Live Updates
Highlights, India vs England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: England win by 31 runs, end India's unbeaten run
Date: Sunday, 30 June, 2019 23:46 IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match Ended
England beat India by 31 runs
This over 50.0
- 6
- 0
- 1
- 4
- 0
- 1
batsman
- 42 (31)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 1
- 12 (13)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 58 (10)
- M X 3
- W X 2
- 45 (10)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
39 ( 5.1 ) R/R: 7.54
MS Dhoni 26(18)
Kedar Jadhav 12(13)
|
267/5 (44.5 over)
Hardik Pandya 45 (33) SR: S.R (136.36)
c sub b Liam Plunkett
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 38 Match Result England beat India by 31 runs
Highlights
-
23:11 (IST)
Jonny Bairstow is the Man of the Match for his knock of 111
-
23:08 (IST)
England win by 31 runs! The only unbeaten side, India, have tasted their first defeat of the tournament. Virat Kohli and Co now need to wait a bit longer to seal the semis spot while England have strengthened their chances.
After 50 overs,India 306/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 42 , Kedar Jadhav 12)
-
22:42 (IST)
OUT! Hardik Pandya c (sub)James Vince b Plunkett 45(33)
Plunkett keeps getting the wickets and this one seems to have done the job for England. Pandya was moving across to free his arms but the ball got too close to his body for a pull as the top-edge flew to long-on.
-
22:12 (IST)
OUT! Pant c Woakes b Plunkett 32(29)
Stunning catch by Woakes. Pant once again went for his favourite pull shot after walking across and it looked like it was going to travel to the boundary but Woakes ran like a sprinter and dived to take an excellent catch at square leg.
-
21:56 (IST)
OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Woakes 102(109)
A wicket for Woakes on return. He hit the hard length. Rohit wanted to slam it in front of wicket but the ball seamed a bit to take the edge to the keeper. India in deep trouble.
-
21:47 (IST)
HUNDRED! Rohit hasn't been at his best today but he has held on to one end and now brings up an excellent gritty century
-
21:14 (IST)
SOFT DISMISSAL! KOHLI GONE!
Kohli c (sub)James Vince b Plunkett 66(76)
This is the worst way for Kohli to get out. He was looking so good. Reached for the ball which was outside off on length. Failed to time the shot as the thick outside edge was taken by Vince at backward point. England have an opening here.
-
20:41 (IST)
FIFTY! Kohli brings up his half-century in 59 balls. The skipper is going to be key in this chase
-
19:30 (IST)
OUT! INDIA LOSE RAHUL
Rahul c and b Woakes 0(9)
Woakes dived brilliantly to take a catch off his own bowling to get England the first wicket. But what was that shot? Rahul wanted to nudge the ball on leg but the extra zip surprised him as he lobbed it back to the bowler.
-
18:52 (IST)
After 50 overs,England 337/7 ( Liam Plunkett 1 , Jofra Archer 0)
Bumrah with a yet another outstanding final over from the number 1 ODI bowler. Stupendous stuff from Bumrah! He is simply unbelievable. Concedes just three runs from the 50th over, in the wickets column he will have only 1 to show, but his contribution has been indespensible. India have a stiff ask. They need 338 runs to extend their winning run. Their batting order will need to put in a big shift, if they have to stamp their class against the hosts.
See ya for the big chase on the other side of the break.
-
18:52 (IST)
OUT! Stokes perishes to a low full toss from Bumrah that he was hoping to scoop it to fine leg fence. Ravindra Jadeja is stationed there and as Stokes doesn't time it perfect or perhaps isn't able to time it really well because of Bumrah's dipping yorker he is caught in the deep. However, it has been a splendid knock
Stokes c (sub)Jadeja b Bumrah 79(54)
-
18:44 (IST)
OUT! Shami has a five-wicket haul. It is the short ball that has produced a wicket from him. Woakes goes after it and doesn't get hold off it. Rohit runs in from deep mid-wicket and takes a good low tumbling catch
Woakes c Rohit b Shami 7(5)
-
18:38 (IST)
OUT! Shami does get his man eventually but after some harsh treatment. Shami pulls the length ball and Buttler miscues the pull to hit it straight up, Shami almost makes a mess off the catch off his own bowling, before holding on, on the second attempt.
Buttler c and b Shami 20(8)
-
18:20 (IST)
OUT! Joe Root steps across his stumps and times the scoop off a full ball on middle stump rather too well, the ball carries all the way to Hardik Pandya at fine leg, who hares across to take a smart catch in the deep. Shami has his third wicket. Buttler to come out next...
Root c Hardik Pandya b Shami 44(54)
-
17:30 (IST)
OUT! GONE! Short ball from Shami and Morgan goes for an ill-advised for pull. Attempts a big pull across the line, top edging it to fine leg where Kedar Jadhav snaffles a really good catch. Indian captain is as always staring towards the dressing room and celebrating in a wild fashion.
Morgan c Kedar Jadhav b Shami 1(9)
-
17:20 (IST)
OUT! Back of a length outside off stump, with a bit of width for Bairstow, who was backing away on the leg side. He slashes over the infield, but finds sweeper Rishabh Pant at deep point. Played a fabulous knock today and he deservedly walks off the field to rousing appaluse. Important breakthrough for India.
Bairstow c Pant b Shami 111(109)
-
16:58 (IST)
HUNDRED! Bairstow, who has taken some flak off the field, puts in a dazzling show on the field to raise a fantastic century. He was aided by luck, especially early in the innings, but the Yorkshire man has played some sublime strokes in his innings.
-
16:44 (IST)
OUT! Jason Roy departs. India have a much-needed breakthrough. Ravindra Jadeja takes a breathtaking diving catch a long on. Roy slammed Kuldeep flat and hard down the ground, where Jadeja was placed perfectly, he runs around and dives forward to claim the catch inches off the ground. Good innings from Roy comes to an end. Virat Kohli breaks into a big, wild celebration.
Roy c (sub)Jadeja b Kuldeep Yadav 66(57)
-
16:22 (IST)
FIFTY! Roy completes his half-century, the England openers are back and so is England's hopes of reviving their campaign. Still too soon, but the start has been fantastic. Bunts it wide of long on for a couple to raise his fifty.
-
16:17 (IST)
FIFTY! Chahal tosses a delivery on the leg stump and Bairstow clubs this down the ground, the long on fielder was in the mix for a bit, but despairing effort from KLR right at the edge of the boundary isn't enough to stop the ball. Half-century for Bairstow.
-
14:33 (IST)
England have won the toss and have opted to bat against India at Edgbaston
-
14:20 (IST)
Pitch report: "This a fresh pitch at Edgbaston. First innings there will be mild turn and in second innings it will turn more. But it's not going to be a rank tuner. The pitch is full of dry grass. So if you win toss, bat first, " says Sanjay Manjrekar.
-
13:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of match 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between hosts England and tournament favourites India. Eoin Morgan's men will look to keep themselves alive after recently suffering two losses – to Sri Lanka and Australia.
So, India's unbeaten run comes to a end with a defeat to England. The hosts have revitalised their campaign with a massive 31-run win over the co-favourites. India now will have to wait a bit longer to qualify for the semi-finals but they have bigger issues to sort out. The issue of a middle-order which just couldn't find its groove when needed. The lack of intent on the part of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, especially, would have frustrated the Indian fans at the end. But all said and done, the match is over and India need to focus on the upcoming match to seal the qualifications ot semis as soon as possible.
That's it from our side for tonight. We will see you tomorrow. Good night!
Eoin Morgan, England captain: Absolutely we had an outstanding day. I thought we had a perfect start. The decision in the morning to bat first worked out really well. Winning the toss and batting first wasn't an easy decision but it turned out to be the best decision. Jason Roy back in the side. I think that was the difference between winning and losing the game, between 10-20 we got about 90-95 runs.Jonny going on and getting a hundred that wsa magnificent. The continuation of partnerships throughout took us to a good total. They are huge threats (on spinners) but them being taken on was great to see. It's the way we want to play our cricket. The slower balls were gripping and were taking off the deck, so we weren't really worried. Looking forward to the next game. It didn't really bother me to be honest, I was quite happy, sitting back (On India's approach in the final overs). The bowlers bowled really well. Liam was really good, especially in the middle overs. Every game in this World Cup is extremely tough.There is absolutely no easy game in this tournament, as Pakistan's game against Afghanistan showed yesterday
Virat Kohli: Every team has lost a game or two, here and there. Non-one likes to lose but you have to accept it, take it in your stride and understand that the opposition played better than you on the day. They were more clinical with the execution of their plans. We're still playing good cricket, so we need to stay in that mindset. It's a setback, but we've got to brush it aside, learn from it and move forward. The toss I don't think was a massive factor. We should have been more clinical with the bat, the wicket was flat and we could have accelerated more and got closer to the score.If batsmen are able to reverse sweep for a six you can't do much as a spinner. They had to be more smart with their lines as it was difficult to contain runs with one short boundary. I thought they were going towards 360 at one stage, so we did well to pull things back. We were happy to restrict them to 330. If we were clinical with the bat, the result could have been different, I think. It's up to discussions with the two guys who were in there. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end.
Jonny Bairstow: It was important to set up a platform. It has been a bit frustrating for us. We know how good we are. But today we were very good but we can improve a bit before the New Zealand match. (Playing against spinners) It was about reacting to every ball. Talking with VVS (Laxman) during IPL obviously helped. They bowled well upfront and the ball did a bit, a couple of inside edges went for fours. But you capitalise when you can.
Good news for Pakistan fans
1992: England beat India in the World Cup.— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 30, 2019
2019: England beat India in the World Cup.
Pakistan, this is still your year.
India's unbeaten streak is over. Questions will be asked of the approach in last few overs, and maybe they should. But let us be honest. 338 was always going to be too much, especially after the slow start and the time taken by Rohit-Virat to set the platform. India needed them to carry on and get it down to run-a-ball in the last ten overs. Once that didn't happen, it was game over.
England live to fight another and keep their semi-final aspirations in their own hands. India still need a point. Bangladesh up next, at this very ground.
Indian fans heading for the exits. England will breathe a sign of relief that they stay alive in the tournament, but to be fair they weren't tested at the death with Dhoni's rather strange approach. It is the first 15 overs with the bat and ball that has resulted in his victory. Bairstow was outstanding and Waokes plus Archer bowled a superb opening spell. Excellent decision to leave out Moeen and replace him with Plunkett. At the end of the day, give England a batting paradise and they are the toughest team to beat.
England win by 31 runs! The only unbeaten side, India, have tasted their first defeat of the tournament. Virat Kohli and Co now need to wait a bit longer to seal the semis spot while England have strengthened their chances.
After 50 overs,India 306/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 42 , Kedar Jadhav 12)
FOUR! Jadhav created room to upper-cut the short ball from Woakes over the backward point for a boundary
SIX! First six for India tonight. It has come very late. But 300 is up. Dhoni saw the short ball and he pulled it to square leg
After 49 overs,India 294/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 35 , Kedar Jadhav 7)
Looking at India's misery, Stokes decided to misfield Dhoni's hoick in deep to give away a boundary. That shot was an aberration. Intent is still lacking. 44 needed in last over.
FOUR! Dhoni plays the hoick with the ball being pitched up. Stokes was there to cut it off but somehow it slipped through him
After 48 overs,India 287/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 29 , Kedar Jadhav 6)
This over was better than the last. Five came in last over. Six came in this one. Thanks to a wide. We are sure everyone is disappointed with the lack of intent. 51 needed in 12 balls.
The pain amid Pakistani fans turning them into poets
Jab hum ne support kia to MS bhi Misbah ho gya— Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) June 30, 2019
Na koi banda raha na koi banda nawaz
After 47 overs,India 281/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 26 , Kedar Jadhav 4)
Five from the over. Just for your information, India still need 57 and only 18 more balls are left but for some reason Dhoni and Jadhav want to just take singles.
After 46 overs,India 276/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 23 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Just one boundary from the over. Nine in total from Wood's ninth over. This won't help India. Dhoni got the four with a pull shot behind square on leg. 62 in 24 required.
FOUR! Another short ball and Dhoni gets on to the back foot to pull the shot behind square on leg
After 45 overs,India 267/5 ( MS Dhoni (W) 16 , Kedar Jadhav 0)
There was some life left in the chase but it seems like Plunkett's dismissal of Pandya has killed it. Panda was looking to smash the length ball but it was too close to his body to play the hoick as the top-edge flew to long on fielder. Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman. 71 in 30 required.
OUT! Hardik Pandya c (sub)James Vince b Plunkett 45(33)
Plunkett keeps getting the wickets and this one seems to have done the job for England. Pandya was moving across to free his arms but the ball got too close to his body for a pull as the top-edge flew to long-on.
FOUR! Back of the length delivery from Plunkett and Dhoni stands tall to dispatch it to deep mid wicket fence
After 44 overs,India 260/4 ( Hardik Pandya 44 , MS Dhoni (W) 11)
England wouldn't mind this. Five runs off the over as England call Archer back. India desperately need the big hits. 78 in 36 needed.
Can 'Calm' and 'Crazy' take India to the finishing line?
@msdhoni and @hardikpandya7 the calm and the crazzzeee of @BCCI batting! Loving this..— Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 30, 2019
After 43 overs,India 255/4 ( Hardik Pandya 42 , MS Dhoni (W) 8)
Dhoni finds a boundary in the over with a slog down the ground. The mid off was in the circle and he was clever with his shot but missed a short ball after that. Seven off the over. 83 more needed.
FOUR! Dhoni slams the cross-seamed delivery from Woakes down the ground over mid off for a much-needed boundary
Brave move by Morgan to bring Rashid into the attack. Remember last year in the Test series. Joe Root turned to Rashid and he dismissed Pandya while he was hitting out in the 4th innings. England need to believe they can win this match, the asking rate is astronomical and they have three overs of Archer in the bank. It is up to the other players to really stand up.
After 42 overs,India 248/4 ( Hardik Pandya 40 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)
Morgan has taken a gamble here. Bringing on Rashid in death overs. The pacers have overs left but spinner it is. And he does a good job to keep a lid on scoring shots in this over. Five off the over. 90 more needed.
After 41 overs,India 243/4 ( Hardik Pandya 37 , MS Dhoni (W) 1)
Nine off the over. England had an opportunity as Pandya miscued his cut shot off Woakes' full toss but Rashid couldn't manage to take the catch at backward point. 95 more needed.
Dhoni joins Pandya at the crease with Pant gone. 104 off 60 was the equation. With Jadhav still to come, India would probably back themselves to get it done. A lot of it depends on how Dhoni bats from here on, and there is only one gear you would expect him to bat in. Think the team management sent Pandya ahead to already get going before Dhoni comes to the crease. They have been trying to find a solution to the middle order slow down and today it hasn't happened. Yet!
FOUR! Pandya miscued his slice shot but Rashid couldn't get to the catch at backward point despite putting in the dive
After 40 overs,India 234/4 ( Hardik Pandya 29 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Plunkett gets another wicket but this scalp should belong to Woakes who took a stunner in deep at square leg. Pant moved across to heave the ball into the gap behind his shoulders but Woakes put in his everything in his sprint and took a brilliant diving catch. MS Dhoni is the new batsman. Bairstow also put in a brilliant dive at square leg to cut off a pull shot by Pandya. Eight off the over. 104 more needed in last 10 overs.
Where is your crystal ball, sir?
Obviously Pant is an exciting selection, but it's most likely he'll hole out off Plunkett at deep fine leg/ deep square leg.. #INDvENG #CWC19— sayed sabbir (@sayedsabbir71) June 30, 2019
OUT! Pant c Woakes b Plunkett 32(29)
Stunning catch by Woakes. Pant once again went for his favourite pull shot after walking across and it looked like it was going to travel to the boundary but Woakes ran like a sprinter and dived to take an excellent catch at square leg.
After 39 overs,India 226/3 ( Rishabh Pant 32 , Hardik Pandya 22)
Three boundaries in the over for Pandya who shows what this new version of him is all about. Playing from deep into the crease. Smashed two almost fuller deliveries on leg side for boundaries along with a slap shot through covers. Slight delay in the over as Woakes started cleaning his shoe and English players got into a discussion. The impact of Pandya. 16 off the over.
FOUR! Third boundary from the over. Fuller delivery but Pandya stayed deep into the crease to get underneath the ball and swiped it in the gap on leg between mid wicket and long on
FOUR! A proper slap shot by Pandya. Width on offer and he thrashed it to deep extra cover to beat the sweeper cover fielder
FOUR! Pandya stayed deep into his crease to pick the fuller delivery and punched it wide of mid on for a boundary
After 38 overs,India 210/3 ( Rishabh Pant 32 , Hardik Pandya 6)
Loud appeal in the over as the angled-in ball came in to hit Pandya's pads but height was an appeal and England decided against review. Pant finishes the over with a shot to long on. 128 more needed.
FOUR! It was bowled into his slot by Wood and Pant thrashed it over mid on for a boundary
After 37 overs,India 204/3 ( Rishabh Pant 27 , Hardik Pandya 5)
Big setback for India as they lose Rohit. Woakes gets a wicket on return. Rohit wanted to play the pull shot to mid wicket but the ball seamed a bit as the keeper grabbed the edge. 200 up for India. Six off the over. 134 more needed.
Morgan turns to Woakes and he strikes immediately. A lot of this game is about taking a gamble and batsmen like to do it off the first ball. Woakes was smart enough to bowl the cutter and he got rewarded. Stokes/Rashid/Wood need to bowl four overs between them, so it will be interesting to see when Morgan uses them. England will believe if they can get Pandya early they can secure victory.
It is going to be some ride, this!
Pant and Pandya. Please fasten your seatbelts. Turbulence likely.— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) June 30, 2019
OUT! Rohit c Buttler b Woakes 102(109)
A wicket for Woakes on return. He hit the hard length. Rohit wanted to slam it in front of wicket but the ball seamed a bit to take the edge to the keeper. India in deep trouble.
After 36 overs,India 198/2 ( Rohit Sharma 102 , Rishabh Pant 26)
Two fours in the over. Some very awkward looking shot by Pant. Went for a pull shot but lost the bat, thankfully nailed it the second time and got a four before whacking one over mid off. 10 off the over.
Stuttering start, then free flowing, then well compiled. You can say all of it and more about Rohit's hundred. Third in this World Cup. Seemed like he had gone off boil for a bit but he fought hard today to get the rhythm going in his strokeplay again. Stand out feature were his three boundaries off Ben Stokes. Class, power and timing. Now, he has to finish the job, if he can. No one accelerates like Rohit after a hundred and that's how India still stand a chance.
India vs England, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: England win by 31 runs! The only unbeaten side, India, have tasted their first defeat of the tournament. Virat Kohli and Co now need to wait a bit longer to seal the semis spot while England have strengthened their chances.
Preview: A ruthless India, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated England in Sunday's high-profile World Cup encounter.
With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals with 11 points but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.
Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.
It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon.
It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit.
Sunday's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for a team which is already under severe pressure from all quarters.
Full Team Squads
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: