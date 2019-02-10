First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in NZ | 3rd T20I Feb 10, 2019
NZ Vs IND
New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
IND in NZ | 2nd T20I Feb 08, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 13, 2019
NZ vs BAN
McLean Park, Napier
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 13, 2019
OMA vs IRE
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at Hamilton, Full Cricket Score: Kiwis win thriller by 4 runs, take series 2-1

Date: Sunday, 10 February, 2019 16:19 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

India in New Zealand 3 T20 International Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result New Zealand beat India by 4 runs

212/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.6
Fours
18
Sixes
10
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Daryl Mitchell not out 19 11 3 0
Ross Taylor not out 14 7 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 37 1
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 47 1
208/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.4
Fours
13
Sixes
13
Extras
12
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik not out 33 16 0 4
Krunal Pandya not out 26 13 2 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell Santner 3 0 32 2
Tim Southee 4 0 47 0

  • Not India's night as New Zealand take the four-run win in third T20I as well as the series. Good result for Kane Williamson and Co as they bounce back handsomely after the 1-4 humbling in the ODI series but a great Down Under tour overall for India. Started off with a T20I series against Australia that ended in a tie followed by a historic 2-1 series win in Tests — first for India in Australia and then 2-1 ODI series win against the Aussies. India will be quiet happy with their performances. Time to take some rest, charge up and be back as they prepare for the 2019 World Cup.

    We will see you again during the Australia tour of India which starts with two T20Is from 24 February and it will followed by five T20Is. Till then, take care and goodbye! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: Brilliant series. Incredible advert for T20 cricket.  It's great to get across the line tonight. Credit to India they have been outstanding throughout the whole series. I think it was a short series, with the first game being our best performance and some learnings in the second as we expected India to come hard. Both teams put in strong performances tonight, we did slightly better. Not really (on post-win celebrations) We travel-train-play and straight into the next series against Bangladesh, that's the nature and schedule of international cricket but the guys are looking forward to it

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma: It's disappointing to not cross the finishing line. 210-odd was always going to be tough, and we were in the game right till the end, but New Zealand held their nerve well and they deserved to win. We started off well in the ODIs, and the boys will be disappointed not getting to the finishing line in the T20s. Lots of positives, and a few mistakes, so there's a lot of material to move ahead.

    Full Scorecard

  • Seifert: Great to have a performance like that, but it's great to get a vicotry in the end, particularly a last-minute one like that. Enjoyed batting with Colin Munro at the top. It's awesome in my hometown, that the crowd have come out in full support - hopefully they do so for the SuperSmash final as well.

    Full Scorecard

  • Colin Munro, MoM: Everyone did a really good job of finishing off against the good Indian batting line-up. Didn't really focus on trying to do anything different, tried to put pressure back on the bowlers. Just came out nice and free, had a bit of luck, which you certainly need in this match.

    Full Scorecard

  • Tim Seifert is the Player of the Series

    Full Scorecard

  • Colin Munro is the Man of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • Will be a big point of discussion

    Full Scorecard

  • Two close finishes, both not ending in India's favour

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Finishes it off with a six DK... but those two dots changed things. India's unbeaten tour is broken. They finally lose a series, but won't be too disheartened with this effort. Lots of tickmarks for them. New Zealand, well, they will be happy to show they can complete at home and putting 200 on the board twice in three matches should inspire confidence ahead of the World Cup. 

    It's been a long tour and now it is time to sign off. See you on the road some time as we are counting down to the 2019 World Cup!!

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is India's first bilateral T20I series defeat after not losing nine bilateral T20I series (seven won and two drawn).

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most T20Is lost by India against an opposition:

    8 - New Zealand*

    7 - England

    6 - Australia

    Full Scorecard

  • New Zealand clinch the series with a four-run win in the third T20I at Hamilton.

    Excellent final over by Southee. With 16 needed, gives away just five from first five balls. DK launches a six off the lat ball. But it was too little too late.

    After 20 overs,India 208/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 33 , Krunal Pandya 26)

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Horrible decision making from DK here. First, didn't play for the wide and got close to it, and then didn't trust his partner to finish things off, or help him finish things off. Two dots in the last over and India now primed to lose unless there's an extra. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Southee to bowl the final over

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,India 197/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 24 , Krunal Pandya 25)

    Dot ball. One single. Then DK whacks Kuggeleijn for a six over square leg with a well-timed pull. Another single. Dot ball as Krunal is beaten with an off-cutter. Final ball — Krunal launches a big six as he picks the length ball to smoke it miles down the ground. 16 needed off 6.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    DK and Krunal have turned this on its head... India haven't let go off their momentum despite the wickets. Four sixes and two fours in the last three overs. Superb hitting this. 16 off 6 needed now. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Exactly what India needed. 50 partnership up. Lovely shot. Pitched up and Krunal smokes it straight, high and deep 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot. DK picks the length ball early, transfers his weight on the backfooot and creams it through square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuggeleijn comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,India 183/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 17 , Krunal Pandya 18)

    Big over as Krunal gets into the act. Slams the length ball with a wild slice over extra cover for a six, gets an inside edge to fine leg boundary attempting a slog on leg side and then whacks the waist-high full-toss from Southee over cover for a boundary. 18 off the over. 30 needed in 12 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kudos to the IPL for the talent pool and the depth in the Indian side

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Southee is rattled. Bowls a full toss and Krunal slaps it over cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Krunal clear his leg for a big hoick through leg but gets the inside edge and it runs to the fine leg boundary

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Blazing partnership between these two. 41 off 18 now and this is very doable in the T20 era. DK could come back into this with his own attacking play. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Back of length ball and Krunal smokes it over extra-cover with a powerful slap

    Full Scorecard

  • Southee comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,India 166/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 16 , Krunal Pandya 2)

    10 runs from the over but India need more from it. Precisely 48 in 18. Karthik launches the first ball half-volley over long-off for a massive six but only three more singles added after that along with a leg bye and a wide.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a mighty six. Half-volley outside off and DK gets into the position early to launch it over long-off

    Full Scorecard

  • Tickner returns to attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,India 154/6 ( Dinesh Karthik 9 , Krunal Pandya 0)

    India lose Dhoni now. He sees an opportunity with the length ball outside off but doesn't find the timing as it is taken by Southee at long-on. DK brings up a six with a wild swing off short ball from Mitchell.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    And Dhoni is gone. India looking to go down now, unless DK pulls a rabbit out of his cricket helmet. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Lovely shot from DK. Picks the short ball well as he produces a brilliant swing of the bat to get a six

    Full Scorecard

  • Krunal Pandya comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dhoni goes behind the length ball on off, clears his leg and launches it to long-on but didn't find the timing as Southee takes the catch.

    Dhoni c Southee b Daryl Mitchell 2(4). India 145/6.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,India 145/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 2 , Dinesh Karthik 0)

    Excellent over for Kiwis from Kuggeleijn. Two singles each for Dhoni and Pandya and then the wicket. Pandya trying to play the short ball, moves wide but he's cramped up and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat also goes out of his hand to fall behind him.

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Two more ground invaders and even India's head security man gets involved. Local policemen have a long night ahead of them. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Bat flies out of hand, caught and taken after a miss hit from Hardik. Indian wickets coming after a few slam bangs... getting regular this. Can DK stem the downslide? 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician


    Lowest SR for Rohit Sharma in a T20I innings: (Min. 30 balls faced)

    106.66 v England, Manchester, 2018 (30 balls)
    112.72 v WI, Dhaka, 2014 (55 balls)
    115.55 v Ireland, Nottingham, 2009 (45 balls)
    118.75 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2019* (32 balls)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! India lose Pandya! What was that? Pandya makes a mess of the short ball. Pandya shuffles across but the ball follows him as he's cramped up for space and gives away a catch at extra-cover. The bat flies out of hand behind wicket.

    Hardik Pandya c Williamson b Kuggeleijn 21(11). India 145/5.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuggeleijn comes into attack

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni comes out to bat

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,India 141/4 ( Hardik Pandya 19 , )

    Two big shots from Pandya. 13 runs from the over but India lose Rohit. Pandya slams the full toss from Mitchell to mid-wicket boundary before launching the full ball over straight boundary. Rohit loses his wicket trying to chase a wide and short ball as he edges it to keeper. India need 72 in last 6 overs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist in Hamilton

    Is that the turning point? Even as Hardik was building on Pant's momentum, Rohit is caught behind. Could be the dismissal New Zealand were looking for. Dhoni walks in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Mitchell removes Rohit. The uncharacteristic innings comes to an end with an edge to the keeper. But he played the innings of the anchor, should have stayed till the end. It was wide and short from Mitchell as Rohit tried to reach it away from body, edging it to keeper.

    Rohit c Seifert b Daryl Mitchell 38(32). India 141/4.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    India's record while chasing 200-plus targets in T20Is before today:

    Matches - 5
    Won - 2 
    Lost - 3

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! What a shot! Pitched right in front of Pandya as he smokes it straight down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Not the ideal ball against Pandya. Full toss on pads and Pandya flicks it through mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,India 128/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 37 , Hardik Pandya 7)

    The required rate does the job for Kiwis as Tickner removes Pant. It was a full toss and Pant finds Williamson at the edge of 30-yard circle at mid-wicket with his wild swing. Pandya comes on and slams a six first ball, seizing the opportunity of short ball as he whacks it over mid-wicket. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ), 3rd T20I Live Score:New Zealand clinch the series with a four-run win in the third T20I at Hamilton.
Excellent final over by Southee, With 16 needed, gives away just five from first five balls. DK launches a six off the lat ball. But it was too little too late.

The third India vs New Zealand T20I is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third T20I between New Zealand and India.

3rd T20I, Preview: In a season of many firsts for the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand when the two sides clash in the final match here Sunday.

The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

A first T20 series victory in New Zealand will be the icing on the cake for the 'Men in Blue', who have far exceeded expectations during their three-month sojourn in this part of the world.

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

File image of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Rohit Sharma. AP/AFP

With the series locked at 1-1, there is everything to play for in the decider which promises to be a cracker of a contest on a 'Super Sunday' with a spicy Seddon Park pitch in the offing.

India will do well to remember the nightmare that they endured during the fourth ODI at this venue where they were shot out for 92 in the wake of some quality swing bowling from Trent Boult.

However, Sunday will be a different day and there can't be a bigger motivation than winning yet another series in challenging overseas conditions.

"We have played in Hamilton and there won't be any surprise element as far as the pitch is concerned. Also having won the second game gives us confidence going into the final match," left-arm speedster Khaleel Ahmed had said after series levelling second T20I, when asked about the Hamilton game.

"We have rectified some of our mistakes from the first game and hopefully a few which are there will also be corrected," Khaleel added.

India played the same XI in the first two games and in all likelihood, will maintain continuity unless there are some niggles.

In case the team management gives change a thought, it could be a like for like replacement with Kuldeep Yadav coming in place of Yuzvendra Chahal as the wrist spinner.

However, a look at India's T20 playing XIs will indicate that Chahal has been their preferred shortest format bowler on most occasions.

The Indian bowling unit will look to replicate their good show from the last match where they found their rhythm after a pasting in the opener from Tim Seifert.

Krunal Pandya has once again punched above his weight with some gritty performances in the two games.

Not considered the most talented player in the set-up, Krunal makes up his with hard work and discipline. His accuracy is one of the biggest positives going into Sunday's match along with the intelligence of senior seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Khaleel also stuck to his brief in the last game where skipper Rohit Sharma had instructed him to bowl back of the length to avoid being hit for boundaries. There will be a similar plan in place on Sunday also.

The stand-in captain, who is now the world's top run-getter in T20 Internationals, will like to better the 29-ball-50 of the previous match, which can well spell doom for the Black Caps.

With Shikhar Dhawan for company, a good opening will solve half the problems for the visitors as it has been the case during the last four years.

The middle-order has also shown solidity with the experience of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the exuberance of Rishabh Pant combining well as was evident in Auckland.

For New Zealand, a better batting effort in the middle overs is what they would be looking for.

Skipper Kane Williamson has endured a quiet limited overs series by his standards and senior batsman Ross Taylor has also blown hot and cold during the last three weeks.

Among bowlers, Tim Southee was impressive in the first game and pretty ordinary in the second along with Scott Kuggeleijn, who also went for a fair amount of runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

Match Starts at 12:30 pm.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019

Tags : #3rd T20I #Cricket #Cricket Score #Hamilton T20 #Ind vs NZ #Ind vs NZ Live Score #Ind vs NZ T20I #India vs New Zealand #India vs New Zealand 2019 #India Vs New Zealand 3rd t20i #India vs New Zealand Live Score #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live score #MS Dhoni #New Zealand vs India 2019 #Rishabh Pant


fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4566 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5110 134
2 India 5361 125
3 South Africa 2876 120
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3116 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all