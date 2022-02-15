Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Australia Vs Sri Lanka At Manuka Oval, Canberra, 15 February, 2022

15 February, 2022
Starts 13:40 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

121/6 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Australia

Australia

124/4 (16.5 ov)

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka Australia
121/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.05 124/4 (16.5 ov) - R/R 7.37

Match Ended

Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

Josh Inglis - 9

Marcus Stoinis - 12

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Josh Inglis not out 21 18 2 0
Marcus Stoinis not out 12 8 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 4 0 22 0
Dasun Shanaka 0.5 0 11 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 102/4 (14.1)

22 (22) R/R: 8.25

Aaron Finch (C) 35(36) S.R (97.22)

c Charith Asalanka b Jeffrey Vandersay

Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I at Canberra, Full cricket score: Hosts seal series with two games to spare

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 15th, 2022
  • 17:58:45 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: Sri Lanka will be without leading leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the third Twenty20 cricket international against Australia after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Hasaranga, the top-ranked bowler in T20 international cricket, went into a seven-day isolation after a positive test hours before the start of play on Tuesday, with Sri Lanka needing a victory to keep the five-game series alive.

Australia will be looking to seal the five-match T20I series. Twitter @ICC

Australia will be looking to seal the five-match T20I series. Twitter @ICC

Australia won the toss and sent Sri Lanka in to bat as the hosts chase a series-clinching victory.

The T20 World Cup champions won the first two games in Sydney, the second in a Super Over on Sunday after the scores were level at the end of the regulation overs.

The Australians made three changes for the match at Canberra's Manuka Oval, with batting veteran Steve Smith sidelined because of the concussion he sustained in a fielding mishap late Sunday and bowlers Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa rested.

Wrist spinner Ashton Agar replaced Zampa, Mitch Starc returned in place of Cummins and allrounder Daniel Sams was drafted in to replace Smith.

Hasaranga was the third Sri Lankan player to test positive for the coronavirus on the brief tour, following Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando.

He was replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay, and Mendis returned for Game 3 in place of Avishka Fernando.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: February 15, 2022 17:58:45 IST

