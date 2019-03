Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 116!

Kohli: When I walk into bat, if the situation gets difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and go along. Me and Vijay Shankar went along really well, but unfortunately lost wickets after that. (On giving Shankar the final over) I was thinking about 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they both told me to take the game to the last over. He was quite composed, after having an over like, and put the ball in the right areas. He had a great game. (On consulting Rohit and Dhoni) I keep bouncing things off both of them, because both are experienced. I might miss a thing or two, but these guys watch the game keenly. Invariably, we are all on the same page. (On Bumrah) He's a champion. Turned the game arond completely. So proud to have him in our team. It's very important to look ugly at times, but get across the line to victory. We'll fight till the end, and tonight was an example.