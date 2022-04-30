Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Yuzvendra Chahal's post for the 'Hitman' will melt your heart

Cricket

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Yuzvendra Chahal's post for the 'Hitman' will melt your heart

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma turns 35 today, 30 April. As wishes kept pouring in for the Mumbai Indians captain, one of the people who stood out was Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner posted a special message for the Hitman on social media, melting everyone’s hearts.

Calling Sharma his “big brother”, Chahal said that his love and respect for the Hitman “will always be constant on & off field”.

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Image: Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter/@yuzi_chahal

Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal. Image: Yuzvendra Chahal Twitter/@yuzi_chahal

The legspinner also shared some pictures of himself with Rohit Sharma, while wishing the MI skipper a “lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health”.

"The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field. Found my bade bhaiya. Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health. Happy birthday Hitman," said the post.

View Chahal’s post here:

Apart from being together in the Indian squad, Chahal and Sharma also played together for the Mumbai Indians. The legspinner got his big break in the Indian Premier League when he was picked up by MI in 2011. He stayed with the team till 2013, before moving to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal is with the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the IPL and has performed brilliantly. The bowler is presently leading the list of Purple Cap contenders with 18 wickets to his name in eight matches.

As for Rohit Sharma, the Hitman has had a disappointing season so far in the tournament. The MI skipper has scored 153 runs in eight games, with an average of 19.13.

He registered an unwanted record to his name this season when he became the only batsman to have been dismissed for a duck 14 times in the history of the IPL.

MI, too, has failed to kick-start their campaign in the cash-rich league. The side is yet to register a victory and remains languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight successive losses.

Rohit Sharma’s MI will face off against Rajasthan Royals on 30 April at the DY Patil Stadium.

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 30, 2022 16:03:13 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal maintains lead even as T Natarajan, Dwayne Bravo close gap in purple cap list
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal maintains lead even as T Natarajan, Dwayne Bravo close gap in purple cap list

Rajsthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is sitting on top with 18 wickets in seven matches.

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's top-five records in International cricket
First Cricket News

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's top-five records in International cricket

Rohit Sharma has been absolutely magnificent in red-ball cricket. On his birthday, we take a look at the Indian skipper’s top 5 records in international cricket.

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 times when the 'Hitman' shone with the bat in IPL
First Cricket News

Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 times when the 'Hitman' shone with the bat in IPL

Rohit Sharma turns 35 today and on his birthday, we take a look at his most impressive IPL innings.