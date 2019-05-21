First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater kicked off plane after heated argument with friends

Former Australian opener Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes, a report said Tuesday.

Agence France-Presse, May 21, 2019 11:54:03 IST

Sydney: Former Australian opener Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes, a report said Tuesday.

Macquarie Sports Radio, citing eyewitnesses, said the row erupted between Slater and two women as they boarded a flight from Sydney to his hometown Wagga Wagga on Sunday.

File image of Michael Slater. Reuters

File image of Michael Slater. Reuters

It escalated with yelling and swearing as they took their seats, the broadcaster reported, claiming Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.

Slater, now a well-known television pundit who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup in England, confirmed the incident in a statement, according to Macquarie.

"I did have an argument with two friends whilst boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight," he said.

Australian airline Qantas also confirmed an incident, without naming Slater.

"Prior to departure on a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight on Sunday, a male passenger was asked to leave the aircraft for being disruptive," it said in a statement to AFP.

"He complied with the crew's request."

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:54:03 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Michael Slater, Qantas Airways, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all