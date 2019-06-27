-
Live Updates
Highlights, India vs West Indies, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 125 runs
Date: Thursday, 27 June, 2019 22:47 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Match Ended
This over 34.2
- 0
- 0(W)
batsman
- 14 (21)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 16 (6.2)
- M X 0
- W X 4
- 9 (6)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
19 ( 4.3 ) R/R: 4.22
Kemar Roach 13(16)
Oshane Thomas 6(11)
|
143/10 (34.2 over)
Oshane Thomas 6 (11) SR: S.R (54.55)
c Rohit Sharma b Mohammed Shami
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 34 Match Result India beat West Indies by 125 runs
Highlights
-
22:13 (IST)
OUT! That's it! India win by 125 runs.
Shami runs in hard and bangs it short, it hits Thomas' gloves, ball goes to first slip where Rohit takes a good catch. This time ball was well above the ground. Thomas c Rohit b Shami 6(11).
Windies are officially out of World Cup.
-
22:06 (IST)
FOUR! Now Roach smashes this half-volley from Kuldeep to the long off region for four runs
-
21:53 (IST)
OUT! That's the end of Cottrell, Chahal bowled a googly and it was too good for Cottrell who went on back foot and was trapped right in front of the stumps. Cottrell lbw b Chahal 10(8)
-
21:44 (IST)
OUT! Hetmyer gets a half-volley, outside the off stump from Shami and he was tempted to slap it through the off side but he ended up giving a straight catch to point fielder Rahul, who took a safe catch. Hetmyer c Rahul b Shami 18(29)
-
21:35 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah strikes again, catches new man Allen leg before the wicket. Allen went upstairs and ball-tracker shows umpire's call on hitting the wickets. He has to go. DRS remains. Golden duck for him. Bumrah on hat-trick. Fabian Allen lbw b Bumrah 0(1)
-
21:32 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah takes his first. Good length and shaping away from Brathwaite, he edged it behind the stumps, Dhoni was moving to his leg but dived in time to catch it one-handed. Rohit Sharma, at first slip, was impressed by the catch. India celebrate. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Bumrah 1(5)
-
21:18 (IST)
OUT! Soft dismissal, Chahal flights and Holder hit it standing firm in the crease, he tried to hit inside out and ended up giving a catch to extra cover fielder. Windies five down now. Holder c Kedar Jadhav b Chahal 6(13)
-
21:04 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep tosses it up and he has now got the wicket. Pooran went after him and tried to clear the ropes at long off but he could not connect well and has been caught there by Shami. Pooran c Shami b Kuldeep Yadav 28(50)
-
20:59 (IST)
After 19 overs,West Indies 75/3 ( Nicholas Pooran 24 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Kuldeep continues. He almost got Hetmyer on the last ball. Ball struck on the pads. India appealed and umpire raised the finger. Hetmyer went upstairs and the Ultra-edge showed that there was a spike as the ball passed the bat.
-
20:53 (IST)
OUT! Hardik Pandya has struck here. Pace off the ball and Ambris could not adjust to it, the ball came in to him and struck the pads right in front of the stumps. Umpire Illingworth raised the finger straightaway. Ambris throught for a while and decided not to review it. Ambris lbw b Hardik Pandya 31(40)
-
20:03 (IST)
OUT! This is a dream. Shami pitches it up, hits the seam and it comes back on sharply, it hits the top of off stump. This is top class fast bowling. Hope had no idea what happened and how it happened. He is gone for 5. Shai Hope b Shami 5(10)
-
19:50 (IST)
OUT! That is what you call intelligent cricket, intelligent bowling. Shami had left Gayle in two minds on the previous ball, this time he bowls another good bouncer, Gayle tries to break shackles and attempted a pull but he was unsure of the shot, he ended up hitting it straight to the mid-on fielder.
Gayle c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 6(19)
-
18:53 (IST)
FIFTY! Dhoni has taken his time but he has reached to the land mark in 59 deliveries. And reached there with a four down the ground as he flat-batted his shot to long-on
-
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Shami c Shai Hope b Cottrell 0(2)
Shami goes back for duck without troubling the scorers. Cottrell fired in a cross-seamed short delivery as Shami swiveled across to play a pull shot but misjudged the ball and gloved it to the keeper.
-
18:45 (IST)
OUT! Hardik Pandya c Fabian Allen b Cottrell 46(38)
Cottrell makes the most of the sluggish pitch with a slower outside off delivery as Pandya played his shot straight to the sweeper cover trying to search for a boundary.
-
18:21 (IST)
FOUR! Pure power of Pandya! Slower delivery from Brathwaite has been thrashed past him with a flat-batted shot by Pandya
-
17:57 (IST)
INDIA LOSE KOHLI!
Kohli c (sub)Darren Bravo b Holder 72(82)
Kohli is devastated and he should. After all, it was such a soft dismissal. It was a half-tracker by Holder and Kohli swiveled for a pull but the low bounce out did him as he placed a dolly into the hands of the fielder at mid-wicket.
-
17:21 (IST)
FOUR! Good shot by MS! Short and wide delivery and Dhoni hung back to crash it off back-foot past point for his first boundary
-
17:13 (IST)
OUT! Kedar Jadhav c Shai Hope b Roach 7(10)
Jadhav stretched his arms to feel the outside off length delivery from Roach which nibbled away just a bit. Hope and Windies fielder went up straight away for an edge but the umpire wasn't interested. The UltraEdge, however, on the replays showed a spike, so Jadhav has to go.
-
17:08 (IST)
FIFTY! After reaching the 20000 career run mark, Kohli has now brought up his half-century in 55 balls. Fourth in this World Cup in a row.
-
16:59 (IST)
OUT! Shankar c Shai Hope b Roach 14(19)
Roach picks up a wicket immediately on his return to the attack. The fuller delivery moved away just a bit to take the outside edge to the keeper while Shankar was behind the line of the delivery. Hope took the catch with a dive to the right.
-
16:32 (IST)
OUT! Rahul b Holder 48(64)
Beautiful delivery by Holder to clean up Rahul. The ball nipped back from length to clip the top of the stumps. So, no fifty for Rahul, who was caught at the crease and moved forward tentatively.
-
15:28 (IST)
OUT! Rohit c Shai Hope b Roach 18(23)
Big wicket for Windies. India lose Rohit. That was a ripper by Roach as he got the length ball to angle inside, beating the gap between bat and pad. Despite some noise umpire gave it not out. However, UltraEdge showed some spike after a review. Decision reversed. Rohit forced to leave.
-
14:36 (IST)
West Indies XI: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
-
14:36 (IST)
India XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS NEWS: Virat Kohli makes the right call and India opt to bat first against West Indies
-
14:27 (IST)
Pitch report: "It's the same pitch which was used for the New Zealand and West Indies game. The pitch has a few scratches on it because of the bowlers' follow through. It looks like a good enough pitch. What we know is that you need pace to get a reaction from the pitch. It will spin from the footmarks. With the sun out whoever wins toss they would want to bat first," says Ian Bishop.
India did not have the best day with the bat in hand but they still managed almost 270 on the board. And they won the match as well. Imagine this team coming into full groove, and playing to their full potential.
India are just 2 more points away from SF berth. In the next match, they should cruise into the semis. Tomorrow, Sri Lanka plays South Africa. While the Proteas are out of World Cup, they would like to post a win and ruin Lanka's chances. See you tomorrow at 3 pm when match starts.
Virat Kohli, India captain: Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do over there. He had an off day and when he has it, anyone just starts talking. We got to 270 because he was there. We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket. Dhoni understand and gives feedback how much is par score on the pitch. Last two games, things have not gone the way we thought they would. We have found ways to win. There is a lot of self belief in the changing room.
Jason Holder, West Indies captain: The bowlers did a fantastic job on this surface. Couldn't have asked for more. (On MS Dhoni's dropped catch) It was a crucial moment that we didn't sieze. At the half-way point, we thought we could get there, but obviously it was more than what we needed to do. We've let ourselves down significantly. The bowlers have had a reasonable campaign. They gave a big effort in each game. We've done a fair job, but fielding definitely has to improve. Our batting was inconsistent.
Windies out of World Cup 2019!
West Indies now out of the semi finals race. Their 6th consecutive Cricket World Cup without reaching the semis. #WIvInd— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 27, 2019
Virat Kohli, Player of the Match for 82-ball 72
Kohli: I cannot complain. We have just become No 1 yesterday. The key is to continue the same way. I am happy to contribute as well. It is not for me to explain any other batsmen. I am very happy to knock balls around. I think singles and doubles are important. Probably bigger knocks to come.
West Indies today bowled like champions and batted like a beaten team. They were exceptional with the ball, with everyone but Oshane Thomas tying India down. But their batting was half-hearted and used only half their skill.
And so the West Indies campaign at this World Cup is finally and formally over, 27 days after they last won a match at this tournament. That alone demonstrates that this 10-team format with one pool of teams does not work, and cannot be the way of the future.
There you go... Shami cleans up West Indies and India are still the only unbeaten side in the competition. They are now on 11 points, second in the table, which is a safe number but not enough to get into semi-finals just yet as there are others who could get on to 11 or get 12 points. Matter of time you would think, especially with that bowling attack. What a treat it is to watch them bowl. The batting though needs some tinkering. Vijay Shankar might not be able to hold on to his spot for much longer, but the mess goes deeper than that.
Well, an interesting moment to end the match. The review was still with the third umpire when the players in the middle started shaking hands, with Thomas confident on the replay that the Shami bouncer had hit the band of his glove as he tried to duck. So the players call the match as being over before the final decision is even made.
OUT! That's it! India win by 125 runs.
Shami runs in hard and bangs it short, it hits Thomas' gloves, ball goes to first slip where Rohit takes a good catch. This time ball was well above the ground. Thomas c Rohit b Shami 6(11).
Windies are officially out of World Cup.
After 34 overs,West Indies 143/9 ( Kemar Roach 14 , Oshane Thomas 6)
Frustration continues from India as Roach hits two more boundaries off Chahal. Time to bring on the pacers and wrap this up. All that it really takes is a Bumrah or Shami yorker.
FOUR! Edge off Roach's bat and it goes for four over the vacant gully region for four runs.
After 33 overs,West Indies 135/9 ( Kemar Roach 6 , Oshane Thomas 6)
Kuldeep continues. Roach smashes this flighted delivery from him for four to long off. Windies' No 11 showing fight as well. They are adding to India's frustration even if not approaching a win.
FOUR! Now Roach smashes this half-volley from Kuldeep to the long off region for four runs
After 32 overs,West Indies 129/9 ( Kemar Roach 1 , Oshane Thomas 5)
Chahal produced an edge off Thomas bat and it appeared for a while that Rohit plucked it from the ground. But the third umpire thought otherwise and ruled it not out. Another chance to Chahal but Rahul spills it at deep in the leg side.
India have just killed this chase from the beginning. Squeezing runs in the beginning, Pandya with clutch control and the wrist spinners doing their magic. This has got to be their best bowling attack in ODI cricket, trickling down from the Test arena of course. Much of the credit goes to the pacers of course. The Men in Blue have never had this sort of strength in pace, ever. Does it make them the best bowling attack in this World Cup? Australia might disagree, but England - ahead of June 30 - should be very worried.
After 31 overs,West Indies 124/9 ( Kemar Roach 1 , Oshane Thomas 0)
Good Test match batting from Roach here. He defends well for first four balls. Goes big on the fuller fifth ball, hits it to mid-off. Dhoni cries for the wrong'un. Kuldeep delivers the same and it beats Roach's bat.
Oh, that was so out. The most out that out could possibly be. Sheldon Cottrell just looked down at his pad, looked up at the umpire, looked back at his pad. As if the pad had betrayed him by plonking itself in front of middle, for Chahal's wrong 'un to hit him while he was standing back on his stumps. But Cottrell can always remember that time he hit one of the biggest sixes of the World Cup, because that previous shot from Chahal went into the back row beneath the big red hospitality stand next to the old Pavilion at the northern end of the ground. Exhilarating.
After 30 overs,West Indies 124/9 ( Kemar Roach 1 , Oshane Thomas 0)
Chahal continues. Hit for a four and then a six by Cottrell. He came back strong with a wrong'un and sent the tail-ender packing. That delivery was too good for Cottrell to be honest.
OUT! That's the end of Cottrell, Chahal bowled a googly and it was too good for Cottrell who went on back foot and was trapped right in front of the stumps. Cottrell lbw b Chahal 10(8)
SIX! Big hit, Cottrell yet again, just goes big as he connects the bat to ball. This is a 95 meter hit.
FOUR! Hoicked by Cottell. Chahal gave a flight and the right-handed batsman collected four runs to deep mid-wicket
After 29 overs,West Indies 114/8 ( Kemar Roach 1 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)
Some relay race here on the cricket field. Bowlers keep on passing the baton to each other as they go about winning the match for India. Chahal filled in shoes for Kuldeep and got a wicket. Shami replaces Bumrah and he too gets a wicket. Windies all over the place. Has become a fast bowlers game this now. Two batting, one bowling. West Indies need 155 runs.
Yuck. West Indies really have given up easily today as a batting side. They're facing some good bowlers, sure, but that doesn't mean you need to give wickets away. That shot was on for Hetmyer with the width of the ball. He just didn't get over the top of it, and in the end that effort looked as lazy as some before it. He threw his head back in frustration when he was caught, but really he was just hoping for the best with that stroke.
OUT! Hetmyer gets a half-volley, outside the off stump from Shami and he was tempted to slap it through the off side but he ended up giving a straight catch to point fielder Rahul, who took a safe catch. Hetmyer c Rahul b Shami 18(29)
After 28 overs,West Indies 112/7 ( Shimron Hetmyer 18 , Kemar Roach 1)
Wait a minute, Hardik Pandya plucked one from the ground at leg slip off Chahal. India appealed but he said he did not catch it. It is being reconfirmed again and again by the replays. Umpire asked him if he is sure of the catch, he smiled sheepishly and said no. Bizarre.
I've rarely heard a media centre as engaged with the match as when Bumrah bowled for his hat-trick. There was a exclamation of excitement as his slower-ball yorker looped up towards Roach's toes. Bumrah knew how close it was, but his response was just to laugh. He shows a real enjoyment in the game whenever he plays.
After 27 overs,West Indies 107/7 ( Shimron Hetmyer 14 , Kemar Roach 0)
What an over this was from Bumrah. Got better of Brathwait and we showed Dhoni taking a good catch as well. He followed it up with a good length delivery that trapped Allen leg before wicket. Bumrah was on hat-trick and he bowled a perfect yorker, slow in pace, but Roach was able enough to bring bat on time. A maiden wicket for Bumrah. What a bowler.
Virat Kohli was egging the crowd on before the last ball. Working some magic with a partisan crowd, who started cheering as Bumrah rain in. And then Bumrah gets the ball to wrap on the pads and OUT. Magical moment that. Almost like it would happen at home... Manchester be Mumbai today!
OUT! Bumrah strikes again, catches new man Allen leg before the wicket. Allen went upstairs and ball-tracker shows umpire's call on hitting the wickets. He has to go. DRS remains. Golden duck for him. Bumrah on hat-trick. Fabian Allen lbw b Bumrah 0(1)
You can't make a brilliant (almost) matchwinning hundred against the odds every time you bat, Carlos Brathwaite. And you can't do much against a Jasprit Bumrah delivery like that. Perfect seam position again, angling in, cutting away from the right-hander, and too quick as well. Nothing to do but outside edge that, and see Dhoni forget any thought of byes by flying through the air to catch it.
OUT! Bumrah takes his first. Good length and shaping away from Brathwaite, he edged it behind the stumps, Dhoni was moving to his leg but dived in time to catch it one-handed. Rohit Sharma, at first slip, was impressed by the catch. India celebrate. Brathwaite c Dhoni b Bumrah 1(5)
After 26 overs,West Indies 107/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 14 , Carlos Brathwaite 1)
Chahal continues. Bowling well the leggi right now. Hetmyer collected a boundary in the over. Windies need to make sure they are collecting runs.
FOUR! On the back foot and Hetmyer smashes it for four runs to deep cover. Much-needed boundary for Windies.
After 25 overs,West Indies 101/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 9 , Carlos Brathwaite 0)
Brathwaite has come in to bat. Needless to say he played a special knock in last match. Windies need him to repeat the that. Bumrah has been brought back. There is great planning and co-ordination going on at the moment. Bumrah bowled a slower, Brathwaite hit it just ahead of short cover and Kohli raced in and dived and fell short by inches. It is as if he knew what was coming off Bumrah's hands.
One thing is going in West Indies' favour today – extras. India have given away 16 extras, including 9 byes so far. And that's already a record for MS Dhoni. Today two balls have got through him to the boundary, one from Bumrah and one from Chahal. Plus there was another single bye from Jadhav.
On a dry, slow pitch, West Indies had made India struggle a lot. That same situation has been perfectly utilised by India's second line of attack. Pandya first, and now the leg spinners. Kuldeep in particular is getting superb drift, given how the breeze is blowing across the ground. This conditions are now replicating the early half of last English summer when Kuldeep enjoyed a lot of success here. And with five wickets down for the Windies, India are primed for the kill.
Indian bowlers have been marvelous!
Batsmen are the big stars in Indian cricket, but the bowlers have been marvellous and have had a bigger contribution in the team’s success — across formats — in recent times— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 27, 2019
West Indies have had some really casual-looking dismissals today. Chahal left the ball hanging for a long time there, giving Holder time to think. The tall West Indies captain used his considerable limbs to stretch forward to that ball and just play lackadaisically through the line. It looked like he went too early at the ball, wasn't trying to loft it but just lifted it at a comfortable height to the catcher set right back at the edge of the circle at cover.
After 24 overs,West Indies 98/5 ( Shimron Hetmyer 6 , Carlos Brathwaite 0)
Pointed by Holding on air. Holder was not trying to reach the pitch of the ball against the spin. That led to his fall. He tried to play standing firm at the crease, could not connect well against the spinning ball. Earlier, the cameras spotted Dhoni asking Chahal to flight the ball. There was a lot of flight in the dismissal of Holder, that lured him to play the inside out shot. Windies in big trouble.
OUT! Soft dismissal, Chahal flights and Holder hit it standing firm in the crease, he tried to hit inside out and ended up giving a catch to extra cover fielder. Windies five down now. Holder c Kedar Jadhav b Chahal 6(13)
After 23 overs,West Indies 97/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 5 , Jason Holder (C) 6)
Kuldeep almost repeated the Babar Azam dismissal but this time the ball hit Holder's pad and ballooned in air and hit Dhoni's chest. India appealed but the umpire was unmoved. Kuldeep done with his seventh over. 5 off the over.
After 22 overs,West Indies 92/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 4 , Jason Holder (C) 4)
Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack and Dhoni yet again misreads Chahal behind the stumps. Was slow to cover it with his gloves. He has looked shaky so far behind the stumps, which is definitely a surprise.
Shimron Hetmyer has already made himself a cult star with his style at the crease, and he continues that today. When he first walked out to bat he was wearing his helmet, but then realised Kuldeep would be the bowler so he summoned the 12th man to swap his helmet for his broad-brimmed hat. Then at the end of that over Hetmyer summoned the helmet, then saw that Kedar Jadhav would be replacing Pandya, so he sent the helmet back once again. Will bat in a hat at any chance he gets, Hetmyer.
After 21 overs,West Indies 84/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 2 , Jason Holder (C) 2)
Poor batting from Windies. Hetmyer got second chance in the last Kuldeep over. Pooran now played a rash shot to get out. They are not showing any fight and Indian bowlers continue to maintain the stranglehold on the match.
Oh, that was poor from Pooran. He's been out there so long, has taken so much time, but with his dismissal shot he backed away from Kuldeep but still found the ball too close to his body. He had neither balance nor a clear swing at the ball, but went through with it anyway. Watching Mohammad Shami down at long-off, he had all the time in the world. Came forward a couple of paces, then back a couple, then just settled and relaxed. He looked completely at ease waiting for the ball to come down, never a chance of dropping it. And took the catch comfortably with hands cupped.
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Shami runs in hard and bangs it short, it hits Thomas gloves, ball goes to first slip where Rohit takes a good catch. This time ball was well above the ground.
Preview: West Indies paceman Sheldon Cottrell has handed plenty of batsmen their marching orders at the Cricket World Cup and seen his unique celebration win an army of followers online.
A serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, Cottrell's march and salute has been his trademark since bursting onto the international scene in 2013 and the distinct send-off has caught the imagination of fans at the World Cup.
The left-arm quick returned figures of 4-56 in his team's five-run loss to New Zealand on Saturday to take his tally for the tournament to nine.
"It's a military-style salute. I'm a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force," Cottrell told the BBC.
"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army," he said.
Among the many videos of the Cottrell imitation on Twitter, a clip of a young boy and girl copying the bowler's salute in a British street has gone viral.
The person who shot the video of the young fans asked the paceman where he could buy a West Indies jersey with his name at the back.
Cottrell responded by inviting the youngsters to the West Indies' next match against India on Thursday, but is concerned about them missing school for the clash at Old Trafford.
"I'm looking into it for you," Cottrell replied on Twitter.
However, not everyone is a fan of Cottrell's flamboyance, with England coach Trevor Bayliss telling ESPNCricinfo it annoys older cricket-watchers.
West Indies players have always been synonymous with innovative celebratory styles.
The Darren Sammy-led side celebrated their World Twenty20 title win with a trademark "Champion Dance" in 2016 just as the 'Gangnam-Style' dance was used during their first T20 triumph in 2012.
Full Team Squads:
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan(injured), Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell.
