NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
PAK in SA Jan 30, 2019
SA vs PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Highlights, India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI at Mount Maunganui, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co win by 7 wickets

Date: Monday, 28 January, 2019 15:15 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

India in New Zealand 5 ODI Series 2019 3rd ODI Match Result India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets

243/10
Overs
49.0
R/R
4.96
Fours
17
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Lockie Ferguson not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 1 46 2
Mohammed Shami 9 0 41 3
245/3
Overs
43.0
R/R
5.7
Fours
25
Sixes
5
Extras
17
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ambati Rayudu not out 40 42 5 1
Dinesh Karthik (W) not out 38 38 5 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 10 1 40 2
Doug Bracewell 6 0 49 0

  • We have two more matches to go but the series is done and dusted. Such has been India's domination in this series. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham did put up a big partnership for New Zealand today but failures of other players meant India were once again asked to chase down an easy total. Mohammed Shami was the pick of bowlers with three for 41 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each. In reply. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored fifties while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik chipped in with valuable contributions to lead India to series win. India will be expected to now experiment with their lineup going forward in the series.

    That's it from us for today. See you on 31 January for the fourth ODI. Goodbye!

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This was New Zealand’s fifth consecutive defeat against India in ODIs. This is India’s second ODI series win in New Zealand after 3-1 win in 2009 under MS Dhoni.

  • Virat Kohli, Indian captainAmazing. Three clinical games for us. Couldn't have asked for anything better. We really enjoy ourselves and the guys believe in their skills and they are showing it on the field. The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. When a guy doesn't get runs in a couple of games is hungry to perform. So, that's the kind of confidence we carry in the team right now; in the batting department as well as the bowling department. Hopefully we can win the last two games. I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go into the break very happy with the series sealed at 3-0. Someone, someday will come and take your place that's how it goes. Some outstanding talent coming up. You saw Prithvi Shaw grabbing his opportunity with both hands, Shubhman is a really exciting talent, saw him bat in the nets and I wasn't even 10 percent of what Shubhman is at 19.

  • Kane Williamson, losing captain: They are a very good side and there's a reason why they are at top of the world. They are teaching us a lesson and we need to raise our game. We need to make some adjustments. The consistency about their plans and the way they forced some mistakes I guess we gotta be better than that. The margins are not large in white cricket but it does require a lot of improvement. I think everybody is wanting to contribute more. The partnership with Taylor and Latham was great. We are good with ball but need early wickets to put pressure.

  • Shami: It is really difficult to bowl against the wind. One (bowler) comes with the wind and the other is against the wind. It is difficult but not too hard, says it is the part of the job. Bhuvi at the other end was also a great help. Sticking to areas where we want to bowl is the key.

  • Mohammed Shami is adjudged the Player of the Match

  • Quite an easy ride this has been for India as they clinch the series with two games to go. Kiwis needed to win this match to stay alive in the service but the fight was missing. Batsmen disappointed once again as a unit and the bowlers were ordinary as India steamrolled the hosts for a ODI series win.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    3-0. What a comfortable ride this has been for India. Lot of tick marks in this series. Rayudu has come to the party. DK looked in good touch despite not playing the first two games. Pandya had a fantastic outing without having to bat. Not to mention, another superb bowling performance. Virat Kohli can happily fly back home tonight!  

  • It's over! Bracewell bowls five wides and India clinch the series with a seven-wicket win in the third ODI.

  • Bracewell comes into attack

  • After 43 overs,India 245/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 40 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 38)

    13 from the over. India are just four away from series win. DK slams the first ball for a six over mid-wicket. Two singles and then a sweep to square leg for four and a wide.

  • Steered India from a situation that could have been tricky

  • FOUR! We are watching the best of DK here. Gets onto his knees and plays the sweep behind square leg

  • SIX! DK welcomes Sodhi back with a six! Comes down the pitch and slams it over mid-wicket ropes

  • Sodhi comes back into attack

  • After 42 overs,India 227/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 39 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 27)

    Ferguson goes for short length once again and Rayudu this time just nudges it over keeper for a four. Two more singles added. India just 17 away from series win.

  • FOUR! Smart shot. Another short delivery from Ferguson and Rayudu cheekily guides it over the keeper 

  • After 41 overs,India 221/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 34 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 26)

    Rayudu takes a single with a drive to backward point and adds another with a push to mid-on. DK takes one with a push to off side. 

  • After 40 overs,India 218/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 32 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 25)

    Four for DK and two more singles as India inch towards the target. 27 needed of the last 10 overs.

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    Nicely developing partnership between Rayudu and DK, and things seem to have been put to rest. India are now coasting to 3-0 here. Rayudu's intent is looking good - this is what the team management must be thinking. 

  • After 39 overs,India 212/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 31 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 20)

    Big over. 11 from it. DK cracks the first delivery for a four. Short and DK plays a strong pull to mid-wicket. Three singles and Rayudu finishes with another four with a pull shot.

  • FOUR! Another cracking shot off another short ball, this time by Rayudu. Short and Rayudu picks it early to swivel it to mid-wicket

  • FOUR! Lovely timing. Boult bangs in short and DK swings his arm to pick the mid-wicket boundary

  • Boult back into attack

  • After 38 overs,India 201/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 26 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 14)

    Just one from the over which comes courtesy a wide delivery from Ferguson. India need 43 more off 72 balls.

  • Ferguson called back into attack by Williamson

  • After 37 overs,India 200/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 26 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 14)

    Sodhi creates a chance as DK pulls him hard to mid-wicket but it falls just short of the running fielder. Two singles and then Karthik slams the full delivery through extra cover for a four. 

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,India 194/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 25 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 9)

    Rayudu slams Bracewell for a flat six trough extra cover after charging down the ground. Adds a single with a nudge to third man. Dk adds one more.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • Bracewell continues

  • After 35 overs,India 186/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 18 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 8)

    Five costly runs for New Zealand. Latham fails to collect the leg side wide delivery as it run down to the ropes. They can't afford to give away any freebies.Three singles added more as eight comes off the over. India need 58 more in 15 overs.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • Time for drinks

  • After 34 overs,India 178/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 16 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 7)

    Just a single from the over as Rayudu guides the penultimate ball to third man.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,India 177/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 15 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 7)

    DK plays an exquisite inside-out shot off full delivery from Santner to get a four through cover. There was a shout for catch but he picked the gap perfectly. Two singles added. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,India 171/3 ( Ambati Rayudu 14 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 2)

    Kiwis get the big wicket of Kohli, who departs for 60. So, no century for the man in this series. Gets out playing an uppish drive off full delivery as Nicholls takes a good catch in cover. Time for the middle-order to step up. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik comes out to bat

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket Journalist at Bay Oval

    Kohli had sleep walked his way to 60 but suddenly a catch at cover and this game has come alive. India need 74 more runs, but if you consider Rayudu's patchy form, DK not playing much recently and Pandya having just flown in, New Zealand have a ray of hope here. No Dhoni today. Interesting times! 

  • OUT! Big wicket! Kohli probably got carried way there. It was all going good but the temptation of putting away the full ball got him out. Boult bowled full and wide as Kohli tried to play over the cover but failed to clear Nicholls.

    Kohli c Henry Nicholls b Boult 60(74). India 168/3.

  • After 31 overs,New Zealand 134/3 ( Ross Taylor 45 , Tom Latham (W) 34)

    Rayudu is doing everything to impress Kohli. And has started scoring quickly immediately after coming out. Comes down to slam one over extra cover and then slashes one hard over the same area for two boundaries. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma getting out stumped in ODIs:

    Keeper/Bowler/Venue/Year

    Sangakkara/Randiv/Dambulla/2010

    Latham/Santner/Mount Maunganui/2019*

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most sixes for India in ODIs:

    215 - Rohit Sharma*

    215 - MS Dhoni

    195 - Sachin Tendulkar

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,India 159/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 59 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    Boult has been called back to the attack and is welcomed with a perfect cut shot by Rayudu thRough point for a four. Three more singles added.

    Full Scorecard

    Full Scorecard

  • Boult returns to the attack

The third India vs New Zealand ODI is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The New Zealand-India live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the third ODI between New Zealand and India.

Preview 3rd ODI: A well-deserved break on the cards, India captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to seal the five-match series when his team square off against a confused New Zealand in the third ODI here Monday.

The Indian captain has been given a break as part of BCCI's workload management programme and he would ensure that he finishes his assignment Down Under on a high after the maiden Test and ODI victories in Australia.

An unassailable 3-0 lead would be a fitting revenge to India's abject 0-4 humiliation during the 2014 limited overs series.

One of the primary focus of Monday's encounter could be inclusion of Indian cricket's latest enfant terrible Hardik Pandya, who is coming back from provisional suspension for his loose talk on a TV chat show.

Pandya's presence lends solidity and balance to the side and the skipper has time and again admitted it.

The Baroda all rounder's replacement Vijay Shankar is a decent cricketer but is yet to possess the X factor that Pandya has.

That Shankar was given only two overs in the second ODI is an example that he is still not ready to shoulder extra responsibility.

Pandya is a few clicks quicker than Shankar whose bowling in the three ODIs that he has played has not been penetrative.

Pandya can also bat at No 6 if situation arises and his busy approach in batting can also get the scoreboard ticking in middle overs as the skipper wants.

Otherwise Indian team doesn't require much tinkering.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have looked clueless against India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who accounted for 12 of the 20 wickets in the last two ODIs.

Kuldeep has looked the most menacing as he claimed two four-wicket hauls in the first two ODIs, while Chahal returned with two wickets on both the matches.

Seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami also have done their job well, getting crucial breakthroughs for the team.

India's batting too have complemented the bowlers, looking rock solid in both the games with Shikhar Dhawan's return to form lending the team the much-needed support at the top.

If he had scored an unbeaten 75 in the first ODI, he cracked a 67-ball 66 in the second game.

Vice captain Rohit Sharma, who had flopped in the first ODI, too entertained the spectators here with a strokeful 87 en route his 14th century stand with opening partner Dhawan.

Skipper Kohli also looked in good nick in both the matches, while Ambati Rayudu seemed to have found his mojo back with a 49-ball 47 on Saturday.

An ageless Mahendra Singh Dhoni too continued his rampaging run with yet another unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India across the 300-mark, while Kedar Jadhav has also grabbed the role of a finisher with both hands.

While the batting looked in place, there is a slight concern about the visitors fifth bowler's slot where Pandya might fit in.

India are yet to finalise their middle-order ahead of the World Cup.

Once Kohli takes a break following the third ODI, Dinesh Karthik might get a place to boost the middle-order in the skipper's absence.

The team management might also think of handing an India debut to the very talented Shubman Gill.

For Black Caps, captain Kane Williamson, who had top-scored in the first ODI, looked good during his short stay in the second ODI, while all-rounder Doug Bracewell tried to take the game to the wires with a 46-ball 57 but none of the other batters could convert their starts.

"There's two games in a row now where we've not had control at any stage, but we need to take small steps,'' Williamson said.

"Some of the dismissals were a result of us going too hard maybe. If you have wickets in hand, you never know. But we didn't have wickets in hand. Those are the lessons that we need to take ahead."

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee.

Match Starts at 7:30 am.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7676 122
3 South Africa 5342 111
4 New Zealand 5330 111
5 Pakistan 4651 101
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

