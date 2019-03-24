Uthappa collects a single off the first delivery. Fine stop by Bhuvneshwar at midwicket to save a couple of runs or even more for the visiting side, restricting Rana to only a single. Rana collects a boundary three balls later, getting down on one knee and rolling his wrists to a slower ball to guide it towards long leg. Eight off the over. KKR looking good in the first timeout of the innings.

Rashid foxes Uthappa with a googly off the penultimate delivery, the latter nearly chopping the ball onto his stumps. Superb over from Rashid, just two coming off it. At the halfway mark in their innings, the Knight Riders have a plenty of wickets at their disposal, but need to accelerate sooner or later with the required run-rate crossing 11 now.

SIX ! Two maximums in the 11th over already, and Shakib's under immense pressure! Rana gets down on one knee, and deposits this in the stands beyond wide long on. KKR 85/1

Shakib's smashed for a six first ball into his third over, this one travelling flat over the square-leg fence. Rana also collects a maximum for himself four deliveries later, getting down on one knee and smashing the ball into the stands beyond wide long on. Huge over for KKR, with 15 coming off it.

Siddarth Kaul returns to the attack for his third over.

BOWLED! Kaul gets the breakthrough, bowling a vicious yorker to Uthappa just as the batsman was stepping out of his crease, flattening the off stump in the process. KKR 87/2

Excellent over from Kaul after being brought back into the attack, conceding just two runs while getting rid of Uthappa with a superb yorker to dismiss him for 35. Skipper DK walks out to the crease, and is yet to get off the mark after facing two balls.

Not the ideal time to lose Uthappa. This will peg the hosts back. Skipper Karthik comes to the crease and with people like Russell to follow, we are heading towards an exciting finish in this game. The asking rate is still stiff and SRH have the variety as well as the quality in their death bowling. Well, at this point the visitors are slightly ahead in this game.

. @SunRisers are a strong bowling unit. Last year they defended some real low scores against some solid batting line-up. What do you say guys - will they continue from where they left last year? #DavidWarner looked solid! #GameBanayegaName #KKRvSRH

FOUR ! Rana gets down on one knee, and flicks a full delivery from Sandeep over square-leg to collect his sixth boundary. KKR 91/2

OUT! Knuckle ball does the trick for Sandeep as the ball stops on Karthik, who then chips it to his SRH counterpart Bhuvneshwar at extra cover to depart for 2. KKR 95/3

Fifty to Nitish Rana — his sixth in IPL — and he brings up the milestone with a single off the last delivery of the 13th over. KKR 97/3

Rana flicks a full delivery towards the square leg fence for a boundary at the start of the over, which is followed by a wide. Sandeep however, makes up for the poor start by dismissing Karthik three balls later, resulting in KKR losing their third wicket. Andre Russell joins Rana at the crease. Rana brings up his sixth IPL fifty with a single off the last delivery.

Rashid appeals for lbw against Rana first ball into the 14th over, and SRH go for the review after it's turned down. Looks like it would've missed leg. Pitching outside leg. Ends the matter right there.

FOUR ! Cut hard through point by Rana to collect his seventh boundary. Brings up the 100 for the hosts in the process. KKR 101/3

Sunrisers waste a review at the start of the 14th over after an unsuccessful lbw appeal by Rashid against Rana. The southpaw then cuts the next delivery through square to collect his seventh boundary. Russell barely picks a googly from Rashid, somehow managing to collect a single in the end. Rana sweeps towards square-leg off the last ball to keep the strike. Seven off the over.

So, it seems the fate of this game will be decided based on the outcome of the Rashid vs Russell battle. The wicket of Karthik has severely hurt KKR's chances tonight and now it is all upto Russell. Meanwhile Rana has done a tremendous job. With wickets falling at the other end, he has got those boundaries to keep the home team still in the hunt.

SIX! Full toss from Sandeep, and this one's smashed down the ground by Rana! A much-needed hit for KKR with the asking rate climbing rapidly! KKR 113/3

A dot and wide to start Sandeep's final over. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Rana smashes a full toss from Sandeep down the ground for a six, boosting KKR's fledgling run-rate in the process. 10 off the over. Another five overs to go. KKR need 68 off 30 balls.

FOUR ! Reverse-swept towards the third man fence by Rana off Rashid. The southpaw's key to KKR's chances now. KKR 118/3

Play has been stopped for now as the lights go off in one of the towers at the Eden Gardens (not the first time at this venue), with Rana pointing it out just as Rashid was about to deliver the third ball of his final over.

The players are going off the field right now, whereas, the local authorities are busy in damage control. Can't see this being fixed soon.

It is unfortunate to see a floodlight failure in an iconic venue like Eden. And this has happened here on previous occasions as well, even during a tournament like ICC World T20 2016. Even that time the problem was found in the High Court end light tower. The same tower has gone off tonight as well.

Players are back on the field after the interruption caused by floodlight failure. Rashid to resume bowling his final over.

OUT ! Rashid strikes right after play resumes. Nitish Rana perhaps suffered a loss of concentration, his bat nowhere close to the ball, and was trapped plumb leg-before in the end. KKR 118/4

We are back in business and Rana falls immediately. Clearly his rhythm was effected due to that unfortunate break. KKR are well behind in this run chase. Now it all depends on Russell.

Just two deliveries are bowled in this over before one of the light towers at the High Court End goes off, causing problems to the batsmen. Play resumes a little over 10 mins later, and Rashid strikes right away, prising Rana out to put SRH in the driver's seat. Russell ends the over with a boundary, his first of the evening. Nine runs and a wicket. Meanwhile, Shubham Gill joins Andre Russell. KKR need 59 off 24.

Skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the attack with another four overs to go in the KKR innings. Advantage Sunrisers right now after the dismissal of Rana.

Gill collects a brace of the second delivery, with a single collected off each of the next four deliveries. Bhuvneshwar ends the over with a brilliant yorker, with Russell having little option other than to defend. Six off the over. KKR need 53 off the last 18 deliveries.

SIX ! That's the kind of brute power that makes Dre Russ such a dangeorus prospect! Smashes this into the stands beyond midwicket. KKR 135/4

SIX ! Back-to-back sixes to Russell, and he brings KKR back in the chase after a couple of quiet overs! Low full toss from Kaul, and this one's muscled for a straight six! KKR 141/4

FOUR ! Creamed through the gap between extra cover and mid off! Kaul tried the knuckle ball, but couldn't quite execute it properly. KKR 147/4

Russell smashes a six off each of the first two deliveries to put Kaul under pressure right away. Can only collect a single off the third despite hitting the ball hard. Gill brings Russell back on strike with a single off the fourth. Russell smashes the ball through extra cover for a boundary off the fifth, and collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Needing 34 off 12, KKR suddenly have hope with Russell at the crease.

FOUR ! Full delivery from Bhuvi, and Russell brings his bat down in time to squeeze this towards the cow-corner fence! KKR 152/4

SIX ! The biggest hit of the evening so far! The ball disappears in the night sky, before landing several rows behind the midwicket fence! KKR 158/4

FOUR ! A better delivery from Bhuvneshwar, but to little avail in the end as Russell drills this down the ground, beating mid off along the way. Russell's hitting like he wants to end the game in this over itself. KKR 162/4

SIX ! Even a mishit by Russell disappears in the stands! Unbelievable hitting by the Jamaican! Stretches his arms, and hits off the toe-end of the bat, and yet manages to clear long off. KKR 168/4

Russell collects two boundaries and a mighty six off the first three balls to put the Sunrisers under further pressure. Dot off the fourth delivery, followed by another six — this one off a mishit by Russell. The Jamaican collects a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Just 13 needed off 6 now for KKR.

SIX ! Now Gill joins the party, shuffling down the track and clobbering the ball over long off! KKR 177/4 Just 5 needed off 4.

SIX ! Kolkata Knight Riders win by six wickets ! Gill hits the winning six, shuffling forward and smacking a full toss from Shakib down the ground! KKR 183/4

What a terrific finish to the game from the KKR perspective! An under-pressure Shakib starts off with a wide. Russell collects a single off the second delivery, bringing young Gill on strike. As ferocious as Russell was with the bat so far, it is Gill who finishes the game off in style with a couple of sixes, as the Kolkata Knight Riders script a memorable six wicket win and collect their first points on the board.

Extraordinary turnaround at the Eden through Andre Russell’s blazing bat. Gill finishing match with two soaring sixes was icing on the cake for KKR.

What we have seen in the final three overs of the match is just carnage. Absolute carnage. KKR needed 53 in 18 balls and ended up winning the game with 2 balls remaining. Power hitting at its best, that too against the best bowling attack of the tournament. The way Russell hit Kaul and Bhuvi in 18th and 19th over of the innings, proves why he is considered as one of the best T20 hitters around. Also, don't forget Gill's finishing touch. Must say, this victory is a backdoor entry for the home team, who initially looked rusty. Nevertheless, it has been a happy ending and that's what ultimately matters.

As sedate and one-sided as the opening game was, fans finally got a taste of the thrill that the IPL offers every now and then, as Kolkata Knight Riders bounce back from a sticky situation to finish with a memorable six-wicket victory at their home ground to begin their IPL 2019 campaign with a bang.

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, Match Preview: Two of the most consistent outfits in recent times – Kolkata Knight Riders (kkr) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – collide in match no.2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter in the second qualifier of the 11th edition, progressing into the finals.

The Hyderabad franchise is all set to welcome former captain and explosive opener David Warner after he missed the previous IPL following his one-year ban for his in the Cape Town ball-tampering controversy. While Warner's return is massive boost for the runners up of 2018, they will be sweating over skipper Kane Williamson's fitness.

The Kiwi injured his shoulder earlier this month during the second Test against Bangladesh.

"It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Sunrisers' head coach Tom Moody said on the eve of the match.

"We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain."

Whereas, the Dinesh Karthik-led side will be looking to start on a positively note playing in front of home crowds in Kolkata. There Knight Riders were jolted with few injuries as well. South Africa's fast bowler Anrich Nortje too joins pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkotti in the injury list with all of them ruled out of the season. Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier and Karnataka spinner KC Cariappa have been named as the replacements for the injured Indian quicks.

KKR will once again have to bank on their spinners in Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawala all likely to start.

Kolkata's batting order appears very balanced. With destructive openers – Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn – followed by a solid Indian middle order in Robin Uthappa, Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana. Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Andre Russell will be playing the finishers role.

However, SRH bowling led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan makes for a evenly matched contest.

Full Squads

KKR Team 2019 Players List: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik Prithvi Raj and Prasidh Krishna

SRH Team 2019 Players List: Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Khaleel Ahmed, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan and Billy Stanlake