Former India opener Wasim Jaffer backs Rohit Sharma to score double centuries in overseas conditions

Former India opener and Mumbai cricket legend Wasim Jaffer, has backed Rohit Sharma to hit double centuries in Test cricket in overseas conditions as well as on home soil. Jaffer was talking to ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.

Known for his penchant to effortlessly score runs, Rohit has many records to his name, including the highest score in an ODI innings (264). The right-handed batsman is known to play big innings once he sticks to the crease. The Hitman scored his first Test double century against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019.

Jaffer opined that Rohit is vulnerable in the initial 40 minutes, but if he manages to get settled on the crease, he can make double centuries anywhere in the world.

“Then when he understands that the conditions have become better, he has that ability to accelerate and suddenly his strike rate would go up to 120-130,” added the former India opener.

Jaffer also said that Rohit understands his game better now and has a good chance of succeeding in Test cricket as an opener. Rohit knows when he needs to accelerate and slow down, Jaffer asserted.

“I feel he is in that headspace where he understands where he needs to take a backseat and where he can attack. And he has both the games,” he told Chopra.

Rohit has scored 2,141 runs in Tests at an average over 46. The batsman has hit six centuries and 10 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.