Wooden spooners Delhi Capitals (DC) face a daunting task in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday as they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their quest to return to winning ways. After five straight defeats, DC clinched two successive wins only for the streak to end with a defeat with Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Still, with two wins from the last three matches, DC never had it so good in IPL 2023. On Tuesday, they will look to bounce back to give their ongoing campaign some more teeth. And to make that possible, they will need to maxmise in-form Axar Patel’s talent.

The all-rounder is DC’s second-highest run-getter with 211 runs but has been forced to bat at No 7 spot. The same strategy cost DC the game against SRH. In the 198-run chase against SRH, Delhi were 125/4 by 13.2 overs but sending Priyam Garg and Sarfaraz Khan ahead of Axar proved costly. DC lost the momentum and Axar’s blistering 29 off 14 also could not help DC to a win eventually.

Skipper David Warner after the match explained that the Indian all-rounder could be promoted in the batting order and all eyes will be on DC’s next move.

Warner’s team will also need to improve their batting in key areas to have a chance of beating defending champions Gujarat. DC have also lost the most wickets to spin in IPL 2023 and also have the lowest run-rate against pacers. To make matter worse, Delhi are the only side that has no batter with a 140+ strike rate.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya’s GT are on a three-game winning streak. The only issue for them is the form of Wriddhiman Saha, who has made just 151 runs in eight matches this season.

But their all-round team has been able to solve all the puzzles this season so far.

Recent form (last 5 games)

Gujarat Titans: WWWLW

Delhi Capitals: LWWLL

GT vs DC weather report: The match will take place in Ahmedabad and rain is not expected to play any part during the game. There will be cloud cover and temperature could vary between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius.

GT vs DC head-to-head: Gujarat are unbeaten against Delhi, having won both matches so far.

GT vs DC likely playing XIs

GT: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Josh Little

DC: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishan Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

GT vs DC live streaming: The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website. It can also be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.