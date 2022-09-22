Happy Birthday Jay Shah: Indian cricketers, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extend wishes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah celebrates his 34th birthday today, 22 September. The son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah assumed the post of BCCI Secretary in October 2019.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was elected the President of the board at the same time. Though their three-year tenure was to be completed this year, the Supreme Court, on 14 September approved BCCI’s proposal to make modifications to the board’s constitution, which would allow Ganguly and Shah to continue in their existing roles without having to undergo the required three-year cooling-off period. However, no final decision has been taken yet by BCCI in this matter. Notably, Shah also holds the position of the President of the Asian Cricket Council.

On the occasion of Jay Shah’s birthday, a lot of former and active Indian cricketers have come forward to extend their best wishes

Ganguly took to his personal Twitter handle and wished a “very happy birthday” to his colleague. “May god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success,” Dada further wrote.

Wish Jay Shah @JayShah a very happy birthday..may god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success @bcci pic.twitter.com/7b36JNXfi8 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 22, 2022



India’s iconic batter Virat Kohli also tweeted, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Jay Shah.”

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @JayShah — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2022



Opener Shikhar Dhawan wished the honorary BCCI Secretary the “best of Health and happiness.”

Happiest Birthday @JayShah, Honorary Secretary @BCCI & President. Wishing you best of Health and happiness. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 22, 2022



India legend Yuvraj Singh penned an appreciatory tweet saying, “Cricket continues to grow rapidly under your able administration, especially in Punjab where we are thankful for your support to take the sport and training facilities to the next level.”

Happy Birthday @JayShah! Cricket continues to grow rapidly under your able administration, especially in Punjab where we are thankful for your support to take the sport & training facilities to the next level. Best wishes for ur good health & success 👍🏻 @pcacricket @gulzarchahal — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 22, 2022



India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav wished Shah “a year filled with abundant success and good health.”

A very happy birthday to you, @JayShah sir! Wish you a year filled with abundant success and good health 😇 pic.twitter.com/9WVG3ypjUM — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 22, 2022



Here are some other special birthday wishes for Jay Shah from Indian cricketers:

A very happy birthday @JayShah!Wishing you success in taking Indian Cricket to the very best level! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2022

Heartiest Birthday Greetings to @JayShah, Secretary @BCCI & President, ACC. May god bless you with great health, immense joy, long life & a very successful career ahead. With your passion & dynamism, may you continue to promote sports for many more years to come — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 22, 2022

Wishing a very happy birthday to honorary secretary of @bcci Shri @JayShah ji. Your efforts towards grooming the young talents of India is marvellous. May Mahadev bless you with good health and a lot of success. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 22, 2022



In light of the Supreme Court decision, it remains to be seen if the BCCI’s annual general meeting, provisionally scheduled for October 18 in Mumbai, will include any additional surprises. Elections at the upcoming AGM are very certainly not going to happen, as per reports, but equations have been known to shift on the floor of the house before. Although it is too soon to draw any conclusions, there has been no indication that the BCCI’s leadership will change. The board is anticipated to choose continuity in line with the apex court.

