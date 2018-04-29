Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 29th match of the IPL 2018, which will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The last time RCB played KKR, at the start of the season, they were bushwhacked by opening batsman Sunil Narine. Since then teams have realised that the West Indian southpaw does not like the ball bowled fast and pitched short and have peppered him with it. His pyrotechnics at the top have ground to a halt after that. The pacy Umesh Yadav will be asked to the needful at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In all probability RCB will also use Tim Southee as his partner. It would be interesting to see if they go with Mohammed Siraj. He was a mental wreck when bowling to MS Dhoni in the previous game, but otherwise seemed more organised than left arm pacer Kulwant Khejrolia who played in earlier matches.

Another bowler who must deliver is Washington Sundar. He has struck some handy blows with the bat but his bowling has not had the impact expected. The reason could be that he is just bowling flat and straight. He does not spin the ball sufficiently and batsmen have not had a problem having a go at him. RCB desperately want him to be a a good support to Yuzi Chahal, especially as Negi too seems to be a one-dimensional bowler.

RCB's batting has come good with Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli and ABD in good form. Mandeep too had a good outing in the previous game. The panic lower down was a disaster as RCB ended up 10 to 15 runs short. But the batting has looked better than the death overs bowling. KKR have played one match more than RCB and have one win more. RCB should be able to pull level with the number of wins. At least that's what RCB fans hope would happen!

Ok, A sigh of relief! KKR do not have to defend at Chinnaswamy. Following two back to back defeats, this is a crucial game for KKR. With just six points at the halfway stage of the tournament, they have to start winning now, in order to keep stay in the race for the playoffs. Both captains at the toss have said that the wicket in on the dryer side, which is a good news for the visitors as they have a three quality spin options. A really impressive decision by Karthik to play the same XI which lost against Delhi on Friday night. He is keeping his faith in his tried and tested players. Now, it is upto the cricketers to deliver the goods.



Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to get their campaign back on track when they face off on Sunday as the Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches the midway mark.

While KKR are fourth with six points from seven games but coming off two successive defeats, RCB are at the sixth spot with four points from six games.

KKR's last two games saw them lose to Kings XI Punjab (by nine wickets via D/L method) at home and Delhi Daredevils (by 55 runs) at the national capital.

In Delhi, they allowed the Daredevils to build this IPL season's highest total of 219/4. While chasing they were restricted to 164/9, having lost four wickets for just 46 runs in the powerplay.

KKR will be hoping for an all-round game, since their bolwers and batsmen have not clicked in unison in the past two games.

Dinesh Karthik has led from the front in the batting department with the likes of his deputy Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and all-rounder Andre Russell firing in unison.

KKR'r concern will be their bowling, which has failed to defend even big totals. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine and pacers Shivam Mavi and Tom Curran were plundered by Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw of Delhi in their last game and will look to bounce back strongly although it will be very difficult at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy wicket.

On the other hand, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, have never got any momentum. Their two wins have comes against Kings XI (13 April) and Delhi (21 April). In their last match, RCB failed to defend their total of 205/8 against Chennai Super Kings, who rode on half-centuries from Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu to win by five wickets.

That loss continued to show RCB's weakness in their bowling department. The spin duo of Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar and seamers Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav have done well in parts and need to bring their best in order to avoid another defeat which could endanger their playoff chances.

In batting, RCB have a top-heavy line-up, with the presence of AB De Villiers (280 runs), Virat Kohli (249 runs) enough to hurt any bowling line-up. Mandeep Singh (171), Quinton de Kock (165) also need to contribute more.

Bangalore however, have failed to find the perfect opening partnerships, which could be a major cause of concern.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock(WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain/WK), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Johnson, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna.

With inputs from IANS