India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd T20I match on Live TV online
India vs New Zealand (IND v NZ) 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the third T20 between India and New Zealand.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4566
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5110
|134
|2
|India
|5361
|125
|3
|South Africa
|2876
|120
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3116
|115
India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden park on Friday to level the series at 1-1. New Zealand had set India a modest total of 159 and the tourists overhauled it in 18.5 overs, finishing at 162 for three as captain Rohit Sharma top-scored on 50.
Indian paceman Krunal Pandya was declared the player of the match, taking three for 28, while New Zealand's best performer Colin de Grandhomme scored his first T20 half century.
File image of Rohit Sharma. Reuters
The third T20I gives the chance to both the teams to clinch the trophy.
Let us now take a look at all the details concerning the live telecast and streaming of the 3rd T20I:
When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?
The third T20I between India and New Zealand will take on 10 February, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The third India vs New Zealand T20I will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
What time does the match begin?
The third T20I will begin at 12:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 12.oo hrs IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Feb 09, 2019 18:04:43 IST
