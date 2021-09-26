IPL 2021, RCB vs MI LIVE Score Updates: Bangalore, Mumbai looking to bounce back from poor runs of form

Live Score RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Today's Match:

Two out of form teams in the shape of Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in Sunday's IPL fixture, with both teams hoping to halt their slide down the table and reverse their fortunes.

Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings inflicted new pain on Virat Kohli in RCB's last match, beating his RCB side by six wickets.

Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.

Kohli has been under the spotlight since announcing this month that he would step down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup and the Bangalore captaincy after this IPL tournament.

But after Bangalore lost by nine wickets in their first match of the resumed tournament, Kohli has now seen his side suffer three defeats in total in their last five games.

Elsewhere, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders won their second straight IPL match with a seven-wicket thrashing of holders Mumbai Indians to move into the top four.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Five-time champions Mumbai started strongly with a 78-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored 33, and Quinton de Kock, who made 55.

But Kolkata's bowlers soon hit back to choke the opposition run flow with regular wickets as Mumbai finished on 155 for six after being invited to bat first.

It was ultimately a forgettable return for Sharma who had missed the team's previous loss against Chennai Super Kings when the IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates.

Click here to read Factboxes of all teams

Click here to view the expanded IPL points table

Click here to check all updated squads for second phase of IPL 2021

With inputs from AFP.