OUT! Ashwin traps Harbhajan in front of the stumps on the first ball of his spell as he tries to go big over the deep mid-wicket. Harbhajan lbw b Ashwin 19(22)

Ashwin scalps Bhajji first ball... Pinch hitter gone and it hasn't really worked out except add some crucial runs. Dhoni not coming in yet. Deepak Chahar... More swinging?

Okay so, Deepak Chahar, is the next batsman in.

After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 64/4 ( Suresh Raina 20 , Deepak Chahar 4) Ashwin comes into the attack and sends Harbhajan Singh back into the hut. But that is now what has made things interesting here. Deepak Chahar's entry inside the stadium however has made things very very interesting. We wonder what MSD's plan here?

It's 2018 and Dhoni is taking a leaf out of Bradman's 1937 playbook of reversing the batting order. Bradman did it to protect his batsmen back in the days of uncovered pitches though. These batting conditions aren't remotely as hard.

After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 72/4 ( Suresh Raina 23 , Deepak Chahar 8) Tye starts with a wide outside the leg stump. He has bowled too many wides for his reputation. Raina is looking calm in the middle, churning out singles. With Dhoni, Jadeja, Bravo still remaining, CSK are cruisuing at the moment. They need 82 runs in 48 balls.

After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 75/4 ( Suresh Raina 25 , Deepak Chahar 9) Ashwin returns and he is bowling wicket-to-wicket not giving enough room to the batsmen. CSK's batsmen are showing no urgency at all, at the moment. Wonder what the plan is.

Axar Patel returns at the end of the Time-out

After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/4 ( Suresh Raina 28 , Deepak Chahar 12) Axar Patel returns and CSK continue to baffle us with singles and doubles. Pressure mounting on Kings XI. Chennai Super Kings need 73 runs in 36 balls

SIX! This time Chahar goes ober long off to fetch a maximum.

Two pinch hitters back to back. Almost like CSK are chasing 101 and not 154... Crossing 77 should safeguard them for a second. Perplexing why Punjab aren't using pacers against pinch hitters...

Suresh Raina becomes the first player to score 700-plus runs against three different teams in IPL. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have done it against two different opponents.

FOUR! Chahar clears cover to get a boundary and Kings XI Punjab have been knocked out as CSK reach 100. RR have qualified for the playoffs.

After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 102/4 ( Suresh Raina 29 , Deepak Chahar 31) So CSK have knocked Kings XI Punjab out of IPL 2018 as Chahar smashed a hundred. This is turning out to be a great decision by MSD to send the bowlers to do the job and what a fantastic job they are doing.

SIX! Chahar goes straight over the bowler's head to get another boundary.

And the pinch hitter does it... Two sixes off Ashwin and Punjab are out of this season. Rajastan are through. The league stage was alive until the last five overs... Imagine that!

Rajasthan Royals become the fourth team to qualify in this year's playoffs as KXIP failed to restrict CSK under 100 runs today.

After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 114/4 ( Suresh Raina 33 , Deepak Chahar 39) The body language of the Kings XI Punjab reflects everything. It is oen thing to leave the field after losing a match and realise you are out of tournament, it is another to be on the field and get to know the same thing.

OUT! Chahar walks back as he perishes trying to clear the boundary but could not connect the ball well, caught at cover. Chahar c Mohit Sharma b Ashwin 39(20)

Playoffs: Qualifier 1 - 22 May, Mumbai Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Eliminator - 23 May, Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 - 25 May, Kolkata Loser of qualifier 1 v winner of eliminator Final - 27 May, Mumbai. Winner of qualifier 1 v winner of qualifier 2.

After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 120/5 ( Suresh Raina 35 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 4) Ashwin gets another wicket but it is too little too late. However, Kings XI would be hoping that they atleast end the campaign with a win. Chennai Super Kings need 34 runs in 18 balls.

Congrats to the @rajasthanroyals family for making the play offs - we did it ! So happy for everyone involved & what an amazing effort it was to comeback after the first half of the tournament !! Feeling very proud of you all right now ! 👍

When it comes off, these promotions make the captain look like a genius. Chahar has some solid hitting ability at his disposal though. Could he be CSK's Narine in a crunch game in the playoffs? Will be interesting to see. Tonight he has done enough to knock Punjab out of playoffs before departing back to the dugout.

FOUR! Dhoni gives it all to the ball and it goes racing over the deep mid-wicket.

After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 131/5 ( Suresh Raina 39 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 10) Mohit returns and he almost got Raina on the second ball of the over. There was one more chance falling short of Manoj Tiwary. It would be interesting to see if CSK achieves the target from here. They need 23 off 12.

SIX! Raina goes big over the deep mid-wicket to fetch a maximum.

SIX! And this time Raina goes big over long-on but just, to reach his 35th IPL FIFTY

FOUR! And Raina now hits it to deep cover, where the fielder miscues and lets the ball go to the boundary.

MS Dhoni becomes the sixth Indian batsman to score 4,000 runs in IPL. He is also the sixth Indian batsman to score 6,000 runs in T20 cricket.

FOUR! Raina finishes it off early with a pull shot that beats the short fine-leg fielder and races away for boundary. Just 1 needed off 7 balls.

After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 153/5 ( Suresh Raina 61 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 10) Big over for CSK and Raina has 14 runs to tie the score. He however chose to defend the last ball when only one was required. It seems captain MSD will finish off the game.

CSK win by 5 wickets! Short tracker by Mohit Sharma and MS Dhoni pulls it to bring the victory in style. Hand-shakes follow, last of the season for Kings XI Punjab who have been knocked out of the tournament.

CSK have finished in the top-4 in the points table in each of the nine seasons that they have been part of IPL - the only team to do so. Suresh Raina has scored 300-plus runs in each of the 11 IPL season - the only player to do so.

A comfortable win for CSK in the end albeit with a few funky and nifty captaincy moves from Dhoni. They would have been happier to finish at the top of the league standings but still a Top 2 finish in their comeback season would delight their fans. To top it off Dhoni finished it off in style with a six. Off to the playoffs then!

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: I thought we did not bat very well. Karun batted beautifully to get us the score. That has been our story throughout the IPL. We were in process of learning throughout. We are a new franchise, I think we need to go back to dressing room and regroup with the boys.

KXIP in IPL- 11: First six matches: 5 wins, 1 defeat Next eight matches: 7 defeats, 1 win

The different in points between table-topper and wooden spoon holder in this season of IPL is eight - the first time that the different between the two is in a single digit.

IPL teams finishing.. First in the points table - have won title twice (2008 and 2017) Second - Five times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015) Third - Twice (2010 and 2016) Fourth - Once (2009)

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings captain: (On the strategy to send Harbhajan and Chahar up the order) If you see their bowling line-up, it was definitely swinging. More for Rajpoot than the other two. Generally from the captain's point of view, you want to take as many wickets as possible early on. So sending in Bhajji and Chahar causes chaos. The bowlers lose their lines and lengths, instead of sticking to the plan. Plus Bhajji and Chahar could come in handy during the playoffs. (Last-ball finish) Every fielder was inside so you were looking to play the big shot whether it's a boundary or six. (On what makes CSK so successful) It's the team and the franchise. The owners are brilliant. They are very close to the players. If you don't have a good team, it becomes difficult to win. We like to do the process right. I still remember a few finals as to where it went wrong.

Lungi Ngidi is the Player of the Match: Ngidi: Very good day out. Did not expect it to go so well but happy to see things go my way. Usually in sub-continent , people say pitch is low and slow but good to see the pace. The cricketing brain that MS Dhoni is, he has helped me learn things quicker in India.

So we come to the end of the round-robin contests tonight. End off the 56th game and it appears as if the first game began just a few days back (No we are just kiddin). Only 4 more games left this season now, including the final. And we have the four teams which are going to the the playoffs - Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. While Hyderabad will take on Chennai on 22 May in Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, Kolkata will be taking on Rajasthan in Eliminator 1 on 23 May at Eden Gardens. And of course we will be there providing you all the updates from these matches. And remember, all these games start at 7 PM IST and not at 8. Also, just to remind you, on 22 May, we will also be providing you score updates from one-off women's T20 match between IPL Supernovas and IPL Trailblazers from 2 PM on 22 May. There are some big Indians and International stars like Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning taking part in this game. Till then, good bye and good night.

OUT! That's a big blow. Chris Gayle depart for a second-ball duck. Gets a feather-touch doen the leg side off Ngidi. Umpire says not-out but Gayle walks.

OUT! Finch's gone! Back of length and swinging away from Finch who edges it. Suresh Raina at first slip dives to his left to complete a good catch. KXIP in trouble.

OUT! What a ball! This one comes in and flattens KL Rahul's off-stump. Big, big wicket this from Ngidi.

OUT! Jadeja strikes first ball! He tosses it up, finds some spin and Tiwary's slog sweep gets a faint edge that is taken by Dhoni.

OUT! Bravo strikes! Miller moved around, exposing his stumps and Bravo nails a yorker. Two new men at the crease for KXIP now.

OUT! What a catch there from Sam Billings! Short from Thakur and Axar pulls, Billings runs in from the deep and dives forward to take a fantastic catch. He was airborne as he took it.

OUT! Ashwin departs first ball! Short and outside off, Ashwin tries to dab it to third-man but gets a faint edge to keeper.

OUT! Ngidi again! Full and straight to Tye whose uppish drive is taken at mid-off. Ngidi has four wickets now!

FIFTY! Short goes Bravo and long goes Nair! Pulls him over deep-midwicket for a six to bring up his fifty.

OUT! Bravo has the last laugh here! He was carted for two sixes but held his cool. Nair mistimes this pitched-up ball as a wonderful innings comes to an end.

OUT! KXIP are all-out here. Ankit Rajpoot swings hard at Thakur and Faf du Plessis takes a clean catch at long-on.

The in-form Rayudu is gone. If somehow Punjab can inflict a similar start with the new ball on CSK top order, things could get tasty. This pitch is almost similar to an India-Sri Lanka T20 couple seasons ago where it was a green track and low scoring game.

OUT! Beauty! What a lovely delivery this from Mohit Sharma. Hint of an outswing, which means it takes Rayudu's outside edge. Big, big wicket.

OUT! What a delivery, and what a catch! Excellent outswinger there from Ankit Rajpoot that takes Faf's edge and Chris Gayle dives to his left to take it inches off the ground. They go upstairs,and replays confirm a clean catch.

Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance Cricket Writer: Punjab need a miracle and a half here to win by that magical margin of 53 runs tonight, but they aren't giving up easily. They have already dismissed the form player in Rayudu and with du Plessis and Billings also back in the hut, they are keeping the hopes alive.

Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist: Two wickets in two balls... Ankit Rajpoot has given Punjab hope. One ball moving away, the other jagging in. Gayle with a tough catch and Billings' stumps crashed.. and as I type this there is a drop. This isn't over. Not yet.

OUT! Rajpoot's on fire here! Perfect length, hits the perfect spot and the ball straightens just enough to beat Sam Billing's outside edge and take his off-stump.

Preview:Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face the herculean task of stopping a star-studded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to seal a playoff berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) also share 12 points each and with a sole match remaining for them, any of the four could make to the final four.

With the race for the playoffs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faultered in the business end of the league.

Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit.

Chris Gayle came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form.

Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far.

In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league.

Teenaged Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman (14 wickets) has also been impressive while pacer Ankit Rajpoot (eight wickets), off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (six wickets) and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma (six wickets) need to raise the bar against Chennai.

On the other hand, having already qualified for the playoffs, Chennai will be eager to finish the league stage at the top spot.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side were handed a 34-run defeat by Delhi Daredevils in their last game on Friday.

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been among the runs and has received good support from his partner Shane Watson.

Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs.

Skipper Dhoni (430 runs), has once again silenced his critics while Suresh Raina, who failed with the bat against Delhi, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will also need to come good with the bat on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar is back from injury which has also bolstered the yellow brigade's pace attack.

Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi have also emerged with breakthroughs whenever the side needed. However, Bravo needs to learn from his last game, where he was hammered for 26 runs in the final over.

It could be an another edge-of-the-seat match for fans as both the sides will be hungry for win in the last league game of the season.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Axar Patel, Akshdeep Nath, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Dagar.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanish Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshtiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N. Jagadeesan, David Willy.

IPL points table: SRH are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table having accumulated 18 points from their 14 games this season. KXIP are in seventh position with 12 points from 13 games. Check out the updated IPL points table here.