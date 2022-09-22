Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Happy Birthday Jay Shah: Indian cricketers, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly extend wishes

On the occasion of Jay Shah’s birthday, a lot of former and active Indian cricketers have come forward to wish one of the major persons in the BCCI.

File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Twitter/@JayShah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah celebrates his 34th birthday today, 22 September. The son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah assumed the post of BCCI Secretary in October 2019.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was elected the President of the board at the same time. Though their three-year tenure was to be completed this year, the Supreme Court, on 14 September approved BCCI’s proposal to make modifications to the board’s constitution, which would allow Ganguly and Shah to continue in their existing roles without having to undergo the required three-year cooling-off period. However, no final decision has been taken yet by BCCI in this matter. Notably, Shah also holds the position of the President of the Asian Cricket Council.

On the occasion of Jay Shah’s birthday, a lot of former and active Indian cricketers have come forward to extend their best wishes

Ganguly took to his personal Twitter handle and wished a “very happy birthday” to his colleague. “May god bless him with a healthy and long life of happiness and success,” Dada further wrote.


India’s iconic batter Virat Kohli also tweeted, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Jay Shah.”


Opener Shikhar Dhawan wished the honorary BCCI Secretary the “best of Health and happiness.”


India legend Yuvraj Singh penned an appreciatory tweet saying, “Cricket continues to grow rapidly under your able administration, especially in Punjab where we are thankful for your support to take the sport and training facilities to the next level.”


India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav wished Shah “a year filled with abundant success and good health.”


Here are some other special birthday wishes for Jay Shah from Indian cricketers:


In light of the Supreme Court decision, it remains to be seen if the BCCI’s annual general meeting, provisionally scheduled for October 18 in Mumbai, will include any additional surprises. Elections at the upcoming AGM are very certainly not going to happen, as per reports, but equations have been known to shift on the floor of the house before. Although it is too soon to draw any conclusions, there has been no indication that the BCCI’s leadership will change. The board is anticipated to choose continuity in line with the apex court.

Updated Date: September 22, 2022 15:43:00 IST

