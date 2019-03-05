India vs Australia: Vijay Shankar's heroics in last over is Virat Kohli's 'Joginder Sharma' moment
Modern-day captains often bowl their best bowlers in the penultimate over during a high-pressure chase but to hand the ball to Shankar for the final over was a big and bold call that the Indian captain made.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 8 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia: Vijay Shankar's heroics in last over is Virat Kohli's 'Joginder Sharma' moment
-
Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron face in Odisha after Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bashar al-Assad visit, says spokesperson; resignation rejected
-
In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban on ritual involving piercing of boys with metal hooks
-
Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: End is nigh as Arya confronts danger, Jon-Dany ride dragons, and Cersei rejoices
-
IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal intent; show cause notices issued
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how tainted wrestler's defence collapsed
-
Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spotlight, here's a lowdown on her history
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
-
बातचीत की दुहाई दे रहे पाकिस्तान से बात ही तो करता रहा है भारत, अब जरा जुबान बदल गई है
-
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur : विराट कोहली का 40वां शतक, भारत ने वनडे में 500वीं जीत दर्ज की
-
AAP-कांग्रेस के बीच नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, राहुल के साथ बैठक के बाद लिया गया फैसला
-
'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस' पर राहुल की टिप्पणी पर भड़के गोयल, कहा- कुछ लोग बस इटली से इंपोर्ट करना चाहते हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
India clinched a thriller against Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur, winning the game in the final over of the encounter as Vijay Shankar successfully defended 11 runs.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a masterful century with the bat in the first innings, showed his keen tactical nous in tense final period of the match, while rotating his bowlers in the death overs.
Shankar's final over heroics brought to mind memories of the epic 2007 World T20 final, where MS Dhoni called medium pacer Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over as India successfully defended 13 runs against Pakistan to lift the inaugural World Cup.
With 21 needed off last three overs, Kohli didn't hold back his best bowlers as he brought Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 48th over. Delivering on demand, as usual, Bumrah bowled a brilliant over at the backend, only allowing a well-set Marcus Stoinis the solitary single and finishing his quota of 10 overs.
In a situation where India required just two wickets, common logic would prompt captains to seal the game, but with Stoinis playing the waiting game, Kohli ensured that his call took the game deep into the final few overs.
Vijay Shankar, part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav and Mohammed Shami were the only bowlers left with overs up their sleeves and Kohli once again preferred the senior pacer to bowl the penultimate over.
With Australia requiring 20 runs off the final 12 deliveries, Shami conceded nine runs off the over, with Lyon collecting a lucky boundary via an inside edge to fine leg, leaving 11 to be defended in the final over.
Playing only his 6th ODI, Shankar was given the responsibility to bowl the final over.
Modern-day captains often bowl their best bowlers in the penultimate over during a high-pressure chase but to hand the ball to Shankar for the final over was a big and bold call that the Indian captain made.
Prior to the final over, Shankar had bowled just a single over in the match, where he had given 11 runs, the exact number of runs he was defending.
Shankar trapped the dangerous Stoinis for 52 off the first ball of the final over, sinking Australia's best hope, and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, fighting for a place in the World Cup squad, wrapped things up with the third ball of the over when he cleaned up Adam Zampa to seal an eight-run win for his side.
Giving a peek into his mental space, the 28-year old all-rounder said after nailing the final over, "I was ready to bowl that over. It was an opportunity to redeem myself after the expensive over I bowled."
"I was literally waiting for this opportunity and was ready to bowl that over. I wanted to bowl under pressure because only if I deliver, people will know I can. I was up for the challenge. Around the 43rd over, I was telling myself that I would bowl the final over and defend the score, as I prepared myself."
Kohli in his post-match address revealed that he was thinking of bowling either Shankar or Jadhav in the 46th over but after consultation with vice-captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, he decided to persist with Bumrah and Shami.
"I was thinking of using Vijay in the 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they said, let's stick with Shami and Bumrah, and if they get some wickets we're on top, and that's exactly what happened. Vijay kept it stump-to-stump, kept it simple, and it worked. He (Shankar) just put the ball in the right areas. He showed great composure with both bat and the ball; a good game for him."
Check out Shankar's final over here
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 23:15:03 IST
Also See
Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni help India take 1-0 lead in series as hosts beat Australia by six wickets in first ODI
India vs Australia: T20I series shows Virat Kohli must bat at No 4 while KL Rahul's return to form is a huge shot in arm
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli credits bowlers for ODI win at Hyderabad in series opener