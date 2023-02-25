India captain Harmanpreet Kaur penned an emotional note on Twitter after her side’s heartbreaking elimination from the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. India lost the last-four match by a narrow margin of 5 runs to defending champions Australia on Thursday.

Harmanpreet scored a blistering 52 off 34 balls and put India in command of the 173-run chase but her unfortunate run out brought Australia back into the game who went on to clinch a thrilling win. The defeat extended India’s long wait for an ICC title.

The India captain took to Twitter to thank the fans and assured them that her team will “come back strongly” from the tragic defeat.

“This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team lose. All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there,” Harmanpreet wrote on Twitter.

This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .🙏🏼🇮🇳 — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 24, 2023

Reacting to her run out and India’s defeat, Harmanpreet after the match had said: “The way I got run out, (it) can’t be unluckier than that. Putting the effort was important and we were happy to go to the last ball. We wanted to fight till the last ball.”

Meanwhile, former India captain Diana Edulji has slammed Team India for losing another match for a winning position. She also lambasted Harmanpreet for not being professional which led to her being run out.

Harmanpreet’s bat got stuck in the pitch while attempting a second run, leading to her dismissal.

“Every time you lose a winning game, it is a habit. BCCI has to take a strong call and not give in to the demands of the players. Have a proper strategy for the future. We have had enough of this star culture. It is not going to work like this,” said Edulji.

“She (Harmanpreet) is thinking the bat got stuck but if you see the second run she was jogging. Why are you running in a relaxed manner when you know when your wicket is so important? You have to play professional cricket to win.”

