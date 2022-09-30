Can anyone beat Wasim Jaffer when it comes to witty tweets? We don’t think so. And his latest tweet on the Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean run-out controversy is just another example. During the third ODI between India and England on Saturday, 24 September, Deepti Sharma stopped in the middle of her bowling action and pulled off the bails at the non-striker’s end, sending Dean back to the pavilion. The run-out led to India sealing a 3-0 whitewash over England.

Several current and former players have since then dissected the incident, delivering their own verdicts on the controversy. English cricketers and media heavily criticised Deepti for her antics. Giving it back, Wasim Jaffer shared his stand on the controversy and we could smell loads of sarcasm. The former Indian cricketer decided to poke fun at the English media and the players using an incident from a cycling race.

Journalist Ian Fraser had shared a video explaining how “Italian cyclist Michael Guerra decided to use a plank while riding to use the advantage of aerodynamics to get past his opponents.” Retweeting the video, Jaffer said that an English cyclist would have never done such a thing, even if it was in the rule book. He wrote, “It may be within the rules, but it’s against the spirit of cycling. I’d never do it” an English cyclist said.”

“It maybe within the rules but it’s against the spirit of cycling. I’d never do it” an English cyclist said 😏 https://t.co/gtg4lhgxD8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 30, 2022



It seems that the run-out controversy is not dying down anytime soon. While Deepti Sharma said that Dean was given multiple warnings for leaving the crease, the England cricketer refuted the claim, stating that she wasn’t given one.

Notably, the Marylebone Cricket Club — who are the custodians of the laws of cricket — had earlier this year removed this mode of dismissal from the ‘unfair play’ section of their laws, and added it to the ‘run out’ section. The ICC is slated to adopt the change from October 1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.