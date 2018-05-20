After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 61/2 ( Evin Lewis 39 , Kieron Pollard 3) This could just have been the over that puts Mumbai Indians under tremendous pressure but Prithvi Shaw put down a sitter at first slip. While, the move to send Pollard up the order and ahead of Rohit might surprise a few. But think it is because of the injury which Rohit suffered during the first innings.

Slippery hand epidemic is spreading at the Kotla. Delhi have bowled well but haven't been backed up by their fielders. Mumbai will take all the luck that comes their way. Pollard and Lewis are the kind of batsmen that can make you regret missed chances.

After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 68/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 26) Plunkett might have conceded only five runs off the over but this was an eventful one. First, Abhishek Sharma put down a hard catch at point and then Lewis copped a blow on the helmet. The highlight of the over though was the Kotla's DJ playing "Oye lucky, lukcy oye" immediately after Lewis got hit on the helmet. Oh, the timing... anyways the good news is that Lewis seems fine and will continue.

OUT! Amit Mishra completely foxed Evin Lewis there. Bowls the googly as Lewis charged down the track. The southpaw missed it as the ball turned away from him and Pant completes the stumping easily. Lewis st Pant b Mishra 48(31)

After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 74/3 ( Kieron Pollard 7 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0) This match is not going to be a cakewalk for Mumbai, I tell you. The pressure is telling. Mumbai are struggling here and Lewis' reckless shot has worsened the situation for them.

Only Virat Kohli has scored more runs than Rohit Sharma in IPL against DD. Rohit Sharma has scored 688 runs against them at an average of 36.21.

OUT! Spectacular co-ordination in the deep and that's that for Kieron Pollard. Shaw must be smiling somewhere. The dropped catch hasn't cost Delhi Daredevils much. Pollard tried to go over long on but Maxwell caught it and just as he was going to go over the boundary line, he tossed the ball to Trent Boult, who was stationed at long off. Pollard c Boult b Lamichhane 7(7)

The Delhi spinners are starting to weave a web around the opposition batsmen once again. Mumbai in trouble after losing two quick wickets. All down to Rohit and the middle order now.

FOUR! Off the mark is Krunal Pandya with a boundary to fine leg.

Amit Mishra, where have you been all season. IPL continues to show that old horses are not to be ignored in this format. Mishra played a key role in Delhi's last win and here again he picks the well set Lewis with a beautiful googly. That's where the experience counts. Mishra was hit for a six but he didn't flattened the trajectory next ball, he invited another big hit and got the reward. Beautiful exhibition of leg spin.

If Mishra can get one, Lamichhane can get two! He gets the dangerous Pollard courtesy a one-two pass catch between Maxwell and Boult and then gets Krunal in the same over to fracture Mumbai's middle order. This bright floodlights filled stadium is starting to appear a bit gloomy to Mumbai all of a sudden.

OUT! Mumbai Indians are crumbling here and Lamichhane is doing a fantastic job for his team here. Wonder why wasn't he picked in the team earlier. He slips out the googly once again and Krunal hands an easy catch to Rahul Tewatia at cover. Krunal Pandya c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Lamichhane 4(3)

Well, well, well. Mumbai Indians have lost the plot, losing three wickets in two overs, allowing DD to dominate the proceedings.

After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 80/5 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 1 , Hardik Pandya 1) This could just be the over that could end Mumbai Indians' tournament. They have two lost key wickets and the required run rate is increasing with each over. They have already lost half their side at the halfway mark.

After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 86/5 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 3 , Hardik Pandya 5) Another good over for Delhi Daredevils. Don't think Mumbai will attack the experienced Amit Mishra. Playing him out is the ideal option in this situation. Six have come off the over.

SIX! Hardik Pandya gets underneath this full delivery and smashes it over long on.

FOUR! Flat delivery, outside off, Hardik Pandya crunches it through cover. The long off had no chance to cut it off.

After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 99/5 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 4 , Hardik Pandya 17) Well, I felt that Hardik Pandya won't take his chances against Sandeep Lamichhane. But what do I know? Hardik Pandy has slammed him for a boundary and a six and then Mumbai milked three singles off it. 13 off the over. MI need 76 off 48.

FOUR! Too full from Boult and outside off. Rohit squeezes between backward point and short third man.

FOUR! Poor delivery. Full and around leg, Pandya just flicks it past the diving short fine leg fielder.

After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 116/5 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Hardik Pandya 27) Delhi have handed over whatever momentum that they had gained after Lamichhane's over thanks to the last two overs. 30 have come off them. 17 off the last one, which included five overthrows. The fielding is this match has been shambolic to say the least.

OUT! The Maxwell-Boult partnership comes to Delhi's rescue once again. Rohit tries to go over the bowler's head but miscues it. Maxwell catches it and just like the last catch tosses it to Boult. Rohit c Boult b Harshal Patel 13(11)

Delhi had been relying on their spinners to get the breakthroughs so far in the innings, and getting a wicket off Patel’s 2nd over, that too the Mumbai skipper, would come as a real bonus for the home side. The visitors have their last recognised pair at the centre right now, with the playoff berth suddenly looking like a difficult prospect

Ben Cutting's SR: in T20s - 155.57 in IPL - 175.96 He has got some work to do today for MI.

Crucial wicket for Harshal Patel. Rohit didn't really have to go for that big shot at this point given Hardik was going so well at the other end. Maxwell and Boult did their tango again at the boundary line to nonchalantly take the all important catch.

After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/6 ( Hardik Pandya 27 , Ben Cutting 0) Rohit Sharma disappoints once again. Too much riding on Hardik Pandya now. Mumbai Indians have dug themselves a hole here.

OUT! Is that the match? Mishra bowls the leg break and Hardik tries to go over cover. It takes the leading edge and Rahul Tewatia takes another catch at backward point. Hardik Pandya c (sub)Rahul Tewatia b Mishra 27(17)

And that should be the game for Delhi, and the end of the race for the defending champions Mumbai, unless Cutting can pull off a match-winning cameo. Rahane, wherever he’s sitting, would be busy high-fiving his teammates right now.

After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/7 ( Ben Cutting 1 , Mayank Markande 0) Amit Mishra returns figures of 3/19. Will that seal the match for Delhi? It seems so. Cutting is the last recognised batsman for Mumbai and apart from a couple of cameos he hasn't had any impact with the bat. MI need 53 off 30.

Mishra is coming to the party. Never count off the seasoned leggie. He gave this one some generous air and threw it wide to tease Hardik Pandya who took the bait. Good thing about Mishra is his gambling instincts. A good leggie is always prepared to go for some runs in a bid to pick wickets. Mishra has picked 3 of them this evening, the last of then could well be the final nail in Mumbai's coffin for this season.

After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 126/7 ( Ben Cutting 2 , Mayank Markande 2) The good news for Mumbai Indians is that both the leggies have bowled their quota. The bad news is that they still need 49 off 24 balls and they have already lost seven wickets.

SIX! That is why they call him the hardest hitter of the cricket in Australia? Well, I think so. 83 m six for Ben Cutting. He has smashed one over long on.

After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 137/7 ( Ben Cutting 12 , Mayank Markande 2) Cutting is keeping Mumbai Indians in the game. Remember his cameo in the 2016 final for SRH? Mumbai Indians need something similar. 38 off 18. Quoting Ravi Shastri,"This is going down the wire."

FOUR! Too straight from Plunkett and Cutting gets inside the line to flick it to backward square leg.

SIX! Huge! Full and in the zone. Cutting slams it over long on.

FOUR! The slower one from Plunkett. It was full and Cutting smashes it down the ground.

After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 152/7 ( Ben Cutting 27 , Mayank Markande 2) 15 runs have come off the 18th over. Match on at the Kotla. Cutting is batting on 27 off 15. MI need 23 off 12.

OUT! Markande clean bowled by Trent Boult. MI need 18 off 6 to qualify for playoffs.

After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 157/8 ( Ben Cutting 31 , Jasprit Bumrah 0) A magnificent over from Trent Boult. Five have come off it. In fact Shaw had a run out opportunity but didn't hit the stumps. Mumbai Indians need 18 off the final over.

Ball one: SIX! Short and around middle and leg, Cutting shuffles across and pulls it over fine leg. Mumbai need 12 off 5.

Ball two: OUT! Surely, that's match. A slower one outside off, Ben Cutting looks to drag it over midwicket but doesn't time it at all and Maxwell completes an easy catch. Cutting c Maxwell b Harshal Patel 37(20)

Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the IPL 2018. Jasprit Bumrah is the last man to fall. He holes out to Trent Boult at long on. Delhi Daredevils win their final match by 11 runs.

This is the first time that Rohit Sharma did not score 300-plus runs in an IPL season. He scored 300-plus runs in each of the previous 10 seasons of IPL.

This is the first time that the team at the last position in the points table finished with 10 points - DD in 2018.

And that is that for Mumbai this season. Ben Cutting gave them a fleeting glimpse of the tickets to playoff but Delhi fast bowlers especially Boult were simply too good at the end. They came close but then left far too much to do at the end. The match was probably lost in the middle overs of Delhi innings where Pant went big and Rohit lost the plot for a few overs trying to keep spinners away from him.

And that brings Mumbai’s campaign to a screeching halt, and Rohit Sharma and Co have been failed to reach the playoffs for a second time in the last three seasons, with their wobbly batting unit being the primary reason behind their downfall, including and especially in this game. Full credit to Delhi for another fine bowling performance — whether the leg-spinners causing a collapse in the middle overs, or the death bowling by Boult and Patel. Delhi were already knocked out of the tournament, but will be happy to end with two successive wins, beating top sides Chennai and Mumbai in their last two games.

A disappointing loss for Mumbai Indians but think along with that Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be fined for slow over rate. The match lasted almost four hours! In fact, one over had already been bowled in the second match between CSK and KXIP. Anyways, it's time to say goodbye. Do follow the second match here .

OUT! Brain fade moment for Prithvi Shaw. What has he done there? Lazy, very lazy. Maxwell taps one to Hardik Pandya at point, who picks up the ball and hurls a throw at the non striker's end. Shaw saw the ball coming but walked towards the crease casually. Little did he know, that that approach would cost him his wicket.

OUT! Bumrah ends Maxwell's horror season. Bowls a length ball at 144 kph, Maxwell tries to slog across the line and inside edges onto his pad and the ball ricochets onto his stumps.

OUT! Another dismissal off a long hop. Markande slips out a googly. Iyer goes back and tries to pull it over deep midwicket but fails to go past Krunal Pandya who pouches it safely.

FIFTY! This young lad is scoring them for run, isn't he? A 34-ball 50 for Rishabh Pant. He has already retained the Orange Cap. Can he guide Delhi Daredevils to a massive total here?

OUT! Krunal Pandya tosses it up and Pant looks to go over long on but doesn't get the distance. Pollard gobbles it up safely. As Pant walks back, his U-19 captain Ishan Kishan pats him on the back.

This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla.

This is a above-par score - 174/4- that Delhi Daredevils have ended up with. Remember, DD had managed to defend 160-odd against Chennai Super Kings so they would fancy their chances. Even the momentum is with them as Cutting leaked 14 runs off the final over. Both Shankar and Abhishek contributed with the bat. Game on at the Kotla.

OUT! What an eventful over. Sandeep Lamichhane has the last laught though. He bowls a googly around leg, Suryakumar looks to work it around but it takes the leading edge and Vijay Shankar runs in from long on to complete a sharp catch.

OUT! Amit Mishra makes an impact immediately. Flights it around middle and leg, Ishan Kishan dances down the track and tries to go over long on. But Vijay Shankar takes a fine catch.

OUT! Amit Mishra completely foxed Evin Lewis there. Bowls the googly as Lewis charged down the track. The southpaw missed it as the ball turned away from him and Pant completes the stumping easily.

OUT! Spectacular co-ordination in the deep and that's that for Kieron Pollard. Shaw must be smiling somewhere. The dropped catch hasn't cost Delhi Daredevils much. Pollard tried to go over long on but Maxwell caught it and just as he was going to go over the boundary line, he tossed the ball to Trent Boult, who was stationed at long off.

OUT! Mumbai Indians are crumbling here and Lamichhane is doing a fantastic job for his team here. Wonder why wasn't he picked in the team earlier. He slips out the googly once again and Krunal hands an easy catch to Rahul Tewatia at cover.

OUT! The Maxwell-Boult partnership comes to Delhi's rescue once again. Rohit tries to go over the bowler's head but miscues it. Maxwell catches it and just like the last catch tosses it to Boult.

OUT! Is that the match? Mishra bowls the leg break and Hardik tries to go over cover. It takes the leading edge and Rahul Tewatia takes another catch at backward point.

Ball two: OUT! Surely, that's match. A slower one outside off, Ben Cutting looks to drag it over midwicket but doesn't time it at all and Maxwell completes an easy catch.

Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the IPL 2018. Jasprit Bumrah is the last man to fall. He holes out to Trent Boult at long on. Delhi Daredevils win their final match by 11 runs.

IPL 2018, Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ferozshah Kotla, latest update and cricket score: Mumbai Indians have been knocked out of the IPL 2018. Jasprit Bumrah is the last man to fall. He holes out to Trent Boult at long on. Delhi Daredevils win their final match by 11 runs.

Preview: Eyeing a play-off berth, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a must-win game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Sunday.

While Delhi have nothing to lose after being already out of the race for the play-offs, the Rohit Sharma-led side still have a chance to advance to the next stage, which only a win in their last league encounter and better net run-rate (NRR) could gurantee them.

Apart from Mumbai, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Mumbai will have to register a win with a huge margin to further boost their chance.

After a lacklustre show in the first half of the season, Mumbai finally shifted gears to win four of their last five games, keeping themselves alive in the cash-rich league.

In their last game, Mumbai pipped Punjab by a meagre three-run margin. However, what could be a major relief for the team management would be Keiron Pollard finding his touch back.

After failing in the previous games, the Caribbean all-rounder blasted a 23-ball 50 to help Mumbai reach a competitive total.

Mumbai's batting mostly relies on opener Suryakumar Yadav, who as amassed 500 runs 13 innings averaging around 38. He has found support from his partner Evin Lewis but, only on few occassions.

Both the openers now carry the responsibility of handing a decent start to Mumbai, either to chase or for putting a good total on board.

However, Mumbai's middle order failed miserably including skipper Rohit.

Barring Rohit's match-winning knock against Bangalore, the Mumbai skipper has failed to live up to the expectations this season, accumulating 334 runs from 12 innings.

The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – will also need to dish out something special if they are to stand any chance of making it to the final four.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik and left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will have to bowl accurately to get rid of the Delhi batsmen.

Delhi meanwhile, will be aiming to end their IPL 2018 campaign on winning note. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will also be flying high on confidence after thrashing a star-studded Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs here on Friday.

Lying at the bottom of points-table with just eight points in their kitty, even a massive win will not gurantee them a play-off berth.

With the doors already shut for them, Delhi will look to salvage pride and shatter Mumbai's hopes of reaching the next stage.

Delhi, on the other hand, will once again hope to entertain the fans with fireworks from Rishabh Pant, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy.

With nothing to lose, Delhi is expected to test their bench. In such a scenario, the likes of Manjot Kalra, Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Sayan Ghosh may get a look-in.

Delhi's bowling on a flat Kotla wicket was impressive on Friday as the likes of Trent Boult Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel restricted the strong Chennai batting line-up at just 126 runs.

The bowling unit will once again look to continue the momentum for one final time this season.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 14 games this season. MI are in fifth position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.

With inputs from IANS