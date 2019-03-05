- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
Australia in India 5 ODI Series 2019 2nd ODI Match Result India beat Australia by 8 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 116!
Kohli: When I walk into bat, if the situation gets difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and go along. Me and Vijay Shankar went along really well, but unfortunately lost wickets after that. (On giving Shankar the final over) I was thinking about 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they both told me to take the game to the last over. He was quite composed, after having an over like, and put the ball in the right areas. He had a great game. (On consulting Rohit and Dhoni) I keep bouncing things off both of them, because both are experienced. I might miss a thing or two, but these guys watch the game keenly. Invariably, we are all on the same page. (On Bumrah) He's a champion. Turned the game arond completely. So proud to have him in our team. It's very important to look ugly at times, but get across the line to victory. We'll fight till the end, and tonight was an example.
Ball 3: BOWLED EM! Memorable final over from Vijay Shankar, and a memorable victory for the Indians! Fires a yorker at an advancing Zampa, and uproots the middle stump! AUS 242
India win by 8 runs, and lead the ODI series 2-0! This is also India's 500th victory in ODIs!
Ball 2: Two runs! Zampa cuts the ball towards point, coming back for a second. AUS 242/9; need 9 off 4.
Ball 1: OUT! Shankar successfully appeals for lbw against Stoinis, who tries reviewing, but to no avail! He departs for 52! AUS 240/9; need 11 off 5.
FIFTY for Marcus Stoinis! He gets to the milestone with a brace in the penultimate over, and is currently the key hope for an Australian victory! AUS 233/8
OUT! That's two wickets in three balls for Bumrah, with Cummins caught behind this time. Umpire's not confident initially, but he goes upstairs with the soft signal out. Audible nick in the replay, and Dhoni collects the ball cleanly as well. AUS 223/8
Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(2)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah dismantles the furniture! Coulter-Nile misses while trying to play the cut shot, and departs for just 4. Pressure back on Australia. AUS 223/7
Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4(4)
OUT! Kuldeep gets something to smile about after getting hammered for runs in the last few deliveries. Carey drags the ball onto the stumps while looking for a sweep. AUS 218/6
Carey b Kuldeep 22(24)
OUT! Brilliant direct hit by Jadeja results in Handscomb getting dismissed two short of what would have been a fine half-century. Handscomb taps the ball towards point, and decides to take the risk against Jadeja, one of the better fielders in the Indian XI. AUS 171/5
Handscomb run out (Jadeja) 48(59)
BOWLED EM! Kuldeep gets rid of the dangerous Maxwell! The 'Big Show' goes for the big heave towards the leg side, but misses, with the ball staying lower than usual. Variable bounce doing its trick at this stage of the innings. AUS 132/4
Maxwell b Kuldeep 4(18)
OUT! Marsh nicks one behind while looking to glance a flatter delivery from Jadeja bowled down the leg side. Umpire raised his finger instantly, and Marsh has to walk back for 16. AUS 122/3
Marsh c Dhoni b Jadeja 16(27)
OUT! One wicket leads to another, as Australia lose both their openers to spin! Khawaja chips this towards mid off, where Kohli takes a simple catch! India back in the game now! AUS 83/2
Khawaja c Kohli b Jadhav 38(37)
OUT! Kuldeep finally gets the breakthrough! Finch has to depart, getting trapped leg-before by the chinaman bowler! The batsman tried going for the sweep, but missed the ball completely. Looked plumb in the end. AUS 83/1
Finch lbw Kuldeep 37(53)
Coulter-Nile dismisses Bumrah to bring an end to India's innings. Australia need 251 to win the second ODI.
After 49 overs,India 250/10 ( Mohammed Shami 2 , )
OUT! Coulter-Nile cleans up Bumrah. Inside-edge crashes onto Bumrah's stumps.
Bumrah b Coulter-Nile 0(2). India 250-all out!
OUT! India lose the ninth wicket. Cummins cleans up Kuldeep. Cummins gets a wicket with a slow cutter. Kuldeep moved across to make room but exposed his leg-stump which is cleaned up by Cummins.
Kuldeep Yadav b Pat Cummins 3(3). IND 249/9.
OUT! Cummins gets the wicket of Kohli. The skipper is devastated. He was looking to up the ante in the last few overs. Bowled into his ribs, Kohli went for a pull shot but found the square leg fielder.
Kohli c Stoinis b Pat Cummins 116(120). IND 248/8.
OUT! Jadeja's resistance is over. Smart bowling from Cummins. Slower and full as Jadeja tried to clear the boundary straight down the ground but couldn't clear the mid-off fielder.
Jadeja c Khawaja b Pat Cummins 21(40). IND 238/7.
HUNDRED! ODI century number 40 for Kohli. Cuts NCN through backward point for a four and brings up his ton.
OUT! First-ball duck for MSD! Dead silence in Nagpur. Back of the length delivery and Dhoni went for a back foot drive but the ball turned a bit more than expected finding the outside dge to first slip.
Dhoni c Khawaja b Zampa 0(1). IND 171/6.
OUT! Jadhav gone. Lofted drive goes wrong. Zampa tempts Jahdav with a flight delivery as he throws his bat on to it only to find the cover-point fielder.
Kedar Jadhav c Finch b Zampa 11(12). IND 171/5.
RUN OUT! Shankar gone! What an unlucky way to get out. Straight drive from Kohli is deflected onto the stumps by bowler Zampa before non-striker Shankar could get into the crease.
Shankar run out (Zampa) 46(41). IND 156/4.
REVIEW AND OUT! Poor DRS call by Rayudu. Lyon goes around the wicket, bangs in a half-tracker as Rayudu misses it trying to guide the ball through third man. Huge appeal and umpire raises his finger. Rayudu goes for an appeal but there was no edge and the ball had pitched in the line. He has to leave.
Rayudu lbw b Lyon 18(32). IND 75/3.
REVIEW AND OUT! Excellent DRS call gets Australia the second wicket. Dhawan out! Dhawan pays the price for being lazy. Goes for a half-pull against a slow delivery, misses it as it crashes into his pads. Looked missing leg in live action but replays showed it would have hit the leg stump.
Dhawan lbw b Maxwell 21(29). IND 38/2.
OUT! A wicket in first over for Australia. Rohit departs for 0. Banged in short by Cummins as Rohit plays an upper cut but fails to clear the third man fielder.
Rohit c Zampa b Pat Cummins 0(6). India 0/1.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI teams:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zamp
Toss: Aaron Finch makes the right call and Australia have opted to bowl first at Nagpur in 2nd ODI
That brings us to the end of what turned out to be a cliffhanger at Jamtha! India stretch their lead to 2-0 in the ODI series, and are favourites to clinch the series at Ranchi, where the third one-dayer takes place. Keep following Firstpost for more coverage of the ongoing series.
For now, it's a good night from us!
Check out: Vijay Shankar's heroics in last over is Virat Kohli's 'Joginder Sharma' moment
Most Man of the Match awards in ODIs:
62 - Sachin Tendulkar
48 - Sanath Jayasuriya
32 - Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Shahid Afridi, VIRAT KOHLI*
Most Man of the Match awards in international cricket:
76 - Sachin Tendulkar
58 - Sanath Jayasuriya
57 - Jacques Kallis
50 - KUMAR Sangakkara, VIRAT KOHLI*
49 - Ricky Ponting
Aaron Finch, losing captain: It was one of those games where you take it as deep as you can and hope you can get over the line. Marcus Stoinis played a brilliant innings. We had momentum, gave it back to them, and in the end they got over the line. If Stoin takes a risk early on and gets out, we have no chance at all, so his approach was right. Was okay to get a start today, but starts don't win games. We got 30s and 40s, they got a hundred, and that was the difference. Virat was the difference in the game. If one of our top order got 80-100, we would have probably won the game.
Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his 116!
Kohli: When I walk into bat, if the situation gets difficult, I have no choice but to put my head down and go along. Me and Vijay Shankar went along really well, but unfortunately lost wickets after that. (On giving Shankar the final over) I was thinking about 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they both told me to take the game to the last over. He was quite composed, after having an over like, and put the ball in the right areas. He had a great game. (On consulting Rohit and Dhoni) I keep bouncing things off both of them, because both are experienced. I might miss a thing or two, but these guys watch the game keenly. Invariably, we are all on the same page. (On Bumrah) He's a champion. Turned the game arond completely. So proud to have him in our team. It's very important to look ugly at times, but get across the line to victory. We'll fight till the end, and tonight was an example.
Vijay Shankar: (Are you breathing?) Yeah definitely. I was literally waiting for this opportunity. Wanted to bowl under pressure. Only when I do it will they start believing me. I was up for the challenge. I was telling myself,"Ill bowl the last over." It was just about mentally clear. Just wanted to execute the right ball. Whatever I should do, I should try and hit the stumps. When you play for the country, you should be ready to do whatever the team needs. I was just ready for it. (On his batting performance). I thought I was timing the ball well and rotating the strike in the middle overs. We built a good partnership.
Most tons in winning causes in ODI cricket:
33 - Sachin Tendulkar/VIRAT KOHLI*
25 - Ricky Ponting
24 - Hashim Amla, Sanath Jayasuriya
India become the second team to win 500 ODIs after Australia.
This is only the second time that India successfully defended a total of 250 runs or less against Australia at home. The other instance came at Ahmedabad in 1986 when they successfully defended a total of 193 runs.
After 49.3 overs,Australia 242/10 ( Nathan Lyon 6 , )
Outstanding stuff from Vijay Shankar in the final over of the innings. Traps Stoinis lbw off the very first ball to weed out the key threat, before uprooting Zampa's middle stump with a yorker two balls later, as India pull off a nail-biting eight-run win to maintain their winning streak at Nagpur, and grab the 2-0 lead in the ODI series!
Ball 3: BOWLED EM! Memorable final over from Vijay Shankar, and a memorable victory for the Indians! Fires a yorker at an advancing Zampa, and uproots the middle stump! AUS 242
India win by 8 runs, and lead the ODI series 2-0! This is also India's 500th victory in ODIs!
Stoinis tried to go for a big hit to put the pressure back on the bowler. He tried the same strategy in the last over too, against Shami. He probably chose the wrong delivery on both occasions. He got away with that shot against Shami as it became a dot ball. But there was no escape against Vijayshankar. He missed and was given out. Australia need 11 runs from 5 balls with 1 wicket in hand. A game of pressure and temperament alright
Ball 2: Two runs! Zampa cuts the ball towards point, coming back for a second. AUS 242/9; need 9 off 4.
Zampa walks out to the centre. Suddenly, advantage India with Stoinis back in the dressing room.
Ball 1: OUT! Shankar successfully appeals for lbw against Stoinis, who tries reviewing, but to no avail! He departs for 52! AUS 240/9; need 11 off 5.
Marcus Stoinis has scored 25-plus runs in five of his last six ODI innings now.
His first 25 runs today: 38 balls
Next 25 runs: 24 balls
We now bring to you the final over of the Australia innings, one ball at a time! Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar has been entrusted with the ball. Jadeja and Kohli stationed at the boundary down the ground.
After 49 overs,Australia 240/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 52 , Nathan Lyon 6)
Stoinis collects a double and a single in the second and third delivery, bringing up his half-century in the process. Lyon slashes hard towards deep cover for a single off the fourth ball. Stoinis pulls the ball down the ground for a single off the fifth delivery. Lyon ends the over with a boundary. Australia need 11 off 6 balls.
FOUR! Shami concedes a full toss, with Lyon guiding it towards fine-leg for a boundary! The boundary couldn't have come at a more crucial stage for the visitors! AUS 240/8
FIFTY for Marcus Stoinis! He gets to the milestone with a brace in the penultimate over, and is currently the key hope for an Australian victory! AUS 233/8
Shami to bowl the penultimate over. 20 needed off two overs. Stoinis on strike.
After 48 overs,Australia 231/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 48 , Nathan Lyon 1)
Kohli opts to give Bumrah his final over in the 48th over, taking a big gamble. Stoinis sees the Bumrah threat off by blocking out the first five balls, before collecting a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. Australia need 20 off 12 balls.
Bumrah to bowl out his final over in the 48th.
After 47 overs,Australia 230/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 47 , Nathan Lyon 1)
Singles collected off the first two deliveries, the second one the result of a fumble. Stoinis collects a boundary off the fourth ball to put the visitors ahead, before collecting a quick single. Lyon denied a single off the last ball. Australia need 21 off 18 balls.
FOUR! Welcome runs for Australia, with Stoinis cutting this past backward point for a boundary! AUS 229/8
Kuldeep Yadav has played eight ODIs against Australia and in six of them, he has picked up two or more wickets.
Shami bowls the 47th.
After 46 overs,Australia 223/8 ( Marcus Stoinis 41 , Nathan Lyon 0)
Bumrah returns for a final burst, and gets rid of Coulter-Nile off the second ball of the over. Cummins walks out to the crease and lasts just two balls, getting caught-behind for a duck. Just one run and two wickets. Bumrah suddenly changes the complexion of the game in a space of six deliveries. Australia need 28 off 24 balls.
The excitement is sky-high with Bumrah striking with his magic deliveries. The first was a ball that came into the bat and smashed into all rounder Nathan Coulter Nile's stumps. It was all about pressure and how the rival players handled it. Stoinis has been brilliant in his approach. But the others seem to have fallen short. India though still are not out of the woods. They have an over to handle. Would it be Vijayshankar or Jadav to send that down. But for now Bumrah is on a song. That second wicket in the over was invaluable as Pat Cummins is a very capable batsman. What a finish this match is heading to. 223 for 8 with 4 overs to go. Lyon and Zampa are not the best of batsmen But Stoinis is still there. Aussies still need 28 runs from 24 balls.
OUT! That's two wickets in three balls for Bumrah, with Cummins caught behind this time. Umpire's not confident initially, but he goes upstairs with the soft signal out. Audible nick in the replay, and Dhoni collects the ball cleanly as well. AUS 223/8
Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 0(2)
BOWLED EM! Bumrah dismantles the furniture! Coulter-Nile misses while trying to play the cut shot, and departs for just 4. Pressure back on Australia. AUS 223/7
Coulter-Nile b Bumrah 4(4)
Jasprit Bumrah back in the attack.
Good wicket for Kuldeep there. It was a poor shot from Carey, trying to drag it from way outside off stump. Aussies had already taken 5 runs off the first two balls and did not need Carey to take that kind of risk. He just needed to give strike back to Stoinis but he goofed up big time by going for the big shot. However their 47-run partnership has put the Aussies in a very good position. India though are still in with a chance. Kuldeep's 3 for 54 in his 10 overs became expensive in his last 2 overs where he conceded 24 runs.
After 45 overs,Australia 222/6 ( Marcus Stoinis 40 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 4)
Kuldeep concedes a boundary at the start of the over, with Stoinis cutting a flatter delivery from the bowler behind square. The chinaman spinner, though, breaks the partnership by dismissing Carey two balls later, bringing Coulter-Nile to the crease. Kuldeep changes angle to around the wicket after the fourth delivery. Coulter-Nile collects a double of each of the last two balls to get going. Australia need 29 off 30 balls.
OUT! Kuldeep gets something to smile about after getting hammered for runs in the last few deliveries. Carey drags the ball onto the stumps while looking for a sweep. AUS 218/6
Carey b Kuldeep 22(24)
FOUR! Nothing's working for Kuldeep right now. Bowls a flatter one to Stoinis, who cuts this towards the backward point fence! AUS 217/5
After 44 overs,Australia 213/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 35 , Alex Carey (W) 22)
Shami returns to the attack, appealing for lbw against Stoinis off the second ball, which looked a little high and is turned down by the umpire. Single collected off each delivery of the over. Australia need 38 off 36 now.
The Aussies identified Kuldeep Yadav's 9th over for the assault. Two fours and a six off it have brought them roaring back into contention. The 15 runs from the over has brought the target to manageable proportions. Carey and Stoinis played it smartly to milk him at an opportune time. In terms of the way the match is poised that over could be a game changer. But there is still some way to go in this game.One mistake by the Aussies at this stage will bring India back into the match. Carey and Stoinis though are batting in a very matured fashion.
Mohammed Shami returns to the attack in the 44th over.
After 43 overs,Australia 207/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 32 , Alex Carey (W) 19)
Carey puts Kuldeep under pressure with a two boundaries off the first three balls of the over, hitting the ball towards opposite sides of the wicket. Brings Stoinis back on strike with a single off the fourth delivery. Stoinis smokes the ball down the ground for a maximum off the penultimate ball. Huge over for the Aussies, with 15 coming off it. Australia need 44 off 42 balls.
SIX! Stoinis shuffles down the crease, and lofts the ball down the ground for a maximum! Advantage Australia now! AUS 207/6
FOUR! Carey gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps towards the cow-corner fence with ease! AUS 200/5
FOUR! Slashed hard by Carey towards deep cover. Shankar puts in the dive near the boundary, but his effort goes in vain. AUS 196/5
After 42 overs,Australia 192/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 26 , Alex Carey (W) 10)
Quiet over from Bumrah, with three coming off it. Aussie hopes will be pinned on this pair, given that the Australian batting goes into the tail after this. Australia need 59 off 48.
After 41 overs,Australia 189/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 25 , Alex Carey (W) 8)
Strong appeal for lbw by Kuldeep and Dhoni against Carey in the second delivery, which is turned down by umpire Dharmasena. Replays show the ball to be missing off. Three off the over.
Kuldeep Yadav brought back at the start of the final powerplay.
Down to the last 10 overs. Bumrah, Kuldeep and Shami have three overs each. The other over would probably be bowled by Jadav who has two overs in hand . The Aussies still need 65 runs with 5 wickets in hand. This match will go to the wire. Aussies have depth in batting while India have the bowling to keep them in check. Depends who holds their nerve
40-overs comparison:
India : 204/6
Australia : 186/5
After 40 overs,Australia 186/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 25 , Alex Carey (W) 5)
Fine stop by Jadeja at backward point restricts Carey to a single in the second delivery. Three singles collected off the over. Another 10 overs left in the innings, with Australia needing 65 to win with five wickets in hand.
Jasprit Bumrah brought back into the attack in the last over of the second powerplay.
Superb throw by Jadeja. Handscomb was really batting superbly and on 48 from 59 balls when he took on Jadeja's arm and accuracy. It probably was the most ill-advised move made by the Australian batsman this evening. He was on top of the bowling and rotating strike at will. Although the Indians were doing well, Handscomb was like a thorn in the side. He was unhurried and playing the ball late. The spinners hardly beat his bat. But that attempted single to short point was a disaster. Jadeja swooped on the ball and threw down the non-striker's stumps with the batsman at least a yard short of the crease. What a blow that was for Australian hopes. The Aussies need to score at a run a ball with just 5 wickets in hand. But they also bat deep. It would be interesting to see how the lower order batsmen handle pressure. There is still plenty of bowling to come from the spinners and the Aussie batsmen will be challenged
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI Latest Match Updates
Outstanding stuff from Vijay Shankar in the final over of the innings. Traps Stoinis lbw off the very first ball to weed out the key threat, before uprooting Zampa's middle stump with a yorker two balls later, as India pull off a nail-biting eight-run win to maintain their winning streak at Nagpur, and grab the 2-0 lead in the ODI series!
India and Australia lock horns in the second ODI at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. To follow the full scorecard of the 2nd ODI, click here.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Preview: India won the first ODI by six wickets and would be aiming to continue the good run in the second ODI at Nagpur. On Saturday, it would have been pleasing for coach Ravi Shastri to see that 37-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting form.
His unbeaten 59 proved that his finishing skills are not on the wane. Dhoni and Jadhav now form a vital cog in India's middle order, especially when the top order fails.
India vs Australia ODI series 2019 live score and updates. AFP
Dhoni has been in prime of late form and every good outing will only boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.
The Indian team could bring in the young Rishabh Pant in place of all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who had an off day with the ball on Saturday.
India's bowling, spearheaded by death-overs specialist Jasprit Bumrah, has been impeccable and it reflected in the first ODI, when he made Aussies dance to his tunes. Along with the Gujarat pacer, Mohammed Shami is proving to be a lethal weapon in Kohli's armoury.
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (2-46 in the first ODI) has been leading the spin attack and is effective in the middle overs. But, it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja, who remained wicketless in his miserly effort, gets another chance or Yuzvendra Chahal comes back to the playing XI.
Australia, on the other hand, will need to pull one back to ensure that the hosts do not double their advantage early in the series.
For their coach Justin Langer, out of form skipper Aaron Finch would be a definite concern.
Finch, who had scores of 0 and 8 in the preceding T20 series, continued his bad run in the first ODI. The 32-year old would hope for change of fortunes and get some runs under his belt on Tuesday.
Other batsmen like opener Usman Khawaja, the flamboyant Glenn Maxwell, all-rounder Marcus Stonis, threw their wickets away after getting their eye in and would be aiming for bigger scores.
The likes of young Peter Handscomb and wicket-keeper Alex Carey too would be keen to play their part.
On the bowling front, leg-spinner Adam Zampa troubled the Indian batsmen and will be key for the visitors. But he needs adequate support upfront from pacers Pat Cummins and Nathan Counter-Nile.
Australia could try Andrew Tye, who regularly plays in the IPL, ahead of Jason Behrendoff.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon. Match Starts at 1:30 pm (IST).
Match starts 1.30.
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019
