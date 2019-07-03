-
Live Updates
Highlights, England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: England win by 119 runs, qualify for semis
Date: Wednesday, 03 July, 2019 23:21 IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Match Ended
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 41 Match Result England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
22:45 (IST)
OUT!
Trent Boult is a goner! He takes a wild swing at yet another delivery from Adil Rashid, but misses it completely, and the quick hands of Jos Buttler stump him before his trailing foot can find the safety of the crease.
22:39 (IST)
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Matt Henry misses, Mark Wood hits! Straight delivery, which is just way too quick for the tailender, exposes his stumps and misses. England now need 1 wicket to win
Matt Henry b Mark Wood 7(13)
22:25 (IST)
OUT!
Mitchell Santner departs on 12! The tail-ender is given LBW after being caught plumb low on the pads. He's given out, but they decide to review. It's a bit of a no-brainer, and he walks soon enough.
22:21 (IST)
OUT!
Tom Latham is done for the day! The batsman tries to pull a short-ish delivery from Liam Plunkett, misses it, and sends it the way of Jos Buttler thanks to a glancing edge.
22:15 (IST)
Tom Latham gets his half-century!
The Kiwi wicketkeeper has done well to bat his team out of trouble, making sure to play a sensible innings that has effectively put the final semis spot out of Pakistan's reach.
21:13 (IST)
BOWLED EM!
Jimmy Neesham has to go! The New Zealand all-rounder chops the ball onto his own wicket, off a Mark Wood delivery! He departs on 19, and he's replaced by Colin de Grandhomme.
20:39 (IST)
OUT!
Ross Taylor is dismissed via run-out! The Kiwi batsman found himself stuck deep in no man's land whilst running between the wickets, and his desperate dive isn't enough to get him to safety before Buttler knocks the bails off.
20:29 (IST)
Out!
Kane Williamson is on his way back to the pavilion! That's a tough one, but he's run out at the non-striker's end after a shot from Ross Taylor's bat grazes Mark Wood's fingertips on its way towards hitting the wickets, with Williamson miles away from the crease.
19:46 (IST)
OUT!
Martin Guptill is a goner! The Kiwi opener is caught-behind off a Jofra Archer delivery thanks to an acrobatic effort from Jos Buttler, who leaps with his arms outstretched to take a catch off a nick down the leg side.
19:28 (IST)
OUT!
What a start from Chris Woakes! The English pacer gets the wicket of Henry Nicholls in his very first over after the Kiwi batsman is giving LBW. We're just a few balls in, and the mountain seems to have become a molehill.
18:51 (IST)
OUT! Rashid is cleaned up by Southee. Full and straight, right at the base of the leg stump fromSouthee and that's how it has got to be in the death overs. Rashid can't get his bat down in time. Southee has toiled hard in his first game of this World Cup, finally a reason for him to smile.
Adil Rashid b Southee 16(12)
18:35 (IST)
OUT! Spectacular grab by Santner at short cover to dismiss Eoin Morgan! It is the change of pace delivery, an off-cutter, from Matt Henry that does the trick for New Zealand. Length delviery, outside off that sticks in the surface, and Morgan, just like, Buttler, is ealry in the shot he has to check his drive at the last minute. The ball was rising over Santner but he did well to hold on to that.
Morgan c Santner b Matt Henry 42(40)
18:27 (IST)
OUT! It was on the cards. New Zealand continue to pull back the advantage England gained earlier in the innings. It was fullish delivery outside off, perhaps the bowler took some pace off the ball and Woakes could only check drive it in the air to Williamson at mid off, who pouches another catch.
Woakes c Williamson b Neesham 4(11)
18:14 (IST)
OUT! Santner gets Stokes and England's wobble extends. The dot-ball pressure forced a big shot. Santner knew it and fired a full delivery to combat an advancing Ben Stokes, he targets the long on boundary as he slams down the ground, but he doesn't get the desired elevation and the fielder pouches a regulation catch.
Stokes c Matt Henry b Santner 11(27)
17:42 (IST)
OUT! Buttler gone. England, now, suddenly, find themselves in a bit of a tangle. Boult pitched this on length on off stump and Buttler looks to drive it down the ground. The shot was very much on but he doesn't catch it from the middle of his willow. The bat face turns on impact, the ball lobs up towards mid off and Williamson snaffles a straightforward chance. Boult jumps in jubliation. New Zealand fight back.
Just saw it on the replay, it was a well-disguised knuckle ball from Boult to create the false stroke. Full marks for decieving Buttler. No wonder, why he was so happy.
Buttler c Williamson b Boult 11(12)
17:31 (IST)
OUT! A friendly tap of acknowledgement from Kane Williamson on Bairstow's arm as he makes the long walk off the field after a splendid knock. Once again it was pitched up by Henry, perhaps not as full as the ball earlier in the over. Bairstow's eyes light up to play the cover drive on the up. Minimal footwork just throwing his hand through the line, gets an inside edge to drag the ball on to his leg stump.
Bairstow b Matt Henry 106(99)
17:20 (IST)
OUT! Root gone! He went for the hook off the first ball of a new spell from Trent Boult, he gets a little tickle and Latham took the catch down the leg side. Root nods his head in denial at umpire's decision and he reviewes it – however there was a spike on Ultra-Edge as the ball passes the bat and the original decision stands. Root keeps shaking his head as he slowly walks off the field. New Zealand strike bowler provides a wicket just when they were getting a little desperate.
Root c Latham b Boult 24(25)
17:16 (IST)
HUNDRED! Bairstow leaps in joy! Absolute scenes here! Back-to-back hundreds for Jonny Bairstow. He is over the moon here. It was a high fulltoss, at his hips from Southee that Bairstow nudged it away to long leg boundary. Fabulous knock from YJB!
16:27 (IST)
OUT! Neesham strikes! Wasn't short has the previous two deliveries, this more of a back of length delivery outside off and Roy looking to punch it through the covers ends up pushing with hard hands towards Santner at short cover. Much-needed breakthrough for Kiwis!
Roy c Santner b Neesham 60(61)
16:12 (IST)
FIFTY! On the pads from Neesham and Bairstow works it away for a couple behind square leg for a comfortable brace to bring up his half-century. He has looked really good today, perhaps set for another big one.
-
FIFTY! Back-to-back half-century for Jason Roy. Taps on the off side and Bairstow was halfway down the pitch for the run but Roy waits for the ball to beat the diving point fielder to ensure no mishap, once it does, he jogs to complete the run. Well-compiled innings with some brilliant shots and a bit of luck.
14:38 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
14:37 (IST)
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: England win the bat and Eoin Morgan elects to bat first.
Thank you for joining us for today's game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Pre-tournament favourites, England, did live upto their billing and have made it to the semi-finals for the first time since 1992 after wading through a minor stutter. While New Zealand's superior NRR should see them through as the fourth team in the knockouts, but they will have to wait until Firday for an official confirmation, that's when Pakistan plays Bangladesh. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side will have to defy logic, sanity and more importantly a formidable team led by Mashrafe Mortaza to topple the Black Caps from the fourth spot.
Before that we have some more World Cup entertainment lined up as West Indies face Afghanistan tomorrow for their final game. Both teams have been feisty in their own right, but haven't got few results their way, Gulbadin Naib's side will love to have a win before they leave World Cup 2019, while Jason Holder's men would want to give their stalwart, Chris Gayle, a win in his farewell game in the World Cup. Lots to look forward to and we hope to have your company. Until then it is goodbye from us.
Eoin Morgan, England captain: We were outstanding today. With the two boys at the top laying a solid platform, Jonny's hundred was matchwinning, The wickets did change and was a bit difficult to score after 25th over. every batsman after that found it, but runs on the board at that stage was encouraging. The wicket dictates, the wicket is going to get worse all the wickets in tournament inevitably have got slower and lower. And if it continues, we will continue to bat first. The manner in which we have played in the last two games, we have certainly identified our identity of how we have been playing in the last four years. Our bowlers have continued to take wickets throughout the fifty overs, and I hope this positive approach continues throughout the rest of the tournament.(If you have favourites, whom you would like to face in the semis) Not at all. Two very strong sides
Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain:
It’s not ideal, but from our perspective, the recipe is simple but not easy. We have to go out and play a brand of cricket that’s more competitive than the one we’ve played in the last few games. There are a lot of variables in these games, and the margins have gotten bigger, but we can still learns from it.
They got the best of the conditions, but they were also the better team. They outplayed us in every facet of the game, they deserved the win without a doubt, the conditions didn’t decide the result. But yeah, I think the conditions did change and the pitch slowed down a lot after the first few overs of the innings.
Obviously, it was nice to be able to pull it back a little with our bowling, but we knew going into the second half that we needed to build partnerships and take the game deeper, but we weren’t able to do that. We haven’t quite had a lot of flow with our batting. We’re just trying to be smart with our cricket. Whether it’s a surface that’s free-flowing or not, you still have to do your best.
With a couple of run outs and a wicket down the leg side, it’s not the best way to start such a chase.
There’s been so much to learn from what has happened. We need to look at where we can improve and where we need to be as a group. How can I or anyone else add value to our side? The guys have been working really hard, so going ahead, touch wood I hope it works out. We’re practically in the semi-final. In some ways we start all over again, and it’s good, because anything can happen. We haven’t played our best cricket yet, so we could pull it off.
Lockie Ferguson should be fit in a few days time hopefully, so we should be back to full fitness.
Player of the match, Jonny Bairstow:
I’m really pleased. We knew that these games were two must-win games if we wanted to get into the semi-finals. We knew that the performances we put in before that were not quite up to scratch.
You’ve got to do it whichever way you can. On a different day, we could have been bowling first and taken a couple of wickets early on, so you never know.
For me and Jason Roy, batting together for a while has really helped. You understand each other’s games, and each other’s moods. You get a feel for certain balls and pitches. The most important thing is the communication out in the middle.
New Zealand have put in some serious performances in the tournament, and they’re a class side. We needed to put in a performance and we got over the line. We’re really happy with that, especially after a tough few weeks.
We’ve got a few days off, it’s going to be a really important time for us. We need to get away, refresh, rest up. People are going to be sore after a couple of really gruelling games, with people throwing themselves around in the field, the bowlers too.
There’ll be a lot of smiles this evening, knowing we set out to give ourselves an opportunity in these last two games. Hopefully we can go on and put in a couple of performances that are up to the mark, and win this thing.
After 45 overs, New Zealand 186/10 ( Tim Southee 7 , )
Trent Boult whacks a boundary, but he's miles off when he tries to repeat the feat and Jos Buttler whips the bails off without hesitation to end New Zealand's chase. England are into the semi-finals! A difficult spell in the middle of their campaign meant that qualification for the knockouts was far from a surety, but England have done extremely well to pick themselves up and fight back.
England do what they need to go through, and New Zealand do also.
The equation is realistically too difficult for Pakistan now. They need to win by 316 runs. That would be a new world record victory, and to get it against Bangladesh, who are roughly the same ability as Pakistan makes that extremely unlikely.
A strong performance from England, but there's still a few worries for them, particularly their middle order collapse.
New Zealand will need a huge improvement.
Four!
Trent Boult looks ready to go down in a blaze of glory, taking wild swings at everything that comes his way. He comes out aggressively and smacks it over cow corner.
After 44 overs,New Zealand 181/9 ( Tim Southee 6 , Trent Boult 0)
Mark Wood comes on to bowl his ninth over. He cleans up Matt Henry with a pacy delivery to claim his third victim of the day. Trent Boult with his own number 11 technique has kept out two deliveries. It is almost here for England.
OUT! BOWLED'EM! Matt Henry misses, Mark Wood hits! Straight delivery, which is just way too quick for the tailender, exposes his stumps and misses. England now need 1 wicket to win
Matt Henry b Mark Wood 7(13)
After 43 overs, New Zealand 180/8 ( Tim Southee 5 , Matt Henry 9)
Adil Rashid concedes four runs off his over. A couple of singles are rounded off by a delivery that gets an enormous amount of spin and eludes Jos Buttler's grasp. Two leg-byes from it. 126 runs required from 42 balls.
After 42 overs, New Zealand 176/8 ( Tim Southee 4 , Matt Henry 6)
Mark Wood has been having a great day at the office, and he continues his excellent form with another tidy over. Matt Henry gets a single off a vicious bouncer that leaps up at him out of the blue, the only run of the over. 130 runs required from 48 balls.
After 41 overs, New Zealand 175/8 ( Tim Southee 4 , Matt Henry 5)
Adil Rashid is back in the attack, despite being quite costly in his first few overs. He provides the Kiwis with a bit of respite, allowing them to take some singles and keep rotating strike between themselves. Four runs from the over. 131 runs required from 54 balls.
After 40 overs, New Zealand 171/8 ( Tim Southee 2 , Matt Henry 3)
Mitchell Santner follows Tom Latham back to the pavilion as New Zealand's innings crumbles. A gorgeous delivery from Mark Wood nails Santner on the pads, and he's given LBW. Santner gives Matt Henry a little time to get ready though, by appealing, but it was quite obvious. He departs on 12. Henry goes hammer and tongs from the first ball, whacking it through the covers, but yet again, it's Joe Root who chases it down and prevents the boundary. A wide and a single make it five from the over. 135 runs required from 60 balls.
After 39 overs, New Zealand 166/7 ( Mitchell Santner 12 , Tim Southee 1)
A bit of a bummer for New Zealand, as Tom Latham departs on 57 after being caught behind on a Liam Plunkett delivery. Latham is replaced by Tim Southee, who's shown that he can come up with blazes of glory from time to time. 2 runs come from the over. 140 runs required from 11 overs.
After 38 overs, New Zealand 164/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 57 , Mitchell Santner 11)
Well, that over was a bit of refreshing change of pace! A boundary apiece from Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner, along with a single and a double makes it 11 conceded from the over. That'll do the batsmen a world of good. 142 runs required from 12 overs.
Four!
Mitchell Santner chips in with a boundary through extra cover! It's a bit of a heavy-handed plonk, but anything will do I suppose.
Four!
Tom Latham celebrates his fifty with a boundary! The New Zealand batsman belts it past midwicket, and it races unopposed to the boundary ropes.
After 37 overs, New Zealand 153/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 50 , Mitchell Santner 7)
Tom Latham brings up his half century. It’s been a valiant, and slightly tedious, effort from him, which has gone a long way towards cementing New Zealand’s spot in the semi-finals. Just a couple of runs conceded in the over. 153 runs required from 13 overs.
After 36 overs, New Zealand 151/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 49 , Mitchell Santner 6)
Chris Woakes conceded 4 runs off the over. A single from the third delivery is followed by three runs in the final ball. Santner flicks a ball off his hip, and it rolls ever so slowly towards the boundary. It’s a long sprint for Mark Wood, but he perseveres and prevents it from going out for a four.
After 35 overs, New Zealand 147/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 48 , Mitchell Santner 3)
It seems like last over’s boundary was an exception, a blip in the matrix of this match, as Ben Stokes finishes yet another tidy over. Just one single comes off it, and we continue our ponderous crawl to the finish line. 159 runs required from 15 overs.
After 34 overs, New Zealand 146/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 47 , Mitchell Santner 3)
Chris Woakes followed up Stokes’ over, and starts off with an in-swinger that hits Latham’s pad. There’s a speculative appeal, but nothing comes of it. A couple of singles follow, after which Stokes takes an almighty tumble while fielding. He’ll live. Latham then smacks a straight drive down the line which speeds away to the boundary rope. There’s a brief delay in play as a streaker decides to liven up this dreary affair with a sprint across the field, naked as the day he was born. Latham steals a single off the last ball after resumption of play, to make it 7 from the over.
Four!
A straight drive from Tom Latham gives New Zealand their first boundary in a while. The shot is as straight as straight gets, squeezing between the umpire and the non-striker to run away for four.
Ross Taylor was a team mate of Jofra Archer in county cricket and obviously got used to playing him.
Taylor faced 11 balls from Archer and scored 10 runs.
In the other 32 balls that Archer has bowled, he's only conceded seven more runs, with only six of them off the bat.
After 33 overs, New Zealand 139/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 41 , Mitchell Santner 2)
Ben Stokes resumes the attack after the drinks break. A leg bye in the first ball of the over is followed up by two singles. Three dot balls follow, as Mitchell Santner directs a forlorn shrug towards Tom Latham. 167 runs required from 17 overs.
After 32 overs, New Zealand 136/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 40 , Mitchell Santner 1)
Just the one run then, as Jofra Archer bowls a splendid over. It's slow going here, and it looks unlikely to pick up in the imminent future for New Zealand. But the longer they hang on, the more difficult they make it for Pakistan, whose fans surely have an eye on this match right now. The players break for drinks.
If Bangladesh win the toss and bat first, Pakistan will be knocked without even a ball being bowled
Assuming New Zealand lose today say by 150 runs. Their NRR will then be 0.085.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 3, 2019
Pakistan currently on NRR -0.792 has an impossible task of winning their final game by 270+ runs, even if they manage 300 runs.
Batting 2nd they have no chance!#CWC19 #CWC2019#EngvNZ #NZvEng
After 31 overs, New Zealand 135/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 39 , Mitchell Santner 1)
The required run rate has hit 9, but the partnership of Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner continues to labor for every single. Ben Stokes concedes just three runs from the over, and almost gets a wicket when Latham takes a wild swing at the ball which catches a heavy top edge and sails into the air. It lands well clear of a sprinting Jos Buttler though.
After 30 overs, New Zealand 132/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 37 , Mitchell Santner 0)
Jofra Archer’s back and New Zealand’s nightmare continues. It seems like there’s just no respite for the floundering Kiwis, who could really do with a break right now. A wide and a leg bye are the only runs that come their way in this over.
After 29 overs, New Zealand 131/6 ( Tom Latham (W) 37 , Mitchell Santner 0)
What a way to announce yourself! Ben Stokes has been conspicuously absent from England’s bowling attack all afternoon, but he strikes with his very first ball to remove Colin de Grandhomme on 3. A slightly shorter delivery is pulled towards square leg by the Kiwi batsman, but he completely underestimates the amount of force required, and it sails into the safe hands of Joe Root. Mitchell Santner replaces CDG. The rest of the over passes by without incident, with a single and a wide the only two runs conceded.
After 28 overs, New Zealand 128/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 36 , Colin de Grandhomme 3)
Another economical over from Mark Wood goes by, and the Kiwis sink further into their quagmire of hopelessness. Tom Latham is the only one who looks like he's ready to pull off a miracle, and even he's unable to find an inch of space in the face of this relentless pressure. 2 runs off the over.
After 27 overs, New Zealand 126/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 35 , Colin de Grandhomme 2)
The combination of Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood has really changed the narrative of the game, taking the optimism out of even the most ardent of New Zealand supporters. Plunkett bowls yet another squeaky clean over which adds just the two runs to the Kiwi total.
After 26 overs, New Zealand 124/5 ( Tom Latham (W) 35 , Colin de Grandhomme 1)
What an over from Mark Wood! The English pacer gets the wicket of Jimmy Neesham in his very first ball with a gorgeous delivery that swerves into the Kiwi batsman, who gets a heavy inside edge on it and diverts it into the wickets. The incoming Colin de Grandhomme then faces a couple of dot balls before taking a quick single and getting off the mark. Latham is unable to add any more runs to the board in the over.
After 25 overs, New Zealand 123/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 35 , Jimmy Neesham 19)
Liam Plunkett is trying really hard to end this partnership and put this beyond New Zealand’s reach. He starts out with quick ball which goes out for a single, followed by a slow delivery that squirms past leg side and is declared a wide. A couple of singles and dot balls is then followed up by a boundary, which Tom Latham strokes through extra cover. Root chases it, but just pushes it onto the boundary rope in his attempt to stop it. Eight runs off the over
Four!
Joe Root did really well to prevent a boundary in the last over, but he's unable to do so on this occasion, as a cover drive from Latham reaches the rope.
After 24 overs, New Zealand 115/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 30 , Jimmy Neesham 17)
Mark Wood has joined Liam Plunkett, just as he did shortly after the end of the first powerplay. New Zealand’s attempt to launch a comeback was cut short when these two were bowling last, and maybe their return could be a sign of impending doom for the Kiwis. Seven runs come off the over, three of them from a gorgeous Tom Latham flick that is chased down by Joe Root.
After 23 overs, New Zealand 108/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 25 , Jimmy Neesham 16)
We seem to be done with spin for the moment, as Liam Plunkett returns to the attack. He starts off with a tidy over, with just four runs coming off it. Eoin Morgan has a number of options available to him at the moment, and he's doing well to cycle through them every now and again.
After 22 overs, New Zealand 104/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 22 , Jimmy Neesham 15)
Joe Root concedes seven runs, thanks to a deft boundary from the bat of Jimmy Neesham, who cuts the ball past backward point. A trio of singles supplement the scoring as New Zealand cross the 100-run mark.
Four!
Jimmy Neesham gets his first boundary, cutting a Joe Root delivery through point. These periodic boundaries are really helping the Kiwis stay within touching distance of the required run rate.
After 21 overs, New Zealand 97/4 ( Tom Latham (W) 20 , Jimmy Neesham 10)
All the runs are coming through Adil Rashid at the moment. The spinner has looked suspect at times, and he’s conceded 10 runs. Tom Latham takes advantage of an ill-placed ball to hammer a boundary past mid-off. A single and a double come on either side of the four.
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Trent Boult whacks a boundary, but he's miles off when he tries to repeat the feat and Jos Buttler whips the bails off without hesitation to end New Zealand's chase. England are into the semi-finals! A difficult spell in the middle of their campaign meant that qualification for the knockouts was far from a surety, but England have done extremely well to pick themselves up and fight back.
Preview: Even a defeat would not spell the end of either team's chances of emerging as one of the top four from the 10-team round-robin phase.
Were England to lose in Chester-le-Street, Pakistan could leapfrog them into the top four with victory over Bangladesh.
Given that they play each other in their final pool match, only one of Bangladesh — who also still have to face India — or Pakistan can draw level with New Zealand in the event the Black Caps lose on Wednesday.
And, with both Asian teams well behind on net run-rate, it would take a big New Zealand loss allied to a commanding Pakistan victory or two Bangladesh wins by big margins, to deny the 2015 losing finalists a place in the last four.
But right now, England and New Zealand's World Cup destiny is in their own hands.
England travel to the northeast buoyed by a 31-run win over an India side that were previously unbeaten.
Sunday's success against India, the team that recently replaced England at the top of the one-day international rankings, came after back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia had led many pundits to question their tournament nerve and nous.
But the pleasing aspect for England, other than the result, was that the defeat of India was built on many of the factors that have been key to their ODI revival since a first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.
