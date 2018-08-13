Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara dismisses rumours of foray into politics amid comparisons with Imran Khan
Kumar Sangakkara has publicly reiterated his lack of desire for a career in politics, stating that he has never harboured a desire to become a politician and that he will never run for office.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Monsoon Session sees falling standards of deliberative law: In a democracy, Parliament belongs to all MPs, especially Opposition
-
China printing foreign currencies on huge scale, secures contracts for production from Belt-Road countries: Report
-
Rahul Gandhi challenges Narendra Modi to debate Rafale deal: In Karnataka's Bidar, Congress chief calls Nirmala Sitharaman a liar
-
Sui Dhaaga trailer: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan play an endearing couple in this story of self-sufficiency
-
Why Narendra Modi is a better bet for Indian economy in 2019; Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition has only anti-BJP rhetoric
-
Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat believes experience, confidence will help her clinch maiden gold at event
-
सोमनाथ चटर्जी: भारत की बदलती राजनीति के 'असाधारण साक्षी' का जाना
-
कंस्टीट्यूशन क्लब के बाहर जेएनयू स्टूडेंट उमर खालिद पर फायरिंग, बाल-बाल बचे
-
राहुल गांधी का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- '56 इंच का सीना है तो किसानों को दें 50 फीसदी लोन'
-
DMK पर अधिकार की लड़ाई में अड़े अड़ागिरि, बोले- पार्टी कैडर मेरे साथ
-
चीन में छप रहे भारतीय नोट, रिपोर्ट में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Colombo: Sri Lanka's batting legend Kumar Sangakkara said on Monday that he had no intention of making a foray into politics after local media reported he was eyeing next year's presidential elections.
File image of Kumar Sangakkara. Reuters
Sangakkara's comments came amid a media frenzy comparing him to Imran Khan, the cricketing great who is set to be sworn in as Pakistan's prime minister on Saturday.
"I would like to put to rest speculation and rumour once and for all, confirming that I do not harbour any ambitions for political office," Sangakkara, 40, said in a statement, adding, "I never have, and, with enormous certainty, I can say I never will."
Sri Lanka's ruling coalition, as well as the main opposition, are yet to name their candidates for next year's presidential election.
Several cricket legends in the country have successfully switched to politics. Sri Lanka's World Cup winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga is a minister in the current government, while former skipper Sanath Jayasuriya served as a deputy minister after he retired from the international game.
Sangakkara quit Test cricket in August 2015 after aggregating 12,400 runs from 134 matches with 11 double centuries.
The former skipper, considered one of the all-time greats, steered his side to the final of the 2011 World Cup before losing to India.
Updated Date:
Aug 13, 2018
Also See
Former Sri Lanka skippers Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda de Silva deny match-fixing allegations
New Zealand turn down offer to resume tours in Pakistan after 15 years due to security concerns
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Spinner Akila Dananjaya bags six wickets as hosts seal victory in ODI series