India clinched a thriller against Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur, winning the game in the final over of the encounter as Vijay Shankar successfully defended 11 runs.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who scored a masterful century with the bat in the first innings, showed his keen tactical nous in tense final period of the match, while rotating his bowlers in the death overs.

Shankar's final over heroics brought to mind memories of the epic 2007 World T20 final, where MS Dhoni called medium pacer Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over as India successfully defended 13 runs against Pakistan to lift the inaugural World Cup.

With 21 needed off last three overs, Kohli didn't hold back his best bowlers as he brought Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the 48th over. Delivering on demand, as usual, Bumrah bowled a brilliant over at the backend, only allowing a well-set Marcus Stoinis the solitary single and finishing his quota of 10 overs.

In a situation where India required just two wickets, common logic would prompt captains to seal the game, but with Stoinis playing the waiting game, Kohli ensured that his call took the game deep into the final few overs.

Vijay Shankar, part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav and Mohammed Shami were the only bowlers left with overs up their sleeves and Kohli once again preferred the senior pacer to bowl the penultimate over.

With Australia requiring 20 runs off the final 12 deliveries, Shami conceded nine runs off the over, with Lyon collecting a lucky boundary via an inside edge to fine leg, leaving 11 to be defended in the final over.

Playing only his 6th ODI, Shankar was given the responsibility to bowl the final over.

Modern-day captains often bowl their best bowlers in the penultimate over during a high-pressure chase but to hand the ball to Shankar for the final over was a big and bold call that the Indian captain made.

Prior to the final over, Shankar had bowled just a single over in the match, where he had given 11 runs, the exact number of runs he was defending.

Shankar trapped the dangerous Stoinis for 52 off the first ball of the final over, sinking Australia's best hope, and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder, fighting for a place in the World Cup squad, wrapped things up with the third ball of the over when he cleaned up Adam Zampa to seal an eight-run win for his side.

Giving a peek into his mental space, the 28-year old all-rounder said after nailing the final over, "I was ready to bowl that over. It was an opportunity to redeem myself after the expensive over I bowled."

"I was literally waiting for this opportunity and was ready to bowl that over. I wanted to bowl under pressure because only if I deliver, people will know I can. I was up for the challenge. Around the 43rd over, I was telling myself that I would bowl the final over and defend the score, as I prepared myself."

Kohli in his post-match address revealed that he was thinking of bowling either Shankar or Jadhav in the 46th over but after consultation with vice-captain Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, he decided to persist with Bumrah and Shami.

"I was thinking of using Vijay in the 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit and MS, and they said, let's stick with Shami and Bumrah, and if they get some wickets we're on top, and that's exactly what happened. Vijay kept it stump-to-stump, kept it simple, and it worked. He (Shankar) just put the ball in the right areas. He showed great composure with both bat and the ball; a good game for him."

Brilliant century from Virat , outstanding death over bowling from Bumrah and Vijay Shankar holding his nerves really well in the end. Bahut badhiya jeet. #INDvAUS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 5, 2019

