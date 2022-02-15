Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of third T20I

  • Agence France-Presse
  • February 15th, 2022
  • 14:55:48 IST

Canberra: Sri Lanka were Tuesday hit by a third COVID-19 case on their Australia tour with the world's number one Twenty20 bowler Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive.

The star leg-spinner will miss the third game of the five-match T20 series in Canberra later Tuesday with the visitors trailing 2-0 and needing to win to keep their hopes alive.

"Wanindu Hasaranga has tested positive for Covid-19," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted. "Hasaranga is currently undergoing Covid-19 protocols and is placed in isolation."

The 24-year-old was among the top signings at the Indian Premier League auction over the weekend with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying $1.42 million for his services, underscoring his status as one of the game's most in-demand players.

Seamer Binura Fernando is also out of action after contracting the virus ahead of the second game in Sydney.

But opener Kusal Mendis, who tested positive before the opening game, has completed seven days of isolation and is available for selection, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 15, 2022 14:55:48 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID ahead of Australia tour
First Cricket News

Uncapped Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara tests positive for COVID ahead of Australia tour

The 27-year-old was a part of the 20-member Sri Lanka Squad to tour Australia for a five-match T20 International Series between 11 to 20 February.

Delhi records 1,410 COVID cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate down to 2.45%
India

Delhi records 1,410 COVID cases, 14 deaths; positivity rate down to 2.45%

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on 13 January

India added 1,07,474 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours; active cases decline to 12,25,011
India

India added 1,07,474 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours; active cases decline to 12,25,011

The active cases comprise 2.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.91 per cent