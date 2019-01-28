FOUR! Short and a bit off and Rayudu gets back to cut it behind point

Boult has been called back to the attack and is welcomed with a perfect cut shot by Rayudu thRough point for a four. Three more singles added.

FOUR! Rayudu comes down and plays with spin over extra-cover

FOUR! This time Rayudu stays in his crease and slashes the full delivery hard over cover

Rayudu is doing everything to impress Kohli. And has started scoring quickly immediately after coming out. Comes down to slam one over extra cover and then slashes one hard over the same area for two boundaries.

OUT! Big wicket! Kohli probably got carried way there. It was all going good but the temptation of putting away the full ball got him out. Boult bowled full and wide as Kohli tried to play over the cover but failed to clear Nicholls.

FOUR! Good shot! Full delivery and DK slashes it hard through gap at cover for a boundary

DK plays an exquisite inside-out shot off full delivery from Santner to get a four through cover. There was a shout for catch but he picked the gap perfectly. Two singles added. Six off the over.

Just a single from the over as Rayudu guides the penultimate ball to third man.

Five costly runs for New Zealand. Latham fails to collect the leg side wide delivery as it run down to the ropes. They can't afford to give away any freebies.Three singles added more as eight comes off the over. India need 58 more in 15 overs.

SIX! Rayudu dances down th pitch and whacks the slow ball from Bracewell over extra cover. Flat and fast.

Rayudu slams Bracewell for a flat six trough extra cover after charging down the ground. Adds a single with a nudge to third man. Dk adds one more.

FOUR! Peach of a shot. Overpitched and Karthik throws his bat to cream it through extra cover

Sodhi creates a chance as DK pulls him hard to mid-wicket but it falls just short of the running fielder. Two singles and then Karthik slams the full delivery through extra cover for a four.

Just one from the over which comes courtesy a wide delivery from Ferguson. India need 43 more off 72 balls.

FOUR! Lovely timing. Boult bangs in short and DK swings his arm to pick the mid-wicket boundary

FOUR! Another cracking shot off another short ball, this time by Rayudu. Short and Rayudu picks it early to swivel it to mid-wicket

Big over. 11 from it. DK cracks the first delivery for a four. Short and DK plays a strong pull to mid-wicket. Three singles and Rayudu finishes with another four with a pull shot.

Nicely developing partnership between Rayudu and DK, and things seem to have been put to rest. India are now coasting to 3-0 here. Rayudu's intent is looking good - this is what the team management must be thinking.

Four for DK and two more singles as India inch towards the target. 27 needed of the last 10 overs.

Rayudu takes a single with a drive to backward point and adds another with a push to mid-on. DK takes one with a push to off side.

FOUR! Smart shot. Another short delivery from Ferguson and Rayudu cheekily guides it over the keeper

Ferguson goes for short length once again and Rayudu this time just nudges it over keeper for a four. Two more singles added. India just 17 away from series win.

SIX! DK welcomes Sodhi back with a six! Comes down the pitch and slams it over mid-wicket ropes

FOUR! We are watching the best of DK here. Gets onto his knees and plays the sweep behind square leg

Rayudu and Karthik have done their chances no harm. Was a good situation to come into but they have finished this easily

Steered India from a situation that could have been tricky

13 from the over. India are just four away from series win. DK slams the first ball for a six over mid-wicket. Two singles and then a sweep to square leg for four and a wide.

It's over! Bracewell bowls five wides and India clinch the series with a seven-wicket win in the third ODI.

3-0. What a comfortable ride this has been for India. Lot of tick marks in this series. Rayudu has come to the party. DK looked in good touch despite not playing the first two games. Pandya had a fantastic outing without having to bat. Not to mention, another superb bowling performance. Virat Kohli can happily fly back home tonight!

Quite an easy ride this has been for India as they clinch the series with two games to go. Kiwis needed to win this match to stay alive in the service but the fight was missing. Batsmen disappointed once again as a unit and the bowlers were ordinary as India steamrolled the hosts for a ODI series win.

Shami : It is really difficult to bowl against the wind. One (bowler) comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard, says it is the part of the job. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.

Kane Williamson, losing captain: They are a very good side and there's a reason why they are at top of the world. They are teaching us a lesson and we need to raise our game. We need to make some adjustments. The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that. The margins are not large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The partnership with Taylor and Latham was great. We are good with ball but need early wickets to put pressure.

Virat Kohli, Indian captain : Amazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for anything better. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games is hungry to perform. So, that's the kind of confidence we carry in the team right now; in the batting department as well as the bowling department. Hopefully we can win the last two games. I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go into the break very happy with the series sealed at 3-0. Someone, someday will come and take your place that's how it goes. Some outstanding talent coming up. You saw Prithvi Shaw grabbing his opportunity with both hands, Shubhman is a really exciting talent, saw him bat in the nets and I wasn't even 10 percent of what Shubhman is at 19.

This was New Zealand’s fifth consecutive defeat against India in ODIs. This is India’s second ODI series win in New Zealand after 3-1 win in 2009 under MS Dhoni.

That's it from us for today. See you on 31 January for the fourth ODI. Goodbye!

We have two more matches to go but the series is done and dusted. Such has been India's domination in this series. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham did put up a big partnership for New Zealand today but failures of other players meant India were once again asked to chase down an easy total. Mohammed Shami was the pick of bowlers with three for 41 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each. In reply. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored fifties while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with valuable contributions to lead India to series win. India will be expected to now experiment with their lineup going forward in the series.

Toss: Virat Kohli calls it heads, but it is a tail. Kiwi captain, Kane Williamson has opted to bat

OUT! Munro edges again and this time he has to go! Shami pitches it up outside off once again and Munro throws his hands, playing away from his body getting a genuine outside edge that goes straight to Rohit Sharma at first slip. Shami is pumped with the first breakthrough

OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his line right and immediately results it in a wicket. Slightly back of a good length and with the ball that started from way outside off was angled into the right hander. Guptill, who wanted a feel off it hangs his bat out and gets a nick behind to Dinesh Karthik. NZ openers dismissed early. Guptill c Karthik b Bhuvneshwar 13(15)

OUT! Wicket was on the cards, wasn't it. Brilliant build up play and a screamer from Pandya at midwicket to end Williamson's stay in the middle. The Black Caps captain skips down the pitch to flick it through midwicket, he played it uppishly and Pandya leaps to his left to take a fantastic catch. K Williamson c Pandya b Chahal 28 (48)

FIFTY! After a sluggish start to his innings, Ross Taylor is picking pace. Smashes this delivery behind point for another boundary off Jadhav to raise a vital half-century for NZ.

FIFTY! Latham skips down the track and clips it to deep midwicket for a couple to reach his fifty. Started off well and gave able support and company to senior partner Ross Taylor.

OUT! What has Latham done here!? Was looking so good, but in order to up the ante, he ends up giving away his wicket. Was down the pitch again and flicked it off his legs but this time straight to Ambati Rayudu at deep mid wicket. Came off the bottom half of the bat and hence couldn't get the timing he wanted. Chahal provides with the breakthrough India wanted. Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51(64)

OUT! Brilliant delivery from Pandya to get rid of Nicholls. Was the slower ball bouncer that saw Nicholls early in the hook that he was attempting. Got some glove on the ball, giving Karthik a simple catch. Another wicket in quick time for India. Henry Nicholls c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 6(8)

OUT! Edged and taken! Hardik slants it across Santner, who plays away from his body in a bid to slash it through cover point, instead gets a thick edge to the keeper. Santner c Karthik b Hardik Pandya 3(9)

OUT! Shami strikes! Taylor nicks it to Karthik. Full ball just around the off stump, Taylor looking to tap it firmly into the ground on the offside, was a touch late, getting the bottom of the outside edge. Wait what!!? Taylor has decided to review this! Clear edge there and NZ lose their review, Taylor misses out on a century. Replays showed the bat hit the pad first and the obstruction led to the delay in Taylor meeting the ball. Ross Taylor c Karthik b Shami 93(106)

DROPPED! Virat Kohli has dropped a dolly! Shami bowls the slower one that hits high in the air. Kohli at long on gets under, goes reverse cup, gets two hands but doesn't hold on. Ish Sodhi the beneficiary.

OUT! Sweet redemption! Sodhi clears the front leg and hits it straight to Kohli at long on. Flat hit and Kohli takes it safely. third for Shami. Ish Sodhi c Kohli b Shami 12(12)

OUT! Boult was trying to create some space and push it on the offside. Kumar follows the batsman, who gets it from the inside half of the bat, to Kohli at mid on, who is quick to catch Bracwell, who had already taken off for a single, short of crease. He runs and dislodges the bails. Doug Bracewell run out (Kohli) 15(18)

ALL OUT! All over for the Kiwis! NZ for the third consecutive match have failed to bat their full quota of overs as India skittle the hosts out for 243 in 49 overs. Boult is the last man to depart. Was backing away to the leg side and was aiming to slam it down to long on, gets a top edge which flies over Karthik but Shami from third man gobbles a nice running catch

WICKET! Boult removes Dhawan. Poor shot from the opener as he fails to convert the start. Good length ball, which moved just a bit, as Dhawan tried to play a forward push. The ball hits the outside edge and flies to Taylor at slip.

FIFTY! Consecutive half-centuries for the hitman as he completes his fifty in 63 balls

OUT! Hitman departs! Rohit comes down the pitch but the flight and spin decieves him as the ball moves away and Latham removes the bail.

Preview 3rd ODI: A well-deserved break on the cards, India captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to seal the five-match series when his team square off against a confused New Zealand in the third ODI here Monday.

The Indian captain has been given a break as part of BCCI's workload management programme and he would ensure that he finishes his assignment Down Under on a high after the maiden Test and ODI victories in Australia.

An unassailable 3-0 lead would be a fitting revenge to India's abject 0-4 humiliation during the 2014 limited overs series.

One of the primary focus of Monday's encounter could be inclusion of Indian cricket's latest enfant terrible Hardik Pandya, who is coming back from provisional suspension for his loose talk on a TV chat show.

Pandya's presence lends solidity and balance to the side and the skipper has time and again admitted it.

The Baroda all rounder's replacement Vijay Shankar is a decent cricketer but is yet to possess the X factor that Pandya has.

That Shankar was given only two overs in the second ODI is an example that he is still not ready to shoulder extra responsibility.

Pandya is a few clicks quicker than Shankar whose bowling in the three ODIs that he has played has not been penetrative.

Pandya can also bat at No 6 if situation arises and his busy approach in batting can also get the scoreboard ticking in middle overs as the skipper wants.

Otherwise Indian team doesn't require much tinkering.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have looked clueless against India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who accounted for 12 of the 20 wickets in the last two ODIs.

Kuldeep has looked the most menacing as he claimed two four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs, while Chahal returned with two wickets on both the matches.

Seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also have done their job well, getting crucial breakthroughs for the team.

India's batting too have complemented the bowlers, looking rock solid in both the games with Shikhar Dhawan's return to form lending the team the much-needed support at the top.

If he had scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI, he cracked a 67-ball 66 in the second game.

Vice captain Rohit Sharma, who had flopped in the first ODI, too entertained the spectators here with a strokeful 87 en route his 14th century stand with opening partner Dhawan.

Skipper Kohli also looked in good nick in both the matches, while Ambati Rayudu seemed to have found his mojo back with a 49-ball 47 on Saturday.

An ageless Mahendra Singh Dhoni too continued his rampaging run with yet another unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India across the 300-mark, while Kedar Jadhav has also grabbed the role of a finisher with both hands.

While the batting looked in place, there is a slight concern about the visitors fifth bowler's slot where Pandya might fit in.

India are yet to finalise their middle-order ahead of the World Cup.

Once Kohli takes a break following the third ODI, Dinesh Karthik might get a place to boost the middle-order in the skipper's absence.

The team management might also think of handing an India debut to the very talented Shubman Gill.

For Black Caps, captain Kane Williamson, who had top-scored in the first ODI, looked good during his short stay in the second ODI, while all-rounder Doug Bracewell tried to take the game to the wires with a 46-ball 57 but none of the other batters could convert their starts.

"There's two games in a row now where we've not had control at any stage, but we need to take small steps,'' Williamson said.

"Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. If you have wickets in hand, you never know. But we didn't have wickets in hand. Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead."

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee.

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

With inputs from PTI