Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs New Zealand At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 18 June, 2021

18 June, 2021
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

146/3 (64.4 ov)

Final
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India New Zealand
146/3 (64.4 ov) - R/R 2.26

Stumps

Ajinkya Rahane - 29

Virat Kohli (C) - 27

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Virat Kohli (C) Batting 44 124 1 0
Ajinkya Rahane Batting 29 79 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tim Southee 17 4 47 0
Trent Boult 12.4 2 32 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 88/3 (40.2)

58 (58) R/R: 2.36

Cheteshwar Pujara 8(54) S.R (14.81)

lbw b Trent Boult
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 2 at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Play called off, India head to stumps on 146/3

Highlights, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Day 2 at Southampton, Full Cricket Score: Play called off, India head to stumps on 146/3

22:51 (IST)

And that's that from Day 2 coverage as well. 

We managed to see 64 overs or so today before the dark clouds came back to suspend the play every now and then. At the end of the day, it was not possible to further play before the cut off time due to poor light. As fans, we might feel bad, but the sport itself is helpless against nature and bad light brings lot of risks with itself for cricketers. It is always advisable to be waiting for conditions to improve than risk one's body for the purpose of a result or entertainment.

Tomorrow we will back and weather permitting, we will have a full day of gritty cricket on display. India are on 146/3 with both Virat and Ajinkya in the middle. 

Till then, stay healthy and take care. Good bye. 

Full Scorecard
22:45 (IST)

Stumps, Day 2!

Rain and poor light has led to abandonment of play on second day. Only 64.4 overs is what we got today.  

Full Scorecard
22:12 (IST)

The visuals are concerning and umpires and groundsman are again engaged in a mini conference in the middle. The hover cover is still on. The light continues to be poor.

Full Scorecard
22:10 (IST)

India women showing a lot of fight in Bristol. Bhatia and Rana playing knocks of their lives to help India save the game. 

Follow our live blog here for latest updates. 

Full Scorecard
21:59 (IST)

Not a very happy sight for fans and players alike

Full Scorecard
21:35 (IST)

More bad news: Alright the covers are coming back on at The Ageas Bowl. It has become to drizzle a little and hence the covers. You and I and the 22 men over there play the waiting game. Stick together and watch this space for more updates.  

Full Scorecard
21:30 (IST)

Kumar Sangakkara with a masterclas on how to bat in England

He says, on air, batsmen need to play with the swing of the ball, on most occasions, playing square of the wicket. Explaining his point with example of how Rohit Sharma batted and got out today, he said Rohit was playing well with the swing till he played the one with a bat pointing towards the mid off region, eventually edging it behind the stumps. 

Full Scorecard
21:25 (IST)

Alright, the poor light interrupts play on Day 2 for the third time today. Kohli and Rahane are quick to walk off. Frustrating for NZ and India both. Fans show their disappointment. We will wait again for next update from the ground. 

Full Scorecard
21:25 (IST)

After 64 overs,India 143/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 28)

Southee continues. Two off the third ball. He is getting big movement in air. Southee tried to bring one in to Kohli, but lost the line, going down leg. He has struggled with this delivery throughout today.

Full Scorecard
21:17 (IST)

After 63 overs,India 141/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 28)

Trent Boult comes back on. Sunil Gavaskar, on air, analysing Kohli's technique in this innings, saying he is playing very close to the ball unlike Rohit and Shubman who were not doing the same and played away from body, eventually edging it behind the stumps. Wagner meanwhile asked the umpires to check the shape of the ball. The ball is in shape, no worries whatsoever. Just one off it.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
18:32 (IST)

OUT! Trent Boult strikes right away at the start of his second spell, trapping Pujara leg-before with a delivery that nips back in and hits him on the back leg in front of middle and leg. Pujara has a quick chat with his skipper, but ultimately decides against going for the review. Could've been marginally high, but Kohli perhaps decided against the risk of losing a review like the Kiwis did. IND 88/3

Pujara LBW Boult 8(54)
16:48 (IST)

OUT! Wagner comes into the attack and strikes. Ball holding its line and forcing Gill to play at it, produces an edge and Watling does the rest behind the stumps. India lose their second wicket just on brink of lunch. Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28(64)
16:29 (IST)

OUT! Rohit gone, breakthrough for New Zealand and it is the big man Jamieson who has done the magic, fuller from him, swinging away, drew Sharma forward and the ball took the edge to the third slip. Rohit c Southee b Jamieson 34(68)
16:20 (IST)

After 18 overs,India 53/0 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , Shubman Gill 23)

FIFTY up for India. CDG bowls a little short and it gave Rohit enough scope to punch it to the boundary on the off side to bring up India's half-century. NZ lose a review as a big inside edge is found on Ultra-edge. Michael Gough's original decision of not out stays. Four off the over.
14:42 (IST)

Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
14:33 (IST)

TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson wins toss and New Zealand will bowl first in the WTC Final.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Stumps, Day 2! Rain and poor light has led to abandonment of play on second day. Only 66.4 overs is what we got today.

Day 1 report: The inaugural World Test Championship final suffered a setback at the outset after persistent rain meant there was no play at all between India and New Zealand on Friday's opening day at Southampton.

The toss should have taken place at 10:00 am local time (0900 GMT), with the match getting underway 30 minutes later, but heavy overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at the Hampshire Bowl remained fully covered.

Several more downpours hit the ground and it was no surprise when the umpires abandoned play for the day at 2:48 pm (1348 GMT).

While a standard Test lasts a maximum of five days, this fixture can be extended into a sixth day should match referee Chris Broad decide that it is the only way to make-up time lost in the game to bad weather.

But former England batsman Broad won't be called on to make such a decision until the fifth day as the match could be over before then in any event.

This fixture, worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up, represents the culmination of a two-year programme of series to crown a champion team in men's Test cricket, with India and New Zealand topping the qualifying table.

India captain Virat Kohli, however, questioned whether a one-off game could decide the world's best Test side by saying Thursday: "If you're talking about Test cricket and deciding who is the best team in the world on one game over a period of five days, that is not the reality of the truth."

The star batsman added: "For me, this is another Test match that has to be played."

India named their team on Thursday, with the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami as well as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja all included in the same Test XI for the first time.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, recovered from an elbow injury that saw him miss the Blackcaps' series-clinching win over England at Edgbaston last week, said he would delay announcing his side until the toss.

India too could yet change their side, as teams don't have to be confirmed until the toss takes place.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: June 19, 2021 22:52:16 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli picks fab five to bowl out Kane Williamson’s team twice
First Cricket News

World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli picks fab five to bowl out Kane Williamson’s team twice

India and New Zealand face each other in the first ever World Test Championship Final.

World Test Championship Final: In Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson fire vs ice battle, a lesson for all
First Cricket News

World Test Championship Final: In Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson fire vs ice battle, a lesson for all

Fiery-hot Kohli and ice-cool Williamson have achieved success based on a foundation that stands on authentic personalities.

World Test Championship final: Ajinkya Rahane says batting straight and close to body key to success in English conditions
First Cricket News

World Test Championship final: Ajinkya Rahane says batting straight and close to body key to success in English conditions

The 33-year-old middle-order batsman said India deserved to be in the WTC final on the back of a consistent showing in the last two years.