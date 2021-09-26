Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI LIVE Score Updates: Bangalore, Mumbai looking to bounce back from poor runs of form

18:16 (IST)

Testing time for India stars as out of sync RCB face rusty MI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to up their captaincy quotient and raise their respective team's performance by a few notches when Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in an IPL game, here on Sunday.

India's outgoing T20 captain and the one who will replace him, both have endured crushing defeats. It puts them on a slippery slope as the tournament approaches its business end.

RCB are still in top four with 10 points from nine games while MI after their back-to-back defeats have slumped to sixth spot with eight points from nine games.

18:10 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL!

Two of the league's most well-known names will clash in tonight's evening fixture, as the Royals Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians. Both teams are currently in the midst of tough spells, having lost their last few matches and fallen in the league standings. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!

18:10 (IST)

Live Score RCB vs MI, IPL 2021, Today's Match: 

Two out of form teams in the shape of Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in Sunday's IPL fixture, with both teams hoping to halt their slide down the table and reverse their fortunes.

Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings inflicted new pain on Virat Kohli in RCB's last match, beating his RCB side by six wickets.

Chennai, bolstered by 38 from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, overcame Bangalore's 156 for six with 11 balls to spare as Dhoni won the latest battle with his successor as India's captain.

Kohli has been under the spotlight since announcing this month that he would step down as India's T20 captain after the World Cup and the Bangalore captaincy after this IPL tournament.

File image of RCB captain Virat Kohli and MI captain Rohit Sharma. SportzPics

But after Bangalore lost by nine wickets in their first match of the resumed tournament, Kohli has now seen his side suffer three defeats in total in their last five games.

Elsewhere, Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders won their second straight IPL match with a seven-wicket thrashing of holders Mumbai Indians to move into the top four.

Opener Venkatesh Iyer smashed 53 and put on an attacking second-wicket partnership of 88 with Rahul Tripathi, who made an unbeaten 74, as Kolkata chased down their target of 156 in 15.1 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Five-time champions Mumbai started strongly with a 78-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored 33, and Quinton de Kock, who made 55.

But Kolkata's bowlers soon hit back to choke the opposition run flow with regular wickets as Mumbai finished on 155 for six after being invited to bat first.

It was ultimately a forgettable return for Sharma who had missed the team's previous loss against Chennai Super Kings when the IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates.

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: September 26, 2021 18:12:19 IST

