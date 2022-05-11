Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Gautam Gambhir delivers fiery speech in Lucknow Super Giants dressing room after 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans

Cricket

Gautam Gambhir delivers fiery speech in Lucknow Super Giants dressing room after 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans

Gautam Gambhir gave an earful to Lucknow Super Giants players in the dressing room after the side was handed a 62-run humiliating loss by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Tuesday night.

Gautam gambhir mentor of lsg during match 12 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 4th April 2022 Photo by Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for IPL

Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics for IPL

40-year-old Gambhir, who serves as the mentor of the new franchise, was heard calling his players weak in an Instagram video as they gave up easily in a one-sided affair to Gujarat Titans. The former two-time IPL-winning captain said a competition like IPL is no place for being weak.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir (centre) speaks to player in the dressing room after their match against Gujarat Titans in Pune on Tuesday. LSG/Instagram (Screengrab)

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir (centre) speaks to player in the dressing room after their match against Gujarat Titans in Pune on Tuesday. LSG/Instagram (Screengrab)

“There is nothing wrong in losing it is absolutely fine, One team has to win one team has to lose," Gambhir said to his player in the dressing room. But there is a lot wrong in giving up.

"Today I thought that we gave up we were weak. And honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten sides in this competition but I felt today we lacked the game sense.”

The match seemed evenly balanced, in fact, titled a bit in LSG's favour at the halfway, as Lucknow bowlers held Titans at an achievable 144/4 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill held his bat with a 63 not out of 39 deliveries while express pacer Avesh Khan notched up four wickets.

However, LSG were all out for a dismal 82 in reply as Rashid Khan (4/24), Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) ran through their batting order.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 15:20:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Rashid, Shubman shine as Gujarat Titans breeze past Lucknow Super Giants to qualify for playoffs
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Rashid, Shubman shine as Gujarat Titans breeze past Lucknow Super Giants to qualify for playoffs

Even though LSG did a decent job with the ball to restrict GT to 144 for 4 after being asked to bowl, the KL Rahul-led side flopped with the bat as they were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans cruise into playoffs with comfortable 62-run win vs Lucknow Super Giants
Photos

IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans cruise into playoffs with comfortable 62-run win vs Lucknow Super Giants

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26

IPL 2022: 'Brilliant win, champion stuff' Twitterati laud Gujarat Titans for booking playoffs spot
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: 'Brilliant win, champion stuff' Twitterati laud Gujarat Titans for booking playoffs spot

Twitteratti was full of praise for the debutants as they became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.