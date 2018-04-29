After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 50/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 13 , Sanju Samson 33) Shakib bowls his second over. Samson opens the face of his bat and runs the ball towards third man for a double off the first ball. A couple of singles off the next two deliveries. Samson paddles the ball off the fourth delivery to collect another double. Single off the last ball. Seven off the over.

Rashid Khan brought into the attack for the first time, bowling the eighth over.

FOUR! Swept away towards the deep square-leg fence by Rahane off Rashid! Third boundary for the Rajasthan captain! RR 60/1

After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 19 , Sanju Samson 37) Rashid introduced for the eighth over. Samson and Rahane rotate the strike between the ones and twos off the first four deliveries, before Rahane gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball towards the deep square-leg fence for a four. Rahane keeps the strike with a single off the last ball, with 10 coming off the over.

FOUR! Whipped away towards the long on fence by Rahane off Shakib, and that brings up the fifty-stand for the second wicket ! RR 66/1

Big test for the Royals now with Rashid bowling through the middle overs. It is paramount the Royals batsmen set the tone against Rashid early so the pressure builds on the other bowlers. Rashid is the bowler the other bowlers feed off, so far a good start with Rahane showing positive intent against the leg spinner.

After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 69/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 26 , Sanju Samson 39) Shakib into his third over, with nine coming off it. Rahane whips the ball towards the wide long on fence off the fourth delivery to not only collect his fourth boundary, but to also complete the fifty-stand for the second wicket. The umpire signals for the first timeout of the innings.

Kaul brought back into the attack for the 10th over.

OUT! Kaul breaks the dangerous-looking partnership, as Samson drives the ball straight into the hands of Hales at short midwicket! RR 72/2 Samson c Hales b Kaul 40(30)

Rashid Khan v Ben Stokes in T20 cricket: Runs - 8 Balls - 13 Dismissals - 2 Average - 4.00 Get Ben Stokes and get back into the match, SRH!

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 72/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 27 , Ben Stokes 0) Kaul’s brought back in the 10th over. Restricts the two batsmen to singles off the first three deliveries, the first delivery going for a leg-bye, before collecting the prized scalp of Samson, who hits the ball straight into the hands of Hales at short midwicket. Three runs and a wicket off a fine over from Kaul. Rajasthan Royals need 80 to win from 60 balls

Yusuf Pathan brought into the attack in the 11th over.

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for the Sunrisers, who are starting to pull the game back in their favour now! Quicker deliver from Yusuf, with this one being an arm ball, with Stokes failing to make contact while looking to slog it towards the leg side, and getting his leg-stump uprooted. RR 73/3 Stokes b Yusuf 0(3)

Danger time for the Royals, the Sunrisers are masters at running through teams during the middle overs. Need to take the game on now and not wait till the death. Butler has to force Kane Williamson to introduce Rashid Khan at the bowling crease and then attack him.

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 77/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 30 , Jos Buttler (W) 2) Pathan is introduced into the attack, and he foxes Stokes with a quicker ball off the second delivery that skids on, and uproots the leg stump, with Stokes missing the delivery while looking for an on-side slog. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 75 off 54 balls.

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 82/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 32 , Jos Buttler (W) 5) Shakib’s brought back for his final over, with Rahane and Buttler restricted to the ones and twos in this over. The Bangladeshi all-rounder signs out with figures of 0/30, with five coming off his last over. Rajasthan Royals need 70 off 48 balls.

FOUR! Fuller delivery from Pathan along leg, and Rahane brings his bat down in a sweep, with the ball beating short fine leg before running away to the boundary. RR 88/3

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/3 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 38 , Jos Buttler (W) 8) Pathan continues from the Pavilion End. Rahane collects a much-needed boundary off the third delivery, sweeping a full delivery towards fine-leg. Buttler guides the ball towards midwicket for a double off the last ball. Nine off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 61 off 42 balls.

Rashid Khan brought back into the attack in for the 14th over.

OUT! Rashid strikes, and it is Buttler who has to depart! The Englishman tries slogging it down the ground, but doesn't quite get his timing right, with Dhawan collecting the catch at long off. RR 96/4 Buttler c Dhawan b Rashid 10(11)

Jos Buttler has been dismissed by Rashid Khan thrice in T20 cricket from eight balls only.

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 41 , Mahipal Lomror 0) Rashid returns in the 14th over. Rahane and Buttler stick to singles, collecting one off each of the first five deliveries of the over. Rashid strikes off the last ball, with Buttler mishitting off a fuller delivery from the Afghan spinner, getting caught by Dhawan at long off to depart for 10. Five runs and a wicket off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 56 off 36 balls.

Sandeep brought back for a second spell, with Rajasthan in a spot of bother with the loss of a couple of wickets.

Plenty of pressure on Rahane now to see the Royals through to victory. Rashid and Kaul to bowl 4 out of the last 5 for sunrisers meaning the Royals need to target that one over from Thampi or Shakib or Yusuf. This is where strategic becomes so important when chasing down a target.

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 102/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 44 , Mahipal Lomror 3) Debutant Lomror walks out to bat after Buttler’s dismissal. He gets off the mark by guiding the ball towards sweeper cover off the second delivery, with Rahane making it to the non-striker’s end in the nick of time to survive a run-out chance. Rahane collects a quick double after guiding the ball towards midwicket, bringing up the 100 for Rajasthan. Six off the over, and umpire Bruce Oxenford signals for a strategic timeout. Rajasthan Royals need 50 off 30 balls.

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 109/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 48 , Mahipal Lomror 6) Rashid continues after the timeout, with the match reaching its business end. Two for Rahane off the first ball, as he guides the ball towards midwicket. Lomror goes for a reverse-sweep off the fourth delivery, collecting two for himself. Rahane opens the face of his bat for a late cut off the last ball, but a dive by Yusuf restricts the Rajasthan skipper to just one. Seven off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 43 off 24 balls.

SIddharth Kaul brought back into the attack with another four overs left in the innings.

FIFTY for Ajinkya Rahane — a fine knock under pressure, with the Rajasthan skipper holding the innings together so far! Guides the ball towards long on for a couple of runs, bringing up the milestone off 42 deliveries with help from five boundaries. RR 111/4

Ajinkya Rahane's fifties against SRH in IPL: In 46 balls in 2014 In 46 balls in 2015 In 42 balls in 2018*

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 116/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 53 , Mahipal Lomror 8) Kaul brought back for the 16th over, with the situation starting to get increasingly tense for both sides. Rahane collects a double after guiding the ball down the ground at the start of the over, bringing up his half-century. Single off each of the next five deliveries. Seven off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 36 off 18 balls.

SIX! Rahane brings out the slog sweep against Rashid, clearing the midwicket fence with ease on the occasion! Much-needed strike for the Rajasthan Royals, with the six bringing their required run-rate down by a notch. RR 122/4

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 125/4 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 61 , Mahipal Lomror 9) Rashid’s slog-swept for a six at the start of his final over by Rahane, with the ball clearing the midwicket fence with ease on the occasion. Rashid, though, keeps the two batsmen guessing for the remainder of the over, giving away just three singles off it. Nine off the over. This game’s shaping into yet another thriller! Rajasthan Royals need 27 off 12 balls.

Siddhart Kaul to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.

OUT! Knuckle ball from Kaul, and Lomror ends up nicking the ball to the keeper while attempting to strike it down the ground for a maximum. RR 128/5 Lomror c Saha b Kaul 11(12)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 131/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 64 , Krishnappa Gowtham 1) Kaul bowls the crucial penultimate over of the innings. Rahane makes room for a cut, but is blocked by backward point and gets only a single. Lomror heaves towards long off, not quite timing his slog, but nearly clearing the rope nevertheless. Pandey collects the ball between his palms and throws it back inside the playing area before losing his balance and crossing over. Lomror’s dismissed off the next ball, getting a thick edge off an attempted slog to get caught behind for 11. Gowtham gets off the mark off the first ball. Rahane comes back for a second off the penultimate delivery, before a swing and a miss off the last ball. Six off the over. Rajasthan Royals need 21 off 6 balls.

Thampi to bowl the last over.

Ball 1 : FOUR! Flicked away by new batsman Gowtham towards the square-leg fence! RR 135/5; need 17 off 5

Royals have left there thrust too late in the innings. With five wickets down they should have been going harder through the middle. Thampi loves to bowl yorkers, so expecting Gowtham and Rahane to stay deep in the crease.

Ball 2 : Single. Gowtham hands the strike back to Rahane. The pressure's back on the captain! RR 136/5; need 16 off 4

Ball 3 : Single. Rahane doesn't quite connect, and gets only a single! RR 137/5; need 15 off 3

Ball 4 : Two. Gowtham smacks the ball down the ground, with long on and long off merging, and stopping the ball! RR 139/5; need 13 off 2

Ball 5 : OUT! That should virtually seal a win for SRH! Gowtham tries slogging the ball down the ground in an inside-out shot, but doesn't get the distance, and ends up getting caught by Dhawan at long off! RR 139/6; need 13 off 1 Gowtham c Dhawan b Thampi 8(5)

Ball 6 : One. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 11 runs ! Archer walks out to bat, and can only manage to guide the ball towards deep midwicket for a single. Rajasthan fall short with a set Rahane unbeaten on 65 at the other end.

This is a real poor performance by the Royals. They lack the innovation or the surprise element in the chase. Stats and history will suggest scoring 10 an over in the last 5 is improbable against the Sunrisers even with wickets in hand. They had to get of to a flyer during the power-play and try build on that momentum, instead they tried it the other way and failed miserably.

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 140/6 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 65 , Jofra Archer 1) Thampi bowls the final over, only his second this innings, having gone for 17 off his first. While Gowtham collects a boundary off the first ball to make for some late drama, flicking the ball towards the leg side, Thampi does well to not give the batsmen any room for the remainder of the over, with five runs and a wicket coming off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 11 runs, and move to the top of the table!

Where did RR lose the plot in this match? They scored just 25 runs losing one wicket from 14th to 17th over today without scoring a boundary which brought the equation to 36 off 18.

Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain : I think 152 was chaseable on this wicket. Batsmen should take more responsibility. They’ve got some good bowlers, and it’s important to keep your intent positive. He’s been bowling fantastic for them. Running between the wickets and boundaries are very crucial. Think wicket for similar. Fielding needs to improve. We’ve been playing some good cricket, but its all about giving your best every time.

Kane Williamson, SRH captain: I think the guys went out well today they were a lot smarter. We got a number of challenging surfces and today we saw a lot of improvement. 20-20 is very quick in nature and good to get wins under the board. Trying to adapt to the conditons. Alex Hales is world class and we have seen for a long time. Nice for him to get off to great start.

That’s it from us in our coverage of the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, with another match going down to the last over. Hyderabad keep calm, and walk away with an 11-run win in the end to move to the top of the points table. We’re also covering the other match of the Sunday double header. Head to our live blog of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with KKR opting to bowl first, and RCB going without AB de Villiers.

TOSS : Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bat first.

BOWLED EM ! Gowtham strikes early! Dhawan was going for a sweep, but the angle of the arm ball forces him to switch to a cut in the last minute. Doesn't quite adjust, and ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps. SRH 17/1

FOUR! Hooked away towards the backward square-leg fence by Hales off England teammate Stokes! And that brings up the fifty-partnership for the second wicket off just 42 balls! SRH 67/1

FIFTY for Kane Williamson , with the SRH skipper taking a single to get to the milestone! Another gem of an innings from the New Zealander! SRH 99/1

OUT! Gowtham finally brings the 82-run second-wicket stand to an end, as Hales gets a thick leading edge while trying to drag his bat across towards the off side off a wide delivery! SRH 109/2

OUT! Sodhi gets his maiden IPL wicket, and he happens to get rid of the captain of the opposition as well as his national team! Fires a googly at a well-set Williamson, with the latter bringing his bat down a tad late, and getting a faint inside edge. KW tries reviewing it, but to no avail. SRH 116/3

BOWLED EM! What a yorker from Archer! Shakib brings his bat down in time, but fails to stop the ball from bouncing onto the stumps and causing enough impact to dislodge the bails. SRH 133/4

OUT! Yusuf walks back to the dugout no sooner than he arrives at the crease, getting caught at third man while trying to boost the scoring rate. SRH 137/5

OUT! Far too many wickets tumbling for Sunrisers Hyderabad at this stage! Unadkat deceives Pandey with a slower ball, with the batsman getting a leading edge that lobs the ball over to Rahane at point. The Rajasthan skipper, running in the opposite direction, collects it safely. SRH 143/6

OUT! Wicket number three for Archer, and it is Rashid Khan who has to depart! The tailender tries pulling the ball, but only ends up serving Stokes at deep midwicket the simplest of catches. SRH 150/7

BOWLED EM! And Sandeep it is who strikes early! Tripathi advances down the track, but doesn't quite adjust himself to the line and length, and ends up getting his defence beaten with his stumps getting rattled in the process. RR 13/1

FOUR! Whipped away towards the long on fence by Rahane off Shakib, and that brings up the fifty-stand for the second wicket ! RR 66/1

OUT! Kaul breaks the dangerous-looking partnership, as Samson drives the ball straight into the hands of Hales at short midwicket! RR 72/2

BOWLED EM! Big wicket for the Sunrisers, who are starting to pull the game back in their favour now! Quicker deliver from Yusuf, with this one being an arm ball, with Stokes failing to make contact while looking to slog it towards the leg side, and getting his leg-stump uprooted. RR 73/3

OUT! Rashid strikes, and it is Buttler who has to depart! The Englishman tries slogging it down the ground, but doesn't quite get his timing right, with Dhawan collecting the catch at long off. RR 96/4

FIFTY for Ajinkya Rahane — a fine knock under pressure, with the Rajasthan skipper holding the innings together so far! Guides the ball towards long on for a couple of runs, bringing up the milestone off 42 deliveries with help from five boundaries. RR 111/4

OUT! Knuckle ball from Kaul, and Lomror ends up nicking the ball to the keeper while attempting to strike it down the ground for a maximum. RR 128/5

Ball 6 : One. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 11 runs ! Archer walks out to bat, and can only manage to guide the ball towards deep midwicket for a single. Rajasthan fall short with a set Rahane unbeaten on 65 at the other end.

IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Jaipur, latest update and cricket score: Thampi bowls the final over, only his second this innings, having gone for 17 off his first. While Gowtham collects a boundary off the first ball to make for some late drama, flicking the ball towards the leg side, Thampi does well to not give the batsmen any room for the remainder of the over, with five runs and a wicket coming off it. Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 11 runs, and move to the top of the table!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they take on Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

After starting their IPL 2018 campaign on a decent note by winning three consecutive games, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad side faltered a bit, losing couple of games against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Hyderabad however, returned to winning ways as they came out victorious against a struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) and avenged their defeat against Punjab in their last match.

Placed second in the points-table, SRH carry 10 points in their kitty, with five wins from seven games.

Skipper Williamson has carried Hyderabad's batting on his shoulders, amassing 259 runs from seven innings with an average of 43.16.

However, Shikhar Dhawan and Wridhiman Saha have not given the required support to Hyderabad's batting.

Saha has been below par with the bat with just 68 runs from seven games while Dhawan has been a bit better with 146 runs from five innings.

Earlier when the two sides clashed in the league, Yusuf Pathan had shown glimpses of his old attacking batting, with a quick 27-ball 45, but failed to repeat the show against Mumbai and Punjab.

Hyderabad's strength mostly relies on their bowlers, who didn't let Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence be felt in the game against Mumbai and Punjab.

Bhuvneshwar has scalped six wickets from four games, with an economy under seven.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid Khan have bagged eight and nine wickets each from seven games while medium pacer Siddarth Kaul has been the most impressive with nine wickets from seven games.

Another medium pacer, Basil Thampi, who has featured in just a couple of games for Hyderabad, came out with a clinical show against Mumbai. The 24-year-old further maintained his form against Punjab, and has scalped four wickets conceding just 18 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan will be coming after a week break and will be in search of their fourth win on Sunday.

With three wins and as many defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with six points.

Rajasthan have a lot to worry about. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Hyderabad by 9 wickets.

They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings outclassed them by seven wickets and 64 runs respectively. However, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered a three-wicket win over Mumbai in their last match.

Rahane has looked good but has not been converting good starts into big scores. Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi have been inconsistent.

Sanju Samson looks good with 239 runs from six games, averaging 47.80.

Rajasthan's bowlers – K. Gowtham and Ben Laughlin – have performed well while leggie Shreays Gopal has also been economical. But the trio have failed to click as a unit in a single match.

Jaydev Unadkat also needs to raise his level to live to the expectations of the franchise.

Overall, host Rajasthan will try to avenge their defeat against Hyderabad on Sunday.

With inputs from IANS