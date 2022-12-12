Former India captain MS Dhoni continues to be a craze among Indian cricket lovers despite his retirement two years ago. And one of his ardent followers was bending over to let his favourite icon sign his T-shirt in a viral video.

The 5-second video, which surfaced online, saw the fan wearing a white t-shirt while bent over to let Dhoni sign on his back and turn back in enthusiasm to take the pen back once Dhoni was done penning his initials.

The incident comes a few months after Dhoni was mobbed in London when he reached the European city to witness Wimbledon. He was soon spotted at the Indian dressing room as the Men in Blue faced hosts England.

While the cricketer is away from the cricket ground, Dhoni was also spotted dancing with Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a viral video. In videos that have gone viral on the internet, Dhoni can be seen singing with famous Indian rapper Badshah while shaking a leg with Hardik and Kishan, who were part of the Indian squad that recently won the T20I series against New Zealand.

Dhoni will be returning to the ground next year when IPL 2023, in all likelihood, kicks off in April as the Chennai Super Kings loyal will captain the franchise once again with the aim to develop the team for the future.

