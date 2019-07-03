Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain:

It’s not ideal, but from our perspective, the recipe is simple but not easy. We have to go out and play a brand of cricket that’s more competitive than the one we’ve played in the last few games. There are a lot of variables in these games, and the margins have gotten bigger, but we can still learns from it.

They got the best of the conditions, but they were also the better team. They outplayed us in every facet of the game, they deserved the win without a doubt, the conditions didn’t decide the result. But yeah, I think the conditions did change and the pitch slowed down a lot after the first few overs of the innings.

Obviously, it was nice to be able to pull it back a little with our bowling, but we knew going into the second half that we needed to build partnerships and take the game deeper, but we weren’t able to do that. We haven’t quite had a lot of flow with our batting. We’re just trying to be smart with our cricket. Whether it’s a surface that’s free-flowing or not, you still have to do your best.

With a couple of run outs and a wicket down the leg side, it’s not the best way to start such a chase.

There’s been so much to learn from what has happened. We need to look at where we can improve and where we need to be as a group. How can I or anyone else add value to our side? The guys have been working really hard, so going ahead, touch wood I hope it works out. We’re practically in the semi-final. In some ways we start all over again, and it’s good, because anything can happen. We haven’t played our best cricket yet, so we could pull it off.

Lockie Ferguson should be fit in a few days time hopefully, so we should be back to full fitness.