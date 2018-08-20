He’s supremely talented, made runs everywhere with great aplomb, has a remarkable conversion rate for centuries. But at the core of @imVkohli ’s success is tenacity and fierce ambition to be the best

Stokes is getting some late movement. But he struggled to get his lines right. ne was sprayed down the leg side which was called wide and one on the pads. 3 runs off the over.

A very good over from Rashid. Pandya went for a swing across the line but only managed to mistime it to the leg side for a single. Rashid then kept Rahane in check with his variation which included a very good googly. And the last one beat Pandya's outside edge. 2 runs off the over.

India's run-rate hasn't increased despite Pant's arrival and departure, or in fact Pandya's arrival or departure. Clearly, this is about breaking English spirits. Keep batting on and keep them in the field. There are six sessions still left after this. Sky and BBC commentators looking for declaration, but are wasting their time.

FOUR! Short and wide outside off from Stokes, Rahane thumps it through cover-point.

Stokes still struggling his lines right, he dragged one short and wide outside off, Rahane thumped it through cover-point for four. A single more made it five runs off the over. 300 up for India.

Pandya frees his arms. Hammers one over mid off to end the over. Rashid actually bowled well in that over and pegged Rahane back. He bowled a very good googly and Rahane nearly chopped it on. 5 runs off the over.

After 103 overs,India 310/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hardik Pandya 17) Ben Stokes continues. Begins with a short ball that Rahane meets over his head and taps it down on the leg side for a single. Hardik is unable to make optimum use of the full toss bowled by Stokes mistimes it wide of cover for a single. Stokes goes past Rahane's outside edge of the penultimate delivery.

After 104 overs,India 313/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hardik Pandya 20) Pandya employs the sweep to a tossed up delivery from Rashid, takes two to deep square leg, tucks it for a single to square leg. Rahane is taps it to fielders for no run.

FOUR! Pitched up from Stokes and Pandya slices it on the off stump. Was played uppishly but wide of the cover fielder.

After 105 overs,India 318/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Hardik Pandya 25) Is India looking at 500? Or aiming to bat out the entire day? How much more pain does Virat Kohli wish to inflict? Rahane is happy to just be out there. He isn't in any hurry, while Pandya has shown the initiative to find the fence.

After 106 overs,India 321/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , Hardik Pandya 27) Pandya smashes it to deep extra cover for a single. So we see substitute Shardul Thakur run onto the pitch with a bottle of drink, but obviously he has a 'message' to deliver. A reverse and a paddle from Pandya fetches him nothing. A traditional backfoot punch earns him a single off the final ball. Three off it.

India setting 500-plus target in the fourth innings of a Test for the opposition:

FOUR! That was some wrist work from Pandya. Stood tall and simply whipped it to mid wicket fence

FOUR! Touch short and wide from Broad and Pandya slashes through cover point. What a shot! Sends the ball scurrying to the boundary.

After 107 overs,India 329/5 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , Hardik Pandya 35) Pandya isn't able to middle an attempted loft over mid on, but nails a flick and hard slash for back-to-back boundaries in the over. The lead is now 497 .

OUT! Wrong'un from Rashid and Ajinkya Rahane, who read it, plays inside the line of the turn. Misses and the ball just kisses the off stumps. Rahane's look vigil comes to an end. A Rahane b Adil Rashid 29(94)

SIX! Pandya comes down the track and launces it over long on for a biggie! India galloping now

Dhawan and Pujara in their training jerseys as Rahane gets out. I am not sure there is a point to declare today. But it seems it could happen.

After 108 overs,India 339/6 ( Hardik Pandya 44 , Mohammed Shami 1) Eventful over there. A six and a thick edge over over first slip from Pandya after Rahane's wicket off the first ball. Mohammed Shami is sent in at number eight. Hardik denies a run off the final ball. Ten runs off it. Lead rises over 500.

After 109 overs,India 344/6 ( Hardik Pandya 45 , Mohammed Shami 3) Field is spread out from England, only one slip in place. it remains the same for the number eight batsman Mohammed Shami. England too battling time now. Interesting tactics this. Pandya is unable to get it away off the first three balls, runs a leg bye. Visuals of bowling coach Bharat Arun selecting the new ball for the second innings. Matter of time, or perhaps Hardik's half-century.

FOUR! Scrambled seam and short by Rashid. Pandya stands and hits through the line. Straight down the ground

FIFTY! Pandya taps it on the offside and picks a single to bring his half-century. What a match he is having. A five wicket with the ball, now run-a-ball half-century. Still no declaration.

Fifty for Pandya. This is turning out to be his Test. R Ashwin is the next batsman in. India are batting on, albeit Dhawan has now gone in from the balcony.

OUT! Mohammed Shami uses the long handle and goes for the big slog sweep, eyeing the cow corner boundary, a man in the deep, it is Alaistair Cook, clings on. Shami c Cook b Adil Rashid 3(6)

After 110 overs,India 352/7 ( Hardik Pandya 52 , Ravichandran Ashwin 1) Rashid's over turns out to be the last over of the Indian innings as Virat Kohli calls Hardik Pandya and Ravi Ashwin, who got off the mark off the one ball he faced, back in the pavilion. Nine overs left in the day's play. India have set England an improbable 521 to win the Test. Indian pacers stretch their way out as Cook and Jennings jog into the dressing room. Interesting passage of play to follow...

England's second innings starts : Jasprit Bumrah to Alastair Cook. Three slips standing very close to eachother and close to the batsman as well in an umbrella. There is gully too, who is almost like a fifth slip.

Keaton Jennings shadow practices. Alastair Cook too marking his guard. Task at hand see out this phase of play. If Cook is dismissed by the pacers. Ashwin will be introduced at some point.

Very good start this from Jasprit Bumrah as he angles the first over across Cook. The third ball off the over clearly stands out. Hit the good length and rose sharply, whizzed past the outside edge, there was very little Cook could do as he hung his bat out in nothing but hope. Maiden over

After 2 overs,England 3/0 ( Alastair Cook 0 , Keaton Jennings 3) Ishant begins round the stumps to Jennings. The gully is wider for Jennings compared to where Rahane was positioned for Cook. Ishant attacks the stumps straightaway. Looking the ball to straighten after pitching it. Jennings opens the account with a crisp drive through mid off for a couple. Sharma beats the outside edge of Jennings off the fourth ball. Another man is added in the slip cordon. Dhawan comes at second slip, Rahul and Kohli move towards their left to third and fourth slip subsequently. Pujara is the first slip. Jennings turns the strike with a push on the offside. Ishant adjusts the fine leg fielder before bowling the last ball to Cook. He bowls it outside the off stump, which Cook leaves it alone.

FOUR! Jennings gets forward and drives it with a slight open face to steer it through point for the first boundary of England's second innings.

FOUR! Boundary to third man. Jennings had it well under control, again played with soft hands and ensured he opened the blade very late to get it in the gap.

After the boundary by Jennings through point off the second ball, a firm push through mid off for a couple, before Bumrah changes his angle to round the wicket. He aims at his pads and Jennings get a inside edge on to his legs. He earns another boundary guiding it past the slip cordon. A full ball on off to finish. Jennings presents full face to block it.

After 4 overs,England 14/0 ( Alastair Cook 1 , Keaton Jennings 13) Cook gets off the mark off his tenth ball. The ball was angled in and then it straightens a touch, Cook had it well covered. Pushes to backward point for a single. The one extra man from the slips is removed and he standing at backward point, more like a squarer short third man. Ishant maintains good lines outside off. Couple of well-judged leaves from Jennings.

FOUR! Bumrah bowls it little to straight and Cook goes back and stroke it away to mid wicket fence.

After 5 overs,England 20/0 ( Alastair Cook 7 , Keaton Jennings 13) Cook jumps on the back foot and pushes it through the covers for a couple. Bumrah follows it up with jaffa. No way any batsman could have played that delivery. Was the scrambled seam pitched on good length on middle and off from round the wicket. The ball moves against angle that completely opens Cook up. Goes past his outside edge. Was not too far from the top off stump either. Cook gets a boundary off the next ball as Bumrah slips it on the pads. Three dots to finish.

After 6 overs,England 20/0 ( Alastair Cook 7 , Keaton Jennings 13) Ishant Sharma gets the ball to swerve, goes past Jennings' outside edge. Couple of solid blocks from Jennings and good leave as well.Eyes at the clock as eleven minutes remain in close of play. Three overs still left. Should be able to get in. Sure Ashwin will be given the ball for an over at least.

Here he is. Ravichandran Ashwin to Cook. Two slips and a short leg in place.

Touch short to start with from Ashwin as Cook goes deep in his crease and flicks it mid wicket for a couple. Bowls a full delivery with some turn and plenty of bounce. Cook with a tentative push. Remember Ashwin didn't bowl too much in the first innings due to the injury. He hopped after a delivery in pain. Not sure if he is 100% fit. Two more Tests remaining after this. Time for Jadeja to start warming up for the next two Tests? Too soon?

Some fantastic bowling from Bumrah, who looks to have dusted off the rust after that first innings. Ashwin in now and will probably have two overs before stumps.

Cook will be under a lot of pressure and Virat will make sure he is there to not make it one bit easy.

After 8 overs,England 23/0 ( Alastair Cook 9 , Keaton Jennings 13) Big over stepping from Ishant to start his fourth over. He continues to attack the stumps, which Jennings is able to work it away on the onside. Again, Ishant's delivery in the corridor draws Jennings forward but the ball evades the outside edge. Jennings looking to cut, chops it on, but doesn't clatter into the stumps. A full ball drive to short cover for no run. Maiden. Three minutes remaining. one left. Can India sneak in a wicket.

After 9 overs,England 23/0 ( Alastair Cook 9 , Keaton Jennings 13) Ashwin clearly bowling in some pain here. Cook gets forward is able to defend well. Eyes towards the dressing room as another helmet is called for a close in fielder that Virat wants to deploy. Good strategy from India to keep Cook waiting. Attracts lots of 'boos' from the crowd. Thakur only got the helmet, but Rahul wants the abdomen guard as well. Jadeja runs in with it. Rahul stands a silly point. Cook negates the final over of third day's play.

Stumps, Day 3 So, Cook and Jennings survive the tricky passage of play before close of play, ensuring England have all their 10 wickets intact. India in pole position to win the Test. Lot of time left in the match – two whole days – as well Kohli leads the team off the field. For the record, England still need 498 runs if any one is interested. Without a shadow of doubt this has been an out and out India's day.

DROPPED! You got to feel for Jimmy Anderson. He has given his everything this morning in pursuit of a wicket. Was a little back of a length delivery right over the offstump. Pujara was on his toes, hanging his bat out, that took the edge and Jos Buttler at second slip puts his left hand out to grab at a low catch. Puts it down.

NOT OUT! The inswinger from Broad, raps Kohli on the pads and there is a huge appeal. Umpire Erasmus denies and England take the referral. UltraEdge shows there is tickle that Kohli got before the ball crashed into the pads. England lose one of their two reviews. Kohli carries on.

FIFTY! He had it due, didn't he?! Cheteshwar Pujara brings up his 18th Test half-century. Raises his bat towards the dressing room. Fine player. Took his time to get there (147), but should do wonders to his confidence.

FIFTY! Pushed to deep extra cover for a single and it is Virat Kohli's chance to raise his bat. That is Kohli's 19th Test fifty and the fourth 50+ score in six innings in England. Just cannot stop scoring runs, can he?

A heaves a sigh of relief. Good length delivery outside off, angling in. It straightens after landing. Pujara looks to defend but there is some extra bounce and the ball takes the shoulder of the bat to first slip where Cook makes no mistake.

CENTURY FOR KOHLI! 23rd Test ton. He gets an outside edge through slip cordon and it runs away for a four. He celebrates in his typical fashion with a flying kiss off the bat as he gets a standing ovation from the crowd and his wife Anushka Sharma too.

Good length delivery outside off, nips back in. Kohli looks to flick across the line but misses and gets hit on the pads. They all go up in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Kohli has a word with Rahane and opts to take the review. Replays show it was clipping leg. Kohli walks off to a standing ovation.

Anderson steams in from round the wicket and darts in a good length delivery. It seams away. Pant pokes and gets an outside edge to first slip. There was a huge caught behind appeal off the earlier delivery as Pant went for an expansive shot over cover but the umpire turned it down.

So, Cook and Jennings survive the tricky passage of play before close of play, ensuring England have all their 10 wickets intact. India in pole position to win the Test. Lot of time left in the match – two whole days – as well Kohli leads the team off the field. For the record, England still need 498 runs if any one is interested.

Without a shadow of doubt this has been an out and out India's day.

Report, Day 2: Hardik Pandya took five wickets and debutant wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant held five catches before India's batsmen piled on the agony for England in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

India were 124 for two in their second innings at stumps on Sunday's second day, an already commanding lead of 292 runs in a game where victory would see them keep the series alive at 2-1 down in a five-match contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara was 33 not out and India captain Virat Kohli, whose 97 was key to his side's first-innings 329, eight not out with three days left in the game.

Earlier, England collapsed to 161 all out in a first innings that lasted a mere 38.2 overs.

All-rounder Pandya took five wickets for 28 runs in six overs as he revelled in the swing-friendly conditions.

This was the second time this year that England had lost all 10 wickets inside a session of Test cricket following an embarrassing 58 all out against New Zealand in Auckland in March.

The irony was that England didn't lose a wicket in 40 minutes before lunch where India bowled poorly and failed to make the most of the overcast conditions.

They were 54 without loss early in the second session but left-handed openers Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) both exited on that score, sparking a collapse that saw eight wickets lost for 74 runs.

Only Jos Buttler's 39 denied Kohli the chance of enforcing the follow-on.

'Tighten up'

"As a bowling unit we got together and focused on bowling in the right areas," Pandya told Sky Sports.

"The ball was swinging in the morning and we tried things with the new ball and they didn't work out," added the 24-year-old, playing just his tenth Test.

"Me and Ishant (Sharma) said we had to tighten the runs up and see what happens."

Sharma did just that when he drew a tentative outside edge from Cook that gave Pant an easy first catch in Test cricket.

Next ball, Jennings, one of 12 batsmen to have opened in Tests with Cook since Andrew Strauss retired six years ago, was squared up by Jasprit Bumrah and nicked to Pant.

New batsman Ollie Pope fell for 10 when a genuine glance off Sharma was well caught down the legside by the 20-year-old keeper.

England captain and star batsman Joe Root (16) then edged all-rounder Pandya's first ball low to KL Rahul at second slip.

The umpires called for a review but made a 'soft signal' of out and the on-field call was upheld.

Ben Stokes, recalled just days after being acquitted of an affray charge on Tuesday following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year, walked out to a few boos from the crowd.

He could only manage 10 before he nicked Mohammed Shami to Rahul.

Chris Woakes had rescued England with a maiden Test century in an innings and 159-run win at Lord's last week.

But trying to hook Pandya on eight, he got a top edge and Pant, changing direction following the deflection, lept high to his right to hold a brilliant one-handed catch.

England were now 118 for seven.

The first ball of Pandya's next over saw Adil Rashid well-caught by Pant.

Stuart Broad survived the hat-trick ball but was still out for a duck, the left-hander plumb lbw to a Pandya inswinger.

At 128 for nine, England needed two more runs to avoid the follow-on.

They got them when Buttler's leading edge off Shami narrowly cleared Ajinkya Rahane at cover-point.

'Let it slip'

Buttler, with just last man James Anderson for company, hooked and drove sixes off Shami and Sharma respectively before he holed out off Bumrah.

"It's very disappointing — after a really good start to the day as well, picking up those early wickets and being fifty for none," Buttler told reporters. "We let that slip."

India's openers put on a brisk 60 before Rahul (36) played on to Stokes and Shikhar Dhawan (44) was stumped by Bairstow off leg-spinner Rashid.

But when play ended in bright sunshine, England needed to surpass the record fourth innings score to win a Test at Trent Bridge, their own 284 for six against New Zealand in 2004, to achieve an improbable success.

With inputs from AFP