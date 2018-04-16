Karthik needs to introduce Kuldeep as soon as possible. This is a crucial moment in the match and one wicket here can more or less seal their fate. Especially against Maxwell, wrist spin is always a handy option.

Piyush Chawla has dismissed Glenn Maxwell thrice in IPL. Will Maxwell be able to tackle the spin trio?

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 81/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 43 , Glenn Maxwell 17) Tom Curran introduced into the attack and he was welcomed with a boundary by Pant. Maxwell too hit a six and Delhi are staging a little comeback. Next five overs crucial for them from run-rate point of view.

FOUR! Maxwell reverse sweeps Kuldeep Yadav on the very first ball for four to third man.

50 partnership up for Pant and Maxwell... bit of a recovery for the Daredevils... can they turn this around? Pant has shown a sane head while Maxwell is also watching his shots... the duo who we have seen throw their bats around earlier in the season are both playing carefully... Daredevils will be hoping they can carry on.

OUT! And that's curtains for Pant who heaves a short ball by Kuldeep to deep mid-wicket but Piyush Chawla was there to pouch it. Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep Yadav 43(26)

After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 90/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 25 , Rahul Tewatia 1) Kuldeep Yadav with his first over. Hit for four on the first ball but got Pant on the third ball of the over. Delhi are going well but losing wickets frequently.

And just when things were looking good... Pant holes out. To be honest, he had to start going for his shots and he looked to target the leg spinner... but maybe he chose the wrong leg spinner to attack... Kuldeep is no easy customer...

SIX! Curran drops this one short and Maxwell pulls it over the square leg boundary.

OUT! Soft dismissal. Tewatia hits it hard but straight to Andre Russell at short cover. Rahul Tewatia c A Russell b Tom Curran 1(2)

Rishabh Pant's last five T20 knocks: 43, 47, 20, 28, 7 He has not been able to convert his starts.

After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 99/5 ( Glenn Maxwell 33 , Vijay Shankar 1) 10 overs up. The equation is 102 needed off 60 balls and it is not tough. Just that Delhi have lost too many wickets, trying to play one shot too many. Key here is Maxwell but can he finish off for them?

SIX! Maxwell goes big and this was to be caught at wide long-on by Mavi but drops it and the ball goes beyonf the ropes.

SIX! This time Maxwell connects well as he hits it over mid-wicket.

Though KKR have taken five wickets, but DD batsmen haven't allowed the asking rate to go out of control. In this era of power-hitting, 100 in last 10 is perfectly possible. But, Maxwell needs to stay until the 17th or 18th over.

OUT! Short ball again and Maxwell gives it his all but could not clear the deep mid-wicket boundary. Uthappa does the catching. Maxwell c Uthappa b Kuldeep Yadav 47(22)

After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 114/6 ( Vijay Shankar 1 , Chris Morris 1) Kuldeep with his second over and he has got rid of KKR's biggest threat in the match - Glenn Maxwell, who went back, three short of what could have been a well-made fifty. KKR dominating at the moment.

Chris Morris is the next man in for Delhi.

Huge wicket for the home side, Maxwell was taking the game away. However, KKR should not relax here, Morris and Vijay Shankar are no mug with the bat. For Karthik, Narine's remaining three overs will be the trump card.

Maxwell holes out in the deep... and with that it can be said that the Daredevils' hopes have vanished too. And just as I type this... Chris Morris is bowled too. Curtains!

OUT! Morris makes room and tries to go big over the covers but misses it completely. 100th wicket for Marine in IPL. Chris Morris b Narine 2(3)

OUT! Narine gets his 101th wicket, a simple off-spin and it was enough for Shankar as he went on backfoot and was caught plumbed. Vijay Shankar lbw b Narine 2(4)

Sunil Narine becomes the first overseas spinner to take 100 wickets in IPL.

After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 118/8 ( Nadeem 1, Shami 1) Sunil Narine comes into attack and delivers as he gets two important wickets in the over. First, Morris and then Shankar.

FOUR! Shami eyes the mid-wicket region and that's gone for four.

After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 125/8 ( Mohammed Shami 6 , Shahbaz Nadeem 3) Seven runs from the last over. It is done and dusted for Delhi. Only formalities left.

Ok, looks like KKR have secured two points here. But they should try and take the remaining two wickets as early as possible. NRR will be a key factor towards the end of the league stage.

OUT! Shami perishes trying to hit a big one. The ball could not cross the 30-yard circle and it i Russell who takes the catch. Shami c A Russell b Narine 7(6)

After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 128/9 ( Shahbaz Nadeem 5 , Trent Boult 0) Narine into his third over. He gets his third wicket to increase the tally to 102 IPL wickets. KKR just one wicket away from their second win of the tournament.

OUT! Boult gives an easy caught and bowl to Kuldeep Yadav. That's it for Delhi. Poor, poor batting display. Boult c and b Kuldeep Yadav 0(2)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs . A listless batting display by Gautam Gambhir and Co means that they have lost third match of the IPL 2018.

Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Daredevils captain: KKR getting 200 was a very good effort from them. Chasing it was always going to be difficult. When Russell takes on it becomes hard. When it is in his radar it is difficult to stop him. Next game is important for us. One away win can get us back.

71 runs loss for Delhi Daredevils... this will hurt in more ways than one... net run rate, Gambhir's return to Eden and confidence that could have come after beating Mumbai Indians away.... RCB away up next... that won't be easy either... this season is already hurting for DD!

This is the third largest win for KKR in IPL by runs. Their highest is 140 runs against RCB at Bangalore in 2008.

A huge triumph for the home team. A much-needed one after two back to back defeats. Their campaign seems back on track. Also, the margin of victory will boost their net run rate as well. Tomorrow, the team will travel to Jaipur to take on Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

100-plus wickets for a team in IPL: Lasith Malinga for MI Harbhajan Singh for MI Sunil Narine for KKR*

Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders captain: Win keeps you happy. Feels good to win. Kind of day when everything worked. Wrsit spinners are picked for a certain reason. Happy to be KKR captain. Getting used to it. Trying to keep up at it.

Nitish Rana is the Man of the Match. Rana: It is a very good feeling. It is my first season with KKR. I made a good start but unfortunately there were two unlucky dismissals. If I see the fielding, I get an idea of their plan. The opposition had planned to not bowl me outside off, so I was ready to counter that plan.

Poor display by Delhi Daredevils A very bad for Delhi at the office but who is to be blamed? Leaking 200 runs first with the ball and then a shabby performance with the bat in hand. Not the kind of performance a Gautam Gambhir team is expected to produce while playing at Eden Gardens. Well, there is a lot of work to be done for his team and coach Ricky Ponting must have filled his notebook today with remarks. KKR is a happy unit at the end of the day and why not. They were too good with the bat and then brilliant in the field with the ball. One has to admit that Dinesh Karthik was yet again excellent with his captaincy, especially with his bowling changes.

So, that's it from us for now. Today, we could not see the best of cricket but there was some entertainment in our hands with Russell, Nitish Rana and Maxwell hitting some lusty blows. We will be back tomorrow with the 14th match of IPL 2018 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the sides are struggling a little and more so, Mumbai, who will be hosting the Virat Kohli-led side, looking for their first win. These are the two powerhouses of IPL and it will surely be an interesting match. So, bye for now and be sure to comeback. You already know the address - Firstpost.com. Good Night.

IPL 2018, KKR vs DD at Eden Gardens, latest update and cricket score: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs. A listless batting display by Gautam Gambhir and Co means that they have lost third match of the IPL 2018.

Preview: Not in fine fettle after facing two successive defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be forced to go down memory lane when they welcome their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who is now in charge of Delhi Daredevils (DD), in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between the two teams at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Gambhir helped KKR win titles in 2012 and 2014 before jumping ship to his hometown franchise Daredevils this year.

The captaincy mantle was handed over to Dinesh Karthik, who has so far looked out of sorts in the opening two games, where KKR finished second best to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), respectively.

While their five-wicket defeat to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK in a nail-biting game was more down to misfortune, SRH rolled over the purple brigade with bat and ball barring the 12 overs from KKR's spinners which made the modest chase of 139 look difficult.

As Karthik rightly pointed out at the post-match press conference on Saturday, KKR's strength lies in their three-pronged spin attack led by mystery spinner Sunil Narine and also has celebrated chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and veteran leggie Piyush Chawla.

Narine was exceptional against SRH on Saturday, conceding just 17 runs in four overs and also taking the timely wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, who looked good for his 15-ball 24 and in-form Shikhar Dhawan (7).

Kuldeep and Chawla also kept it tight as their pacer bowlers kept leaking runs. KKR's worry has been their team composition as well, a feature laid bare on Saturday.

Dropping the horribly out-of-form Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh and Tom Curran, KKR went in with Under-19 World Cup winners Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi, top order batsman and pacer respectively.

But while Gill, who bats at No.3, was sent in to bat after Narine at No.7, Mavi was handed the ball in the 15th over.

Gill looked a fish out of water, huffing and puffing to three runs of nine balls before Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his back while Mavi was hit for 10 runs in his only over.

The opening slot with Chris Lynn is also an uncertainty with Sunil Narine not coming out with the Australian on Saturday and Uthappa filling in that role, for only the second time since the end of the 2016 season.

KKR's pace battery has also been poor, giving away a lot of runs and lacking fire power or variety up front.

Gambhir, who knows the team like the back of his hand, will lead a Delhi side brimming with confidence after a thrilling seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Mumbai.

After losing to Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the first two games, England opener Jason Roy led Delhi's charge with an unbeaten 53-ball 91 and he was ably supported by Rishabh Pant, who smashed a 25-ball 47.

Delhi have issues to address especially in their bowling department which has failed to deliver in each of the three games played so far.

Talking of bowlers, local boy Mohammed Shami will be returning to the city for the first time after accusations of abusing and cheating his wife Hasin Jahan surfaced last month.

In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days.

Shami has turned out in all the three matches for DD and a team official said there's no question of his availability as it remains to be seen where there's also a court room battle in the offing.

In the head-to-head count, KKR lead by 12-8 but the hosts will be up against it on Monday, looking to comeback to get their house in order.

Teams:

KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa (vice-captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

DD: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

With inputs from IANS