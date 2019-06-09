OUT ! New Zealand lose their second opener now, as Munro guides a back-of-length ball from Aftab, who collects his second wicket in the process, to Hamid at third man to depart after getting a promising start. NZ 41/2

Aftab gets another breakthrough for the Afghans, this time ending the second-wicket stand between Munro and Williamson, with the former departing for 22 after holing out to third man. Taylor walks out to bat at 4. Two runs and a wicket from Alam's fourth over.

FOUR ! Steered through the off side by Kane Williamson, who's starting to get into the groove right now. NZ 46/2

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan will not take any further part in today's proceedings after failing a second concussion test, confirms on-air commentator Mark Nicholas.

Naib continues from the other end. Williamson collects a boundary off the second delivery, guiding the ball through the cover region. Afghanistan then lose a review after an unsuccessful appeal for caught-behind against KW, with Gulbadin Naib making the signal right away. Flatline on Ultra-Edge is all that they get. Five off the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away behind square on the leg side by Taylor, who collects his first boundary. Fifty up for the Black Caps with that shot! NZ 52/2

Williamson splices a pull off the second delivery, the ball, luckily for him, landing out of mid on's reach. Taylor brings up the team fifty with a pull behind square on the leg side. Appeal for lbw against Taylor in the penultimate delivery, which ultimately gets turned down by the umpire. End of the first powerplay.

Naib walks away with a maiden at the end of his third over, with Kane Williamson opting to remain cautious and not showing any signs of impatience whatsoever.

Experienced spinner Mohammad Nabi is brought into the attack after the powerplay. Concedes a wide off the second delivery, which then is followed by three consecutive singles. Four off his first over.

Five off Nabi's fourth over, including a boundary to Taylor off the third delivery, in which the veteran batsman smashes the ball behind point.

Williamson narrowly escapes a run out in the last ball of the over after a mix-up with Taylor, making it to the striker's end in the last second. Three conceded by Nabi off his second over.

Taylor collects a single off the second delivery. Williamson then guides the ball towards deep midwicket, where the sweeper has to put in some agile work to save a couple of runs for the fielding side. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Taylor edges the ball through the vacant slip region, the ball running past short third man and racing away to the fence. NZ 71/2

Rahmat Shah gets a bowl in the 16th over, conceding a boundary off his first delivery, coming off an outside edge off Taylor's bat. Drinks brought out to the field now.

Four off Hamid's fifth over, including a wide off the second delivery that is called out for height. Taylor and Williamson, meanwhile, taking the easy approach at the moment.

FOUR ! Misfield by Hamid Hassan at sweeper cover, the ball then racing away to the boundary rope. NZ 80/2

Six off the over, including a boundary to Taylor off the fourth delivery in which the ball slips past Hamid Hassan at sweeper cover. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Kane Williamson charges down the track and pulls towards the deep midwicket fence. NZ 86/2

Taylor collects a single off the first delivery. Williamson charges down the track in the second delivery, pulling the ball towards the midwicket fence for a boundary. Another wide called for height in the delivery after the boundary. KW collects a single off the penultimate ball. Seven off the over.

He will need to find an answer to that strategy soon.

The result has been that his strike rate has really dropped. In his last two series his strike rate has been in the low 70's, and it's closer to 50 in this world cup so far.

By putting in a wide slip, captains are cutting off one of his favourite ways of accumulating runs.

Kane Williamson has really struggled to deal with the field that India used against him in the recent tour.

Tidy over from Rahmat, with just one run coming off it. New Zealand, meanwhile, are cruising towards the target right now, with the required rate below three at the moment. Wickets the need of the hour for the Afghans.

FOUR ! Cut away through the cover region by Kane Williamson, which brings up the fifty stand between him and Taylor for the third wicket! What's worse for Afghanistan is that it's also a no ball. NZ 94/2

Kane Williamson brings up the fifty stand with a boundary through cover off the first delivery, which is also a no-ball. The NZ skipper though, collects only a single in the free hit. Eight off the over. NZ need 76 to win off 29 overs.

Four singles collected off Rahmat's fourth over. Meanwhile the 100's up for the Black Caps in the 22nd over. NZ need 72 to win from 28 overs.

FOUR ! Taylor gets a thick outside edge that sends the ball flying over the leaping keeper. NZ 107/2

Six off the over, including a boundary to Taylor off the penultimate delivery, which is the result of a top edge that sends the ball flying high over the keeper. NZ need 66 to win from 27 overs.

FOUR ! Kane Williamson gets down on one knee, and sweeps the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary. NZ 113/2

Rahmat collects three dots, conceding back-to-back singles, followed by a boundary to Williamson off the last delivery of the over. NZ need 60 to win from 26 overs.

SIX ! Taylor crouches low, and smashes the ball onto the roof of the building beyond the midwicket fence! NZ 119/2

Fifty up for Kane Williamson, collecting a double off the last delivery of the 25th over to bring up the milestone! His 38th in ODI cricket, and one that has helped steady the New Zealand innings alongside the veteran Ross Taylor after the dismissal of the openers.

Taylor collects a six off the first delivery, the ball landing on the roof of the building beyond the midwicket fence, which requires a change of ball. Three singles collected off the next five deliveries, with Williamson collecting a brace off the last ball, bringing up his 38th ODI fifty in the process. 11 off the over, with NZ needing another 49 to win at the halfway stage in their innings. Looks like the veteran pair have decided to press the accelerator now with a handful of runs left to chase down.

FOUR ! Taylor collects another boundary for himself, this one being the result of a misfield by the fielder at deep backward square. Alam's not happy with that at all! NZ 130/2

OUT ! Alam finally breaks the stand, with Taylor missing a low full toss from the pacer that goes on to hit the base of his off stump. Some respite for the Afghans, although they'll need a flurry of wickets from here, including that of the set captain, if they are to turn the game on its head. NZ 130/3

FOUR ! Nice way to get off the mark, Latham just pushing at a full toss down the ground. NZ 134/3

Single collected off each of the first two balls. Taylor collects a boundary off the third delivery, one that is a result of a misfield by Zazai at fine leg. The Afghans then celebrate after the dismissal of Ross Taylor, who misses a low full toss from the pacer. Latham walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a boundary off his second delivery. 10 runs and a wicket from the over. NZ need 39 to win from 24 overs.

Naib returns to the attack in the 27th over, conceding seven off this one, including a couple of doubles to Williamson. NZ need 32 to win from 23 overs.

Ross Taylor getting out in the 40s is very unusual. The last time he got out between 40 and 50 was in the Champions Trophy in 2017.

Williamson sets off for a quick single off the second delivery. Appeal for lbw against Latham in the fourth delivery, one that is turned down and probably was pitching outside leg. Latham collects a single off the fifth ball. Just two off Alam's seventh over. NZ need 30 to win from 22 overs.

FOUR ! Wide outside off, Williamson smacks this freebie through the cover region! Brings up the 150 for the Black Caps. NZ 150/3

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries through the same region, this time hit on the front foot by the captain! NZ 154/3

Big over for New Zealand, with 12 runs coming off it, including back-to-back fours to Williamson, both going through the cover region. The Black Caps are nearly home now. NZ need 18 to win from 21 overs.

FOUR ! Williamson dispatches the full delivery from Hassan through the midwicket region for a four! The boundaries are suddenly flowing for the NZ skipper, who's batting in the 70s right now. NZ 159/3

Hamid Hassan is brought back into the attack. Williamson collects a boundary off the first ball, flicking it through the midwicket region. Williamson then dispatches what is the 20000th delivery he has faced in his international career through square leg for a single. Seven off the over. NZ need 11 to win from 20 overs.

Williamson and Latham are doing it in singles at the moment, with six of them coming off this over. NZ need five to win now. Just one hit over the boundary should do it.

Single collected off each off the first four deliveries, levelling the scores, followed by a dot off each of the last two deliveries. New Zealand need just one more run to collect their third win in as many games.

NEW ZEALAND WIN ! Kane Williamson fittingly collects the winning single with a pull behind square! As comprehensive a win as it can get for the Black Caps, with seven wickets and a little under 18 overs left!

Neesham: Very pleased with my performance. Afghanistan put us under pressure very early with the bat, but we knew we had the ability to dent them even after the start they got.

Jimmy Neesham is Man of the Match for taking 5 for 31

Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan skipper : We started really well. We didn't take responsibility. Some of us missed length balls and threw our wickets away. Credit goes to the New Zealand bowlers. We are not playing according to the plan, especially the batsmen. We need to go on for 50 overs and stay on the wicket. We started well, Aftab and Hamid. Also, the wicket wasn't supporting the fast bowlers, so we missed out on Rashid's services. I think we need a little more in the middle. We missed out some boundaries. We still have a long way to go. This is the high level of cricket.

Kane Williamson, NZ Captain: Outstanding effort from us. They (Afghanistan) got to very good start. We stuck to our plans and build up pressure in the middle overs. We told him (Ferguson) to bowl fast. He has been brilliant for us.

Toss News: New Zealand win toss and they have decided to bowl first. No changes for Kiwis, Afghanistan make 3 changes.

"I wouldn't mind batting first on this surface. Williamson opted to bowl because there's a nice green cover on this surface. Bit of a grass, but you'll profit as a batsman if you can get through the first half hour. Chasing later in the day will be easy. Not much of spin in here," says former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith

"Fresh, breezy but thankfully very very well. Very strong breeze, will play a big part," says former Australia cricketer Mel Jones.

DROPPED! Zazai hits this one right up in the air and three players converging on the ball near the long-on region, de Grandhomme went for it after confusion in calling and dropped it.

DROPPED! This is not going Kiwis way, another beautiful delivery from Boult, squared up Zazai, he edged it to Taylor, the ball was flying over the first slip, Taylor jumped, got his hand to it but could not hold on to it.

This is a great start for Afghanistan. Zazai taking on Henry in this over, smashed him for a six and then a four. The last ball was almost hammered for a boundary as well. Afghanistan on top at the moment and time for Kane to bring a bowling change here. Fifty up for Afghans.

OUT! Afghanistan lose first wicket and yet again it is this man Neesham, the partnership breaker, who provides the first breakthrough for Kiwis. Zazai was lured to hit the lofted the drive to deep cover and he fell for it, Munro standing there took a safe catch. Hazratullah Zazai c Munro b Neesham 34(28)

OUT! Second wicket falls for Afghanistan. Noor Ali Zadran departs as well, Rising delivery, targeted at his right shoulder and he edged it to the keeper behind. Two back-to-back wickets for New Zealand. They are back into the match. Noor Ali c Latham b Ferguson 31(38)

OUT! And one more gone, what is happening to Afghanistan? Neesham angles one into Rahmat Shah, he went early into playing the on-side push, the ball took the leading edge and flew to Guptill at backward point, who took an easy catch. Bread and butter for someone like Guptill really. Rahmat c Guptill b Neesham 0(4)

OUT! Afghanistan lose their fourth. Naib has to go. Short and wide from Neesham, who is having a great day in the field. Naib went after the ball, and reached it just enough to let the ball kiss the toe end of the bat and go to the keeper behind the stumps. Kiwis appealed straightaway, umpire raised the finger. Naib went upstairs as he felt he did not edge it. Obviously, he was wrong. Decision stays, review lost. Naib c Latham b Neesham 4(4)

Alright, we resume. Boult resumes the 23rd over. Shahidi guides the fourth ball to the third man fielder and brings up 100 for Afghanistan. Nabi plays the last two balls for no runs. Just 1 off the over.

OUT! Soft dismissal for Nabi. Nothing shot from him, slightly slower from the bowler, around the off stump line and Nabi lazily tried to cut it, the ball took the outside edge and flew to Latham behind the stumps. Nabi c Latham b Neesham 9(24)

OUT! Neesham has a five-wicket haul. He bangs it short and right into Najibullah's body, he could not deal with it, and ended up giving a catch to Latham behind the stumps. Najibullah c Latham b Neesham 4(3)

OUT! That's the end of Ikram, over-pitched and Ikram went for it, but could not connect it well, hit it straight to Martin Guptill behind point and there was no way he was going to drop this one. Ikram Alikhil c Guptill b de Grandhomme 2(22

OUT! Too quick for Rashid, Ferguson banged it hard on the ground and it rose it seemed like off the good length, Rashid could not deal with it, he rather found himself in very awkward position, as the ball hit the helmet grill and it shook him up before dislodging the bails. Kane Williamson walked up to him and had a word of concern as Rashid still looked shaken up. Hope, no serious damage done to him as he walks back. Rashid Khan b Ferguson 0(4)

OUT! That's the end of Aftab's short slogging stint. Another ugly heave from him and this time, the ball takes the top edge again flies in the air behind the wickets, Latham lines himself up and takes a good catch. Aftab Alam c Latham b Ferguson 14(10)

FOUR! That's fifty for Shahidi, makes room and smashes the ball past the mid-wicket region for a boundary. What a knock from him.

OUT! That's the end of Afghanistan's innings. Ball shaping away from Shahidi, who made room, heaved but the ball took the outside edge and flew right in front of third man, who took a good catch diving ahead. Shahidi goes back for 59 made off 99. Afghanistan end up with 172. Shahidi c Matt Henry b Ferguson 59(99)

OUT ! What a start for the Afghans, as Aftab Alam removes Martin Guptill off the first ball of the New Zealand innings! Guptill gets squared up in the very first delivery, getting an inside edge that deflects off his thigh pad, lobbing over to Najib at point for a catch. NZ 0/1

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Preview: Ross Taylor insists New Zealand are ready for a trial by spin against Afghanistan on Saturday as they look to keep their winning momentum going in the World Cup.

The Kiwis edged out Bangladesh by two wickets on Wednesday, with Taylor hitting 82 in his team's tense chase at the Oval to record their second straight win in as many matches.

New Zealand, who were finalists in the 2015 edition, have relied on their paceman to get favourable results, but Taylor believes tackling spin will be key against the Asian minnows at Taunton.

"I think against Afghanistan, they have a lot of spin there, so something to factor in," said Taylor, who has recorded three 40 plus scores in his last four ODI innings.

"But two from two, that was what we wanted to do and we were able to do it." While Taylor and skipper Kane Williamson got the runs during their 105-run partnership in London, it was their pace attack led by Matt Henry that ran through the Bangladesh batting.

Henry claimed four wickets to take his tally to seven in two games.

He is well supported by Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, who can clock speeds up to 96 mph.

Taylor believes that Ferguson, with his express pace, is the key man for the Black Caps.

"Lockie, he just gives you that X-factor. Obviously our fastest bowler. He is going to be a key factor for us if we're going to feature in this tournament," said Taylor.

"I think he's creating pressure for the guy at the other end (to take wickets)," he added.

Ferguson's pace partner Henry said that Afghanistan are a "dangerous side" and New Zealand will treat them with "utmost respect".

Squad

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

With AFP inputs