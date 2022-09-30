Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlotte Dean run-out: It wasn't a part of our plan but was within the rules

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has opened up on the Charlotte Dean run out and said that it wasn’t a part of the plan but was well within the rules. Kaur further lauded Deepti Sharma for her awareness.

During the final ODI between the two sides at Lord’s, London, India spinner Deepti had effected the run out of Dean that has since snowballed into one of the biggest cricketing controversies in recent memory. The Indian team won that match by 16 runs while defending a target of 170 and in the process, completed a 3-0 sweep.

“We were noting these things from last couple of games. She was taking long strides and undue advantage, it was Deepti’s awareness (that she took the bails off),” Harmanpreet said.

“It was not part of the plan but everyone was there to win the game. Whenever you are on the ground, you want to win at any cost. The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules.”

“Whatever happened, it was not part of the plan but it has happened, we need to move on,” said Harmanpreet.

The Harmanapreet-led side will now begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday. Talking about the tournament, the right-handed batter insisted that the team management is keen on trying different combinations.

“A lot of T20s are coming up ahead of the World Cup. Players who have not got enough chances can also get match time before the World Cup. There are lot of areas we can work on. We are going to see if somebody else can get a chance in the first six overs and players can also be tried out in the middle overs and death overs.”

“Bowling also we need to try for the right team combination. Jemi is fine, she batted in the nets today,” said Harmanpreet while also providing a fitness update on Jemimah Rodrigues.

