LIVE Score, England women vs India women, Only Test Day 4 at Bristol: Visitors aim to salvage draw on final day

Meanwhile, the good news is that live action is underway at Southampton. After being asked to bat, India are 8/0 against New Zealand.
|England Women
|India Women
|396/9 (121.2 ov) - R/R 3.26
|231/10 (81.2 ov) - R/R 2.84
|83/1 (24.3 ov) - R/R 3.39
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shafali Verma
|Batting
|55
|68
|11
|0
|Deepti Sharma
|Batting
|18
|66
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sophie Ecclestone
|6
|2
|12
|0
|Kate Cross
|4.3
|0
|24
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 29/1 (4.3)
|
54 (54) R/R: 2.7
Deepti Sharma 18(66)
Shafali Verma 35(54)
|
Smriti Mandhana 8(13) S.R (61.53)
c Natalie Sciver b Katherine Brunt
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana said that the conditions were still good for batting and with talented batter Shafali Verma going strong, her side "were in a good position" in the one-off Test against England.
Click here to read what Mandhana said about India’s position in the Test
Shafali Verma continued to amaze the cricketing world with her audacious strokeplay as she became only the fourth player in the history of women's Tests to two half centuries on debut, taking India to 83 for 1 at stumps on the third day of one-off Test against England.
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth and final day of the one-off women's Test between England and India at Bristol's County Ground. Only 45.5 overs were possible on a rain-marred Day 3, but Shafali Verma (55*) and Deepti Sharma (18*) will resume the visitors' follow-on at 83-1, still trailing England by 82 runs. Join us as we build-up towards what should be an exciting final day.
Day 3 report: After a rain-shortened third day of the one-off Test between England women and India women at Bristol, all eyes will be on the unbeaten Shafali Verma (55*) as she and the rest of the visiting team look to salvage a draw on the fourth and final day.
Only 45.5 overs were bowled, but India will still have work to do when the match resumes on Saturday.
India resumed the day on 187-5, which was still 60 runs behind follow-on, but a flurry of wickets from Sophie Ecclestone put the visitors in trouble at 197/8. While England wasted no time in taking the second new ball, Anya Shrubsole wrapped up the Indians’ first innings at 231, half an hour before lunch. India were still 16 runs behind the follow-on total, and the hosts enforced follow-on thereafter.
India went to lunch at 29/1, having lost Smriti Mandhana early. The start of the post-lunch session was delayed by half an hour due to rain, and once play resumed, India surpassed the 50-run mark before rain played spoilsport once again. India went to the second rain break at 57/1, still trailing by 108 runs, but Shafali Verma (45*) was looking in good touch with Deepti Sharma (1*).
The match resumed once again after the rain receded few minutes later, and Shafali got to her second fifty of the match, thereby becoming the youngest woman to hit two half-centuries in a debut Test.
Rain halted play again around tea time, with India’s score reading 83/1, trailing the hosts by 82 runs. With the rain becoming heavy this time and refusing to recede, the umpires called for tea break, and with the rain continuing to play spoilsport, it was later decided that there would be an early stumps.
The duo of Shafali and Deepti have so far forged a partnership of 54 for the second wicket.
Opting to bat, England women were poised at 269/6 at stumps. Skipper Heather Knight top-scored with a patient 95.
Verma and Mandhana shared a solid 167 runs off 48.5 overs for the opening stand before both departed in quick time as the collapse started for India.
Here are the five Indian players to watch out for in the one-off Test against England women.