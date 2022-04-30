Tata IPL 2022 GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Update: Shami removes Virat Kohli

After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 144/4 ( Glenn Maxwell 27 , Shahbaz Ahmed 1)
RCB lose Karthik in that one but Maxwell continue with his stroke play.
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Gujarat Titans
|150/4 (18.2 ov) - R/R 8.18
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Glenn Maxwell
|Batting
|33
|17
|3
|2
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Batting
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|29
|1
|Lockie Ferguson
|3.2
|0
|32
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 138/4 (17.3)
|
12 (12) R/R: 14.4
Shahbaz Ahmed 1(1)
Glenn Maxwell 11(4)
|
Dinesh Karthik (W) 2(3) S.R (66.66)
c Mohammad Shami b Rashid Khan
FOUR! Maxwell is unstoppable at the moment. Plays that switch-hit with perfection and hammers that back of the length ball for a four.
WICKET! Another one bites the dust as Rashid strikes and removes Dinesh Karthik. The batter goes across the line a bit on that length ball around the middle stump but msicues his stroke and that's gone straight up in the air. Shami who is stationed at short fine leg takes a sitter.
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 136/3 ( Glenn Maxwell 21 , Dinesh Karthik (W) 1)
SIX! A maximum to finish that one. Maxwell pulls that short one from Shami and the right-handed batter has started to accelerate now.
WICKET! Kohli DEPARTS. Shami bowls a perfect yorker on the off stump line and Kohli who tries to give himself some room completely misses it. The ball hits the off stump and the batter has to walk back for 58.
SIX! Maxwell finally connects one. Shami bowls that in the slot and the batter smashes that away for maximum over deep mid-wicket.
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 121/2 ( Virat Kohli 57 , Glenn Maxwell 8)
Alzarri Joseph has done a good job in that over. RCB haven't really been able to get runs in that one and Maxwell has continued to struggle.
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 117/2 ( Virat Kohli 55 , Glenn Maxwell 7)
Sangwan has broken the steady stand after he removes Patidar in that one.
FOUR! A valiant effort in the deep but that has gone to the boundary. Maxwell plays that one in the air but couldn't time his stroke. The fielder came charging in but it falls short of him and the ball races away to the boundary.
WICKET! The partnership of 99 has been finally broken. The batter went across the stumps and Sangwan followed him and bowled a low full toss. Patidar wanted to scoop that one but couldn't connect and the ball went in the air. Gill who was stationed at square leg takes an easy catch.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score streaming, IPL 2022: Another one bites the dust as Rashid strikes and removes Dinesh Karthik
PREVIEW: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to shrug off their recent defeats when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans for the first time in this season of the Indian Premier League.
Coming into this match, Gujarat Titans are at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while the Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth with five wins and four losses.
Wriddhiman Saha was superb for the Gujarat Titans in the last match and now they would want the likes of Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya to make vital contributions.
On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had the expected results from their top order. Virat Kohli needs to score runs and captain Faf du Plessis has to rekindle some of the form he had shown earlier in the tournament.
When will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.
Where will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?
The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.
What time will the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?
The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The GT vs RCB match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep,Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Anuj Rawat, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul
