Gautam Gambhir delivers fiery speech in Lucknow Super Giants dressing room after 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans

Gautam Gambhir gave an earful to Lucknow Super Giants players in the dressing room after the side was handed a 62-run humiliating loss by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Tuesday night.

40-year-old Gambhir, who serves as the mentor of the new franchise, was heard calling his players weak in an Instagram video as they gave up easily in a one-sided affair to Gujarat Titans. The former two-time IPL-winning captain said a competition like IPL is no place for being weak.

“There is nothing wrong in losing it is absolutely fine, One team has to win one team has to lose," Gambhir said to his player in the dressing room. But there is a lot wrong in giving up.

"Today I thought that we gave up we were weak. And honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten sides in this competition but I felt today we lacked the game sense.”

The match seemed evenly balanced, in fact, titled a bit in LSG's favour at the halfway, as Lucknow bowlers held Titans at an achievable 144/4 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill held his bat with a 63 not out of 39 deliveries while express pacer Avesh Khan notched up four wickets.

However, LSG were all out for a dismal 82 in reply as Rashid Khan (4/24), Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) ran through their batting order.

