win.
19.4: Dot ball this. Jadeja gets struck on pads with a fuller ball. Still 1 needed.
19.3: Fine tickle from Shardul to fine leg and CSK take a triple. Just one more needed.
19.2: Shardul Thakur is the new batsman and he plays the second ball for a dot. 4 still needed.
Wicket! Sam Curran c (sub)K Nagarkoti b Narine 4(4)
Some twist in the game now. Curran wanted to get the winning runs but his shot on first ball of final over has been taken by the long-off fielder to his right. 4 still needed.
After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 168/6 ( Ravindra Jadeja 22 , Sam Curran 4)
KKR were in the ascendancy but Jadeja has turned the game on its head. Poor execution from Prasidh. Offisde has longer boundaries but he ends up bowling a short ball and that is pulled over backward square leg by Jadeja for a six. Next ball is drilled down the ground from length. A full toss and this one is slashed to deep backward point for a four. That's not it. Another boundary for Jadeja on off side on the last ball. 22 from this over. Just four need from the last one.
Poor bowling. Full toss on off and Jadeja slashes it past point for a boundary.
Dhoni out!
MS Dhoni b Varun 1 (4)
Excellent slower googly from Varun. He is brave with his bowling and is rewarded with Dhoni's wicket. The CSK skipper was looking to go big down the ground but the googly evaded his bat to hit the stumps.
RUN OUT!
Suresh Raina run out (Tripathi/Varun) 11 (7)
Dhoni drives the fuller ball to long off and asks for a double. Good fielding from deep and Raina is caught well short of the crease at non-striker's end.
OUT! Moeen Ali c Iyer b Ferguson 32 (28)
Moeen Ali gets out at a crucial time. He pulls the length ball straight to the long-on fielder. Iyer does well to take the catch just ahead of the ropes.
OUT! Ambati Rayudu b Narine 9 (9)
Rayudu exposed the stumps after coming down the track. Narine got the ball to turn back in just enough to miss the blade and hit the timber.
OUT! Faf du Plessis c Ferguson b Prasidh Krishna 44 (30)
Excellent catch by Ferguson at deep point. Faf slashes the length hard after coming down the ground but Ferguson does well to adjust against un to take the cat to his right.
WICKET! Ruturaj Gaikwad c Morgan b Russell 40 (28)
The leading is taken at cover. Ruturaj was looking to work the length ball to leg side but he was early in his shot and leading edge popped to Morgan.
OUT! Shardul gets the big wicket. Russell drags it on. Full outside off, Russell stays in his crease and goes for a wild swing but ends up getting an inside edge onto the sumps.
OUT! Huge wicket for CSK. Jadeja built the pressure and reaps the rewards. Stump to stump. Tripathi is forced to do something different, he goes for a reverse sweep but misses and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Tripathi was playing well. He goes for 45 off 33 balls.
OUT! Hazlewood strikes. A good catch from du Plessis. Good length delivery outside off, Morgan charges and looks to hit over long on. He doesn't connect it off the middle. Du Plessis at long on leaps, pouches, loses his balance, throws the ball back inside, goes out, comes back inside and pouches it again.
OUT! Poor shot and a poor review! Shardul strikes first ball. It's one a length, a touch wide outside off, Iyer chases and goes full throttle but gets an outside edge to the keeper. Iyer, surprisingly opts for a review but replays show there was a clear edge. A review lost and CSK have the wicket of the in-form opener.
OUT! Gill doesn't survive long. A huge communication gap. A mix up and Gill is run out. Shubman Gill misses his flick and the ball pops to the leg side. He sets off, Iyer is interested at first but then doesn't go for it. Gill continues and is half way down. Rayudu charges in from mid-wicket and scores a direct hit. Gill is well short.
TOSS - Eoin Morgan have won the toss and KKR will bat first. He informs that they have got unchanged.
CSK vs KKR preview: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to maintain their winning run with a victory against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
In their previous match, Chennai overcame the challenge of Royal Challengers Bangalore, winning the match by six wickets.
Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.
Kolkata have won their last two matches, beating Mumbai Indians and RCB since the start of the second-half of the tournament.
Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs against Mumbai.
Iyer has made an early impact in the tournament after his match-winning unbeaten 41 in the team's previous win over RCB.
"The first two games in this second phase has been a great template for us to play. There's only one way for us to go in the points table, and that's up," Morgan said.
Here's all you need to know about Match 38 of IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR:
When will the Match 38 of the IPL 2021 between CSK and KKR take place?
The match between CSK and KKR will take place on 26 September 2021.
What is the venue for the CSK and KKR match?
The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
What time will the CSK and KKR match start?
The CSK vs KKR match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
