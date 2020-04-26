First Cricket
Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik willing to co-operate with ICC, PCB to get clean chit

Malik said when the board could allow other guilty players to make a comeback, he should also be given the same opportunity.

Press Trust of India, Apr 26, 2020 22:31:31 IST

Former captain Salim Malik is ready to co-operate with the International Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board to get their clearance, which will allow him to earn a living from the game.

Salim Malik during his playing days. Getty Images

In a video message, the former Test captain, who was banned in 2000 for life for match-fixing by the PCB on the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Malik Qayyum judicial commission report, also apologised to the nation and his fans for his actions.

Though Malik had his life ban lifted in 2008 by a lower district and sessions court, the PCB has not allowed him back into its fold.

The 57-year-old said he was ready to cooperate unconditionally with the ICC and PCB and complete all rehab programs which a player has to undergo for a comeback.

"Purely on human rights ground I think I also deserve a second chance to earn my livelihood from cricket which has always been my bread and butter," said Malik.

According to a reliable source in the board, Malik has not got clearance to make a comeback into cricket in coaching or any other capacity because he has still not responded to a PCB notice issued to him in 2013 over the nature of his meetings in the UK.

"After the board banned him for life in 2000 on the recommendations of the Justice (retd) Malik Qayyum judicial commission, Malik had some meetings in the UK the transcripts of which were obtained by the ICC and which raised doubts over the purpose of these meetings," the source told PTI.

The source said after Malik had applied to the board to give him permission to work as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy around 2010-11, the board had then issued him a notice to first explain the nature of his meetings.

"Malik to date has not responded to the notice and that is why the PCB and ICC are not willing to give any clear statement on why Malik is not allowed to engage in any cricket activities," the source said.

Malik represented Pakistan in 103 Tests and 283 One-day Internationals. He is considered among the finest batsmen to have come out of Pakistan.

Apr 26, 2020

