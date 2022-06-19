Father's Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt post

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

On the occasion of Father's Day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar extended the greetings and shared a heartfelt post.

File image of Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval. AFP

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father's Day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar extended the greetings and shared a heartfelt post.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted a video and wrote, "Every child's first hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!"

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of his young days with his father along with a picture of his own children.

"From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes," tweeted Harbhajan.

Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 19.

Father's Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time.

