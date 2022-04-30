Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Tata IPL 2022 RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Update: Buttler, Parag depart in quick succession

21:04 (IST)

After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 126/4 ( Shimron Hetmyer 1 , Riyan Parag 0)

SIX! SIX! SIX! SIX! Buttler finally tees off in the 16th over to give Rajasthan a much-needed boost after the boundaries had dried up in the middle overs, smashing four consecutive maximums to bring up yet another half-century this season. An uinder-pressure Shokeen though has the last laugh as Buttler holes out to long off in the last ball of the over.

21:02 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Only fitting for Shokeen to dismiss Buttler after getting smashed for four consecutive sixes by the Englishman. Darts one wide from round the wicket, and Buttler stretches his arms, looking to smash this down the ground. Manages to hit it off the toe end, and ends up offering long off a simple catch. RR 126/4

Buttler c Yadav b Shokeen 67(52)

20:57 (IST)
six

SIX! Jos Buttler crosses fifty yet again in what is turning out to be an unreal season for the English keeper-batter so far! Brings up the milestone with back-to-back sixes off Hritik Shokeen in the 16th over, taking 48 balls for him to get there today. RR 114/3

20:54 (IST)

After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 102/3 ( Jos Buttler 43 , Shimron Hetmyer 1)

Sams removes Mitchell at the start of his final over, deceiving the Kiwi all-rounder with an offcutter. He is erratic in the remainder of the over though, firing a steep bouncer that flies over the keeper and runs all the way for five wides, followed by a low full toss that is dispatched by Buttler towards fine leg for a boundary in the fourth delivery. 11 runs and a wicket from the over, as Sams signs off with 1/32.

20:46 (IST)
wkt

OUT! The pressure that had been building due to the slow accumulation of runs gets the better of Daryl Mitchell as he ends up getting a leading edge off an off-cutter from Dan Sams, offering Rohit Sharma a sitter at extra cover. RR 91/3

Mitchell c Rohit b Sams 17(20)

20:45 (IST)

After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 91/2 ( Jos Buttler 38 , Daryl Mitchell 17)

Kartikeya, who’s mixed things up quite nicely and has bowled both finger and wrist spin so far today, bowls out his final over on his IPL debut, conceding just four singles and signing off with impressive figures of 1/19. Just six overs to go in the Rajasthan innings and they’re yet to cross the 100-mark at the moment.

20:38 (IST)

After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 87/2 ( Jos Buttler 36 , Daryl Mitchell 15)

Sams returns for a third over, replacing fellow Aussie quick Meredith. The Royals, meanwhile, are still unable to guide the ball towards the boundary, and are restricted to rotating the strike through singles, five of which are added in this over along with a wide. Second timeout of the innings signalled by the umpire.

20:35 (IST)

After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 81/2 ( Jos Buttler 33 , Daryl Mitchell 13)

Another tidy over from Kartikeya with just three coming off it, all of them through singles. Buttler, meanwhile, is batting on 33 off 38 deliveries, and is starting to show signs of impatience. Mumbai bowlers have done well to keep the Rajasthan batters quiet so far, with Rajasthan going at under seven-an-over at the end of the 12th over.

20:29 (IST)

After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/2 ( Jos Buttler 31 , Daryl Mitchell 12)

Meredith returns as Pollard is taken off after just one over. Mitchell collects a single off the first delivery, followed by a brace to Buttler in the second. Meredith does well to keep Buttler quiet in the remaining deliveries even as the Englishman looks to hit the ball out of the park, collecting three dots though also conceding a wide down the leg side in the process. Buttler keeps the strike with a single off the last ball.

20:23 (IST)

After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 73/2 ( Jos Buttler 28 , Daryl Mitchell 11)

Kartikeya continues on the other side of the drinks break. Mitchell collects a boundary off the first delivery with a well-timed reverse sweep. Buttler and Mitchell then rotate the strike among themselves with a single off each of the subsequent deliveries. Nine from the over.

19:07 (IST)

Teams:

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
19:02 (IST)

TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss, and skipper Rohit Sharma opts to bowl

RR vs MI Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live update: SIX! SIX! SIX! SIX! Buttler finally tees off in the 16th over to give Rajasthan a much-needed boost after the boundaries had dried up in the middle overs, smashing four consecutive maximums to bring up yet another half-century this season. An uinder-pressure Shokeen though has the last laugh as Buttler holes out to long off in the last ball of the over.

Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians live score streaming, IPL 2022: Riding on the momentum of winning three matches on the bounce, a confident Rajasthan Royals will take on bottom-placed and out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals come into this match placed second in the standings and they have lost only two games and won six while Mumbai Indians are already out of the race after having lost all their eight matches so far.

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during toss of match 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 2nd April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with his Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson. Sportzpics

There will be a lot of focus on Mumbai Indians’ batting order against a well-rounded Rajasthan bowling unit, especially after their failure in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 30 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians match start?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch RR vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan

Updated Date: April 30, 2022 21:04:22 IST

