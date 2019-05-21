Sydney: Former Australian opener Michael Slater was kicked off a plane after a heated argument with two friends, delaying the flight for 30 minutes, a report said Tuesday.
Macquarie Sports Radio, citing eyewitnesses, said the row erupted between Slater and two women as they boarded a flight from Sydney to his hometown Wagga Wagga on Sunday.
File image of Michael Slater. Reuters
It escalated with yelling and swearing as they took their seats, the broadcaster reported, claiming Slater locked himself in a toilet and refused to come out, with security called to remove him.
Slater, now a well-known television pundit who is due to commentate at the upcoming World Cup in England, confirmed the incident in a statement, according to Macquarie.
"I did have an argument with two friends whilst boarding a flight to Wagga and I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight," he said.
Australian airline Qantas also confirmed an incident, without naming Slater.
"Prior to departure on a Sydney to Wagga Wagga flight on Sunday, a male passenger was asked to leave the aircraft for being disruptive," it said in a statement to AFP.
"He complied with the crew's request."
Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.
Updated Date: May 21, 2019 11:54:03 IST
