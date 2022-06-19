Father's Day 2022: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt post

On the occasion of Father's Day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar extended the greetings and shared a heartfelt post.
New Delhi: On the occasion of Father's Day, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar extended the greetings and shared a heartfelt post.
Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted a video and wrote, "Every child's first hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!"
Every child's first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father's Day everyone!#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/fgWQPr8jc6
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 19, 2022
Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a picture of his young days with his father along with a picture of his own children.
"From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes," tweeted Harbhajan.
From being a son of a great father to being a father of 2 amazing children, it has been an amazing journey! To all the fathers out there, #HappyFathersDay! You are all superheroes 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cmCcyT4dLP
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 19, 2022
Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June and this year, the special occasion to celebrate is on June 19.
Father's Day is that day of the year when we get an opportunity to celebrate the special bond we share with our fathers, expressing our un-said love over time.
A father is always a child's first superhero, mentor, motivator, and supporter. Usually, fathers are considered strict and someone who doesn't express their emotions easily, but underneath that strictness lies their love and care.
This Father's day, Firstpost spoke to some of the known Bollywood personalities who shared their fondest memories with their father and how they inherited some of their traits.
