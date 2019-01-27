First Cricket
India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch 3rd ODI match at Mount Maunganui on live tv online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the third ODI between India and New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 27, 2019 15:34:53 IST

India and New Zealand meet again in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on Monday, with visitors leading the five-match series 2-0.

In the second ODI, which was played at the same venue, India registered a 90-run win while they clinched a thumping eight-wicket victory in the series opener at Napier.

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson (L) and India skipper Virat Kohli pose with the trophy ahead of the five-match ODI series. Image: Twitter @BCCI

The third match of the series will be skipper Virat Kohli's last game of the series as he has been rested for last two ODIs and the T20I series by national selectors. In such a case, Kohli will aim to wrap the series up by the third match.

A comprehensive series win will also help visitors to avenge the 0-4 ODI series loss of 2014 in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also expected to return to the India side for the third ODI.

Pandya, who was suspended by BCCI for his sexist remarks on a chat show was recently allowed to join the team after his ban was provisionally lifted, could replace another seam-bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar in the team as India look to fine-tune things for the 2019 World Cup.

That's the only change expected in the Indian side with Kohli expected to retain the same middle-order as they aim to finalise their middle-order ahead of the ICC event.

On the other hand, the Bay Oval ODI is a must-win match for New Zealand as they look to stay alive in the series.

Skipper Kane Williamson, who is the top-scorer for the hosts with 84 runs after two ODIs, will hope for his failing batsmen to fire.

Williamson and Doug Bracewell are the only two Kiwi players to cross the 50-run mark in the series after first two matches.

Here's a look at all the details concerning the third ODI of the five-match series, including details of television coverage and live streaming:

When will the India vs New Zealand fixture take place?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will take on 28 January, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The third India vs New Zealand ODI will be played in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

What time does the match begin?

The third ODI will begin at 07:30 hrs IST. Toss to take place at 07:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India-New Zealand ODIs?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports network in English, Hindi and Tamil, in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 15:43:26 IST

